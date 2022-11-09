Calvert-Lewin unlikely to face Bournemouth on Saturday

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has all but been ruled out of Everton's last match before the break for the World Cup, with Frank Lampard reporting that the striker has had another consultation with a specialist following his latest injury set-back.

Calvert-Lewin had to be withdrawn during the second half of last Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Leicester with a hamstring complaint, the latest in a series of injury problems that have plagued him since he suffered a serious quadriceps tear in August last year.

The England international, who had been hoping to make a last-minute bid for inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar latest this month, injured his knee just days before the 2022-23 season kicked off and missed the first nine matches of the campaign before making his return as a substitute against Manchester United a month ago.

Lampard said after this evening's dreadful result in the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth that he is hopeful that Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana will be fit for the return to Vitality Stadium in the League this weekend but indicated that Calvert-Lewin probably won't be involved.

Onana, we're hoping will be fit to train tomorrow or Thursday, the manager said. Gana, we hope may be fit to train on Thursday. Dominic, we're waiting on more news from a specialist. I'd be surprised if he's fit for Saturday.

