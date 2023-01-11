Season › 2022-23 › News Moshiri backs Lampard and the Board in response to Fans' Forum Lyndon Lloyd 11/01/2023 171comments | Jump to last Farhad Moshiri has signalled his backing for manager Frank Lampard as well as Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, and the club's Board of Directors in a reply to a recent open letter from the Everton Fans' Forum that had voiced supporter concerns over the direction of the club. In their communiqué to the majority shareholder, the Fans' Forum, an elected body of fans representing the supporter base as a whole, appealed to Moshiri to "listen" to the concerns being raised by Evertonians and to communicate directly with them over core issues like financing and the make-up of the boardroom at Goodison Park. Moshiri's response didn't address any of those specific grievances or give any indication as to how much transfer business the club was planning on doing this month, sticking instead to broad themes around a general satisfaction with the personnel in place. The NSNOW campaign, recently rebranded from the former "27 Years Campaign", have penned open letters of their own to Moshiri and, against the backdrop of increasing dissent against the Board aired from the stands during the alarming recent home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, have been increasing their efforts to mobilise concerned fans. Article continues below video content A sit-in protest is planned at Goodison after the crucial match against Southampton on Saturday and, with criticism of the running of the club mounting and Everton in very real danger of being relegated this season, Moshiri has responded to the Fans' Forum with a letter published on evertonfc.com this afternoon. In it, he reiterated his financial backing of the Blues and highlighted the continuing work on the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as evidence of his commitment to the club, while also insisting that the club has made changes to its structure following an internal Strategic Review that began in December 2021 when another matchday protest was held as the team's fortunes faltered under then-manager, Rafael Benitez. Moshiri gave his backing to current boss, Lampard, and Thelwell as well as the Board and, by inference, Chairman Bill Kenwright – who many feel has remained in his post at the top of the club for too long and that change in leadership could only be a good thing. Moshiri said that he is "fully aware and understands the concerns that fans may have. I hope through my two open letters to fans in the last 12 months I have provided clarity on my position, commitment and the direction of the club. "In almost seven years since my arrival at the club, I have significantly increased my investment and our new stadium has become reality. We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the club falls short of standard. "This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression. "I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors." The recently-formed Fan Advisory Board will be holding a series of meetings in the coming days to gather the opinions and concerns of supporters to take back to the Board. Sit-in protest planned after Southampton match Reader Comments (171) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Boswell 1 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:02:49 Not a great deal of meat to chew on here. The last part of paragraph 4, "stability must be the key to progression" tells me that the Chairman has nothing to worry about concerning his future leading the board. Moshiri has listed change in the boardroom and manager /coach level and states that he is content that he has people in place with the quality and expertise to improve the club. Really??? Dean Adams 2 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:03:53 Improving our league position needs to be a priority. Clearly the players need something, whether that be reinforcements or a greater application from the current squad. Getting 6 points from our next two fixtures would be high on my agenda. Dave Lynch 3 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:04:31 Bill's future has been assured. Bill Fairfield 4 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:04:37 For fuck's sake, is he for real? Danny Baily 5 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:06:48 Another misstep from Moshiri.Sack Lampard and give us a fighting chance. Tony Abrahams 6 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:07:24 Bill thinks his future has been assured! Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:11:31 Love the deflection as protests are targeted at the board and specifically Kenwright. He makes no mention of the latter. The board changes we had were because Usmanov's nephew had legal problems and because Brands was sacked. Neither of those two had clout. He throws in the manager and DoF too, who may not be universally loved but are not the specific target of this protest. I wonder if Moshiri wrote this at all or if it was David Prentice with Bill dictating? It's kind of like responding to poll tax proposals by the Tories saying “we know you hate tax collectors” with no mention of Thatcher . Ray Smith 9 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:13:16 Bill 4,Yes, he is for real. I've read his response and, as you and others say, no mention whatsoever of Kenwright or Barrett-Baxendale. Frank is safe for now, so where do we go from here? I'm blowed if I know. We are a laughing stock, so now with this latest piece of non-information (if there is such a word) the circus has well and truly come to town! Dave Williams 10 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:14:16 A very bland response, which is all we can expect if he's not swinging the axe.The Fans' Forum is great window dressing but it's like Marks & Spencer allowing its customers to tell it what clothes it should stock, ie, the owner will carry on regardless because people who have reached their level think that they know far better than their customers. Lip service will be paid but Moshiri will do what he wants when he wants. Jerome Shields 11 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:14:28 Message from Kenwright & Co: "Moshiri, what are you going to do about this NSNOW protest?"Moshiri: "What do you think I should do?"Kenwright & Co: "Issue a response, like the previous letters."Moshiri: "What should go in it?"[Kenwright & Co scan and email the above letter within 5 minutes…]Moshiri: "That's okay… send it to the Fans' Forum as suggested, I had forgotten about them. How are they keeping?"[Signing it Farhad looks authoritative.]Kenwright & Co: "Fine, and so is everyone else, and will do! :-)" Tony Abrahams 12 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:17:51 What exactly is the plan, Farhad? Scary.Maybe it's been put out to see what kind of response is reported back from FAB after their meeting tonight? Joe Digney 13 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:20:54 He’s just added fuel to the fire. Goodison is gonna be intense on Saturday to say the least. What a fool he is. Kevin Molloy 14 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:28:13 The clear and obvious risk with this protest was that Moshiri would become resentful and that Lampard's position would be bolstered. And that's exactly what's happened. Martin Mason 15 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:29:01 I thought that it was a very good and very clear response that says Kenwright and the board are going nowhere and that he is in charge. Tony Everan 16 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:33:59 He's burying his head in the sand and praying it will all turn out alright. All the evidence with regard to results on the pitch and the dire financial management of our club says he has become delusional. Failure to act decisively and rationally is going to send us down. Either that or we are so financially hamstrung, there's no money for compensation to make changes even if he wanted to. Also, by the sounds of it, it looks like Bill's ‘Chairman for Life' clause is watertight. Alec Gaston 17 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:35:30 I also think that by mentioning that fans have previously “initiated changes” followed by “we need stability” suggests he is saying the protests will fall on deaf ears – he is happy with the board, directors, executives, DoF, and manager.I wasn't expecting any different. Kenwright & Co know too much about the skeletons in the cupboard (Usmanov) and how we fudged the profit and loss Covid rules!!!! Steve Shave 18 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:35:33 What a load of utter bollocks. Tony Abrahams 19 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:39:25 Maybe, Kevin? I've been wanting Kenwright out of Everton for a very long time but, because he is the only person who represents real stability (wrong word), it's clear that Moshiri is backing his man. But for how long? He doesn't want Everton and, once the liar realizes that nobody believes him anymore, I think his stance will change pretty quickly.I might be wrong, there is only one way to find out now, but this letter just confirms what we have known for a very long time and it proves that Bill Kenwright has always kept quite a lot of power inside the corridors of Goodison Park.I think back to Kenwright's speech in front of the Kop at a memorial service for Hillsborough: "They picked on the wrong city, " he said. If he doesn't get out of Everton soon, he's going to take the full force of Evertonians and leave his already tainted legacy in tatters. Barry Rathbone 20 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:40:15 "This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression."In other words, you lot are complicit so what are you moaning about? Ouch! Raymond Fox 21 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:40:38 It's "Sod what your opinions are, I'm in charge, I'll do it my way." Tony Abrahams 22 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:43:37 You lot are complicit until it's time to get rid of the poison, Barry.No ouch from me – just confirmation of why the fans want real change. Ian Edwards 23 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:46:00 This is all a massive own goal by the fan groups. The most important issue at present is avoiding relegation and the prime focus should be on the league position and removing Lampard. Board protests should be at end of season. If Lampard stays, we are going down. The fan groups are well meaning but utterly naive and it will have huge ramifications. Paul Kossoff 24 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:47:58 I think Kenwright has Moshiri under lock and key in the depths of the Liver Building, fed on sturgeon's eggs with cream, just to make him feel loved. Moshiri never wrote that letter, Kenwright did. So nothing will change and Bill remains in charge. Even if we get relegated he will still be our Uncle Bill.We are well and truly fucked, unless Jesus is a Blue, and won't allow Satan's hoards across the park to revel in our demise. Ian Bennett 25 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:48:09 I assume the letter was concocted by Denise?Well, to my absent landlord, you reap what you sow. And if that means relegation, and a clear-out of what has been bad, toxic and failing, so be it.We won't make improvements until we've struck rock bottom. Jay Harris 26 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:56:56 Reading between the lines, I see it as Moshiri has totally lost interest in what he thought was a good investment and would not take any of his time and is saying "Dont rock the boat, lads, until I get a sale."He has probably told Everton's greatest salesman to get another smoke and mirror proposal together so he can dupe the next buyer.Although he says he backs Thelwell and Lampard, where is the evidence?Apparently we are refusing to sanction Pickford's contract and new recruits look as scarce as ever. Barry Rathbone 27 Posted 11/01/2023 at 18:59:20 Tony @22,I recognise your point of view but, as explained previously, it's not universally shared; others have a different perspective. Possibly this is why Moshiri doesn't see the same issue with Kenwright and chums… or he might simply think "Stuff 'em (the fans). Listening to them got me in this cack in the first place."His little barb gives more than a hint that's how he sees it. Colin Glassar 28 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:01:11 I've resigned myself to relegation or, if not, years of struggle. This unholy band of brothers don't give a damn about what the fans think. Moshiri is quite happy, apparently, in his Monte Carlo tax haven while Kenwright steers the ship onto the rocks.We are cursed — and no-one will change my mind. Brian Wilkinson 29 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:02:28 Ian @23, How did I know you would come on and blame the Fans' Forum, calling it an own-goal? Franks to blame as well, everyone but your little buddy, Uncle Bill.I am all for difference of opinions but Jesus, Ian, how the hell can you still not see the damage the Chairman has done to our football club??? Joe McMahon 30 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:10:12 We are going down anyway, the best firefighter in the game (Big Sam) couldn't stop West Brom going down when he was brought in. I just don't want the poisonous Kenwright at Everton FC anymore. This parasite has done a hatchet job on Everton good 'n proper, just to stay at the club. If he really cared about Everton, then he would care about what a reasonable majority of Evertonians think. But No. Ian Edwards 31 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:12:38 Brian @29. I am not a fan of Kenwright. The most important issue at the moment is moving up the Premier League table. Kenwright doesn't select the team – one isolated up front and a terrible formation. Board protests at the end of the season. Focus on the pitch is a must. Tony Abrahams 32 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:13:32 I'm aware that people have different perspectives, Barry. I always say that actions speak louder than words, so I will be interested to see Farhad Moshiri's actions once this protest gathers a lot of strength. Has he lit the blue touch paper, whilst confirming that Kenwright for whatever reason is untouchable? Or will people now think we are fighting a losing battle and stop the protests?My own view is that nobody is untouchable and, if this ruins our club in the short term, it will ruin Bill Kenwright's legacy completely. I've said I think that Evertonians have gone a bit soft but I don't think this is the case when they get angry. I think it's going to be very interesting to see how this half-baked, 6-week-late reply, is perceived... Tony Abrahams 33 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:15:49 I forgot to add that your listening to this crack shout was hilarious, Barry. Not just different perspectives, but different planet perspectives, mate! Pat Kelly 34 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:16:36 The bottom line is, it's his money and he'll decide what to do. If he wants to see the value of his investment decline further, he's going the right way about it. Relegation will cost him dearly. But at least we've had some good times. Tony Abrahams 35 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:18:21 Blame the fans? Unbelievable! We are now getting into the realms of different fuckin' universe perspectives, now! Brian Murray 36 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:19:34 Tony,Bill's legacy. Write it on the back of a matchbox. The good bit. Very dangerous of Moshiri who has basically put two fingers up to the fans; I hope it doesn't turn ugly. Talk about mis-reading a room – is there no-one who perused that letter and said "Are you sure, Farhad?!?!" Crazy deluded club. Tony Abrahams 37 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:22:09 Sorry for clogging up this thread but when I saw your name, Pat, I was thinking that I was going to get tosee one of those, wrong time, funny one-liners, but instead I saw my own 100% perspective. It doesn't mean I'm right, but it will take a lot to convince me I'm wrong. Ian Edwards 38 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:24:15 We are in the Bottom 3. The manager has the worst or second-worst stats of any Everton Manager. Why aren't the fans protesting against him? Paul Hewitt 39 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:28:45 There you go. The club is well and truly screwed. Dave Abrahams 40 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:30:44 Ian (38), You read ToffeeWeb, don't you? So you must see quite a few fans want Frank gone. If you haven't read those posts, start a thread wanting Frank out. Eddie Dunn 41 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:32:19 I think Moshiri has made a mistake here. By ignoring the main thrust of criticism, ie, the positions of Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale, he has attempted to muddy the water to avoid answering the most important questions which affect the future.He has, in effect put himself in the firing line. It could be that he has listened to Kenwright and been fooled again.So he pins his colours to his mast. Nothing to see here! In that case, I wonder what all the fuss is about?Now I expect more people to point the finger at the absent one. Which probably suits Bill down to the ground.Seriously, this is a perfect example of someone totally out of touch with the reality of the situation.What if we lose on Saturday – and the obvious answer will be to go and get a new manager? Will he stick to his Strategic Review and stick with Frank?You couldn't make this shit up. Alan Corken 42 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:32:21 I expect he will soon announce an overarching evaluation to analyse and determine why the Strategic Review (that commenced in December 2021) has only succeeded in turning what was a dog's dinner, into a great festering dog's turd. Allen Rodgers 43 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:40:29 Ian @38,Tthere will be serious protests at Goodison Park if we lose to Southampton. Ian Edwards 44 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:40:35 Dave @40. Moshiri has responded to the fan protests which do not criticise Lampard.Opposing fans are laughing and saying they are looking forward to Lampard relegating Everton. Brian Murray 45 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:41:25 I've got a feeling that, somewhere in a theatre in the smoke, someone is opening up a bottle of champagne and sending a Zoom thumbs up to Denise. Mike Price 46 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:41:54 Lampard has demonstrated absolutely no signs that he is even a competent manager. His recruitment, set-up, in-game management and man-management all seem seriously sub-par. It's like the Emperor's new clothes; Evertonians just aren't seeing what is staring them in the face.Could you imagine any club in the Premier League or the Championship that would want him as their manager? He's probably hoping for the sack so that he can say he kept us up and then was sacked by a dysfunctional club; he'll get a payoff and move back to London with his reputation not completely destroyed. Jim Lloyd 47 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:45:13 Well, that's put a stop to me going out in the freezing weather!I spent about an hour constructing a question to hand in or ask at the Spellow Lane meeting tonight. There seems no point in going, because Moshiri's just answered it!Sorry, it's a bit long-winded and maybe faffy grammar, but I was trying to shovel down a bowl of very nice "stick to your ribs" pea wack at the same time.Here goes:The club must be aware that there is a great deal of disappointment, disillusion and anger among many supporters of our club.There has been a steady decline in the club's stature and the team's performances over the past quarter of a century.The anger among many supporters has been steadily increasing during the past 7 years considering the £500 million that our major shareholder has pumped into the club, most of it spent on players and managers, and many millions more on the new Everton Stadium down at Bramley-Moore Dock.Rather than see us challenging for European places, the club has been slipping down to the lower echelons of the Premier League and has been fighting relegation, which we escaped with one game to go last season, and it is on the cards that we will be lucky not to be fighting relegation this season also. It has employed a number of managers, staff, and directors of football without any notable success. There are many thousands of supporters who are not satisfied at all with the current direction that our current Board are taking the club, notably towards becoming regular candidates for relegation.There are increasing numbers of our supporters who want to see the replacement of senior members of the board, and are willing to demonstrate their antipathy, especially to the Chairman, who has been in the role for a quarter of a century, with no discernable change in the club's fortunes – except downwards.The Chairman once expressed a wish that he would like to retire at 70 and he is now in his late 70s. Then there is the Chief Executive Officer who expressed a desire to change her employment. There are thousands who whole-heartedly support her in her wish.What the supporters wish to know is:A) Have the Board considered any succession planning for the roles of Chairman and CEO?B) What measures do the Board intend to take to remedy the perilous situation the club is in? C) Will the club provide a stepped strategy to ensure we have a team capable of meeting the expectations of the club, and its supporters, for when we take up residence in our new home at Bramley-Moore Dock?Well… that was it, and he must have been looking over my shoulder! I didn't see any point in wasting the meeting's time, seeing as we've already got our answer.I hope that the supporters are even more determined now to show our support to the team, and the displeasure and criticism on Saturday at the performance of this Board and its Chairman. Ernie Baywood 48 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:45:37 It was never going to be a headline-making response… but there are two interesting things in that letter:1. The league position was only a footnote. That could be inferred to be saying that the organisation is performing from his perspective with just that exception.2. No comment on further investment on the playing staff front. This would have been the perfect time to placate fans by stating that it will happen.Buckle up, everyone. It's going to be a rough ride. Brendan McLaughlin 49 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:47:19 Seriously… what did people expect him to say? He's merely returning serve at this early stage. Enough people protest vociferously enough on Saturday and Moshiri will start to give the fans' demands serious consideration. Paul Birmingham 50 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:49:11 Out of site, out of mind. Numbing and whilst this transfer window is open, there's hope of getting some players – strikers, attacking midfielder – in; the root cause of the stagnation and decline of Everton on the football side continues. The new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be the best stadium in the country when completed, and surely the Board must take accountability for 30 years of quality tripe on the park, bar a couple of decent seasons, but no trophies.It's not pitiful any more living on a hope and increasingly forlorn prayers, year on year, and if only the Board – the people who make Everton strategy – had an ounce of the passion and care Everton fans have for EFC. Well let's hope Southampton get softened up by Man City in a few minutes.Hope eternal. Fran Mitchell 51 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:51:45 "Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans" is similar in tone to when he said, to paraphrase, "I listened to the fans when it came to sacking previous managers, now we're gonna do my way" when he hired Benitez.To me, this rings of an owner who believes the fans are a cause for the downfall of this club; it speaks of an owner who holds the fans in contempt.I would guess that this is also the general feeling of the board; they think "We can't satify them, they'll always complain."The board has to go, starting with Bill Kenwright. But Moshiri really needs to put the club up for sale, he has no business being the owner of Everton Football Club. Michael Lynch 52 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:52:23 "You ungrateful bastards, I'm building you a lovely stadium and all you do is moan. So far, I've caved in every time you lot have had a bit of a whinge about something, but that's over now. "Bill stays, Little Miss Dynamite stays, Frank and Kevin stay, and I stay... away from the ground that is. "I should never have sacked Rafa. Bastards. See you next year maybe." Allan Board 53 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:53:51 An absolute Kenwright-inspired two fingers up to each and every Everton supporter. A disgusting, disrespectful, disdainful slur against loyal people. The fuckwit's behaviour is akin to a Victorian industrial owner:"Fuck these, they ought to count themselves lucky we let them in!" If this doesn't stop you going to that ground — then nothing will!!!Just stop going and the whole lot will come tumbling down around that abhorrent lot's ears in a matter of weeks.What a complete wanker. Brian Williams 54 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:54:20 No owner or majority shareholder will ever hang his executive team out to dry in public. Anyone expecting anything like that is daft.That's not to say he won't be asking questions in private.Having said that, I doubt he will.Rich, influential people don't listen to the great unwashed, and that's basically how we're viewed.Loyal, passionate, sometimes loud, working-class oiks. Dave Abrahams 55 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:54:24 Ian (44), I made the same remark about Lampard on another thread this morning. I think it is important that we don't protest about the manager this week because of the importance of the result against Southampton on Saturday; it doesn't mean Frank is wanted by most Everton fans.The protest is about the Board now and is just the start hopefully and will continue throughout the rest of the season. Whether it is successful is doubtful but, if we don't try, then we have no chance of getting rid of people who are no help to Everton FC – only to themselves. Ernie Baywood 56 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:56:42 Michael, 52.. it does smack of "I've spent a fortune on your club, what more do you expect me to do?"And to be honest, he wouldn't be completely unjustified in thinking that.We all talk about how much we spent to effectively move down the table, but I wonder where we would have been without Farhad's millions? It would have been similar leadership buying on a lower budget. We may well have been already down and staring at Goodison wondering what to do on the stadium front.Food for thought. Dave Lynch 57 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:59:35 It's not bollocks like Martin Manson said.He's stating that "I'm the owner... my people are in place, and I have faith in them."Doesn't matter whether you like it or not, he's the owner, he sees it as a business, not a hobby or an exercise in pleasing fans.I'm not in any way saying I agree with him... quite the opposite. But...'it is what it is'.He's been honest and upfront. Mal van Schaick 58 Posted 11/01/2023 at 19:59:36 It's a results business and the club is driven by the fans. Therefore, Moshiri is accepting the demise of our club, if the people that he is backing don't produce the results required to keep our Premier League status.If, however, we achieve the required results in the next few weeks, they may have a stay of execution. But, given we were thrashed twice by Bournemouth and by Brighton at home, and with Southampton on the horizon, a loss to them at home must surely bring about change. Rob Halligan 59 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:01:44 Well, that has well and truly stirred the hornet's nest. If Moshiri thinks that's going to pacify the fans, then he's seriously got another thing coming, ie, one massive protest on Saturday. Anyone who had any doubts as to joining the protest or not, has surely had their minds changed tonight. How anyone can put faith in Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale is beyond me. I guess it will be poor old L'il Miss Dynamite taking all the flak on Saturday if, as expected, Bill cries off due to ill-health, and Moshiri is sitting on his yacht somewhere out in the Mediterranean. Sharpie might also come in for a bit of stick as well, seeing as he seems to do naff all, except to answer to Bill “Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full, sir.”As one or two have already alluded to, I also believe that open letter has probably been penned by Kenwright or Barrett-Baxendale, and as Brendan @40 says, the ball is now back in the fans' court, which will be eagerly awaited by Moshiri and the board. That response will be returned around 17:00 hours on Saturday, after 3 points have been bagged of course. Justin Doone 60 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:02:14 Did you expect anything else? Seriously, when it is time to make change, we will be the last to know. I think we may want a public reply of, "Yes, I agree that xxxx has failed and he's going to be the first to walk the plank", but that's never likely. Bill Fairfield 61 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:03:07 Looks like Moshiri has full confidence in the Board of Directors. Nothing we can do but protest. The nightmare is set to linger on. Oliver Molloy 62 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:05:10 Kenwright will have to resign, he obviously has a promise from Moshiri to lead the club to Bramley-Moore Dock.The only chance of getting rid of Kenwright and Denise Barrett-Baxendale is continued protest at every opportunity for both to consider their positions for the good of the club. That's what I think anyway. Regarding the vote of confidence in Lampard, let's see if that's still the case if Southampton beat us on Saturday. Paul Tran 63 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:09:30 Nothing new here.Moshiri would have done something significant with the board a while ago if he was unhappy.He's appearing decisive by backing Lampard. I hope this doesn't get tested in the next two games. Either way, he's given Lampard clarity and the pressure that goes with it in one step.He's never said anything in public that reassures me; he's not likely to start now. I'd be very disappointed in any fans group that expects anything that does.Other than the stadium, he's done nothing that reassures me either. Why people expect or demand anything else is beyond me after all this time.He's crossing his fingers till he gets a buyer. Will he only get buyers that insist on installing their own board? That'll be his real test.I live in the Highlands. I have no idea what's actually happening at the club or Finch Farm. The league position, finances and transfer straight jacket tell me the club is badly run. I'm not going to sit up here and tell the loyal, dedicated matchgoers how to support our team. Christopher Timmins 64 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:10:15 Staggering, the man is out of touch with the reality of the period of his ownership.The sooner there is a change in ownership, the better. Tony Abrahams 65 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:11:44 Paul K @24, get paid. I might be wrong, more often than not probably, but I thought ‘this letter has Kenwright's paws on it' and if it doesn't, then you can see why The Saviour waited so long for investment.Once a conman gets found out, he's got no option but to disappear. I think the end is nigh for our Chairman because I believe he's finally been found out. 🤞 Danny O’Neill 66 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:12:00 I haven't read all of the above, some of it, but not all.Blame the fans? How can the fans be to blame? That mystifies me if that's been said.Opposition fans laughing at us? I'm guessing that must be jibes from local Kopites. I put a few straight and shut them up on Monday who I had the displeasure to meet. On Friday, as I have said, I met with a Manchester United mate who I've known for years deep in Deansgate United territory. As a sole Evertonian, they weren't laughing at me. Intrigued. Concerned even, but not laughing. I regularly talk to Chelsea and Brentford fans. Similar sentiment.I don't think anyone is questioning the performance of the manager or the results. They both speak for themselves and should rightly be called out.Sack another manager by all means if you think that's what will solve 36 years of decline. Personally, I think the problem needs addressing elsewhere for longer term progression of this club. Frank Lampard has been here less than 12 months. Bill Kenwright has been on the board since 1989. Clive Rogers 67 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:20:03 A disgraceful non-response. No wonder the club is in serious trouble and it's not just the results on the field as the finances are dreadful also. The club is a complete shambles from top to bottom. Moshiri seems to have lost interest. He's not been to a game for 14 months and quotes his two previous open letters as his main response to the Fans' Forum. Jack Convery 68 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:22:13 The timing of this open letter to the Fans' Forum is obviously politically motivated. Fans groups coming together. Banners demanding change and chants of sack the board are becoming louder. Then, lo and behold, the fans organise a sit-in after the Saints game and we get a Moshiri letter. Bill Kenwright is behind this and has obviously asked for some back-up from the owner. Trying to lay the blame at the feet of the fans – what the fuck is that all about? Get behind the team on Saturday and then let these incompetent amateurs know once and for all Enough is Enough and show them the exit. Bill Fairfield 69 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:25:54 EitC may as well have its annual sleepover on Saturday night. Protest will take some shifting. Flasks and sarnies at the ready. Trevor Peers 70 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:26:06 Moshiri's statement confirms my worst fears, no changes at boardroom level and his total indifference to the fact that we will be relegated this season. Frank will be allowed to carry on with his disgraceful 'joke' football to the end of the season. With little or no financial backing.So be it, the protests will be long and bitter… let's pray they are peaceful. Nick Page 71 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:28:05 Fuck that. It's the first iteration of what has to be a long drawn-out attritional war with these bastards. Give as much stick to Billy Bullshitter and the board of sycophants as possible on Saturday. It starts here, not ends here. Up the Toffees... Fuck the Board! ps: Our opponents on Saturday are 2 up against Man City. Wow…. Soren Moyer 72 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:29:01 I wouldn't exactly call it "stability and progress" when we are occupying one of the relegation places and having won just 3 out of 18 games so far! Don't know, I might be wrong there! John Raftery 73 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:29:05 For me, the message seems to be that there will be no management changes this month, on or off the field. Meanwhile, Southampton are beating Man City 2-0. Danny Baily 75 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:30:25 Danny 66, sacking the manager would be all about avoiding relegation.The board appointed the manager we insisted upon. The board have backed him to bring in Alli, Van de Beek, McNeil, Onana, Garner, Coady, Tarkowski, Gana and Vinagre. The board secured record sponsorship deals in the wake of the USM exit. The board are building a top quality new stadium on the docks. The board are not the immediate problem. The immediate problem is very much on the field. We need a significant turn around in fortunes when it comes to results if we're to stay up. Our focus should have been on demanding a change in manager and investment in the squad. In all likelihood, it's too late now. Michael Lynch 77 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:33:21 Soton battering City at the moment. Hopefully they'll get all over-excited and we'll sucker punch them on Saturday. Rob Halligan 78 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:33:28 Well it’s clear to everyone that Man City don’t give a toss about this game. They are just not interested at all in it. If this was a league game then Southampton wouldn’t have had a sniff so far. Gary Johnson 79 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:33:47 Got slaughtered and laughed at on here for warning about Southampton improving at the weekend… they have pace on the counter. Wolves, Leeds, and Villa have improved too. Comical Ali tells us all is okay though. Ian Edwards 80 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:35:22 Danny 75. Nailed it. Priorities clearly wrong. Bill Fairfield 81 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:35:29 Southampton and West Ham both had/having moral boosting results. Just at the worst time for us. COYB Derek Knox 82 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:37:31 Kim @ 74, yes mate, doesn't look good at the moment for City, let alone us in 3 days time. Worrying times following the Club's reply, if it was indeed compiled by Moshiri in Wetherspoons (Monaco) (?) Or was it, as many suspect, put together by the Maggot and Miss Dynamite? Sean Kelly 83 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:37:36 After the polyester week of my entire life, I tune in here to read Moshiri's verbal shite. It's the divide and conquer shite again. He signed off on shit manager after shit manager. He also financed those shit managers to buy shit players, and he has the fucking cheek to put two fingers up to us. Anyway, we all know that snidey blubber chops is right behind him laughing at us while giving the fingers. Fuck off, Moshiri, fuck off, Kenwright, and fuck off, Frank, and fuck off yer wan, Ms Dynamite. Basket-case of a club. Gary Johnson 84 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:38:41 Bill – don't miss Forest Kevin Molloy 85 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:39:30 Are people really appreciating how high the stakes are here? If we get relegated, our wage bill will be about four times higher than anyone else, cos we won't be able to sell anyone cos no-one will take on the fat contracts. So we will be fined from here to Australia, with associated points deductions, and we will be obligated to sell anything of value for the next 10 years as soon as it becomes of interest to another club. Basically, we don't just drop down the league, we drop down the leagues. That's if we stay in business. And do we really want a war of attrition with Moshiri? At the moment, he is (to my astonishment) building a big fuck off stadium by the docks. What if he thinks, "Bugger this, stuff the lot, sell the lot"?How about we don't protest any of this, we get behind the team, push for Lampard to be replaced, and after we've escaped relegation... then raise these matters in the Summer??? Tony Abrahams 86 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:40:07 The fans backed Lampard but the club's shortlist wasn't exactly enterprising.Everton are 12th in the league for net spend over the last five seasons, so it's got to have been the ridiculous wages that have got the club in trouble with the Profitability and Sustainability rules?The club has been mismanaged from top to bottom for years; unless there is changes at the top, my own opinion is that we will be fighting relegation until we eventually fall through the trap door. Derek Taylor 87 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:40:19 In other words, the owner can no more afford to get rid of Frank than he can face up to breaching his agreement with Uncle Bill!I image Professor Thingy crafted the missive with them all praying for a good result on Saturday to provide some breathing space. We all know that it is results that matter as all previous protests against the Board have been drowned out by a win or two.But, win or lose, Bill will still be there come May – relegation or not! Nick Page 88 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:45:06 Just to be clear, the problem IMO isn't really with the benefactor, it's with the big fat blubbering conman actor and his band of merry yes-men like fucking Sharp and the Teacher who's CEO. We need to get rid of them, and install proper mangers who are accountable for performance on and off the pitch. I don't want an attritional war with Moshiri, it's with Kenwright who has treated us all like complete idiots for years, and ruined Everton Football Club. Tony Everan 89 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:45:12 One thing Mr Moshiri should be conscious of is that it was the fans that kept Everton in the Premier League last season. Lampard, Richarlison, Pickford etc were all inspired and carried over the line to safety – by the fans. This was despite the way the club has been run. The fans wanted Lampard, and maybe it was the best decision at that time… we stayed up! Mr Moshiri, you have to listen to the fanbase, they live, breathe and feel the club in their blood, bones and brains. Listen to what they are telling you, it is a collective intelligence that you should harness and use for the good of Everton.The chairman has to go, he has become a symbol for all that is wrong at Everton. Regressive amateurism, and even worse than that, a total absence of hope. Every single Evertonian wanted Frank to stabilise the club and take us forwards. If ultimately results show that he cannot achieve that, then don't bury your head in the sand. Do something about it before it's too late. Better to try and change things and fail, than not to try at all. Tony Abrahams 90 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:54:04 Regressive amateurism, and even worse than that, a total absence of hope. (Tony E)This is something that Everton Football Club have inexplicably been allowed to become over many, many years, and only one alleged Evertonian claims to have had some good times.The only good thing about Everton Football Club right now is the fantastic stadium that is taking shape on the waterfront. How much input have the Chairman or the CEO put into this project?Dan Meis, a leading architect, said most of his ideas came from Bill! Rob Dolby 91 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:54:57 See how long his confidence in Lampard lasts if we get twatted on Saturday by a Southampton team currently easily beating Man City 2-0. Danny Baily 92 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:55:08 Nick, I think that Kenwright's role at the club is overstated. But if you want him out, that's fine. But let's deal with the looming threat of relegation first.Much like when a protest was held at the Arsenal match under Benitez, it's as though a large section of the fanbase has not grasped the severity of the situation. That night we were complaining about a lack of silverware when we were clearly sliding toward the trap door. Barry Rathbone 93 Posted 11/01/2023 at 20:55:12 What jumps out at me is how casual and disinterested the Moshiri response is. He ticks a few boxes about his spending, hints at fans being part of the problem, and suggests everything behind the scenes is tickety-boo. Marie Antoinette and "Let them eat cake" springs to mind. It's his money and effectively his club (financially) and the point made earlier that he stopped listening to fans with the Benitez appointment seems absolutely bang-on. Protest away… but don't expect any meaningful changes. Bill Gall 94 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:01:01 This letter to me simply means that the owner who appointed most of the board and agreed to other directors being hired is just not willing to admit he made a mistake, and believes that building the new stadium will paper over the cracks. Although I believe that these protests are needed, I agree that our major responsibility is to get points and move us into a safe position before May; that at the moment seems very unlikely. Bill Fairfield 95 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:01:35 What would the Everton board do, because they always get it right? Well… Moshiri believes it anyway. Barry Hesketh 96 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:04:51 I can no longer seperate the various actors in the Everton saga. It's not any single individual's fault that we find ourselves where we are, it's a collective fault by every single person involved. What Moshiri's statement has, once and for all, clarified is that he is as guilty as the others, if not moreso. He believes he has the executive personnel that he wants, he believes they have the correct skillset to do as he asks, and neither he nor the board see any issues that a few positive results on the pitch won't fix. The facts seem to indicate that there is no quick fix, a squad that is weaker now than it was last season, and one which has steadily weakened over most of Moshiri's tenure. There is no sign as yet that this current squad will be strengthened in this window – at least not in a way that would see us surging up the table. Everton's immediate and long-term future rests squarely on the shoulders of Frank Lampard and his squad and he'll have to do it without the help of the board, and perhaps with a lot less help from the supporters, seeing as many appear to have less faith in him than they did this time last year.If the worst happens and we fail to win either of the 'six-pointers' in the coming weeks, Moshiri will likely call time on Frank... and then what? Appoint who? Who would come? Nothing to worry about really, we are in safe hands aren't we? Tony Abrahams 97 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:06:57 I genuinely think that this is when he stopped listening to Bill Kenwright, Barry. Although a source very close to someone in one of the zoom calls did say it was Mr Usmanov who told Mr Kenwright to be quiet because he had spent a lot of money on Everton, and he intended to spend a lot more.I think they kidded Benitez because he got the job but got very little to spend, and I still can't fathom out why? (I'm very repetitive, I know.) David McMullen 98 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:07:23 It's a hastily put-together rhetoric to hush the discontented. It's just paying lip-service. Whether we should all take the view 'What else would you expect him to say?' is open to debate, Moshiri, it would seem, on the face of it, is oblivious to the health of the football club and his £millions of investment; and has blind faith in those he has kept in charge since arriving at the club. There's no fool like an old fool. We have two fools running the club. At least. Kieran Kinsella 99 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:14:50 So we could actually be in the third tier when the new Everton Stadium opens at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2024-25. Has Moshiri figured that into his plan to attract a stadium sponsor? Not to mention charging £1000 for a season ticket so people can watch us play Rochdale? Tony Abrahams 100 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:20:58 I think we have been lucky regarding the price we have had to pay for our season tickets over the years Kieran. I'm still hoping that things are still moving along with these Americans, simply because I've never known the club to tell us our season ticket prices are going up in the November before?There's been some very funny one-liners in this thread, so all is not lost just yet! John Pickles 101 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:21:35 'I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club.'You don't! Stuart Sharp 102 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:22:39 Like Ian, Danny and others, the imminent threat of relegation is what dominates my mind. Yes, the board are a disaster, and I fully understand why people want to protest, but I can only think about the current campaign just now. Whatever share of the blame the board take for this campaign, surviving relegation is mainly dependent on the manager/coaching staff and players. I often disagree with Ian about always needing to play attacking football (given the players we have), but I do share the frustration with Lampard's tactical naivety and poor in-game management. Surely this Saturday is his last chance? Southampton looked difficult to score against tonight... so God alone knows how we'll get anything out of the weekend's game. Feeling utterly fed up just now, but I will no doubt be in fighting mood again by Saturday. Brent Stephens 103 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:24:28 Late to the discussion, so probably already noted."We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the club falls short of standard. This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members..."The implication being that not only those managers and/ DoFs but also board members needed replacing. But only some board members. Who are the board members to have "gone", and guilty of what? That the other board members were not guilty of?"...but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression."And have fans seen the changes they've encouraged, at board level? Kieran Kinsella 104 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:28:14 John,"I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club." I think this was a poor translation from Farsi and should have read: "I am confident we have killed the experience and focus of professionals at all levels of the club." Anthony A Hughes 105 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:28:24 Iceberg?? What fucking iceberg?? Denis Richardson 106 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:30:42 Southampton and West Ham are our next two games, followed by Arsenal and Liverpool.The timing of the letter from Moshiri is very odd; if we don't get a result against Southampton, he's going to look a little silly when he sacks Lampard. If he doesn't and we also don't get a result against West Ham, he'll have no choice and any new manager is coming in with virtually no time to sign anyone and with a game against the league leaders to kick-off.The club is not going to sign anyone until it's certain Lampard will be the manager once the window closes, so my guess is the Southampton game will be the decider – I just hope we either win or lose, no draw. If we win, it'll save Lampard but I'm not sure it'll save the club from the drop.Then again the club's been a basket case for a number of years now – it's a miracle we haven't gone down yet. We've always had the luck of at least three clubs being worse. Kieran Kinsella 107 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:33:34 Tony,Prices have been low historically but, with pillars blocking views not to mention the upper tier overhang, it would have been a bloody cheek to charge much more. Oliver Molloy 108 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:35:13 Rob @78, You can not be serious! Laurie Hartley 109 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:36:01 We are in a cleft stick as is the owner. Now that we are down in “the mud, and the blood and the tears”, we have to fight for the club and try and get the team, and by way of implication the manager, over the line for 3 points on Saturday. Then the same again against West Ham.That is a daunting task as I see things. If we fall short, then we will probably get a new manager, but whoever he is will have a mountain to climb.As things stand, I would take the 6 points. David McMullen 110 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:36:23 Like some posters, including Stuart (103), the threat of relegation is ominous. May as well call it 'death' or the Grim Reaper. And the upcoming fixtures just seem to show the prevailing wind. I'm praying for a miracle because the writing is on the wall. There's still a long way to go but I think it'll get worse before it gets better. Andy Meighan 111 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:36:49 What struck me was the words: the great work being done at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building. There is certainly no great work going on at the Old Lady because, at the end of the day, that's what really matters. We're 11 days in and still not a sniff of a signing, loan or otherwise. Yes, there's been players linked but that happens every day of the year. It'll be the usual last-day scramble and we'll end up with that Elanga from Man Utd, wow can't wait. I also got told today from a good source: win, lose or draw on Saturday Frank is history and Dyche is being brought in as interim manager. I don't believe a fucking word of it myself. I think it would have been done already – or at least after Brighton. Christy Ring 112 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:40:51 Moshiri is sidestepping everything. Saturday could bring everything to a head. We badly need a couple of signings now.Danny Bailly & Ian Edwards, you both have the same agenda: sack Frank, don't give a shit about the bigger picture. Kenwright has been toxic and has ruined this club. Ian, who do you want as manager? You were totally against Ancelotti, one of the most successful managers ever? Danny who do you want as manager? Total negativity. Stephen Davies 113 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:41:06 Kieran,I think Everton Directors must be the most inexperienced Board (in terms of business acumen) in the whole of the Premier League. Andy Crooks 114 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:41:34 What a big day Saturday might be. A welcome for the team, an inspired performance, 3 points, and then embarrassment for Kenwright and his awful CEO.It really is, despite what some say, all linked. Even someone as utterly self-absorbed as Kenwright will tire of relentless humiliation. Ian Edwards, I get your point; however, it seems to me that fighting relegation and skewering Kenwright can both be done on Saturday. Rob Jones 115 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:43:32 He's a stupid, empty-headed fuck.How he became rich astonishes me, given that he's never managed to do a single thing right in all the time he's owned the club.Leaving that useless fuck Lampard in charge almost ensures our relegation. We are useless in the dugout, gutless on the pitch, and brainless at board level.But at least we'll have a nice stadium in 2024 in our second season in the Championship.I apologise, by the way: this is pure negativity.But I am stunned and infuriated at our sheer stupidity, from board level down. How can Moshiri possibly think Frank Lampard is up to the task, let alone exonerate a board that have presided over the utter immolation of our club? Chris Leyland 116 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:47:44 He may well not have confidence in either the Board or the manager but he isn't going to publically announce this in response to a letter from fans groups. His letter is akin to a vote of confidence that often happens in football just before someone gets sacked. He must be seriously worried about his investment and the very real threat of relegation and what that means to him personally. He must also realise that keeping Lampard is a massive risk but he's effectively having one last roll of the dice. There is no realistic way that Frank can lose on Saturday and survive. Pat Kelly 117 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:51:48 Southampton's win tonight will fill them with confidence. But I think we can beat them. Apart from, dogged defending, passing to each other and scoring goals, there's not a lot to them. Danny Baily 118 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:52:15 Christy 112, I'm just keen to see us pull some levers that will have the desired effect on results this season and potentially keep us up.A board reshuffle and another Strategic Review won't be of much help when we're in the Championship. Ian Bennett 119 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:53:07 Fair play to Southampton, they just beat City comfortably. Christine Foster 120 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:56:35 Prior to Moshiri's response, I wrote in the sliding door thread the following."We have reached a point in time where just about all the supporters posting, media in general, ex-players in particular, pundits, Uncle Tom Cobley and all, have looked at the players we have, the situation we are in and the prospects for a relegation fight would not appear good.Kenwright will be wondering what to do… sack the manager and try to redirect blame? Back the manager and buy 3 or more players?A rock and a hard place because getting rid of Lampard and his backroom staff is likely to be very expensive, impacting on time for any new manager in this transfer window and money of bringing someone new in. There is no doubt we need better quality than what we have to get out of this mess.If another manager comes in and it still goes pear-shaped and we get relegated, Kenwright and Co are finished and the club's ongoing prospects are stuffed.One assumes, Simon, that another manager will get a tune out of what he inherits – good luck with that. Barring our keeper, who may yet be sold, we have sold or got rid of all the top-quality players we had, which wasn't much but Richarlison, Sigurdsson, James, Digne and replaced them with Gordon, Gana, Patterson (injured), Maupay, McNeil.Put simply the aquarium we had prior to Benetiz was struggling, but after he was shown the door, we are left with wannabes and, in the words of Roy Keane, some really bad, bad players.That's the task Lampard has and he is struggling to get anything resembling a tune from what's left. We have fallen that far.If the board were sacked tomorrow, it would be a massive psychological step for the club, for fans and the manager. It's unlikely to make everyone happy, I would say a 20% chance?To sack Lampard would be seen as incompetence of the board – yet another manager... a laughing stock of a club – it would leave the team in a bad place, never mind who you would think would or could get a tune playing long enough for survival.No, Lampard isn't the best, but neither are the players; nearly half-way through the transfer window and nothing from our chief negotiator. That's not the manager's fault.Normally, Lampard would not have expected to survive this run, but things aren't normal. It's the board's fault that the resources aren't there; it's both the board's and Lampard's fault that we cannot get the players we have performing.The board caused the mess Lampard is trying unsuccessfully to put right; we can't lose a board and a manager, I doubt we would win again all season. Lose a board and keep the manager? The best of bad options but he has the fans' support – that is vital in the scheme of things.Most likely scenario? Nothing will happen. Neither will go. 3 players brought in and we struggle to stay up... only then would Lampard go.Remember though that Moshiri needs survival to guarantee investment or a sale price. When it got scary, big Sam was called in. That's the big unknown, Moshiri has all the cards...The final two paragraphs for me explains the gamble, and it is a high-risk, high-stakes gamble for him. Failure and relegation will cripple his investment and the club for years to come.I think a sale is closer than we think, hence the statement and backing of all parties. Ride the storm...Not at all surprised. Just saddened; what's left for the fans? Remember a couple of months back Michael put up a thread regarding who do you support? It was on the back of my comments regarding the fact in my eyes I support the team and manager, but not the board or running of the club. I hope you can all see now why I have held that view for so long.What now?Our only recourse is to back the team and manager, whether or not you have confidence, because failure to do so will transfer the dissatisfaction to the team, making relegation a certainty. For now, a clear delineation between the matches and board protests needs to be stark: support the team but don't let the board and owner off the hook.End game? How much do we love Everton? Unpalatable choices doesn't nean we embrace them but if we don't and turn the anger on the team, we are finished in the top flight.Kenwright will be gone when Moshiri sells. That or he will resign for health reasons when relegation looks inevitable.The board and owner deserve every last bit of criticism now. Moshiri had the chance to change it, it remains to be seen if his gamble of selling pays off.Backing the board and all his staff is snubbing all the fears of fans, dismissing their concerns as irrelevant, confirming the FAB meetings as nothing but a window dressing. It's a total misjudgement of the fans' perspective, or a total dismissal of their relevance in what he is trying to achieve. The fans, and the team, are on our own. The survival of the club in the Premier League now is in the hands of the fans and support of the players. If we fail to support them and we go down, we will be seen as complicit in the blame. If we support them, the owner takes the kudos and his investment is secured; an owner will be found. We are mere pawns in his chess game.But, and no mistake, it's not forgotten. For if and when fear from relegation has gone, or if relegation is inevitable, protest like no other seen at our club will swamp the boardroom. The gamble will have failed.On Saturday, it's imperative we focus on supporting the team and manager to win. But, as soon as the relief has subsided, the protest against this board and owner must to hammered home. We are on our own. Brian Williams 121 Posted 11/01/2023 at 21:57:40 City pay the price for underestimating the opposition. They've been below par as well for a fair few weeks mind. Rob Halligan 122 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:02:11 Oliver, do you think Southampton would have won that game if it was a Premier League game? I very much doubt it. The first half, Man City looked totally disinterested. If Pep had started the team that finished it, then I think City would have won. Fair play to Southampton who battled, but were very much on the back foot in the second half, albeit without looking like conceding. It's the old saying, start your strongest team and get the game won, then make substitutions. Ray Jacques 123 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:12:46 He's a deluded prick. I would be hauling Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale over the coals and asking why has all my money been pissed against the wall on shit players. Tony Abrahams 124 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:16:12 Parts of that post made me want to fly to New Zealand and kiss you, Christine, but parts of it made me think that if this sale isn't as close as you're saying, then it's going to be a very long few months.I hate what Everton have been allowed to become, especially because Bill Kenwright could never represent anything I've ever stood for, except for what he did for the little kid from Sunderland called Bradley Lowery and his family, which was a magnificent and heartwarming gesture. Jerome Shields 125 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:19:44 The next three matches. Really a tall order, with nothing on the transfer horizon and a team not versed in the tactics the manager is playing, which opposition teams seem to have the measure off anyway.I suppose it is better to have this situation now, with time to do something about it. The protest is critical to pressure being applied to have any chance of recovery. Oliver Molloy 126 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:20:55 I don't agree, Rob, and I think Southampton winning their last two games is an improvement. I hope to fuck we can end it on Saturday, but honest to God, I am already a wreck. Mark Boullé 127 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:24:41 The archetypal, jargon-filled non-response, loads of words but in reality saying nothing at all. Where are the frigging signings? I don't care if we have no money. Southampton have just signed a 20-year-old creative midfielder from Argentina, where are our hidden gems costing buttons from South America or wherever?! Our opponents at the weekend have now won two in a row and are finding form and signing players – Alcaraz and Orsic – to improve their first team. 11 days into a crucial transfer window and Everton, in dire straits in attack, as usual have diddly effing squat, apart from one terminated contract, a sale to Ipswich and a recall of a kid who isn't ready and who will play about 90 minutes in total between now and the end of the season. It is, of course, Everton to a tee that our next opponents in a crucial home game, who haven't been able to buy a win all season, are suddenly riding the crest of a wave at the worst possible time. We will start fast on Saturday, we always do, but we never score in those opening minutes and then fade rapidly to shite. If we don't find a way to the onion bag in the first 20 minutes on Saturday, the same thing will happen again and we will lose. God only knows what happens then... Brian Wilkinson 128 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:27:35 With the passing of Terry Hall a few weeks back, how about a tribute for the great man?I nominate the lunatics have taken over the asylum.What I will say is Bill's Chairmanship is on a par with Lee Marvin's singing career. Stuart Sharp 129 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:33:33 I don't think City looked uninterested. I think they looked calm, if not arrogant. In the second half, they looked good but Southampton were tight. Southampton looked like a team fighting for their manager. Like a well organised team with a plan. Like a team we'll struggle to beat. The influence of our fans is our best hope again. Neil Copeland 130 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:39:53 Brian #128. I wish Bill would become a wandering star……. and fuck off to another planet! John Keating 131 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:48:56 Tonight's Southampton result was something I definitely did not want to see... Kunal Desai 132 Posted 11/01/2023 at 22:54:53 I remember under Koeman, we lost 3-0 at home to Spurs and this fella told Jim White the result was a defeat we can accept. That to me clicked that something wasn't right with him. Christy Ring 133 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:09:30 Christine #120 Great post. After Southampton beating City tonight, it's going to be a lot tougher on Saturday, and they've also signed a couple of players, while we're probably trying to negotiate deals on loan, no money upfront. We had the same scenario last summer, after losing our best forward Richarlison. Lampard, hands tied behind his back, not being able to sign players in a straight cash deal, meant the players available were mediocre. Pete Clarke 134 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:11:37 What an idiot we have has an owner. He is allowing the slow death of this club by leaving the weakest, most expensive and incompetent board to carry on doing a really piss poor job. It's akin to having a broken foot and a damaged kidney. Priority would be to replace the kidney and soldier on with a broken foot and recover to fight back (poor analogy maybe). The undertone of Moshiri's message tells me he does not want any part of Everton Football Club anymore but he is stuck with us due to the ground being built and not being able to sell because Kenwright has some hold on him preventing him doing so. Something very dark is happening at the top level within our club and us supporters now need to fight on two fronts. Giving the team our ultimate backing to get through this whilst at the same time giving the board so much intense shit that Moshiri has to act. Get dirty if we have to and I fully expect it will do with Moshiri's ignorance now on show. Frank Lampard and the team may not be good enough but right now they pale into insignificance with the damage this useless chairman and board are doing. Dave Lynch 135 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:20:31 I wonder if he really gets this football malarkey?In essence... we don't need Everton in our life; if Everton ceased to exist we would go about our lives.In essence... Everton need us; if we stopped going the game, Everton would cease to exist. Ian Hollingworth 136 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:20:35 The best thing we fans can do is cheer the team on Saturday like our lives depend on it; and then post-match protest about the board like our lives depend on it.Leaving protests against the board to the end of the season would be a huge mistake – like the ones we have been making for the last 30 years or so. Jim Lloyd 137 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:21:21 Christine, I think you have said all that we have to do; if we want any chance of contributing to the survival of the club in the Premier League, then we have to forget about the Board until the end of the match.It is up to us to give the team all the backing we can. The Board might or might not get a couple of players in. We can't affect that. We aren't a good side. But basically, we have to make ourselves the side's allies against all-comers... or else! James Stewart 138 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:36:06 @ Nail head Jerome Shields 139 Posted 11/01/2023 at 23:39:00 Christine @120,I still think Kenwright will try to stay on and I can see him as a party to maintain his position in any takeover, along with Moshiri. In other words, they are looking for another investor.Frank will be gone earlier than expected if Everton are not out of the Bottom 3 in February. The fans via NSNOW are early out of the blocks regarding supporting the team to avoid relegation. They might just do that and hopefully at the same can keep the pressure on Moshiri and the Board. I think this is going to be a protracted struggle, going on for many months. Steve Brown 140 Posted 11/01/2023 at 00:04:31 It doesn't matter what he writes today.If we lose on Saturday, there will be changes made. Paul Kossoff 141 Posted 12/01/2023 at 00:49:33 Southampton just played Man City off the pitch! 2-0. Kieran Kinsella 142 Posted 12/01/2023 at 01:22:03 Paul KossoffKenwright the Teutonic? Pretty sure most Everton players and fans are partially Teutonic. Even out there in Russia, there's a better than average shot your ancestors had a little bit of Teuton. Now don't get me wrong… I'm not saying you're related to Kenwright, lol! Brian Murray 143 Posted 12/01/2023 at 01:53:01 Either intolerable pressure or ill health – it's surely too much for a man at his stage in life to bear. If it happens soon enough, I reckon Everton will be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st Century and it will be a total game-changer for us – although obviously nothing guaranteed. Just gives us a chance to be relevant for a change. Colin Malone 144 Posted 12/01/2023 at 01:53:06 OMG, Alisher. I was only your accountant. Kieran Kinsella 145 Posted 12/01/2023 at 02:22:17 Brian,I'm not suggesting they committed the same types of crimes but I'm watching this show on Jimmy Saville and it reminds me a lot of Kenwright. All these people coming out saying he's no good but the powers that be and media and establishment just portraying him as a saint and dismissing any critic as some kind of looney malcontent. Then, when he died, suddenly everyone is like “Oh, we misjudged him…” Derek Knox 147 Posted 12/01/2023 at 03:57:51 Kieran, Very good point you make there about the historical discrepancies where the guilty have enjoyed some sort of immunity, whether diplomatic or not. Or have projected an image that is totally disparate from the actual truth, and been seen to get away with it, until the brown stuff eventually hits the fan, usually far too late. I am not talking just about football either, as being the focal point, although in our case it is. Jeff Armstrong 148 Posted 12/01/2023 at 06:34:32 That Southampton result will put the fear of god into our already fragile players. Danny O’Neill 149 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:12:38 Depends how you look at it, Jeff.On one hand, a boost in confidence for Southampton.On the other, they played a cup final, expended a lot of energy for a manager under pressure, and will revert to type on Saturday. The empty seats for a quarter-final spoke volumes. I don't know what the attendance was, but it was quite stark watching on the television.Good wishes to them and Forest in this competition.More importantly, beat Southampton and West Ham and we have a very different-looking season. Very important fortnight coming up. Jeff Armstrong 150 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:28:01 Hi Danny, You're talking about what frame of mind Southampton turn up with on Saturday; I'm talking about Everton's frame of mind.As soon as the Southampton players feel those weak clammy handshakes of our players before the game, they'll be thinking "These don't fancy this!" If Southampton score first, I fear for us. Jim Bennings 151 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:39:10 Moshiri.The biggest cretin in football.No more words needed. Tony Abrahams 152 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:45:47 Football has and always will be, firstly and upmost about how you and your teammates perform. Stay calm, sometimes it's not easy, but you have got to stay calm.Run. Run hard, run very hard. Fight. Fight hard, fight very hard. Remain disciplined, play for your team, battle, fight, run, and remain calm.It's your work, they say – and you do it for pay, so fuck the opposition and just make sure you do the right things. Football really is the simplest game in the world! If only. Brian Murray 153 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:50:28 Moshiri admits openly that he writes a letter maybe once twice a year for us commoners to peruse. Read it, embrace it, and be grateful... Oh, did I mention the new ground happening because of me so? Leave the CEO and the Chairman alone to amble on for the next 5 years. Danny O’Neill 154 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:52:20 We will see on Saturday, Jeff. Southampton fans calling for the recently appointed manager to go, 10,000 empty seats and now they're on the bandwagon. Another club that declined the Upper Bullens section for Saturday's fixture.We can beat them, just as we did at St Mary's earlier this season.Harsh, Jim. He's been naive and not shown leadership. Good intent, but weak leadership. There are more in the game worthy of the title 'cretin'. Brian Murray 155 Posted 12/01/2023 at 07:58:56 Kenwright now going all North Korea – asking stewards and police to remove any banners according to Twitter. Tony Abrahams 156 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:14:57 There's going to be a lot of shite talked in the next few days, Brian, but is this even possible? Imagine it –you'd have to have the brains of a rocking horse if you don't think something like this wouldn't agitate an already exasperated crowd. Nick Page 157 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:16:40 Brian, that is Kenwright's usual modus operandi. He's done it before. And people think he's some sort of saint! The man is an absolute charlatan, a fraud, a parasite sucking the life out of Everton Football Club and fleecing its fans for his own vanity.They won't allow anything in – usual stuff will be checked and go in before the game – and the Plod will be on the lookout for stuff outside to confiscate. Just remember to tell to politely fuck off and you have the right to (non-violent) protest. Don't give in to the regime. Andrew Ellams 158 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:24:02 Brian @ 155, he has history with that. Danny O’Neill 159 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:44:01 I'm not condoning it, but those who have seen the footage of the Police apparently trying to remove one supporter (I think) at Old Trafford and having to beat an eventual retreat. Their intervention, and I genuinely don't know what it was for, escalated the situation and made it worse than it needed to be. If they are instructed and attempt to enforce a banner removal at Goodison, it could very well antagonise an issue and make it worse.Genuinely, that could cause serious issues. The fan response to that would be to prevent it and possibly cause ugly scenes. Then that would be on international media, which would generate much more bad publicity for the club than fans putting up protest banners before and after getting behind the team.Which we will. But it's our club and we have a voice. Mark Ryan 160 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:53:27 He's trying to sell. He's backing Lampard. We need to support the team and not boo them. Booing makes them nervous. We need to try and turn this around. We can protest all we like but, right now, we need to support the team perhaps more than ever. We need to galvanise like the end of last season. You can't sell if there is no appropriate buyer. Survival is paramount. We can win on Saturday. Nick Page 161 Posted 12/01/2023 at 08:56:57 Yes, Danny,We have a voice, and we will not be censored, silenced or downtrodden by this failing autocracy any more. In every situation like this, you have to wonder what thhe powers that be are scared of ….? Why can't they simply talk to people who are upset and concerned, thus pacifying them? Because they have an agenda, they know the truth and they don't want it getting out and splashed all over the media. A good Board of Directors, one that actually cared about the football club and the community – here we have the EitC smokescreen – would do everything in its power to make it better, whereas Everton just have maintained the status quo at all costs, irrespective, and fuck the fans who are really nothing more than paying customers. Let's get the club back. Derek Knox 162 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:04:50 Mark, while I take on board what you are saying, I will jump to the defence of the fans. They couldn't possibly give the team and players, including Frank, any more support than they do, home and away. I fully understand them going quiet if nothing is coming back from the field of play by either entertainment or goals. I am not in favour of booing, but can totally understand the frustration there too. Remember also that most fans have spent a fair portion of their income to watch and support, they are not on megabucks, so should in my estimation be entitled to get the maximum effort in return. I have said many a time, and I think I speak for the majority of Evertonians, we can reluctantly accept defeat if they have given 100% and been beaten by a better side on the day. Danny O’Neill 164 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:22:06 Well said, Derek. That sentiment was shown at the end at Old Trafford on Friday. We can take defeat if we see the effort and commitment. Anthony Dove 165 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:33:52 Southampton's win is not all bad news as they will have at least two more games to play in the League Cup and they are still in the FA Cup. Forest will also have at least two more cup games to play and I think West Ham are still involved in the Conference League and the FA Cup. At least Everton can concentrate on the job in hand in what is already a very crowded fixture list for the rest of the season.Clutching at straws maybe, but there's not much else to hang on to at the moment. Brian Murray 166 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:46:16 Anthony. How many times over the months and years we have said a break, whether it be international or whatever, or the team we playing must be tired? It just doesn't work that way with Everton FC. Christopher Timmins 167 Posted 12/01/2023 at 09:55:06 Each of the problems that currently impact on the club must be treated differently by the fans.The OwnerHe is a problem and the only solution that I can see is a sale of his interests. He must be identified in the protests as being a problem. If he won't bring about the necessary changes, then he needs to move on.The Chairman and Board of Directors Their record is there for all to see, they should be replaced but unfortunately only the owner will bring about such a scenario. The protests must continue until there is a change.The ManagerIt's a results-based business and, if results don't improve over the next two games, he needs to be replaced as he will have been in situ for a year at that stage and results will resemble those of Rafa in the lead-up to his departure. I am hoping that we can secure two wins in the 6-pointers against Southampton and West Ham. The Team It must be supported from the first kick to the last in the weeks ahead. When the final whistle blows, we are entitled to our views as to the merits of the performance; where it has not been up to standard, then it needs to be called out. Trevor Peers 168 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:00:35 I can't accept defeat or watch bad players! Anybody who is willing to is falling into Moshiri's trap of indifference to relegation and the loss of any vestige of pride we ever had in this club. No, the only real chance we have is to replace this shite manager, sign some forwards and fight like hell for survival. That's not going to happen and I'm totally disgusted with Everton. What a bunch of cowards we have running our club. Brian Harrison 169 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:12:35 I was surprised that Moshiri has made a statement prior to the game on Sat, but maybe he thinks making a statement now might reduce the protests on Saturday. But even he must realize the fans will not be placated by this statement of support for the board or the manager.I do get a sense of what do you lot want, I have pumped in over £500 million on players, I am building a new stadium, and I even went against my preference over the last manager and sided with the fans who by and large wanted Lampard. And to be fair there is a bit of me that can sympathize with those feelings. He and Usmanov have pumped huge sums into the club, but apart from Ancelotti their ability to select a decent manager has been their downfall. My main criticism is that he gave an inexperienced manager in Koeman in excess of £200 million, even the much richer Saudis haven't done that at Newcastle. They have given Howe some money to spend and are seeing if he is to be trusted to be allowed some more in the coming windows, and that should have how Moshiri should have done it. I also think he may have listened to much to his fellow Iranian Kia on players, again the only vested interest he had was making money for himself and his clients, and not worrying about Everton.With him giving his backing to both Lampard and Thelwell, he will look silly if he has to sack one or both in the coming weeks if there isn't an upturn in results. Liam Heffernan 170 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:39:44 Newcastle have spent over 200,000,000 since Howe came in, but the difference is they have improved the team not like Koeman, which I feel is when the rot set in. Maybe we should have went for Howe but it’s all ifs and buts now. Also I’d be worried if Southampton play on Saturday the way they played last night, we could be in big trouble. I’d love to have faith for that game but sadly I think we are going to be turned over ( really hope I’m wrong ). Liam Heffernan 172 Posted 12/01/2023 at 10:41:24 That should be 200,000,000 Brian Wilkinson 173 Posted 12/01/2023 at 12:59:38 Danny, I watched the clip a few days back of the police and fans escalating at Old Trafford. What left me open-mouthed and a Wow! moment was the police in the baseball caps, the first one lost his, but the second one and the sheer speed it was whipped off his head and hid by a fan. I had to click back three times, before I could see who had removed it, never seen anything hid as quick as that, well worth a watch.Those with banners will be aware of a snide search and remove, you can rest assured those fans will have the banners well hid on Saturday.I also expect that the stewards will be in quicker after full time, trying to get fans to leave the stadium. Derek Knox 174 Posted 12/01/2023 at 13:16:13 Brian @ 169, the thing, is did Moshiri write that reply? We were hearing that he was uncontactable and all of a sudden, when all this Fan's Revolt (long overdue, btw) is kicking in, he just happens to produce this. Excuse my scepticism but this has all the hallmarks of that grubby maggot, Kenwright. Brian Wilkinson 175 Posted 12/01/2023 at 14:05:41 I thought that Derek, Moshiri has gone on talk sport today, talking to His mate JimWhite and said it was down to the fans all the Managers, blaming the fans.So if he listened to the fans over Managers, why is he not listening to them over the board.So there you go Derek, it’s not the board, it’s you and me and the rest of the fan bases fault. Jim Lloyd 176 Posted 12/01/2023 at 14:10:09 I think youre bang on the bullseye regarding Koeman,s part in our potential downfall. Colin Glassar 177 Posted 12/01/2023 at 18:15:14 With friends like Moshiri who needs enemies. This lot are a 5th column. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb