Garner resumes light training

16/01/2023







James Garner is back on the grass at Finch Farm as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has sidelined him since before the break for the World Cup.

The young midfielder, a summer acquistion from Manchester United, has resumed light training with a targeted return of early February.

