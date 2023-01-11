Season › 2022-23 › News Coalition of Everton fans plans post-match protest Lyndon Lloyd 11/01/2023 83comments | Jump to last The recently rebranded NSNOW campaign are organising a peaceful sit-in protest at the Everton Board of Directors and the club's ownership after Saturday's home game with Southampton this weekend. With almost 90 supporter groups representing tens of thousands of Evertonians signed up to support the campaign under the banner of the #AllTogetherNow hashtag on social media, it has the potential to be the most visible expression of frustration at the running of the club so far. A walk-out of fans planned for the match against Arsenal in December 2021 received lukewarm support, chiefly because it involved supporters leaving their seats during the match, but the expectation is for this protest to be more widely supported. Everton have dropped into the relegation zone as a progressively shrinking transfer budget has hampered the ability to effectively strengthen the playing squad after years of profligacy in the transfer market, a failure to achieve the goal of regular European football to bolster revenue, and what the NSNOW group say is a lack of commercial acumen at Board level to secure large-scale sponsorship. Article continues below video content In a statement published on their website today, NSNOW wrote: "The campaign calls on Farhad Moshiri to make sweeping changes at Chair, Board and Executive levels. It demands he brings in competent, experienced professionals who can reverse the club’s decline, and make the necessary changes to make Everton competitive once more. "At Everton’s critical home game versus Southampton on Saturday fans are pledging their support to Frank Lampard and the team with a resumption of the coach greeting prior to the match and full-blooded support during the game. "Immediately after full-time, Evertonians from all areas of the ground will join in a large-scale sit-in which will highlight Farhad Moshiri’s failure to change and strengthen Chair, Board and Executive positions at the club. "The sit-in will feature numerous crowd-funded banners calling for change." Moshiri pens response to Fans' Forum open letter Reader Comments (83) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kieran Kinsella 1 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:33:31 With this in the horizon, I signed up for the FAB Zoom call, got an acknowledgement promising further info but haven't heard anything since and the call is in a little over 24 hours. Has anyone else had any tangible response on any of these meetings? Brian Murray 2 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:34:05 I've said before and I say again: God bless you all! Power to the people. Most impressed how you all joined up as one, no bickering or egos etc. See you all there. Barry Shearer 3 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:37:27 Love it. I live in the US now... If I was still in England, I'd be right there. A little different to the nil-nil against Coventry on New Year's Eve in 1983 where only 13,659 attended. Support the team and let's crush the Saints. Moshiri needs to listen and changes have to be made. Luke Welch 4 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:42:38 Exactly what is needed! Brian Murray 5 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:54:02 Kieran. I did suggest the FAB Zoom meetings were just a club diversion but your prerogative. Keep the faith, brother. Stan Osborne 6 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:56:57 After over 60 seasons of supporting the Toffees at Goodison Park, it saddens my heart that our great club has been reduced to this. The failure of vision, leadership and strategic planning at the top of the club have been there for decades and the fans, rightly, have had enough. The proposed demonstrations against the board and executives at EFC are borne of sheer frustration and impotent rage at the mismanagement of our club that has seen Mr Moshiri's millions wasted through sheer incompetence.This sad situation has to change before it's too late and I support the action that the fans are proposing. But I do hope the demonstrations are orderly and conducted without descending into a slanging match which will do no credit to the fans and deflect attention from their justified grievances against the hierarchy at Everton.Whether the fans' actions bring about the fundamental or even any of the changes they seek remains to be seen. But one thing is clear and that is that the current direction the club is headed doesn't bear thinking about. James Flynn 7 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:58:18 Kieran – I'm on the same Zoom call. Jazz confirmed it.I just checked my email. No link or agenda yet. Jim Lloyd 8 Posted 11/01/2023 at 15:59:10 Hello Kieran, I've been invited to the live meeting in Spellow Lane. I'm not sure how difficult it is to use the technology. I wish you good luck, mate to be able to say your piece. Jim Lloyd 9 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:16:12 Stan, what a great post. I've been going 60-odd years and me mate's been going since he was a kid in 1948.All the way through your post the word 'Dignity' comes shining out. You're right! Nothing But The Best is Good Enough, is our motto; and the Chairman leading this bunch of poor executives is nothing like good enough.Well said, Stan, and I hope the supporters show this crew what Nothing But The Best really means. Alan Johnson 10 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:16:53 Bring it on... Pete Clarke 11 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:23:01 It's all over now, Billy Blue You must leave now Take what you need, you think will last You have lied too much and robbed our club So get out fast Your legacy is of failure and incompetence Leaving us just makes perfect sense Goodison is folding under you And it's all over now, Billy Blue There's been no good times under your command We're now amongst the worst teams in the land Why would any other club ask advice from you? Well, it's all over now, Billy Bullshit Blue Bobby Mallon 12 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:32:09 I understand the fans concerns… but Moshiri can't pick decent players, so what makes you think he can pick a decent board? Jack Convery 13 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:37:50 Time for Blue Bill to do one. We want our Club back. Here's hoping this is the beginning of the end of mediocrity, making do and constant embarrassment. Stu Darlington 14 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:39:55 The right to protest is sacrosanct.It’s the only way fans have of influencing much needed change at the club. I only hope the national media gives it the coverage it deserves and is not portrayed as just a group of malcontents out to cause trouble for lovable old Bill the ultimate Evertonian!!!Bring it on ! Mal van Schaick 15 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:41:51 It’s a pivotal moment in this clubs history. Being relegated is not an option. It may be too late to improve this bunch of misfits to get results to stay in the league, but sacking the board would not improve the prospects of staying in the Premier League.Damned if we do, damned if we don’t on both counts. Danny O’Neill 16 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:52:00 Politically I consider myself a moderate but right now I feel like a Red Ken Livingstone revolutionary. Obviously, not being able to be associated to the colour red, I'd have to change that to Blue Danny and sing we shall wear blue socks to the tune of we shall not be moved. Those of the 80s generation who watched and read Adrian Mole may understand.The club must know what is going on and be aware of the sentiment amongst the supporters. They got it last year when we turned on the manager at Brentford and Carrow Road. But then, it was a convenient deflection for the board. On Friday it was directed at the board and ownership. It will be before and after the match on Saturday. No burying heads in sand now. It will just be ignorance and ignoring. It can't sustain as it will impact the team and that is something none of us want.Unless they are plain ignorant, don't care or have better ear defenders than the purpose built ones I had for my last tour of Afghanistan which mostly drowned out the sound of a Chinook helicopter, they need to act. The owner needs to act and Blue Bill needs to do the honourable thing. If he's bluer than me then he would have done and would do. Darren Hind 17 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:53:01 I take no pleasure at all reading about the proposed demonstrations. I knew it was coming, but my heart sank when I saw this.If Kenwright had any decency. He would do the right thing and avoid all this. So would little miss dynamite.I cant imagine a single Evertonian would be pleased about taking this action, But what can they do ? They've tried everything else.Heartbreaking. Really heartbreaking Brian Murray 18 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:54:26 Mal. Maybe pushing our luck year after year and blowing all that’ money with no ffp to stop us this time if this is the year was always going to happen without 3 worst teams. Totally beyond frank and his coaches that should of gone after the Bournemouth disgrace.Smsll mercy’s but a competent professional board might help us recover Danny O’Neill 19 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:02:14 It is Darren.I used to get woken up by the dogs at 5:30am religiously. I'm now bothering them from around 4am most mornings and they tell me to go away.Seriously. Brian Wilkinson 20 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:06:46 Roll on Saturday, about time the fans pulled together and call out the elephant in the room.Anyway here’s a flashback in time and I give you the scaffolds thank you very much.Thank you very much for the good times Billy, thank you very much, thank you very very very muchThank you very much for the good times BillyThank you very very very much.Thank you very much for the kings dock stadiumThank you very much, thank you very very very muchThank you very much for Kings dock stadiumThank you very very very muchThank you very much for Tesco kirkby, Thank you very muchThank you very very very muchThank you very much for Tesco Kirkby, Thank you very very very much.You don’t know how much they all mean, they seem better in your dreamsThank you very much for mortgaging your houseThank you very muchThank you very very very muchThank you very much for selling RooneyThank you very very very muchThank you very much for, selling Finch farm, selling Lukaku, Richarlison, safety certificate, nursery rhymes, bullshit timeThank you very muchThank you very very very very very very very very muchThank you very much for all the bullshitThank you very very very muchThank you very much for our gracious teamThank you very muchThank you very very very muchThank you very very much for our gracious teamThank you very very very much.Now do one. Brian Wilkinson 21 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:17:03 Coming soon, lily the pink.Old Ebenezer thought he was Julius CaesarAnd so they put him in a homeWhere they gave him medicinal compoundAnd now he's emperor of Rome David Currie 22 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:21:08 My opinion of Kenwright is that he is not much of a Blue and a long time ago saw an opportunity to make a lot of money out of Everton. While the club has not won anything in the last 28 years and is getting close to relegation, he continues to make huge money.He will hang on as long as he can.Kenwright OUT and take the CEO with you! Stan Osborne 23 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:35:27 Jim #9You're dead right about dignity. What puzzles me most about Mr Moshiri is how such a successful and wealthy man has allowed his dignity, as well as a large part of his wealth, to be taken from him.The people he left in charge of our club appear to have cruelly exploited his trust (or naivety). I wonder how he feels after seeing a long line of agents, players and managers leave with their pockets stuffed with his money after making us a laughing stock. There's no dignity in that. Brian Murray 24 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:43:20 Just heard on toffee tv moshiris response basically clinging to the fan Advisory Board saying we are in dialect with them and have the utmost professionalism board on the planet. Saturday may get ugly as he’s pouring petrol on the situation and had no intention of doing anything Brian Wilkinson 25 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:46:18 Here it is folks, Moshiri response.Dear Everton Fans’ Forum,Thank you for your letter and also more importantly for everything you do for the Club.As the majority shareholder and proud custodian of Everton, I have the utmost respect for the support of Evertonians. I am also fully aware and understand the concerns that fans may have.I hope through my two open letters to fans in the last 12 months I have provided clarity on my position, commitment and the direction of the Club. I trust that you also agree that the Club operates a well-structured and ongoing dialogue with not only the Forum, but also the Fan Advisory Board, the Supporters’ Club Committees and the many other fan groups that form the most robust fan communication network of any Club in the Premier League.In almost seven years since my arrival at the Club, I have significantly increased my investment and our new stadium has become reality. We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the Club falls short of standard. This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression.I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns – of which the Forum is a part. I can confirm representatives from the Club’s Board will engage with the FAB and meet with its designated representative to discuss the collated fan feedback as soon as possible following the completion of those scheduled sessions.The focus of myself, the Club and the fans is aligned - a better Everton - and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.Best wishes,FarhadSo total faith in his board. Jerome Shields 26 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:47:42 Kieran#1Good Luck.Hopefully you will be contacted soon.I am sure you would make a worthwhile contribution.Great to see such a well organised and definitive protest.It is sad that that Fans are forced to take such action, but everything has been tried.This will certainly put pressure on the those that currently run Everton.I do think that it will have a impact on Moshiri, who I have always believed is susceptible to Fan pressure and such a organised productions will not be lost on,Blue Bill, and associates,our so called adoptive brother.There comes a time Bill when the bull has to be grabbed by the tail and you have to face the situation.NSNOW, Well done.Brian#20&21Very Good Tony Everan 27 Posted 11/01/2023 at 17:59:15 Two words for Farhad’s reply ;Head, sand. David Thomas 28 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:01:56 TonySadly that sums it up perfectly. Danny O’Neill 29 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:02:30 I think I need to take a moment to reflect. Tony Abrahams 30 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:06:15 Unbelievable letter that, from an owner who doesn’t seem to have even one finger on the pulse?I liked your song Peter C, (Positively 64th street, would be my choice of Dylan song!) but now, after reading this pile of unadulterated shite, from our absent owner, then who knows what the response is going to be from a very disgruntled fan base?I have heard Farhad Moshiri, is very naive, in a similar way to a lot of the fans who once trusted Bill Kenwright… But things are changing, and there’s a chance things are going to get very nasty, because Evertonians have either been fooled, or been took for fools, for way to long now, and I think this is a very poor response from Farhad Moshiri? Barry Hesketh 31 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:06:32 In almost seven years since my arrival at the Club, I have significantly increased my investment and our new stadium has become reality. We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the Club falls short of standard. This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression.Stadium = TickStandard = depends upon how you define it. Bog standard or Highest Standard?Stability = club has run out of money so we're stuck with what we have. Supported and encouraged by fans = I pandered to the masses and you've got what you wanted. Overall, there's little point in any demonstrations as the owner is pretty comfortable with the people he employs. Dave Abrahams 32 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:09:40 I honestly think when it comes to football matters Mr. Moshiri is very naive but I find it incredible that he can’t see through Kenwright, surely after knowing him for ten years or more he must have sussed him by now.If he thinks this letter will calm everyone down and get behind this useless Board then he must think we are as naive as him, truly feel sorry for the man if he thinks he’s got a true friend in the man minding the club for him and his hand picked cronies.Role on Saturday with a good win and time after to show our feelings in a strong dignified way, any suggestions how we behave: Silently waving white hankies with alternate shouts of “ It’s Your Time to go Billy Boy” ——-Nah much too tame that!! Tony Abrahams 33 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:13:10 I might be a good catholic boy, Dave, but it’s got to be the Glasgow Rangers song, we sing on Saturday night, once the football has finished. Kunal Desai 34 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:14:17 He is taking the fucking piss or either it's been picked up on behalf of him to cobble back some shite. Kieran Kinsella 35 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:20:48 Barry Hesketh"Supported and encouraged by fans = I pandered to the masses and you've got what you wanted."It's the same kind of logic as Bane in Batman when he "liberated" the people of Gotham from corrupt leaders by trying to blow the whole city up with a nuke. e.g. it's your fault folks. Ian Hollingworth 36 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:27:06 I agree it’s very sad it’s come to this.However I also hope that Moshiri statement encourages the fans who were unsure that they definitely have to join the protest now. Martin Mason 37 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:50:21 Very interesting reference to the Coventry game where only 13k turned up. Then, we showed that we didn't accept mediocrity by not buying the product, i.e., the one and only way. Now we just keep buying the product and demanding that the product meets our often outrageous demands via social media and call that not accepting mediocrity. We actually keep this circus on the road by giving them large sums of money in advance for season tickets and watching them on Sky and BT. We are in the position we are because we accept mediocrity. In many ways I don't because I can't get tickets for any but a small few games so I'm not even a supporter, I'm also going to cancel both Sky and BT this year too. My first game was around 1957 and I'm a lifelong Blue whatever happens but I don't accept mediocrity in terms of my financial support. This also excludes me from being a Happy Clapper too really. Peter Neilson 38 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:21:17 Moshiri is clueless and inept when it comes to the ownership and stewardship of our club. To think some are still concerned about the billionaire getting a return on our club, staggering. He’s a chancer, Usmanov’s puppet, who sees our club purely as a commodity. Price of everything and the value of nothing. He’ll keep Kenwright and DBB as useful lightning rods. Sad thing is there’s no end in sight to this idiots regime. Dave Abrahams 39 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:36:54 Has this planned protest been reported in the national papers and on tv, ToffeeWeb is only read by a certain amount of fans and hopefully most people going to the game on Saturday will know about this protest.When the walkout on the 27th. minute was announced last season it was apparent that loads of fans didn’t have a clue what that was about when the 27th minute came up. Paul Kernot 40 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:13:23 Andy Crooks 41 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:57:58 Martin @37, that is a very interesting post. Not going to the game is the ultimate sanction and probably the only one that will really hurt and really workHowever, like you, I'm not in a position to not go as I already can't go. Also, if I was in Liverpool on Saturday with a ticket I would be happy beyond description to be in Goodison Park. A boycott is kind of a nuclear option; won't ever be used. Martin Farrington 42 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:43:41 Emperor Moshri-Baxendale-Kenwright.Kind thanks for your eloquent and reassuring response to the open letter penned by the plebs aka67+ fan & social media groups21+ Official Supporters supporters Tens of Thousands of deeply concerned blue noses locally and worldwide.You have completely eased our angst, worries and sick to the pit of our stomach concern.All is good then.I shall rest easy.As the philosopher Del Amitri states:-And nothing ever happens, nothing happens at allThe needle returns to the start of the songAnd we all sing along like beforeAnd nothing ever happens, nothing happens at allThey'll relegate us by six o'clockAnd we'll all go along like beforeAnd we'll all be crying tonight and crying tomorrow Phill Thompson 43 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:08:22 When I read that letter, all the optimism drained from me. I really really hope Frank turns things around this season, but I fear even if he does, we're doomed to the same fate next season. The lack of knowledge or understanding of our true position in that letter is appalling. For Moshiri, it's just a bit of business that's not going too well. I wish it was the same for us. If Everton was just a financial investment, I'd shrug my shoulders, cut my losses, sell and move on and learn from the experience. But it isn't….. Derek Knox 46 Posted 12/01/2023 at 02:28:46 Brian W @ 21, Lily the Pink?Substitute "Bill the Red", and we are a lot nearer reality. I have long suspected that he grew up a Liverpool Supporter. I have had many a discussion with Old (genuine) Evertonians all of whom used to be regulars in the Old Boys Pen, and not one can ever recall The Maggot being there. It's amazing how many times I have heard through various sources that he is a closet Red, and those sources have had no reason to lie – unlike Bill whose whole life is based on lies. Kieran Kinsella 47 Posted 12/01/2023 at 04:04:01 Derek,My Dad loves that Lily The Pink song. He'd always sing it to us as kids. My Mum, your Dundee contemporary and music teacher, isn't such a fan but I think she might go for your Kenwright version. Derek Knox 48 Posted 12/01/2023 at 04:45:17 Kieran, All jokes apart, I am going Saturday by courtesy of my mate Jim Lloyd who can't make it. I am anticipating a good atmosphere leading up to the start, with fans in full vocal support as they always are. After that, it is down to the players to show full commitment and effort. Otherwise, the vocal support tends to taper off if they play like they did against both Wolves and Brighton.It will be interesting to gauge the proposed sit-in protest after the final whistle, which will be wholly centred against The Maggot, Miss Dynamite and other Board Members, and Sharpy. If the unthinkable happens and another poor performance is served up, it could also be directed at Frank and the players, but I hope that is not the case. Danny O’Neill 49 Posted 12/01/2023 at 06:20:03 Dave Abrahams. Reported in the Daily Mail (I know, like being preached to by your Aunty), but also in The Times who call out as many as 67 fans groups coming together.It's referred to on the BBC too and on the back of his previous article, McNulty wades in on Moshiri's open letter. I'll try posting the link but here's a quote:"Early reaction suggests Moshiri may have actually aggravated fan feeling with his rare venture into the public arena and it remains to be seen how long his faith sustains if Everton lose on Saturday".Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he supports manager Frank LampardSo in short, yes, the national media are now aware and talking about it. They can't hide anymore. Tony Hill 50 Posted 12/01/2023 at 06:37:55 Of all the relegation candidates, ours is the most troubled and divided club. Those sorts of clubs do indeed get relegated. I hope we're not going to analyse and argue ourselves into the Championship. Pete Clarke 51 Posted 12/01/2023 at 06:56:31 If he goes down the path of not listening, then there will be trouble and it's long overdue. The supporters are the most important people to this club and he prefers to back a gang of losers against us. He deserves everything coming his way, the fuckin idiot. Danny Baily 52 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:31:25 Peter, the only loser he's backing is Lampard, unfortunately. This narrative that's developed with Kenwright as some sort of pantomime villain is getting ridiculous. Pete Clarke 53 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:28:45 Danny. Lampard is still learning his trade and he may or not make it to the top. Hopefully Saturday is the start of his revival but I agree that he looks lost right now. Kenwright on the other hand has got a CV with 'loser' and 'incompetence' written all over it and 20 years plus of experience to boot. He has set the whole club up to suit himself being in power at the expense of any type of success. He will still try to tell us that there have been good times which we know there has not. It actually gets boring trying to name the amount of failures he has brought to this club – and I'm not only talking about personnel. I know who I want out of the door first because Kenwright has left a rotting smell that lingers. Danny O’Neill 54 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:15:59 Taking individuals out of the equation, the club has been poorly run for decades and change is needed. Long overdue.Manager after manager has been sacrificed and suffered from the poor running of the club. How can or could they succeed if the running of the club from the top is as bad as it has been?Everton greats for those who prefer that type of thing: Kendall x 2, Harvey, Royle. Given an impossible task and even when Royle was on the brink, the board saw him off.We were ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in 1987. At the very least peers. Liverpool – we had challenged them, beaten them and could have continued to do so. Manchester City and Chelsea. I'll loosely quote that 1980s milk Accrington Stanley advert – who are they?And who the fuck were Tottenham?The much, and rightfully so, admired Brighton and Brentford are very well run clubs that implemented a structure and a plan to get where they wanted to be.We can blame managers all we want, but it's plain and simple that this club has been poorly managed at best. That's the polite version.I genuinely hope Moshiri has a plan. The stadium is a tick in the right direction. But continuing to back the people he trusted, some of whom have continuously failed, is not the way forward. So his plan might be to sell and bail out?If so, then at least that may lead to a total restructuring of the club's infrastructure and leadership model.Apologies, I'm just thinking beyond the next result and season. I want to go to the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock expecting to win, not hoping for a result if we try hard and manage to get one. I don't want to have to worry, think or rant about the boardroom. I just want to support and follow Everton.Come tomorrow, I'll start getting optimistic and focus on the match and the team. Dave Abrahams 55 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:14:12 Danny (49), thanks Danny, I asked a question and you’ve answered it for me, you can’t do better than that,thanks again.Danny (52) yes the notion that Kenwright is some sort of pantomime villain is ridiculous, a pantomime villain isn’t real and is usually likeable, the man you are trying to defend is very real, far from likeable and has made himself very rich at the expense of Everton FC, the fans and his “friend” Mr.Moshiri with his lies, and deceit over many years but you choose not to believe them.Are you going to the game on Saturday? I trust you won’t be staying behind after the game if you do. Brent Stephens 56 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:18:25 Dave #55 "the notion that Kenwright is some sort of pantomime villain is ridiculous".He's behind us!Oh no he isn't! Tony Everan 57 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:25:38 Christopher Biggins is the real thing, and he couldn’t do any worse as our chairman..Oh Yes He Could ! Dave Abrahams 58 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:27:27 Brent (56), Love it !!Nice to see you getting back on ToffeeWeb, I hope your problems have eased a bit over the last couple of weeks, best wishes mate. Clive Rogers 59 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:33:51 Chelsea fans are turning on Potter after poor results for the last 10 games. How would the feel after 25 years of Kenwright. We fans have been far too complacent. Dave Abrahams 60 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:36:38 Tony (57), Christopher Biggins, oh Jesus what a horrible man, him and Billy Boy could be twins, “ The love themselves Twins”. There are some nice people in show business and an awful lot of absolute phonies as well.How about a little game on ToffeeWeb: The person from any part of life you would send on a one way trip to the Moon. I’ll kick off with a couple, Cilla Black and Cliff Richards. Brent Stephens 61 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:46:22 Dave #58, cheers mate. My / our big problems are at L4. I wish I knew how to solve this. Getting rid of Bill is in Moshiri's power, not ours. He owns the club, not us. But we do need to truy to influence Moshiri. So I support the planned demos.Problem is, to the extent that so much is also Moshiri's fault, and if Moshiri is a poor decision-maker on the football side of things but accepts he needs advice, who does he turn to? How does he KNOW who to turn to?Cue a variety of answers as to who he turns to - which might just show there's no obvious answer to that question. Dave Abrahams 62 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:07:15 Brent (61)Brent I think many fans might agree that the present problem started when Mr. Moshiri bought the club and allowed Kenwright to stay as chairman, trusted him too much, thinking the man knew more than he actually did.Now it’s all coming into view that Kenwright is and always has been looking after himself, feathered his nest without any real care for benefit of Everton FC.The problem is who is going to bring good genuine football business minded people into the club, hopefully the club will be sold and both problems sorted out with Kenwright no longer part of the decision making and the club run in a proper business way, to make a success of the club with a happy fan base going to see a good game game of football and knowing we will be entertained with a decent chance of winning, which is the opposite of the way we have been going for far too long.Sorry for getting too serious Brent, I think you need a good laugh rather than that!! Clive Rogers 63 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:10:30 Dave, 60, John Bishop, Robbie Williams. Larry O'Hara 64 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:15:42 Dave (60)—surely has to be Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Richard Branson and all ex LFC commentators (except Alan Hansen). One way of course Rob Halligan 65 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:29:00 Dave # 60. Jimmy Tarbuck. Brent Stephens 66 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:32:59 Dave #62 looks as if we see things exactly the same way. Great minds? or fools?And that one-way trip to the moon - "She's Gotta Ticket to Ride, and Denise Don't Care"... Chris Hockenhull 67 Posted 12/01/2023 at 11:35:19 Dave (60)..Jonathan Ross…. Mrs Brown…Klopp…. Micha Richards Paul Kossoff 69 Posted 13/01/2023 at 01:17:29 Didn't Uncle Bill blast music out of Goodison the last time the sit-in happened? Wonder what he will play on Saturday?The Last Time by The Stones? Under My Thumb, 19th Nervous Breakdown, Before They Make Me Run, or It's All Over Now. Paul Kossoff 70 Posted 13/01/2023 at 01:20:10 Dave 60, James pig eyed Cordon! what a talentless twat.😀 Kieran Kinsella 71 Posted 13/01/2023 at 01:52:07 Derek 48,Ideally we win 4-0 and then have a solid turnout for the protest to send the message the win was inspite of the board. Ernie Baywood 72 Posted 13/01/2023 at 02:29:26 I'll agree with the pantomime villain post.No, we're not succeeding. The board isn't succeeding. Bill is chairman of the board. Something has to change at Everton.But the notion that he's a secret red sabotaging the club? I mean, do you still wonder why supporter protests can be seen to lack credibility?And the funny thing is, I'll be slated on here for calling out the ridiculously bleeding obvious. Kieran Kinsella 73 Posted 13/01/2023 at 02:40:33 Ernie,I've posted that Kenshite is a secret Kopite. Do I believe it? No. But we are engaged in a propaganda war with Blue Bill so, if it takes a little innuendo to swing votes… oh well. Lol Ernie Baywood 74 Posted 13/01/2023 at 04:26:43 Kieran, if we're having a bit of fun with it then fair enough.I don't doubt Bill's intentions. I just think he's lived a different life to most and can't see how things could possibly be better without him. Yes, that's arrogant but he's not alone amongst successful people.It's no shock that we are lauded for our connection with fans, our emotion-inducing campaigns and our charity work. Our Chairman is a boyhood blue theatre impresario and our CEO is a charity boss.There were no surprises with Big Sam, Tarkowski was exactly what we thought he was, and the same is true for Denise and Bill. It shouldn't be a big shock to anyone. What are we actually asking for?If it's a change in how the football side of things is run, then didn't that just happen last year?We have a new Director of Football who is apparently overhauling the football operations. How quickly do we drop him? Is 9 months any kind of timeframe to judge performance in that kind of role?Or do we just get rid of the people who appointed him and bring in someone who will review and rescind the mandate the last mob just gave Thelwell?Not suggesting I know the answers. I don't particularly appreciate that our two main leaders are a theatre guy and a charity operator. That's obviously messed up. But the time to act against them has passed – I suspect Moshiri has to believe the same. The club did a review, Moshiri tasked them with implementing the findings, they're doing that, and he's not going to get rid now and just lose another year.I think the best thing we can do is support Frank and criticise present day recruitment. Only the performance on the pitch gets us out of the short-term mess. Longer term is still to be judged. Darren Hind 75 Posted 13/01/2023 at 07:47:30 Kenwright is most definitely a Pantomime villain. Some of the shite written about him plays right into the hands of those who wish to defend him.Calling him names like "Maggot" doesn't just make the accuser look idiotic, it tarnishes us all. The frequent use of the word "cancer" to describe him will hurt an awful lot of people and makes us all look look like fuck-witted nasty bastards. Have we really not got more brains than that?We didn’t give our names in, or show our passports when we went into the Boys Pen. The only people we knew in there were the people we went in with or met every week. How, in the name of anything logical, does a group of arl fellas not remembering him make him a fucking Kopite???If we keep making daft-arsed accusations, All real attempts to expose skulduggery will be buried under a pile of fuck-wittery so high it will never be uncovered again. This shite is meat and drink to his friends in the media who will want to portray us as a crowd of ungrateful brainless oiks. "Propaganda war"??? What the fuck? For who's benefit? We're giving him a support he didn't have. Any made-up shite you see on here and other forums is solely for the gratification of the poster. An attempt to be part of "The gang".I don't know any Kenwright supporters any more. It appears, to me at least, that within the fan base, the feeling that he is a deceitful, self-serving individual who puts his own interest above the club's, is pretty close to being universal.Our boy Bill has a charge sheet the length of our street. He is clearly bad news for this club. He has, IMO, been the biggest contributor of all to our demise... So why can’t we just stick to the real misdemeanors? Why do people feel the need to make up shite? He hasn't lived long enough to have committed all the crimes he is accused of.The only person who needs to be convinced that Kenwright's selfishness has held and continues to hold this club's head under water, is Moshiri.If this was a propaganda war, then fueling and provoking a defence from Kenwright’s friends in the media is a sure-fire way to lose it. Ernie Baywood 76 Posted 13/01/2023 at 08:02:55 Completely agree with the sentiment, Darren, even if we differ a bit on the intent of Bill. I do agree he needs to go. I don't think he's as self-serving as others do... I just think he's no good at what we need him to do and he can't see it.But you're dead right. The allegations leveled against him cloud the real issues. He's got a decent enough rap sheet as it is. And most of it can't really be argued against.That said, if he hasn't gone by now, then he won't go. Farhad had his chance and didn't take it. We'll have Bill until he steps down or finally exits stage left. Tony Abrahams 77 Posted 13/01/2023 at 08:25:36 When did you move to Queens Drive, Darren!!It does now look as if Moshiri is an even bigger problem than Kenwright so, unless he sells, I think Everton have got really massive problems.I'm aware that people don't want to upset this lunatic owner but no wonder Kenwright waited so long before he relinquished Everton. It's scary. Anthony Murphy 78 Posted 13/01/2023 at 08:40:24 To the independent observer, backing a manager with such an appalling record as Lampard whilst at the same time protesting that the club isn’t living up to its NSNO motto may be confusing…. Danny O’Neill 79 Posted 13/01/2023 at 08:41:38 Quiet this morning as I'm actually hurting with all things Everton. I'll pick myself up for tomorrow.Darren and Ernie. Agree with a lot of what you both say. The main sentiment, in my opinion is that we are all calling for change in the club. Take the personal out of it, just change.That message is increasingly undivided.Queens Drive. My favourite road Tony. From the Fiveways to the stop on the East Lancs Road!! Happy memories. Darren Hind 80 Posted 13/01/2023 at 08:46:47 You may be right Ernie, but I hope not.I believe this is only round 1. I think Moshiri will be forced to re-visit this situation. We can only give our own take on it, but I suspect Moshiri will be listening to his friends in the media, White, Parry, Jordan etc and they will continue to back their other mate - Bill.He clearly sees us now as a bunch of ingrates and he will not be won over by daft allegations against Kenwright.I disagree with you about Kenwright. I think there are numerous examples of him putting himself before the club and if he is is to go before a change of ownership. it needs to be achieved by convincing Moshiri, not by continually trying to convince each other with fairy tales. Derek Knox 81 Posted 13/01/2023 at 09:30:01 Meant to ask before, will rotten tomatoes and eggs be supplied, or do we have to bring our own ? :-) Dave Abrahams 82 Posted 13/01/2023 at 09:54:44 Ernie (74) I agree with a lot of that post.Darren (80) yes stop the fairy tales, there is enough in black and white which can’t be denied that shows how poor, not to mention devious, and the lies he’s told that tell how he has kept hold of the club mostly for his own benefit. By the way if you’ve met him and had a short conversation with him about football you’ll know that he is not a football man, took me and a short talk with him to know that. Brian Harrison 83 Posted 13/01/2023 at 09:57:48 I think despite the protest after the game that Moshiri wont change from the statement he put out the other day. He is desperate to either get a buyer or an investor as finishing the stadium is his only route out of not losing a fortune when he sells. I do think he was right when he said the job of an owner is to provide the money to allow the managers to compete in the market, and pumping in excess of £500 million for players in 6 years proves he has provided enough money for us not to be in the bottom half of the table.I think the Koeman managerial appointment was a complete disaster, why with the investment that he and Usmanov were putting into the club would you entrust it to a man very new to management whose only experience in the Premier League was with mid table Southampton. Sadly no lessons were learnt and we moved on to other managers with equally poor track records. All the managers he hired apart from Ancelotti walked away with around £10 million compensation, not bad for being a failure. Because he didnt devote the time this club needed he allowed varying managers to spend so much we had to let the premier league scrutinise our spending which would allow us to stay within the financial rules. Although I think on all the evidence we quite comfortably broke those financial rules, and should have had a points deduction. We know that Moshiri has no football knowledge but he is an accountant so I at least expected him to have kept a close eye on our spending. So after 6 years of his ownership we have had no trophies, and financially because of his ineptness we are constrained by how much we can spend. He refuses to change the board who have allowed this to happen, and has a manager who not for the first time in his managerial career is found to be out of his depth. Probably the worst run club in football. During that mad spending spree there was hardly a player who was anywhere near the transfer fee we paid or the salary he earned. The stadium is the only thing that is evidence of all the money that's been spent, but with costs rising to £760 million will Moshiri kep funding it or will it have to be mothballed until he gets an investor or sells. James Marshall 84 Posted 13/01/2023 at 10:15:36 I welcome the 'sit-in' as we need to make some sort of stand (sit-in/stand, yes hilarious) but it won't make a blind bit of difference. The club will still blunder along as they are right now, and nothing will change.Moshiri's open letter proves he's not listening, and has already poo-pooed the whole shooting match anyway. It's all lip-service, they don't give a damn what we think and never will. Tony Abrahams 85 Posted 13/01/2023 at 12:29:06 From Sefton Park to Bootle, Danny, and just about long enough to fit Bill Kenwright's very long charge list and his lies!I've heard this American deal, is progressing slowly, with my own thoughts being that this sit-in will hopefully speed things up. James Flynn 86 Posted 15/01/2023 at 03:45:51 Looks like a pretty good sized crowd at the sit-in.Link