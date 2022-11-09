Everton U21s come back for narrow win over PSG

09/11/2022



Everton U21s 2 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain U21s

If there is any appetite for more football this week, Everton U21s take on their illustrious counterparts from Paris Saint-Germain at Walton Hall Park tonight in the Premier League International Cup, kicking off at 7 pm GMT.

It's an opportunity to see more of the young players that didn't really get much of a chance last night at Bournemouth, and a new move perhaps to bring second-string football back a little closer to the club's roots in North Liverpool, with tickets available from the club website.

There is usually plenty of fanfare when these games are also streamed live, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this evening's Clash of the Titans, with Everton riding high at the top of Group C after two impressive wins over SC Braga (5-0) and Hertha BSC (4-1).

In September, joint leaders Crystal Palace beat PSG 7-3, so no pressure on the young Blues tonight!

It was the visitors that opened the scoring but Everton equalized after the half-hour through Tom Cannon after being set up by Stan Mills. The pair combined again just before half-time, Mills fouled for a penalty that Cannon converted.

and it stayed that way in the second half for Everton to secure a third win and top Group C.

Everton U21s: Leban, Dixon, I Samuels-Smith (Campbell), Welch, Anderson, Ouirk, Mills (Okoronkwo), Price, Cannon (Kouyate), Whitaker, Hunt (Heath).

Subs not Used: Barrett, Djankpata, Barker.

