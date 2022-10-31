Lampard on away form: “There's definitely a different sense about us now”

31/10/2022







Frank Lampard says he can see the difference in Everton’s posture in games away from home this season after he and his staff had identified key weaknesses in how the players handled adversity last season.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss arrived at the club at the end of January tasked with keeping the Blues in the Premier League after they had gone into a tailspin under his predecessor, Rafael Benitez, and though he was successful, it was a very close-run thing, in large part because of some persistently poor results on the road.

Lampard oversaw just one away win between the time he was appointed and the end of the 2021-22 campaign, that a crucial 2-1 win at Leicester, while there were damaging defeats like the morale-sapping 5-0 reverse at Tottenham and a potentially catastrophic loss at fellow strugglers, Burnley, where Everton threw away a 2-1 lead.

This season has not been without its disappointing showings in terms of attacking play from the Toffees away from Goodison, not least in the defeats at Aston Villa, Spurs again and Newcastle but the close nature of those losses, the hard-won draws at Brentford, Leeds, and the 2-1 victory at Southampton have shown are all evidence of a much more resolute group of players to last season.

Article continues below video content

Speaking to Sky Sports before another battling draw, this time at Fulham on Saturday evening, Lampard was asked what lies behind the fact that Everton have just two wins from their last 23 games on their travels.

There's a few who were here before me and a few I inherited who are here with me now that we have to take responsibiity for now... he said. Some of it will be confidence. We certainly had a feeling about us last year that when we went behind on the road, heads went down and we conceded more, which wasn't good enough

There's definitely a different sense about us so far this season and there some parts that are definitely just pure football — having a solid nature about us, having areas of the pitch where we are dominant. [I don’t mean] dominating games, but if we're under pressure, we dominate our box and defend well.

In midfield, we have to compete, have energy, legs and the quality of pass to stay on the ball and hold the game sometimes. And the clinical nature to take chances.

“Of course, I’m listing everything in the game, but when you go away from home in this league, you have to be spot on. We're not spot on; of course we're not now but we're working towards that.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb