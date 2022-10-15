Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U18s secure a fine win away at Stoke City Michael Kenrick 15/10/2022 1comment | Jump to last Stoke City U18s 1 - 2 Everton U18s Everton U18s are back in action this morning, travelling to Clayton Wood, in Stoke-on-Trent for their U18 Premier League fixture which kicked off at 11:00 am.It may not be an easy game as Stoke City sit 2nd on goal difference behind Sunderland in the North Division while Leighton Baines's side are languishing in the bottom 3 with only one win to their credit so far this season. And indeed they got off to a poor start, going behind after just 4 minutes. but an own goal soon had them level and Cody Ebere put the Blues ahead just before the break for half-time. And that's the way it stayed as the U18s pulled off another excellent win against top-of-the-table opposition after beating leaders Man City in their last league game. Article continues below video content Everton U18s: Graham [Y:89'], Dixon/Quintyne [Y:67'], O Samuels-Smith, Tierney, I Samuels-Smith [Y:72'], Bates, Heath, Apter, Okoronkwo, Djankpata, Ebere (89' J Patterson).Subs not Used: G Pickford, Wilson, Beaumont-Clark, Sherif. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Phill Thompson 1 Posted 15/10/2022 at 20:32:11 That's another decent win for the U18s following their victory over Man City last week and helps move them up the league after a poor start to the season. I wonder what's happened to Martin Sherif, last season he was a regular starter when he was still a Schoolboy; this season, he seems to be permanently on the bench. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb