U18s player Imam Jagne terminates his contract

24/10/2022



U18s player Imam Jagne has terminated his contract with the club, stating that he felt he was no longer developing as a footballer.

The midfielder was born in Gambia and joined Everton in 2020, signing from the Swedish side, BK Hecken Gothenburg for a price believed to be about £1.35 million, a relatively large fee for a player that had just turned 17 and made only one appearance for his club off the bench.



After being tried out initially with the Under-23s, he was soon dropped down to the Under-18s where he would go on to make a number of appearances in the last two seasons, but has made no appearances this season.

“I felt that I stopped developing,” explains Jagne, who terminated his contract with a year remaining. “I simply needed to come home and enjoy football again. When it gets to the point where it’s no longer fun, then there’s no point in continuing.

“I got quite a lot of playing time in the U18s. I played almost every game and it felt good. (But) I also feel that I need to take the step into senior football. I feel there is no point in staying (at Everton) if I can’t get it.

“(Leaving) was a joint decision. We negotiated a bit and, in the end, we agreed. It felt good for all parties. They were really kind and saw it from my perspective, which was that I wanted to develop and play senior football. They were very supportive.”



Now 19, he has gone back in Sweden and is training with the BK Hecken Gothenburg first team.

