Season › 2022-23 › News Cannon joins Preston on loan Lyndon Lloyd 10/01/2023 57comments | Jump to last Tom Cannon has become the latest of Everton's young players to head out on loan as he joins Preston North End until the end of the season. The 19-year-old striker has recently broken into the Blues' first-team set-up as cover while Dominic Calvert-Lewin battles his way back to full fitness and Salomon Rondon left the club last month by mutual consent. Cannon, in excellent form for the Under-21s this season, came on as a second-half substitute at Bournemouth before the World Cup and again in the home game against Wolves on Boxing Day. However, with Everton seeking attacking reinforcements in the transfer market and the more experienced Ellis Simms having been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland, it has been decided that the best next step for his development would be a loan spell. Article continues below video content Preston are currently in 10th place in the Championship, just three points off Watford in fourth and have hopes of making the playoffs this season. Cannon had a number of loan offers and was strongly linked with Sheffield Wednesday but has ultimately secured a loan switch to nearby Preston. "I'm delighted and glad it's finally done," the striker said. "It's an opportunity I'm really looking forward to after speaking to the manager. He's told me what they want of me and I'm hearing they create a lot of chances so I'm here to put them away. "It's good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I'm glad it's finally done. I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me." Reader Comments (57) Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Turner 1 Posted 10/01/2023 at 15:13:55 Is the club trying to get relegated? Or 100% sure that a decent, Premier League-ready striker is incoming? I'm close to giving up... Geoff Williams 2 Posted 10/01/2023 at 15:38:44 Really disappointed with this news. All the talk when he was appointed was that Lampard would give youth a chance. What a joke! Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 10/01/2023 at 15:46:34 To think this lad or Simms couldn't displace Rondon from the team just shows you what idiots we have running this club. Yes, Paul, I think Kenwright wants us relegated. I've thought that for a while now. I'm worried, to say the least. Andrew Ellams 4 Posted 10/01/2023 at 15:58:21 Does anybody actually know if he's good enough for the Premier League? James Flynn 5 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:28:47 Andrew (4) - The answer is no. Just the usual "first-in" arm wavers.Interesting that the club only sent him one tier down. A stern test going from U-21 kiddie-ball to the Championship.Preston NE is in 10th place after 26 games, but only 2 points off 5th, 5 points off 3rd. And they're one of 10 clubs within 6 points of a play-off position!So he's definitely going into a situation where results are expected right now.Tom appears to have that self-confident, cocky attitude you expect of forwards. He certainly knows where the net is and how to drive a football into it.Let's see what he can do out of the children's league and into the cutthroat end of professional football.A stern test. Stuart Sharp 6 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:33:03 Andrew, nobody can really know that for sure until he plays in it. And I don't mean coming on for a few minutes to chase a lost cause.This is all so bonkers. Calvert-Lewin unreliable in fitness and form. Maupay rubbish, especially up front on his own which is never his game. Simms recalled but not used until the game is lost. Rondon, Dobbin and Cannon gone. Where are the goals going to come from? Rob Dolby 7 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:37:44 In our current situation, I don't understand why we would send any striker out on loan. In fact, I would be recalling the 2 full internationals that we have already got out on loan to try and dig us out of this mess. Lee Courtliff 8 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:43:51 I've always been a supporter of Frank as I can see that he wants us to play the proper, modern way and, hopefully, we'll get there one day. But, I have been disappointed in his refusal to use the young players more often, especially given that Lampard built an early reputation on blooding youth. It's the one thing that has disappointed me the most. I'm sure we'll hear all the usual, "he's not ready", "struggling team", etc but would Simms or Warrington have been any worse or less effective than Rondon and Davies have been?I especially thought the pace of Dobbin could have been used in a wide position when we've played 4-3-3 but none of them have been given a real chance. I don't count Patterson as he cost us quite a few million. I keep hoping that, once (if ever?) he's steadied things, then we'll see him play the youth like he did at Derby and Chelsea. It's the hope that kills you! Pat Kelly 9 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:47:46 Bring back Dele Alli. Frank's first choice. Nick Page 10 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:51:00 He’ll be like a new signing, Pat. Martin Reppion 11 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:51:18 This is either a ploy to free up space in the locker room for a new signing or two that will get us all out of our seats... Or a total misjudgement. One hopes it is the former.I'm reminded of the passage in David Prentice's excellent book in which, on Deadline Day, Howard Kendall (Mk 3) tells him there is going to be a great new signing. He waits only to be told with great excitement that we'd re-signed Peter Beagrie.I'm expecting our incomings this month to include Ross Barkley, Moise Kean and Bernie Wright… I really hope I'm wrong. Mick Roberts 12 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:52:15 Another example of Frank "I haven't got a clue what I'm doing" Lampard. Nick Page 13 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:52:59 We can wave to Preston and Cannon as we swap places. The Charity Club. Joe McMahon 14 Posted 10/01/2023 at 16:56:23 I am very surprised here. Calvert-Lewin, as we know, is now injury-prone and his shooting isn't as good as his heading. Gordon's shots aren't exactly precision bullets, so this is rather mystifying. We need goals… we always bloody do! Clive Rogers 15 Posted 10/01/2023 at 17:02:32 It has obviously been decided he is not ready for the Premier League. Most young players sent on loan never make the grade. Rooney wasn't loaned out.Dobbin has scored 1 league goal in 23 appearances for Derby County. Phill Thompson 16 Posted 10/01/2023 at 17:06:08 Tom Cannon is arguably the most improved player at our club in the last 6 months. He is a great striker of the ball, but really hasn't shown yet he has the guile to worry Premier League defences. Anybody who thinks at 20 he's suddenly become our saviour from relegation hasn't seen him enough. He should do fine at Preston. He's too good for the U21s and it would have been criminal to keep him here and only play him in the odd minutes off the bench. Phillip Warrington 17 Posted 10/01/2023 at 17:16:41 Kenwright's fault? … No! Lampard's fault? … Yes! Why people keep making excesses for Frank is what will get us relegated. Frank is the one who keeps playing Maupay and Rondon (when he was here) – the so-called seasoned professionals – even when they were playing crap. Frank wants seasoned hacks before he plays youth. How can you tell how good a player could be unless you give them a decent run and back them? Look at the top clubs: Man City, Man Utd and dare I say Liverpool give their promising youth players a good run and unearth some really good players. Other clubs who have had players represent there countries at youth level and go on to being good Premier League players.Why is it we have promising youth players and some of those players have represented their countries at youth levels? Our players go to shit as soon as they get to 19 or 20 years of age because they know there's no future for them at Everton, because Everton don't encourage them or give them opportunity or support them. Frank only uses them to fill up the bench and give them 10 minutes here or there so he can say he played some youth players. If we were winning 75% of our games, then you would say okay, but we are not, we are getting humiliated most games, so how depressing would it be for those youth players sitting on the bench thinking "Fuck, I can't even get more than 10 minutes in this team." Stop making excuses for Frank! He is a nice guy but a shit manager who is way out of his depth. He has brought in Coady, Tarkowski, Onana, Gana, Maupay, McNeil and Garner (for around £80M) and another 6 players who will see out their contracts at Everton due to their wages.… And now we are supposed to be chasing Ings at 30 years of age — great fucking scouting. Yes, there has to be significant changes at the hierarchy, but Christ… Frank has to go. For all the crap people give the board – and rightfully so – they still supported Frank in giving him close to £90M, if you include the two previous loans in Dele Alli and the Man Utd lad. Any other manager, we wouldn't be talking about the sack — they already would be!!! Ed Prytherch 18 Posted 10/01/2023 at 17:19:35 Preston are currently a well managed club and the move should be good for Tom's development. Ed Prytherch 19 Posted 10/01/2023 at 17:59:36 Clive, it's true that many loaned players do not make the grade but there are a few exceptions:Leon OsmanSeamus ColemanAnthony GordonAntonee Robinson (who we sold too soon)Calvert-Lewin (loaned out by Sheffield Utd before we signed him)Josh Bowler (may yet come back to haunt us)Adam Forshaw Brian Hennessy 20 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:01:10 Unless we are going to sign two proven strikers in the next few days, this is madness given our current position and the lack of options. Mark Ryan 21 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:05:51 This must signal a striker is arriving but, to be fair, if I was running the club (God forbid) I would not allow him out until a new striker had his foot in the door at Finch Farm. Lose Maupay and/or Calvert-Lewin to an injury and we are in trouble with only Simms available. There has to be a proper plan to get a useful body in (a striker) and so that's good news. Geoff Lambert 22 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:09:59 Brian, more than likely a journeyman at the death. While clubs around us are buying now. That's Everton to a Tee. Keith Meakin 23 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:20:24 Good to get experience playing in the Championship, clever from Lampard getting inside knowledge for next season when we drop a league... Brian Hennessy 24 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:24:34 You are probably right, Geoff. Dele Alli on the way back? Ian Jones 25 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:28:06 Perhaps, one season, if and when we are well clear of relegation and not necessarily in a position to challenge for a European position, we could test out some of our youngsters?Pre-season perhaps? ;) Steve Croston 26 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:42:02 A sensible move, I think, given the circumstances. Imagine him coming into the team now and not doing well; he would be crucified. Finished before he had even started. If he was that good, we'd know about it by now. Let him do his Preston stint in a relatively stress-free environment and see how he does. Brian Wilkinson 27 Posted 10/01/2023 at 18:49:11 If anyone wants a sportsman bet on this, I will say Tom Cannon will score more goals than Maupay and Calvert-Lewin combined.Any takers? Tony Abrahams 28 Posted 10/01/2023 at 19:05:22 I'm surprised that Ryan Lowe has taken Tom Cannon, but Phill T says he's been the most improved young player at the club over the last 6 months, as I don't think Lowe will have taken Cannon to be a bit part player.Good luck, Tom. They say the Championship is a big step up from League One; if Preston have taken you, their manager must fancy your chances. Keith Gleave 29 Posted 10/01/2023 at 19:28:18 I really don't understand what is going on… Neil Lawson 30 Posted 10/01/2023 at 19:28:57 Keith 23. You beat me to it. It's clearly a cunning plan to have him ready for next season when we will be visiting Preston and elsewhere in the Championship.According to the various newsreels, we are currently in well advanced negotiations to buy at least 7 strikers from age 19 to 32 and from near obscurity to complete obscurity. Our Saviour(s) is on the way. Fear not and hold your resolve. Alex Gray 31 Posted 10/01/2023 at 20:32:50 With the pressure the board are under currently, letting Cannon go on loan (which is good for his development) can only mean we have players coming in surely. If not, then this is utter lunacy. Never know with us.Hoping the Villarreal lad is a goer and a striker that has pace. Alex Gray 32 Posted 10/01/2023 at 20:35:59 Also Dele Alli won't play for us again. The £10M we'd have to pay when he plays another few games crucifies our limited transfer budget.Not to mention Beskitas owe us around £2M if they send him back early, which they won't do. Robert Tressell 33 Posted 10/01/2023 at 20:38:31 Brian #27, As a Premier League player – or just over the remainder of this season? Derek Knox 34 Posted 10/01/2023 at 21:03:04 Having read all the posts above, I am as flummoxed as everyone regarding our current and recent position and performances. At a time when we are crying out for goals, we hear of news that all our young, and regular goal scoring prospects, are being sold or again being loaned out! No wonder they can't displace our stuttering first squad strikers, they haven't been given a chance. Tom Cannon was so close to scoring against Wolves the other night, he wasn't even considered against Brighton(?). Yet Brighton had a teenager (Evan Ferguson) who almost destroyed us on his own!I have always supported Frank, who comes across as a lovely but naive fellow, but sorry that doesn't make him a good manager or tactician, and for all his hitherto use of youth in previous appointments, where has that gone? I am very quickly, not only becoming anxious for our future, but losing patience and support for Frank too. Anthony Hawkins 35 Posted 10/01/2023 at 21:08:25 Mark @#21, neither are scoring at the moment so there's an issue right away. Christy Ring 36 Posted 10/01/2023 at 21:09:55 Tom Cannon was very impressive for the U21s this season, and is quicker and a more skilful striker than Simms. He never got much of a chance to show what he could do. Brighton threw in 18-year-old Evan Ferguson – a revelation? Bill Gienapp 37 Posted 10/01/2023 at 21:20:07 Not sure why this is such a shock. Presumably whatever minutes he might have gotten are now going to go to Simms – we wouldn't have recalled him otherwise. Of course, with few reliable options, we might have hedged our bets and given them both a shot, but realistically Cannon wasn't going to play much. Todd Watkins 38 Posted 10/01/2023 at 22:01:12 We should bring back Dele Alli. He has to be an upgrade on some of the clowns we have now. Dupont Koo 39 Posted 10/01/2023 at 23:33:39 He isn't Wayne Rooney 2.0, so the best move for Cannon is to get a lot of competitive minutes (ideally 1,500+ until the end of the season) in weekly games with pressure & stakes that can also afford him to make mistakes without the fear of being pulled back to the bench right afterwards.A Championship club like Preston that is close enough to home (for him, his family, and James Vaughan our Club Nanny!) and is chasing a place in the promotion playoffs (2 points away as of the timing of this post)? Perfect loan setting for Cannon to blossom IMHO! Just rewind to how a similar setting with Blackpool made a young Seamus Coleman's bones: he helped Blackpool winning the Playoffs and got to the Premier League. Without having gone to the mattresses and through the trenches, Seamus would have been a lot less ready to get into Moyes's team right away in the subsequent season (the rest is history). Anyone knows how good their manager Ryan Lowe is and what kind of playing style he employs at Preston? If he favours a progressive style, like Ian Holloway did back then with Blackpool, it will be an extra bonus for Cannon's development. Phil Smith 40 Posted 11/01/2023 at 01:04:05 Good move for both parties. He's not really for us and hopefully he'll step up for the Championship. Simms is further ahead. If we get another striker in, don't be surprised if he heads back to Sunderland though. Jerome Shields 41 Posted 11/01/2023 at 02:04:19 This is a good move for Cannon. A former Under-23 striker was not going to solve Everton's forward problems. Simms has been brought back to replace Rondon. Maupay and Calvert-Lewin are to be the main strikers. Maupay was the new striker brought in. I can't see another striker brought in.Throughout the internet, Frank's rigidity and the club’s transfer policy are taking a battering. I think a decision was taken what was needed in the Summer and Frank was to implement a playing formula in training what was to be played on the pitch. This is being implemented week-in & week-out and is reflected in the same play on the pitch whether it works are not, with like-for-like late subs to see games out, apparently replacing tired players. Transfering a new a striker in will be more a response to fan pressure, rather than wanting to bring one in, or feeling the need to. Ian Linn 42 Posted 11/01/2023 at 02:41:51 Hard to fathom this one, at his age and experience, there can't be any financial gain to letting him go out on loan.You can have so many subs nowadays where's the harm in having him on the bench and bringing him on if we are losing with 10 mins to go. Which would be every fucking game. That would get him some experience. Tony Abrahams 43 Posted 11/01/2023 at 07:26:32 I haven’t watched Preston, Dupont, but Ryan Lowe, is a down to earth scouser, who hasn’t forgotten his roots, so I think Cannon, will settle in really easily at Preston, especially if he can do a job for them. I was with Ryan Lowe, for a very sad occasion not so long ago, and knowing him like I do, then I’m sure his team will try and play football the right way, and although he’s a red, I think he would love to manage Everton one day!I’ve exposed him now, but I get the feeling that he loves to see young scouse kids, doing well, so I’m certain Tom Cannon, will get loads of encouragement off his new manager, and I hope they both do really well🤞 Justin Doone 44 Posted 11/01/2023 at 08:03:59 Youth players needs to develop. The best way to do that as a young player is to play regularly.Playing regularly for a first team, against experienced professionals at a decent level. For most u21s league 1, league 2 is a great platform. It's not just about them being at another club or playing half a dozen games at a higher level, its about improving mentally, physically and understanding the game and having to adapt.Hopefully 2 season's of loans will enable a better assessment of a players game, not warming our bench or youth football. Using Mo Kean as an example. Its clear he has ability and can score goals. But his attitude and work ethic is appalling. That was clear at PSG and remains so back at Juve. I'm glad a quick decision to flog him was made. The worry is, if a players is not wanted by Everton we fail to get a good fee. Juve it appears are skint so I've no ideas what chance we have of getting our £25-£30M? Bobby Mallon 45 Posted 11/01/2023 at 08:30:41 Justin. At the moment our strikers are not performing and, as you say, players like Cannon need game time — so why not at Everton? Give him or Simms a starting place in front of Maupay, Calvert-Lewin. Why does it have to be through a loan to the Championship or League One. Bobby Mallon 46 Posted 11/01/2023 at 08:36:25 Jerome @41, Why are Cannon and Simms not the answer? The forwards we have are not the answer now and they never will be (IMHO) so, unless we get a Kevin Campbell type signing this window, then the likes of Cannon and Simms have to play a big part. Garry Martin 47 Posted 11/01/2023 at 08:44:15 No first team forwards, so EFC send young potentials out on loan — typical Everton FC madness! Jack Convery 48 Posted 11/01/2023 at 08:50:46 This windows great signing will be Digne on loan with a view to buy. Won't BK be thrilled. Bythe way Villa have just signed a left back/ Justin Doone 49 Posted 11/01/2023 at 09:19:55 Without wanting to disrespect Simms, he appears to me to be a Rondon type player ie a target man. He's still raw, still developing, imo not ready to lead a Premier league line. He's not athletic and isn't going to be closing down defenders so Frank would have to change style or tactics and adapt to the players strengths. I can’t see that happening. Cannon is behind Simms in development and Broadhead not considered good enough so was sold. Yes they need to be given a chance but its about levels. It they can't show in training they are good enough against a poor Premier league squad, it doesn't give me hope for them this season. Hopefully 2 quality, experienced, incoming player's will help us get over the line. Justin Doone 50 Posted 11/01/2023 at 09:26:26 Digne can at least put a good cross into the box. By default that would make him a good addition because no one else appears capable or willing to cross the ball.I may be old fashioned or to simplistic but a team with Dom and Simms as striker's need plenty of good quality crosses. Paul Cherrington 51 Posted 11/01/2023 at 11:49:54 The only way this makes sense is if we have at least one decent striker coming in during January. If not, it is a very poor decision for me when we are light on strikers and struggling to score. Why is Lampard so averse to giving our best young players the chance to shine? And why are the club and some fans so suspicious of giving youth its chance? Plenty of other clubs have no hesitation in letting their best young talents play but we seem to prefer playing the experienced pros who let us down every week, simply because they have more games behind them. Why is someone who has played 100 games badly a better choice than a young player just starting out? At least we might get a nice surprise with the young player.We will never know if the best youngsters like Cannon will make it in the first team until we actually give them a chance to prove it. He might actually get us the goals we're crying out for right now, but we'll never know with him out on loan. Him and Simms are surely worth a run of games than the non-scoring Maupay who gets picked each week.What's the point of the academy if all you do is produce players to loan out, who never get a chance to play in the first team? Especially with the situation we're in currently and how bad our first-team squad is overall. James Flynn 52 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:13:55 What Phil (16) said. Jerome Shields 53 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:12:54 Bobby#46There was no urgency about getting a Central Attacker after getting Maupay, even when Calvert Lewin was injuried.Rondon appeared to be back up.Those involved in decided what was required decided this was sufficient. When Rondon left, Simms was brought back from Sunderland , in what looks to be, as his replacement. With Calvert Lewin back, what was acceptable in the Summer is back in place.I agree with you that this is not the answer, but there appears not to be a big hurry to sign a forward of the calibre that you correctly say is required.There maybe a loan deal done, but Everton 's transfer policy seen to be dictated by those that are dealing with the Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules.Whilst the Manager may have a input into what he thinks he requires, the sourcing of players and deciding on the content of the transfer appears to be in other hands.Cannon's loan and the loan out policy in general appear to be decided in this text, to reduce wages %.Simms is probably a improvement on Rondon,at least he can score, Robson was a lead the line player, who rarely scored in any team he recently played for. Alan J Thompson 54 Posted 12/01/2023 at 05:54:54 The above seems to cover this from Everton's side but, if Preston are so close to the playoff promotion places, who have they been using as striker? Is he (they?) injured and is Cannon a replacement, cover or only off the bench when either chasing the game or it is sewn up one way or the other, a sort of insurance for their final push for the playoffs?So much to know before shouting how good this will be in his development. James Flynn 55 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:42:04 Alan (54) - PNE's GA is 26 in 26, which is pretty good. Their GF is only 24 in 26, which isn't. Thinking young Cannon can add some firepower. Phill Thompson 57 Posted 12/01/2023 at 12:34:36 I see Preston NE have just brought in on loan Liam Delap the 19-year-old Man City striker who'd been on loan at Stoke. 