Cannon joins Preston on loan

10/01/2023







Tom Cannon has become the latest of Everton's young players to head out on loan as he joins Preston North End until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old striker has recently broken into the Blues' first-team set-up as cover while Dominic Calvert-Lewin battles his way back to full fitness and Salomon Rondon left the club last month by mutual consent.

Cannon, in excellent form for the Under-21s this season, came on as a second-half substitute at Bournemouth before the World Cup and again in the home game against Wolves on Boxing Day.

However, with Everton seeking attacking reinforcements in the transfer market and the more experienced Ellis Simms having been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland, it has been decided that the best next step for his development would be a loan spell.

Preston are currently in 10th place in the Championship, just three points off Watford in fourth and have hopes of making the playoffs this season.

Cannon had a number of loan offers and was strongly linked with Sheffield Wednesday but has ultimately secured a loan switch to nearby Preston.

“I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done," the striker said. "It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager. He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done. I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”

