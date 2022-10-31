Season › 2022-23 › News Lampard: “Without a doubt, I feel like an Evertonian!” Lyndon Lloyd 31/10/2022 45comments | Jump to last Frank Lampard has revealed the extent to which he now feels connected to the Everton community through a bond forged in the intensity of last season’s sometimes desperate battle to avoid relegation. In an interview with Sky Sports at Goodison Park before the team left for Saturday’s game at Craven Cottage to Fulham, a trip that would take the Blues’ boss back to West London where he had made his name as a player, Lampard described how his eyes have been opened to new perspectives on life and the challenges experienced by some people outside of what he describes as “the London bubble”. Many expected it to be something of a culture shock for Lampard to leave the more affluent surroundings of Chelsea for Merseyside and a club whose stadium sits in one of the most neglected boroughs in the country, but he admits that he regards himself very much an Evertonian now having got to work with and meet some great people in his nine months with the club. Lampard was asked how he was settling into life on Merseyside as an outsider and admitted “London Boy”. Article continues below video content “Really well,” he smiled. “I’ve really enjoyed it and am enjoying it. I certainly feel very proud and honoured to represent this club and when I say that, it’s because I never expected to be here as manager. “Sometimes circumstances align and you join a club that you knew had a great history and then when you become it, you actually understand the people even more closely — the people I work with behind the scenes, the fans… what they want out of this club, how invested they are in it. And that makes me a big sense of pride to work here. “The hotbed that this is here in terms of the rivalry in the city is interesting thing to live and work in. It’s great; it’s a real intense feeling. London’s maybe different because of the different rivalries. “There are lots of things in life that you understand [moving] from the London ‘bubble’ to living up here and some of the difficulties that a lot of people have up here that have certainly changed my views and aspects on life. “And alongside that you find certain stories and people and ways that [make] you appreciate that there are some really good people that live here. Maybe that’s [the same] everywhere but it’s been an eye-opener for me.” Asked, based on certain comments he has made recently referring to “us” and the pattern of decisions that tend to go against Everton, whether he considers himself an Evertonian now, Lampard was quick to reply: “Oh yeah, without a doubt I do! And, again, I never would have dreamed I’d be saying that but I felt it the moment I came here. It was a tense moment for the club and I was only ever going do it and be invested in it and live it. “And it was the same with my staff. A lot of my staff had come up from London with me that I’d worked with at Chelsea or elsewhere and we’ve all thrown ourselves into it — from working with the players to working with people upstairs to being close with the fans and understanding what they want. “I think it’s a club that really wears its heart on its sleeve — the passion of the fans, the welcomes we get for games, what they demand from us is good and I think the players have to understand that. If there's a connection that's a good thing because of historically what this club is. "I feel very much part of it and when I said 'knowing us' [after the Palace game] it's because I think I probably now understand a little bit of an Evertonian's mindset. "I think sometimes we've had some tough periods but we saw everyone come together in a really tight-knit way, it was more than football and it became more of a community thing and when you feel that, it's important that you don't just say you feel it but then dip out of it when you leave the training ground and go home. "So, I've had a lot interactions with the fans and you start to understand what makes them tick and what they feel. And when a few things went against us last season in certain ways, you start to feel very connected with the club and together so let's hope we continue to feel like that." Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christine Foster 1 Posted 31/10/2022 at 06:09:38 When Everton touch you, you are never the same... Sorry to do this to you, Frank, but no matter what else you do in your life, it will never match what you feel now. All you have to do now is be brilliant in everything you do with players, staff, passion, not really asking too much are we! Welcome to the best days of your life. Jim Bennings 2 Posted 31/10/2022 at 06:23:21 I get the feeling that Frank Lampard is enjoying this journey in his life equally if not more than his glittering playing career which was decorated with trophies from wall to wall.He seems to find a level field here with his own passions for the game and the fact he's relatively new to management, it's a challenge for him to see where he can take this team. Joe McMahon 3 Posted 31/10/2022 at 06:32:42 This is so nice to hear (read), Boss, please "Give it your Best". I was pleased when Frank was appointed, and still am. This wasn't a ready-made squad 9 months ago; very slowly he's making a change. Terry Farrell 4 Posted 31/10/2022 at 07:11:12 Frank is a touch of class and answers any questions with no problem, pre-match, post-match, win, lose or draw. Shame that pratt across the park has zero class. Steve Shave 5 Posted 31/10/2022 at 07:59:05 I was not over-the-moon when we hired Frank, it was highly questionable as to whether he would be the man to turn our fortunes (still is, I guess) but who could have foreseen that this man would get us in the way he has? Who would have guessed he would be able to galvanise the relationship between club, players and fans? He has done those things extremely well, A+ from me on communications and spirit. He needs time and our patience. I said it on another thread yesterday that we would have all settled at the beginning of the campaign for signs of improvement, more solidity and a mid-table finish. It doesn't sound very ambitious but building a team and transforming dynamics and mentality take time. Love him, he has aged considerably since taking over though, I worry about what another couple of years in post will do to him! In Frank We Trust. Danny O’Neill 6 Posted 31/10/2022 at 08:05:59 I was on the fence when Lampard was appointed. I suppose I still am. But I love how he has embraced the club and the supporters. He really has unified and bonded the players with the supporters. Something much needed after last season alone, notwithstanding the past several seasons of turbulence. In fact decades of neglect apart from the odd highlight and brief moment of hope. Too much false hope, so I'm both cautious but as usual, optimistic.I know words don't matter if the results don't come, but I can genuinely see it in him at every match I attend. He always comes to the supporters but I like how he often leaves the players with us. That picture on the thread from the recent Southampton away game is a good example of that.Actions speak louder than words and he always speaks honestly, but at face value, he seems really bought in. I said I was on the fence. He has done a good job on Phase 1 (stop the rot, as I called it). Now take us further, Frank. Become an Everton legend as a manager. If it's only half as successful as your playing career, we'll be dancing in the blue-smoked streets that you have quickly come to understand and the football world won't know what's hit it. Tony Abrahams 7 Posted 31/10/2022 at 08:12:31 Top-level football management is a really tough environment so I just hope this very tough job doesn't break him. (New owners, please!)Lampard grew up in a football household and has been around football all his life, so it was obvious that he'd love Everton and the Evertonians who both wanted and embraced him, simply because Everton are a proper football club.So now we finally have a manager who will fight for us, a manager who will give every last drop for us, let him learn, and hopefully one day we can dance in the stands, whilst our manager finally dances around the corner flag celebrating for us, rather than against us. 🤞 Hugh Jenkins 8 Posted 31/10/2022 at 08:30:54 I've said before, I think Frank has been a closet Evertonian all his footballing life.He was born in 1978 so would have started taking a real interest in football from his early primary school days. Who were the best team in England between 1982 and 1986?It is between those ages that little boys (and nowadays little girls, I expect) start to follow the fortunes of the "best" team around at the time.He said it himself, following his appointment, when asked "Why Everton?" as he had passed up several other jobs after being sacked by Chelsea.His reply was, "They are a team with a great history, they were League Champions when I was a kid". Martin Reppion 9 Posted 31/10/2022 at 09:42:45 Appointing Frank was a gamble. Could he handle the pressure of managing on a budget? Would he 'get' the Everton way of doing things? Would he be able to work with fewer superstars whilst attracting better players? Could he think and adapt when things aren't going well?If these were his KPIs on appointment, his review would be straight As.In addition, he has helped to restore the pride and heart back into the club. We are still nearer to the relegation trap door than we are to European football. But the good news is that, for once, nobody is panicking. We can all see the playing transformation. Every player is giving it all for us. Selling Richarlison could have been a disaster as his work rate alone was worth a goal. But we finally have a balanced squad that knows what it wants to do. So we lose to the current top sides, but we aren't being out-classed, out-muscled or out-run by any team.There is a belief that has been lacking for years. Frank has earned the time and space to build slowly. In short, he has the trust and respect of the fans. Seemingly also the same from the owners and players.He has a long way to go to reach those heady '80s years. But I believe that he will point us in the right direction. Colin Glassar 10 Posted 31/10/2022 at 10:51:19 Some really good comments above. Frank, like all managers, will be judged on results and performance – not good intentions and nice speeches.As others have said, he's balanced the squad, tightened the defence and stopped the rot. I've always thought we'd achieve mid-table safety this season and I haven't changed my mind. But the signs are good for the future if he stays focussed and the board back him. NSNO. Tom Bowers 11 Posted 31/10/2022 at 11:02:09 Manager of a football club is probably the most vulnerable position of all.When highly paid players don't perform, the manager gets it in the neck and will get the sack. Players don't.Frank took on an enormous task at Everton after a run of managers being fired and I believe he has steered them away from disaster and set them on a course of respectability.Granted, we fickle fans want a lot more and there is a lot more work to be done but it all takes time.We need to show more patience and not have knee-jerk reactions when the team lose a game, disappointing though it is. Jim Bennings 12 Posted 31/10/2022 at 11:25:47 Frank is in the same category of person that Roberto Martinez and Marco Silva were.In terms of that, I mean I like them and I feel that, even with Martinez and Silva, they both put their heart and soul into the time they had here, and I genuinely believe it hurt them failing.Koeman and Benitez were passers by that had little connection with the club or fans. And unfortunately so too was Carlo, he had fried much bigger fish and continues to do so.For this reason alone, I want Frank Lampard to be a success here at Everton. Larry O'Hara 13 Posted 31/10/2022 at 11:47:02 Yes, I've always liked him: my only worry was, given his history, we might have a porous defence but he's sorted that. And we all know his football instincts are to attack: when we have the personnel, that will come. My new worry is when that tedious muppet Southgate fails, Frank gets poached… Peter Gorman 14 Posted 31/10/2022 at 12:02:42 Lampard is clearly still learning his trade but, bar a complete collapse of form, I am happy for him to learn it at Everton.We've done the tried and trusted appointments and not progressed as we desire; I feel we need one of the next generation of managers, an innovator. Not sure Lampard is yet but his impressive overhaul of the defense speaks to a certain level of astuteness. I think his backroom staff is also a major asset; they should improve the players. Clement is a wise head and the younger Cole and Edwards have decent reputations and that potential for innovation.All-in-all, it is a good management team that I hope can achieve if given time. There are no guarantees as this is one tough league and, lest we forget, our 'billionaire' owner merely makes him about the 17th richest in the league so that is the reality we face. Patience. Danny O’Neill 15 Posted 31/10/2022 at 12:06:09 Reading this again, I'll pick out the comment about the club wearing it's heart on its sleeve and the passion of the fans, which Lampard absolutely gets and understands.I've just been talking to a very good friend. He's from Warwick and we met on the very first day we both joined the Army. Two young lads from very different backgrounds and areas. We served together literally all over the globe for more than 20 years.He couldn't play football and didn't even follow a team. He is now, and has been for years, a devout Evertonian. I've taken him to Celtic away (pre-season, where we got into a bit of a rumble with Rangers fans at the station), Goodison on a number of occasions, and met at Wembley without tickets to just enjoy the atmosphere in the pubs amongst fellow Evertonians.His two children are Evertonians and I met them with my son and brother at a pre-season friendly at MK Dons a few years back as he lives in that area now. His daughter is a really good footballer. She was with Cambridge United and is looking towards a US College scholarship. Great opportunity, so fingers crossed.A personal story, but back to the thread, theme and Frank's words. Everton infects you. Once it's inside you, there's no going back or getting rid of it, no matter what. Pete Clarke 16 Posted 31/10/2022 at 12:53:11 His father was a good solid footballer and Frank was one of the best footballers around for most of his Chelsea time. I wish we had a young Lampard in our team and I'm sure he'd love that too. Football is in his blood and he has that winning mentality in his makeup. In his short time at Everton, he has been tortured by the threat of relegation and ridden the emotion of surviving it after the Crystal Palace game. That took a lot out of him, though, so he won't want that again. Now in his second season with us, he is still being held back by a mixture of his own inexperience and having some bang-average players in his team. His two big signings are helping out at the back but we lack so much going forward. I hope he has identified a couple of players who can transform us into a progressive entertaining team that will fulfill both ours and his ambitions. I want our success to be his success too. He says all of the right things and is such a likable guy that I hope he is the person who leads us out for our first game down the Dock Road because, if he is, then he will have been doing a lot more than just keeping us up. Joe McMahon 17 Posted 31/10/2022 at 12:58:18 Danny, I salute your dedication to Everton over the years, it takes commitment that I unfortunately wouldn't be able to give. Life amongst things is a balance, and I'm a music fan also, so many of my decades have been taken with following bands (particularly New Model Army). Obviously there is several decades of Everton also, but my commitment has never been like yours. Your wisdom and stories of Everton over the years is stuff of a proper football fan. I'm rambling now so I'll shut up. In a nutshell, you are a Top Bloke! Danny O’Neill 18 Posted 31/10/2022 at 13:38:05 Joe, you flatter me. I'm no more dedicated than you or anyone else that follows Everton. We all follow football in the way we can and life permits.I've read enough of your comments to know that you know as much as me about the blues and football. I said often, my family frequently shake their heads at me in disbelief, whereas I'm looking back at them wondering what they're talking about.I never really got into the music scene early in life or in depth but I was a bit of a '90s Indies fan. I watched Snow Patrol live and they were great. I also watched what ended up being Oasis's last performance at Wembley. As much as I liked their songs over the years, way too refined for me for a live concert.I never really got into the New Model Army, but let's go with the Love of Hopeful Causes. A play with the title!!Keep talking, Joe. You're as big an Evertonian as any of us. Mal van Schaick 19 Posted 31/10/2022 at 13:57:02 I think that Lampard can be a great Everton manager. If we can get the finances back on track and back him in the transfer market, Lampard will lead us into at least the Top 6, and maybe the Top 4 and back into Europe, and that will fit in nicely with our new stadium. Brian Williams 20 Posted 31/10/2022 at 14:16:05 He's been chosen, just as we were… back him! Jay Harris 21 Posted 31/10/2022 at 14:27:28 I think it's wrong to compare Frank to Martinez or Silva, neither of whom has achieved anything significant in the game.I love Frank's honesty and realism but remain concerned about his relative inexperience in a very tough league full of experienced "winners" in management terms.The Brighton model shows what can be done even with relatively inexperienced coaches and I hope Frank gets that support sooner rather than later as we continue to rebuild from the mediocrity instilled by Kenwright.I really love that he gets Everton far more than even Moyes ever did and uniting the club is a major achievement already.The next step involves some hardnosed management decisions and I hope he is not "too" nice to implement them. Barry Rathbone 22 Posted 31/10/2022 at 14:35:33 Great to hear he's getting the vibe but he knows it's all about results. Since big Joe, nobody bar Martinez has worked the miracle of nearly getting a proper challenging team out of effectively zip-all… but, even then, squad deficiencies eventually cut his bollocks off.Frank hasn't gone too effusive nor ultra-cautious in his statements suggesting he's clever enough to avoid becoming a hostage to fortune. If he's that astute around the players, he's got half a chance of doing very well here but, as ever, money – or lack of – is the key. Martin Reppion 23 Posted 31/10/2022 at 14:57:43 Pete #16.The 'Young Lampard' that you want to see in our team could already be with us.In the 2 cameo performances I've seen, James Garner looks to have all the attributes of a Lampard-style midfielder. Alongside Onana, we could have two of them. It is early days, but the future is looking brighter than it has done for a long time.Yes, we have a long way to go. But this is, generally, a young team that is evolving together. If we can avoid the chopping and changing of recent years, the path forward looks very positive. Jim Bennings 24 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:06:39 Jay @21,I wasn't comparing Frank's career to Martinez or Silva, I meant in terms of a genuine feeling and personality.I believe Martinez wanted badly to succeed at Everton and he tried to connect with the club; however, it became a massive toil for him and it showed in his final year.Marco Silva too, you could see he had the passion, a more reserved character but clearly a man with inner strength and desire.The likes of Koeman, Benitez and, as I say, Carlo Ancelotti, they were colder more professional-type characters, maybe Carlo did have a good feeling here but still it always just felt like business.I feel the same heart-on-sleeve passion in Lampard as I did with Martinez and Silva; that's all I meant really. Jay Harris 25 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:32:57 I understand, Jim, but I thought Martinez was deluded with his "phenomenal" outbursts and Silva couldn't get the defensive side sorted out – although, to be fair, he is doing well with Fulham.Personally, I didn't feel that either of them "got" Everton and always thought "Bobby Brown Shoes" was too self-interested.As I said, it's only my opinion and I respect and understand yours. Danny O’Neill 26 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:37:14 Jim, that list of managers sums up our recent years. Constant change and instability.The fear I had in appointing a Wigan manager who'd been relegated. The initial Sin Miedo (without fear) that got us all excited… only to revert back into type. I believe he's still saying that with Belgium.Silva worried me, but a more reserved character and a good coach. Let's see how he gets on over the course of the season at Fulham though. They seem to be the team on the promotion bounce in a tight league.Koeman disappointed. A player I admired as a youngster, but I think he didn't want to really be at Everton. There's the difference between him and Lampard.Benitez… let's not go there. My youngest brother has choice words to say about that one. He makes me sound diplomatic – and he's the sensible one! Alan McGuffog 27 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:37:27 Martin, I agree with the points you make but would raise one small issue.If the Everton way is to be accepting of 30 years of mediocrity, with a DVD released every time we win the coin toss against that lot, then I for one would hope he never gets it. Brian Murray 28 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:40:16 Probably Martinez didn't mean to insult our intelligence after another woeful performance with his 'phenomenal' crap. I'm not sure he still knows what a set-piece is supposed to do or has learned from it. Steer well clear. Hold tight with Frank as this last part may get frustrating and sometimes painful but the creative part always is. Brian Harrison 29 Posted 31/10/2022 at 15:41:58 Jim @24,I think Carlo did have a connection with the fans, and always said how much he loved living in Formby and loved his bike rides in the area. Let's also not forget that he had us in the top half of the league and, for most of that season, he was pushing towards a Top 4 spot, with a worse group than Frank has now. Also, he brought in two players, James and Allan; the other two purchases in his time were Doucouré and Godfrey who he admitted he had never seen before arriving at Goodison. Obviously the break-in to his house with his daughter there spooked him, as it would any father, and I think from that moment on he was looking for pastures new. Being the great manager he is, he then made Real Madrid league winners and European Champions, beating PSG and our neighbours on the way, so not an easy ride.I just wish we could have got him when first Moshiri took over the club, instead of appointing the waste of space that Koeman was. I think we would now be in the mix for a Champions League spot.I do think Frank has embraced the club and the fans and we all hope he succeeds, but it's the results that will be the most important thing. Whether he gets the fans or not, Moshiri cannot be in the Championship entering the new Everton stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Also, let's remember Carlo played many of his games under Covid restrictions. But still managed to win away games at places were we traditionally struggle to pick up points. Jim Bennings 30 Posted 31/10/2022 at 16:03:05 All pretty fair comments and assessments really on those managers.Regarding Koeman, I believe the board had reservations over appointing him after initial interviews but pressed ahead anyway; none of us complained at the time but I guess we were naive to this new regime back then.I think Silva got a bit unlucky in the summer of 2019. losing Zouma who was immense at the end of that first season, and also Gana to PSG, the backbone of the team.He signed Gbamin who then got injured straight away and pretty much his career went up in smoke.Benitez was only here because it was close to home and it was never going to work out; we gave it a try but weren't realistic.I liked Carlo, I felt disappointed when he left but couldn't harbour the ill-feeling towards him that some people did. Tony Abrahams 31 Posted 31/10/2022 at 16:03:40 He had an incredible away record, Ancellotti, and luckily for him, his style of football didn't even have to quieten down the home crowd. Bill Gall 32 Posted 31/10/2022 at 16:31:23 This is what you like to hear from any manager that comes in but from Lampard it does sound genuine. I think he struggled at the beginning as he didn't realize the players were not as good as he thought they should be for a Premier League team.To give him his due, he brought in the right experienced coaches, and with the knowledge that he had to bring in new players, he worked with, "and has been the first to do so" the new DOF and worked with him to update the club's system – from the junior academy players to the first team.The biggest influence on him for him to make that statement are the supporters. He was used to supporters who got behind a team when winning but I think the way the crowd got behind him when they were struggling really made him realize the type of people that mattered in the club was the loyal supporters, home and away. As I said, it's nice to hear a manager saying he feels like he has become an Evertonian. Here's hoping he realizes that being an Evertonian is not always a bed of roses. Dale Self 33 Posted 31/10/2022 at 16:38:38 I'm not sure of imminent greatness but he may be a good fit for the club right now. He needs to prove himself and seems humble enough to learn. The squad is becoming more reliable in terms of performance, week-in & and week-out. Overall, we are improving in a stable manner that everyone appreciates but there are moments where we're expecting the gamewinner Frank in manager's clothes and it ain't happening. We'll know by end of the season whether he can make the properly taken gambles pay off. The problem is Everton is a fairly predictable side in terms of setup and relying on young temperamental wingers is a rollercoaster ride for everyone.At some point, Frank should dictate play or anoint Iwobi as the playmaker and demand some leadership from him. He has the respect of the squad and may be able to settle the young ones down… but, for now, we are still very disjointed up front. Frank doesn't really want to try the Battleship Carlo routine but hasn't figured out how to change games with this squad. Maybe it happens on its own but there seems to be a lack of leadership up front whereas the back line and midfield look solid enough. Mike Gaynes 34 Posted 31/10/2022 at 16:43:55 Jim #24/#30, agree, good assessments. Jay #25, Silva has changed his philosophy on defending set-pieces since his Everton sides gave up 24 goals in a year and a half, so in that area he has improved. But Fulham are still giving up a lot of bad goals on defensive disorganization. I believe Frank will grow into a much superior manager with time.Martin #23, couldn't agree more re Onana and Garner. The latter impressed me hugely in the Championship promotion playoffs a few months ago. And remember, Iwobi is only 26, Gordon is 21, McNeil turning 23, Mills a teenager. I haven't been this excited about our midfield future in a long time. Robert Williams 36 Posted 31/10/2022 at 18:46:10 Christine @ 1- It's the way you tell 'em - great. Derek Knox 37 Posted 31/10/2022 at 19:37:03 Very encouraging that Frank gets us, will he emulate Howard Kendall Mk 1? I suppose only time will tell, and I personally hope that he stays, and also is given time before the ejector seat is activated. How many times in the past, when we had the money, was the appointment not only wrong in the first place, and the incumbent given mega-wonga, to buy also-rans?Maybe the FFP thing had a silver lining after all as Thelwell has basically used what money that was available fairly wisely, and I honestly believe that another couple of windows will see us not only have stability, but be a decent unit. Remember that, in snooker, one Blue is worth five Reds! David Pugh 38 Posted 31/10/2022 at 19:42:55 I really hope Frank succeeds with us. In a way, him and Mikel Arteta have learned their managerial skills in the same way, learning from the best there is, Frank whilst playing under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, and Arteta whilst sitting alongside Pep at Man City for a few years. Learning under those three must surely stand you in good stead as you begin management. Time will tell regards Frank, while Arteta already has one trophy, I think, under his belt and his team are flying this season. Of course, having good players in your squad helps, and this might be Frank's biggest challenge, attracting top quality players to join us. His other biggest stumbling block will be funds, how much will be made available to him in the upcoming transfer windows? Robert Tressell 39 Posted 31/10/2022 at 20:06:59 I really like Lampard. I don't think he's a brilliant manager – but I think he's passionate, genuinely cares and is genuinely trying to figure out a way to get us up the table. I also think he's desperate to win things as a manager. I think only Martinez has been of that mind since Royle.Possibly less talented and less visionary than Martinez – but also less of a slave to his own philosophy. As Dale says, he's a good fit for us right now. Bernie Quinn 40 Posted 31/10/2022 at 21:08:34 Listen everyone - I've said all along - He's THE MAN!!! In Frank I Trust. David West 41 Posted 31/10/2022 at 21:27:38 I think he's landed at goodison and realised "wow" this is a football club ! The clubs he played for don't have a patch on our history, support, tradition or passion. IMO he was treated bad as Chelsea manager. He was building for the future there, like he is now. Fortunately for us, Chelsea were too impatient. Please, let us be patient with him. Listen to him speak ! He's not talking clichés, he's an intelligent guy, who's got players playing better than last year, improving players that were lost causes or we thought ( Iwobi) He's going to come good Rob Halligan 42 Posted 31/10/2022 at 21:35:11 David, totally agree with you when you say Lampard was treated unfairly by Chelsea. In his first season he got them to fourth in the league and got to the FA Cup final. In his second season he was top of the league at Christmas before we played, and beat Chelsea, when big Dunc was caretaker manager. Unfortunately for Frank, Chelsea lost five out of eight games in that period, culminating in his sacking. His team did go on to win the champions league that season, so yeah, very harsh on Frank. Paul Birmingham 43 Posted 31/10/2022 at 22:47:37 Top Players, rarely make great managers but Franks takes his playing experience and passion of the game on to this squad, and the difference, compared to this time last season, is massive.I like Franks realism, humility and passion, and he gets Everton. Long may this last, but patience is needed, but Everton are now on the right track. Mike Gaynes 44 Posted 31/10/2022 at 23:44:30 David P #38, yes, and the lesson there is patience. It took three years for Arteta to build the club he wanted. As recently as 13 months ago he had the shortest odds in the sack race, and this summer Nicol pegged him as the likely first manager to be sacked this season. We will have plenty of rough times ahead of us, and we will need to be as patient with our young manager as Arsenal was with theirs. Mark Andersson 45 Posted 31/10/2022 at 00:18:11 Wow positive comments and realistic on TW... Kieran Kinsella 46 Posted 01/11/2022 at 00:43:32 Frank is the best. Drop mic