Tarkowski: “If England call comes, I'll be ready”

James Tarkowski says that he hasn’t given up on working his way back into the England squad, particularly as he feels he is currently performing at his best alongside countryman Conor Coady at Everton.

The 29-year-old has been capped twice by his country in the past, although not for four years when he made the standby squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Now, as the 2022 edition of Fifa’s flagship tournament approaches, Tarkowski’s club form has his name coming up to a degree that might make him a candidate for Gareth Southgate’s final squad for Qatar should any of the current regulars need to pull out through injury.

Danny Murphy described Tarkowski as the best English centre-half we have who is playing regularly on Match of the Day over the weekend and his fellow pundit and former centre-half Martin Keown concurred even he doubted that Southgate would ultimately choose him given his lack of international experience.

Tarkowski says that he would be fully prepared if he got the nod from England.

“If the call comes, I'll be super excited and ready to go,” he said on Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. “There's an opportunity there with some of the injuries, maybe some people not playing, so we'll just see what happens.

“England is not something I've ever given up hope on. I think playing for a club like Everton — week in, week out — can only help my chances. I feel like I'm in good form, probably the best I've felt playing football ever.

“Every time it comes up in and around an England camp, I always sit there and hope that I'm going to be involved. So we'll see.”

