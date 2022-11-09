Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U21s come back for narrow win over PSG Michael Kenrick 09/11/2022 12comments | Jump to last Everton U21s 2 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain U21s If there is any appetite for more football this week, Everton U21s take on their illustrious counterparts from Paris Saint-Germain at Walton Hall Park tonight in the Premier League International Cup, kicking off at 7 pm GMT. It's an opportunity to see more of the young players that didn't really get much of a chance last night at Bournemouth, and a new move perhaps to bring second-string football back a little closer to the club's roots in North Liverpool, with tickets available from the club website. There is usually plenty of fanfare when these games are also streamed live, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this evening's Clash of the Titans, with Everton riding high at the top of Group C after two impressive wins over SC Braga (5-0) and Hertha BSC (4-1). In September, joint leaders Crystal Palace beat PSG 7-3, so no pressure on the young Blues tonight! Article continues below video content It was the visitors that opened the scoring but Everton equalized after the half-hour through Tom Cannon after being set up by Stan Mills. The pair combined again just before half-time, Mills fouled for a penalty that Cannon converted. and it stayed that way in the second half for Everton to secure a third win and top Group C. Everton U21s: Leban, Dixon, I Samuels-Smith (Campbell), Welch, Anderson, Ouirk, Mills (Okoronkwo), Price, Cannon (Kouyate), Whitaker, Hunt (Heath). Subs not Used: Barrett, Djankpata, Barker. PSG went ahead but Cannon has just scored 1-1: Everton 1-1 PSGGOAL! #EFCU21 are level as Tom Cannon converts a Stanley Mills cross. It has been quite the 24 hours for the forward. Kieran Kinsella 2 Posted 09/11/2022 at 19:43:27 Not trying to beat a dead horse but wouldn't you think PSG (with all their wealth) would have under 21s comparable with Bournemouth reserves? And yet we are not getting thrashed Phill Thompson 3 Posted 09/11/2022 at 19:49:47 GOAL! Tom Cannon converts from 12-yards out to fire #EFCU21 ahead.Penalty after Mills was brought down in the box.Half time 2-1 Dale Self 4 Posted 09/11/2022 at 19:55:13 Kieran, in times like these I think the phrase is ""don't look a (dead) gift horse in the mouth". Phill Thompson 5 Posted 09/11/2022 at 19:56:15 Kieran #2, maybe the answer is not with PSG but with us at u21s putting out a decent bunch of youngsters who fight for the jersey, unlike a lot of that overpaid bunch who started last night 🤷♂️LEBANDIXONSAMUELS-SMITHWELCHANDERSON (C)OUIRKMILLSPRICECannon Whitaker Hunt Phill Thompson 6 Posted 09/11/2022 at 20:19:46 “ Stanley Mills currently causing #PSG all kinds of problems down the right.“ Echo feed Dave Abrahams 7 Posted 09/11/2022 at 20:25:43 I forgot about this game, five minutes from my house, just got in, been out for a bevy, feel like kicking my self, mind you if I was like our players recently I’d miss!! Dave Abrahams 8 Posted 09/11/2022 at 20:55:32 Any more news on this game? Please. Phill Thompson 9 Posted 09/11/2022 at 20:56:18 FT: Everton 2 - 1 PSGA double from Tom Cannon makes it three wins from three for Paul Tait's side in the Premier League International Cup. The forward has had a 24 hours to remember. Kieran Kinsella 10 Posted 09/11/2022 at 21:01:29 PSG don't actually have an under 21 team I just discovered. So these players are comprised of people who paly for the under 19s, the official PSG reserve team which competes in division 3 in France, or like Warren Zaire-Emery (at age 16 one of the youngest) actually members of the PSG first team squad (he has played three games for the full side so far this season). But they have this squad assembled for this competition. Point being these lot should be a pretty good side with some having the experience of playing "hardened pros" in the lower league and others training with Messi and Neymar every day. So beating them is definitely encouraging. Brian Murray 11 Posted 09/11/2022 at 21:14:39 Mills and Cannon will save lampards job you heard it here first. Hope Frank hears it or he’s a gonner. Phill Thompson 12 Posted 09/11/2022 at 21:31:13 Kieran #9, I don't know a lot about this PSG team, but their u19s also play in the UEFA Champions League u19 competition where the groups are the same as the mens CL groups and they topped their group. So their u19s must be pretty decent. Of our squad tonight only Anderson, Quirk, Hunt and Barrett on the bench wouldn't make an u19 team so that's very encouraging for this team of youngsters.