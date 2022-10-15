Everton U18s secure a fine win away at Stoke City

15/10/2022



Stoke City U18s 1 - 2 Everton U18s

Everton U18s are back in action this morning, travelling to Clayton Wood, in Stoke-on-Trent for their U18 Premier League fixture which kicked off at 11:00 am.

It may not be an easy game as Stoke City sit 2nd on goal difference behind Sunderland in the North Division while Leighton Baines's side are languishing in the bottom 3 with only one win to their credit so far this season.

And indeed they got off to a poor start, going behind after just 4 minutes. but an own goal soon had them level and Cody Ebere put the Blues ahead just before the break for half-time.

And that's the way it stayed as the U18s pulled off another excellent win against top-of-the-table opposition after beating leaders Man City in their last league game.

Everton U18s: Graham [Y:89'], Dixon/Quintyne [Y:67'], O Samuels-Smith, Tierney, I Samuels-Smith [Y:72'], Bates, Heath, Apter, Okoronkwo, Djankpata, Ebere (89' J Patterson).

Subs not Used: G Pickford, Wilson, Beaumont-Clark, Sherif.

