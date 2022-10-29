Season › 2022-23 › News U18s midfielder Matthew Apter signs 3-year deal Michael Kenrick 28/10/2022 3comments | Jump to last Everton U18s midfielder Matthew Apter has signed a 3-year professional contract with the club. He has started every U18 Premier League (North) game for the young Blues so far this season. Apter, who recently celebrated his 17th birthday, says it is a dream to come true to become a professional footballer at Everton. “I’m made up,” he told the club website. “I’ve been at the Club since I was a young boy, so it means the world to me. Article continues below video content “It’s a dream of mine to play at Goodison Park, so it would be incredibly special to make that a reality. “At the moment, though, I’m looking to add more goals to my game this season and help this club to success at youth level. “My longer-term goal is to move up to the Under-21s and then hopefully, one day, a debut for the First Team.” Apter progressed his game significantly under the guidance of Paul Tait last season – before his move to the Under-21s set-up – and that has been continued by new Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines. He credited both coaches for playing pivotal roles in the early stages of his footballing career. “Paul Tait was a big influence for me,” added Apter. “He helped to develop my game in different positions, learning the way he wants you to play and making you realise the importance of different roles in the team. “This season it’s been brilliant to work with someone like Leighton Baines. He’s a model professional and has helped to teach me what it takes to get to the very top. “He got involved in one of our sessions this season and he was performing at a such a high level. “It showed how good you’ve got to be to make it to the top and that is added motivation for myself and others in the squad.” Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Flynn 1 Posted 29/10/2022 at 12:28:50 Good luck to him. Dupont Koo 2 Posted 30/10/2022 at 01:38:09 I haven't had a chance seeing Matthew play, but am glad that he will continue learning his trade under the un-assuming Bainsey. Matthew's 3-years contract continues the pathway template which Thelwell has set for the youngsters: - 1 full season at U18- 1 full season at U21 (if he progresses well enough, he will be loaned out in January of that season, a la Warrington to Tranmere this year and Kyle John who will hopefully hit the road in 2 months too)- A decision will be made by the club in May/June before the last year of his contract, whether he is good enough to warrant a contract extension or being sold or loaned out Phill Thompson 3 Posted 30/10/2022 at 15:00:06 Apter has looked a tidy player in the bits I've seen of him and he's often had the captain's armband on, although it's difficult to confirm captains from the club's team sheets. Along with Ishe Samuels-Smith and Jack Patterson, he is one of the most promising of our first-year Scholars. Most of the first-year Scholars were guaranteed a pro contract as part of their Scholarship deal, and it will usually be for 3 years, giving them at least a year at U21 level, even if they have a quiet time at U18. Matthew Apter has also been in the Scotland U16 squad, so it will be interesting to see if he moves up a level with Scotland. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb