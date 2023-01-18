Shareholders Association call for vote of no confidence in Everton Board

The Everton Shareholders Association have opened an online petition calling for a vote of no confidence in Everton's Board of Directors.

Citing under-achievement on and off the pitch and a deteriorating relationship with club's supporters, the EFCSA, the oldest organisation of its kind in football, is appealing to the wider fanbase to join them in expressing their dissatisfaction with the running of the club.

The Shareholders Association has historically used the Annual General Meeting of club shareholders to air their feelings to the Board and demand answers from the Board but, in a unilateral change last year, the Club hierarchy removed the requirement to hold AGMs from Everton FC's Articles of Association.

Everton are in crisis with the club mired in the relegation zone and with financial pressures restricting their ability to adequately upgrade the playing squad, the result of years of profligate spending on poor players and the consequent threat of censure for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Fans can sign the petition at change.org

