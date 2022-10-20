🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “You Are Premier League Footballers!”

20/10/2022



Discussing Everton's attacking woes following a third successive defeat and trying to retain perspective as Frank Lampard tries to mould his side, the guys look back at Newcastle and look ahead to the home clash with Palace. They round things off by reminiscing about the last time the Blues played the Eagles on that dramatic night back in May.





