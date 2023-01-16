Season › 2022-23 › News Garner resumes light training Lyndon Lloyd 16/01/2023 11comments | Jump to last James Garner is back on the grass at Finch Farm as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has sidelined him since before the break for the World Cup. The young midfielder, a summer acquistion from Manchester United, has resumed light training with a targeted return of early February. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andy Meighan 1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:20:35 Ah well he'll be like the new signing we're all desperate for. Paul Kernot 2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:33:09 Haven't seen enough of him to know whether he'd be an improvement on what we have at the moment. Anybody have an opinion either way? Mark Ryan 3 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:34:51 He is a live wire and will give us a spark, no pun intended even though it says he is doing light work. Christy Ring 4 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:15:10 Deserves a run ahead of Iwobi. Pat Kelly 5 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:15:54 Is this the player Lampard signed and hasn't yet started? Nigel Munford 6 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:05:41 Could he be the one??!! Dave Williams 7 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:36:55 It can only help us if he can get fit!A good footballer and hard worker too! Andrew Bentley 8 Posted 16/01/2023 at 22:24:49 Apparently good at set pieces so should start purely based on that as everyone else is woeful Derek Knox 9 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:04:26 I have admired this lad for a while now, and on his loan spell at Forest he was, I believe ' Player of the Year '. Unfortunate that when he was fit, Frank didn't play him, nothing new there, but I believe this lad, assuming we have very few incomings, can possibly be a revelation, if allowed to play. Ed Prytherch 10 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:11:09 Someone else commented a week or so ago that back injuries usually occur in the gym. A black mark against our strength coach, whoever he is. Derek Knox 11 Posted 17/01/2023 at 00:36:22 Ed @ 10, well it isn't Samson, most probably Delilah, who by all accounts, spent more time on her back, so therefore not incurring any injuries ! 🤔😜 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb