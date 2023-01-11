Moshiri backs Lampard and the Board in response to Fans' Forum

11/01/2023







Farhad Moshiri has signalled his backing for manager Frank Lampard as well as Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, and the club's Board of Directors in a reply to a recent open letter from the Everton Fans' Forum that had voiced supporter concerns over the direction of the club.

In their communiqué to the majority shareholder, the Fans' Forum, an elected body of fans representing the supporter base as a whole, appealed to Moshiri to "listen" to the concerns being raised by Evertonians and to communicate directly with them over core issues like financing and the make-up of the boardroom at Goodison Park.

Moshiri's response didn't address any of those specific grievances or give any indication as to how much transfer business the club was planning on doing this month, sticking instead to broad themes around a general satisfaction with the personnel in place.

The NSNOW campaign, recently rebranded from the former "27 Years Campaign", have penned open letters of their own to Moshiri and, against the backdrop of increasing dissent against the Board aired from the stands during the alarming recent home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, have been increasing their efforts to mobilise concerned fans.

Article continues below video content

A sit-in protest is planned at Goodison after the crucial match against Southampton on Saturday and, with criticism of the running of the club mounting and Everton in very real danger of being relegated this season, Moshiri has responded to the Fans' Forum with a letter published on evertonfc.com this afternoon.

In it, he reiterated his financial backing of the Blues and highlighted the continuing work on the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as evidence of his commitment to the club, while also insisting that the club has made changes to its structure following an internal Strategic Review that began in December 2021 when another matchday protest was held as the team's fortunes faltered under then-manager, Rafael Benitez.

Moshiri gave his backing to current boss, Lampard, and Thelwell as well as the Board and, by inference, Chairman Bill Kenwright – who many feel has remained in his post at the top of the club for too long and that change in leadership could only be a good thing.

Moshiri said that he is "fully aware and understands the concerns that fans may have. I hope through my two open letters to fans in the last 12 months I have provided clarity on my position, commitment and the direction of the club.

"In almost seven years since my arrival at the club, I have significantly increased my investment and our new stadium has become reality. We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the club falls short of standard.

"This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression.

"I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors."

The recently-formed Fan Advisory Board will be holding a series of meetings in the coming days to gather the opinions and concerns of supporters to take back to the Board.

