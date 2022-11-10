Season › 2022-23 › News Double-injury rules Calvert-Lewin out of return Bournemouth trip Lyndon Lloyd 10/11/2022 6comments | Jump to last Dominic Calvert-Lewin definitely won't be involved when Everton go back to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth this weekend after it was revealed he has dislocated a shoulder as well as straining a hamstring. The striker sustained the latter injury in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester last Saturday but has reportedly been dealing with the shoulder problem for longer. He now won't play until after the World Cup, a blow that will deprive Frank Lampard of his first-choice striker for a Premier League game that has taken on added importance following the Blues' defeat to the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. Calvert-Lewin was already a doubt for this coming Saturday when Frank Lampard revealed that the club were waiting on word from a specialist regarding the player's hamstring which has been an issue on occasion since he returned from a more serious quadriceps tear at the start of the year. Article continues below video content He will now get the seven week hiatus between now and when the domestic programme resumes after Christmas to mend both his shoulder and leg muscle in the hope of bolstering Everton's prospects of staying out of relegation danger in the New Year. The 25-year-old's injury set-backs put paid to any hopes he had of forcing his way into the England squad for Qatar this month but Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady have been selected by Gareth Southgate, while Amadou Onana will be in the Belgian party in the Middle East and Idrissa Gueye's call-up by Senegal is expected to be confirmed tomorrow morning. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Lynch 1 Posted 10/11/2022 at 14:46:08 The lad must be distraught. Can't believe the bad luck he's having with injuries, considering he looks strong and athletic.How did he dislocate his shoulder and carry on playing? There was no sign of that injury during the match was there? Kim Vivian 2 Posted 10/11/2022 at 14:49:46 How, when, where, at what point did he dislocate a shoulder? I find that a bit bizarre because you don't play on after your shoulder's dislocated. I don't even remember him having treatment other than to his leg. Roger Helm 3 Posted 10/11/2022 at 15:09:13 Presumably a partial dislocation of the shoulder, which went back in place spontaneously, or perhaps an injury to the joint between the collarbone and shoulder blade.Anyway, he will have a good few weeks off to recover before returning to help with the forthcoming relegation battle. John Raftery 4 Posted 10/11/2022 at 15:14:38 Ominous. If his shoulder popped out without serious ligament or tissue damage it is possible to pop it back and carry on playing. The risk with that is it worsens with each repeat episode until an operation is unavoidable. The recovery is usually three months. It is imperative we sign a front-line striker in January. Dave Lynch 5 Posted 10/11/2022 at 15:17:10 Just unload him ffs and buy a striker who isn't made of glass. Ben King 6 Posted 10/11/2022 at 15:23:18 I wonder if he dislocated it against Fulham when he smashed into the post? He didn’t look right for the remainder of that match. Kudos to him if so: he’s desperate to help the cause (which is why it’s annoying hearing blues disparage him).That said: not buying support for him or a player that can play instead of him (Maupay is a good foil but not a main striker) was criminal: a multi million pound business started production without any main production machinery in place….no wonder competitors have gained a strong advantage. I hope the Summer of 2022 won’t be defining as the transfer window that consigned Everton once and for all to relegation Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb