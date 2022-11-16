Season › 2022-23 › News Everton's new ground part of Euro 2028 bid Lyndon Lloyd 16/11/2022 4comments | Jump to last Everton's new ground, under construction at Bramley-Moore Dock, has been included on the shortlist of stadiums for the joint bid by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland for the 2028 European Championships. The £550m, 52,000-seater Everton Stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2024, joined Premier League grounds like Villa Park, West Ham's London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle's St James' Park, City of Manchester Stadium and Old Trafford on the list of venues that would be under consideration for the final selection. The list also features Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park, Dublin Arena, Croke Park, Belfast's new Casement Park Stadium and Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Uefa Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities, a joint statement from the English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish and Eire football associations said. The joint bid from the British Isles nations for the Euros is now their focus instead of one for the 2030 World Cup. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Eddie Dunn 1 Posted 16/11/2022 at 15:23:27 Looks like we have knocked Mordor off that list. Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 16/11/2022 at 15:26:34 It's happening.That Stanley Park Shoe Box with it's big stand can take a back seat. Rob Halligan 3 Posted 16/11/2022 at 15:29:33 Maybe UEFA can finish paying for it! Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 16/11/2022 at 15:55:00 I just read somewhere this morning that Moshiri told the shareholders the cost had risen to £750M, making those hilarious questions about paying for it all the more serious. All I could find was this cryptic note in the ESA Executive Comittee Meeting Minutes from September:• Michael Owen asked about funding for the stadium and John Blain responded by providing him with feedback from our recent meeting with Mr Moshiri. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb