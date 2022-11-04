Sydney Super Cup kick-off brought forward

04/11/2022



Organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have brought forward the kick-off time for Everton's friendly clash with Glasgow Celtic in Australia later this month.

The game was set for a Sunday evening kick-off on 20 November in the Accor Stadium at the local time of 8:05 pm (9:05 am GMT) but has now been changed to the earlier time of 2:45 pm (3:45 am GMT), with Everton expected to provide live streaming for fans in the UK and elsewhere.

The club has stated that: Organisers believe the new time slot brings the match in line with traditional UK Sunday afternoon kick-offs which will enhance the atmosphere in the stadium and ensure more local fans get the chance to experience the match between two of the UK’s most historic and storied football clubs.

The family-friendly kick-off time will now also see junior footballers from across New South Wales have the opportunity to attend and be inspired by players from both clubs.

However, it means fans in the UK and Europe will now have to be up in the very early hours of the morning if they want to watch the action live.

In their second friendly, Everton will play Sydney Wanderers at the CommBank Stadium on Wednesday, 23 November, kick-off at 7:45 pm AEDT (8:45 am GMT).

