U18s midfielder Matthew Apter signs 3-year deal

28/10/2022



Everton U18s midfielder Matthew Apter has signed a 3-year professional contract with the club.

He has started every U18 Premier League (North) game for the young Blues so far this season.

Apter, who recently celebrated his 17th birthday, says it is a dream to come true to become a professional footballer at Everton.

“I’m made up,” he told the club website. “I’ve been at the Club since I was a young boy, so it means the world to me.

Article continues below video content

“It’s a dream of mine to play at Goodison Park, so it would be incredibly special to make that a reality.

“At the moment, though, I’m looking to add more goals to my game this season and help this club to success at youth level.

“My longer-term goal is to move up to the Under-21s and then hopefully, one day, a debut for the First Team.”

Apter progressed his game significantly under the guidance of Paul Tait last season – before his move to the Under-21s set-up – and that has been continued by new Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines.

He credited both coaches for playing pivotal roles in the early stages of his footballing career.

“Paul Tait was a big influence for me,” added Apter. “He helped to develop my game in different positions, learning the way he wants you to play and making you realise the importance of different roles in the team.

“This season it’s been brilliant to work with someone like Leighton Baines. He’s a model professional and has helped to teach me what it takes to get to the very top.

“He got involved in one of our sessions this season and he was performing at a such a high level.

“It showed how good you’ve got to be to make it to the top and that is added motivation for myself and others in the squad.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb