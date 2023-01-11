Coalition of Everton fans plans post-match protest

11/01/2023







The recently rebranded NSNOW campaign are organising a peaceful sit-in protest at the Everton Board of Directors and the club's ownership after Saturday's home game with Southampton this weekend.

With almost 90 supporter groups representing tens of thousands of Evertonians signed up to support the campaign under the banner of the #AllTogetherNow hashtag on social media, it has the potential to be the most visible expression of frustration at the running of the club so far.

A walk-out of fans planned for the match against Arsenal in December 2021 received lukewarm support, chiefly because it involved supporters leaving their seats during the match, but the expectation is for this protest to be more widely supported.

Everton have dropped into the relegation zone as a progressively shrinking transfer budget has hampered the ability to effectively strengthen the playing squad after years of profligacy in the transfer market, a failure to achieve the goal of regular European football to bolster revenue, and what the NSNOW group say is a lack of commercial acumen at Board level to secure large-scale sponsorship.

Article continues below video content

In a statement published on their website today, NSNOW wrote:

"The campaign calls on Farhad Moshiri to make sweeping changes at Chair, Board and Executive levels. It demands he brings in competent, experienced professionals who can reverse the club’s decline, and make the necessary changes to make Everton competitive once more.

"At Everton’s critical home game versus Southampton on Saturday fans are pledging their support to Frank Lampard and the team with a resumption of the coach greeting prior to the match and full-blooded support during the game.

"Immediately after full-time, Evertonians from all areas of the ground will join in a large-scale sit-in which will highlight Farhad Moshiri’s failure to change and strengthen Chair, Board and Executive positions at the club.

"The sit-in will feature numerous crowd-funded banners calling for change."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb