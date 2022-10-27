Fulham vs Everton

27/10/2022



Match Preview



Nathan Patterson is back available this weekend after the young Scot completed his recovery from injury Nathan Patterson is back available this weekend after the young Scot completed his recovery from injury

Everton travel to West London this weekend for the late Saturday afternoon kick-off against Fulham looking to carry forward some of the excellent attacking form that was on show at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace last time out.

The Blues comfortably beat the Eagles 3-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first of the season, a welcome return to form for Anthony Gordon who scored the second at the end of a move that went from one end of the pitch to the other, and a brilliant third swept home by Dwight McNeil off Alex Iwobi’s sumptuous back-heel.

This weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage promises to be a stern test and could offer up a high-scoring affair if Everton can replicate some of that attractive forward play that was on show last weekend and Fulham remain true to their own form which has seen them both score and concede plenty already this season.

Former Toffees’ boss, Marco Silva, has got the Cottagers playing winning football, on the whole, however — they come into the weekend sitting in 7th place in the Premier League, just three points off much-lauded Newcastle in 4th — having beaten the likes of Brighton, Forest, Aston Villa and Leeds United but they’ve also shown themselves to be fallible at home.

Newcastle recently thumped them 4-1, although a red card as early as the 8th minute shown to Nathaniel Chalobah severely undermined Fulham’s chances in that game and Bournemouth claimed a 2-2 draw against them a fortnight ago while West Ham beat them fairly comfortably at the London Stadium on the 9th of October.

With the likes of Andreas Pereira running midfield and Aleksander Mitrovic the third-highest goal-scorer in the League so far with 9 goals, Silva has some very good players at his disposal but Frank Lampard will be confident that his central defensive rocks in the form of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady will form him as strong a buttress against the prolific Serb as any.

Lampard will also have Nathan Patterson back available this weekend after the young Scot completed his recovery from injury to give the manager “a good headache”, in his words.

Patterson has missed the last four weeks with an ankle injury sustained on international duty but has returned at the more optimistic end of his prognosis and a lot sooner than was initially feared when he had to be stretchered off playing for Scotland in Uefa's Nations League.

It means that Lampard will have both of his senior right-backs available and it is not a given that Patterson, who was in superb form prior to his injury, will get to walk straight back into the starting XI.

That's because veteran Seamus Coleman has deputised impressively over the past five games, including last weekend against Crystal Palace in the Toffees' fine 3-0 win where the 34-year-old stifled any threat posed by Wilfried Zaha and shut down one of the Eagles' most reliable attacking outlets.

“It gives me a really good headache and that's exactly what I wanted," Lampard said in his press conference. "Nathan's been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury and then it's allowed Seamus to come in and find fitness and form and that peaked last week against Palace and Zaha who is one of the most difficult opponents to play against in that position.

“I think it's really good competition between two lads, one whose been here a long time and one who is just coming through and they get on really well, so I’m more than happy with that.”

Should Patterson start, he would likely represent the only change to the line-up providing there are no last-minute injury or illness scares.

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 29 October, 2022

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Simon Hooper

Last Time: Fulham 2 - 3 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

