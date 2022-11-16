Everton's new ground part of Euro 2028 bid

Everton's new ground, under construction at Bramley-Moore Dock, has been included on the shortlist of stadiums for the joint bid by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland for the 2028 European Championships.

The £550m, 52,000-seater Everton Stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2024, joined Premier League grounds like Villa Park, West Ham's London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle's St James' Park, City of Manchester Stadium and Old Trafford on the list of venues that would be under consideration for the final selection.

The list also features Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park, Dublin Arena, Croke Park, Belfast's new Casement Park Stadium and Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Uefa Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities, a joint statement from the English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish and Eire football associations said.

The joint bid from the British Isles nations for the Euros is now their focus instead of one for the 2030 World Cup.

