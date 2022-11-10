Double-injury rules Calvert-Lewin out of return Bournemouth trip

10/11/2022







Dominic Calvert-Lewin definitely won't be involved when Everton go back to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth this weekend after it was revealed he has dislocated a shoulder as well as straining a hamstring.

The striker sustained the latter injury in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester last Saturday but has reportedly been dealing with the shoulder problem for longer.

He now won't play until after the World Cup, a blow that will deprive Frank Lampard of his first-choice striker for a Premier League game that has taken on added importance following the Blues' defeat to the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Calvert-Lewin was already a doubt for this coming Saturday when Frank Lampard revealed that the club were waiting on word from a specialist regarding the player's hamstring which has been an issue on occasion since he returned from a more serious quadriceps tear at the start of the year.

Article continues below video content

He will now get the seven week hiatus between now and when the domestic programme resumes after Christmas to mend both his shoulder and leg muscle in the hope of bolstering Everton's prospects of staying out of relegation danger in the New Year.

The 25-year-old's injury set-backs put paid to any hopes he had of forcing his way into the England squad for Qatar this month but Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady have been selected by Gareth Southgate, while Amadou Onana will be in the Belgian party in the Middle East and Idrissa Gueye's call-up by Senegal is expected to be confirmed tomorrow morning.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb