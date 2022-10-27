Season › 2022-23 › News Fulham vs Everton Lyndon Lloyd 27/10/2022 14comments | Jump to last Match Preview Nathan Patterson is back available this weekend after the young Scot completed his recovery from injury Everton travel to West London this weekend for the late Saturday afternoon kick-off against Fulham looking to carry forward some of the excellent attacking form that was on show at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace last time out. The Blues comfortably beat the Eagles 3-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first of the season, a welcome return to form for Anthony Gordon who scored the second at the end of a move that went from one end of the pitch to the other, and a brilliant third swept home by Dwight McNeil off Alex Iwobi’s sumptuous back-heel. This weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage promises to be a stern test and could offer up a high-scoring affair if Everton can replicate some of that attractive forward play that was on show last weekend and Fulham remain true to their own form which has seen them both score and concede plenty already this season. Former Toffees’ boss, Marco Silva, has got the Cottagers playing winning football, on the whole, however — they come into the weekend sitting in 7th place in the Premier League, just three points off much-lauded Newcastle in 4th — having beaten the likes of Brighton, Forest, Aston Villa and Leeds United but they’ve also shown themselves to be fallible at home. Article continues below video content Newcastle recently thumped them 4-1, although a red card as early as the 8th minute shown to Nathaniel Chalobah severely undermined Fulham’s chances in that game and Bournemouth claimed a 2-2 draw against them a fortnight ago while West Ham beat them fairly comfortably at the London Stadium on the 9th of October. With the likes of Andreas Pereira running midfield and Aleksander Mitrovic the third-highest goal-scorer in the League so far with 9 goals, Silva has some very good players at his disposal but Frank Lampard will be confident that his central defensive rocks in the form of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady will form him as strong a buttress against the prolific Serb as any. Lampard will also have Nathan Patterson back available this weekend after the young Scot completed his recovery from injury to give the manager “a good headache”, in his words. Patterson has missed the last four weeks with an ankle injury sustained on international duty but has returned at the more optimistic end of his prognosis and a lot sooner than was initially feared when he had to be stretchered off playing for Scotland in Uefa's Nations League. It means that Lampard will have both of his senior right-backs available and it is not a given that Patterson, who was in superb form prior to his injury, will get to walk straight back into the starting XI. That's because veteran Seamus Coleman has deputised impressively over the past five games, including last weekend against Crystal Palace in the Toffees' fine 3-0 win where the 34-year-old stifled any threat posed by Wilfried Zaha and shut down one of the Eagles' most reliable attacking outlets. “It gives me a really good headache and that's exactly what I wanted," Lampard said in his press conference. "Nathan's been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury and then it's allowed Seamus to come in and find fitness and form and that peaked last week against Palace and Zaha who is one of the most difficult opponents to play against in that position. "I think it's really good competition between two lads, one whose been here a long time and one who is just coming through and they get on really well, so I'm more than happy with that." Should Patterson start, he would likely represent the only change to the line-up providing there are no last-minute injury or illness scares. Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 29 October, 2022Referee: John BrooksVAR: Simon HooperLast Time: Fulham 2 - 3 Everton Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin Reader Comments (14) Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () David Hallwood 1 Posted 27/10/2022 at 23:14:11 If Patterson's fit, he plays-simple, he is now our 1st choice RB and regardless of Coleman's neo-MoTM performance vs Zaha, Patterson gets up and down pitch just like Seamus use to do. Si Cooper 2 Posted 27/10/2022 at 23:27:20 David, I think it’s much more about having a squad than a first choice eleven.The manager acknowledges that Seamus has had to find form and fitness which suggests he has not been blind to the fact that Seamus came in well below what we have been getting from the youngster.However, I think he will only play Patterson if he thinks he is not just fit but also 100 per cent back up to speed because he knows he will get ‘good enough’ from Seamus. Steve Griffiths 3 Posted 27/10/2022 at 23:53:16 In my opinion, you pick your best side available always. Despite Seamus rolling back the years last week, young Nathan is clearly our first choice right back. If he’s fit, he plays, simples. The next 3 PL games prior to the WC break, starting with Saturday’s game at Fulham could be pivotal to our season & the direction it takes. They are all winnable so no messing about, pick your best team available Super Frank. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 27/10/2022 at 23:58:59 If Patterson plays, the Fulham game will feature a duel between him and another young attacking fullback with great pace.Fulham's starting LB is Antonee Robinson. Tony Hill 5 Posted 28/10/2022 at 00:39:58 A tricky one for Frank. No doubt Patterson is now our first choice but there is likely to be a bit of rust after the injury. I’m just delighted the lad is back so quickly when we all feared something much worse. Not like our usual fortune with injuries. Paul Birmingham 6 Posted 28/10/2022 at 00:55:38 Great news, Nathan’s, back.Hopefully, this will provide a better balance, withholding attack, and defence. The Best Glaswegian, Right Back, in Modern Times, for EFC. I attest, he will be better than Gary Stevens, all in for EFC, crossing, and shooting, and balance, with development time.UTFTs! Bill Gienapp 7 Posted 28/10/2022 at 01:01:35 I kind of assumed Patterson would be out until the World Cup, so this is a massive boon. That being said, it wouldn't shock me if Lampard handed Coleman one more start and gave Patterson an additional week to work his way back into the lineup. Paul Birmingham 8 Posted 28/10/2022 at 01:09:45 Bill, agreed.Let’s, see who starts and where, at Fulham.“UTFTs!” Sean Roe 9 Posted 28/10/2022 at 06:37:08 This will be a tough game,Fulham are no pushovers. Mitrovic & Decordova - Reid will need to be contained.I think we have enough to win this but wouldn't be too disappointed with a draw.Fulham 1 v 2 Everton Hugh Jenkins 10 Posted 28/10/2022 at 07:47:16 Mike (4) - I still wonder why we let Antonee go like we did? Sam Hoare 11 Posted 28/10/2022 at 07:49:05 Marco Silva will have done an outstanding job if he can keep this relatively limited Fulham team anywhere near the top half. Pretty similar to the team that got relegated from the PL and unlike Forest they’ve not added a great deal after promotion.Think we remain unchanged. Lampard has been careful bringing players back from injury so I expect Coleman, who was superb last weekend, to start with Patterson getting some minutes at the end. Gray is the one closest to being benched in my eyes as his attacking output is not good enough to justify his low defensive numbers. A winger upgrade in January is the key.If we can play like we did against Palace I think we’ll have a great chance but consistency is the challenge for all bottom half teams. Steve Shave 12 Posted 28/10/2022 at 07:58:49 Mike @4 I knew you'd mention Robinson, I'm not sure you ever recovered from that sale! :) Letting him go the way we did, for the price we did, was further evidence (as if we needed anymore) of piss poor planning and business acumen. It wasn't long after we were scratching around for replacement left backs.I like Silva, I really wanted him to succeed with us and interestingly I also really wanted him to buy Mitrovic. I'm sure Silva never forgot the mauling Mitrovic gave us one afternoon at Goodison, if memory serves we lost 0-2 and Mitrovic put in one of the best bullying no 9 displays I'd seen for a long time. He ain't pretty but he's added more goals to his excellent hold up play, he's certainly much more than a target man now and Tark will have to try and match him for strength, a proper battle that. I can see a draw in this but hoping to nick a win. I would start with Seamus with a view to giving Patterson minutes when he tires. Danny O'Neill 13 Posted 28/10/2022 at 08:29:30 I have nothing to add and I don't care who plays.Let's get down to Putney and bring the points home.Spirit. Lee Courtliff 14 Posted 28/10/2022 at 08:38:33 We had the craziest record against Fulham from 2001 to 2009, where the Home team always won. 15 straight league games, I think, before we ended it thanks to a brace from Leon Osman.Anyway, I'm just looking forward to the game tomorrow and despite Fulham having a good start to the season, we should have enough to get something from the game. Let's just play some football, sexy football like last week!!