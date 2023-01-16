Garner resumes light training

James Garner is back on the grass at Finch Farm as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has sidelined him since before the break for the World Cup.

The young midfielder, a summer acquistion from Manchester United, has resumed light training with a targeted return of early February.

 

Andy Meighan
1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:20:35
Ah well he'll be like the new signing we're all desperate for.
Paul Kernot
2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:33:09
Haven't seen enough of him to know whether he'd be an improvement on what we have at the moment. Anybody have an opinion either way?
Mark Ryan
3 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:34:51
He is a live wire and will give us a spark, no pun intended even though it says he is doing light work.
Christy Ring
4 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:15:10
Deserves a run ahead of Iwobi.
Pat Kelly
5 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:15:54
Is this the player Lampard signed and hasn't yet started?
Nigel Munford
6 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:05:41
Could he be the one??!!
Dave Williams
7 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:36:55
It can only help us if he can get fit!
A good footballer and hard worker too!
Andrew Bentley
8 Posted 16/01/2023 at 22:24:49
Apparently good at set pieces so should start purely based on that as everyone else is woeful
Derek Knox
9 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:04:26
I have admired this lad for a while now, and on his loan spell at Forest he was, I believe ' Player of the Year '. Unfortunate that when he was fit, Frank didn't play him, nothing new there, but I believe this lad, assuming we have very few incomings, can possibly be a revelation, if allowed to play.
Ed Prytherch
10 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:11:09
Someone else commented a week or so ago that back injuries usually occur in the gym. A black mark against our strength coach, whoever he is.
Derek Knox
11 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:36:22
Ed @ 10, well it isn't Samson, most probably Delilah, who by all accounts, spent more time on her back, so therefore not incurring any injuries ! 🤔😜

