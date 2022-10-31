Lampard: “Without a doubt, I feel like an Evertonian!”

Frank Lampard has revealed the extent to which he now feels connected to the Everton community through a bond forged in the intensity of last season’s sometimes desperate battle to avoid relegation.

In an interview with Sky Sports at Goodison Park before the team left for Saturday’s game at Craven Cottage to Fulham, a trip that would take the Blues’ boss back to West London where he had made his name as a player, Lampard described how his eyes have been opened to new perspectives on life and the challenges experienced by some people outside of what he describes as “the London bubble”.

Many expected it to be something of a culture shock for Lampard to leave the more affluent surroundings of Chelsea for Merseyside and a club whose stadium sits in one of the most neglected boroughs in the country, but he admits that he regards himself very much an Evertonian now having got to work with and meet some great people in his nine months with the club.

Lampard was asked how he was settling into life on Merseyside as an outsider and admitted “London Boy”.

“Really well,” he smiled. “I’ve really enjoyed it and am enjoying it. I certainly feel very proud and honoured to represent this club and when I say that, it’s because I never expected to be here as manager.

“Sometimes circumstances align and you join a club that you knew had a great history and then when you become it, you actually understand the people even more closely — the people I work with behind the scenes, the fans… what they want out of this club, how invested they are in it. And that makes me a big sense of pride to work here.

“The hotbed that this is here in terms of the rivalry in the city is interesting thing to live and work in. It’s great; it’s a real intense feeling. London’s maybe different because of the different rivalries.

“There are lots of things in life that you understand [moving] from the London ‘bubble’ to living up here and some of the difficulties that a lot of people have up here that have certainly changed my views and aspects on life.

“And alongside that you find certain stories and people and ways that [make] you appreciate that there are some really good people that live here. Maybe that’s [the same] everywhere but it’s been an eye-opener for me.”

Asked, based on certain comments he has made recently referring to “us” and the pattern of decisions that tend to go against Everton, whether he considers himself an Evertonian now, Lampard was quick to reply:

“Oh yeah, without a doubt I do! And, again, I never would have dreamed I’d be saying that but I felt it the moment I came here. It was a tense moment for the club and I was only ever going do it and be invested in it and live it.

“And it was the same with my staff. A lot of my staff had come up from London with me that I’d worked with at Chelsea or elsewhere and we’ve all thrown ourselves into it — from working with the players to working with people upstairs to being close with the fans and understanding what they want.

“I think it’s a club that really wears its heart on its sleeve — the passion of the fans, the welcomes we get for games, what they demand from us is good and I think the players have to understand that. If there’s a connection that’s a good thing because of historically what this club is.

“I feel very much part of it and when I said ’knowing us’ [after the Palace game] it’s because I think I probably now understand a little bit of an Evertonian’s mindset.

“I think sometimes we’ve had some tough periods but we saw everyone come together in a really tight-knit way, it was more than football and it became more of a community thing and when you feel that, it’s important that you don’t just say you feel it but then dip out of it when you leave the training ground and go home.

“So, I’ve had a lot interactions with the fans and you start to understand what makes them tick and what they feel. And when a few things went against us last season in certain ways, you start to feel very connected with the club and together so let’s hope we continue to feel like that.“

