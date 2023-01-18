Season › 2022-23 › News Shareholders Association call for vote of no confidence in Everton Board Lyndon Lloyd 18/01/2023 61comments | Jump to last The Everton Shareholders Association have opened an online petition calling for a vote of no confidence in Everton's Board of Directors. Citing under-achievement on and off the pitch and a deteriorating relationship with club's supporters, the EFCSA, the oldest organisation of its kind in football, is appealing to the wider fanbase to join them in expressing their dissatisfaction with the running of the club. The Shareholders Association has historically used the Annual General Meeting of club shareholders to air their feelings to the Board and demand answers from the Board but, in a unilateral change last year, the Club hierarchy removed the requirement to hold AGMs from Everton FC's Articles of Association. Everton are in crisis with the club mired in the relegation zone and with financial pressures restricting their ability to adequately upgrade the playing squad, the result of years of profligate spending on poor players and the consequent threat of censure for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules. Article continues below video content Fans can sign the petition at change.org Reader Comments (61) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Pilkington 1 Posted 18/01/2023 at 17:32:10 Petition signed.Interesting that it is sponsored by the Shareholders Association. Dale Self 2 Posted 18/01/2023 at 17:52:15 3,942, do it. And it's not really my place to say and certainly not my position but, if someone prefers the ‘good intentions gone awry' angle let's not pummel them. Let's stay focused on the agreed belief that he should know now that his time is up. Make amends by making way for another approach to solving the club's vast set of problems. If he is in fact a good person and ‘one of us', he should oblige and give up his pursuit of image maintenance. Jim Lloyd 3 Posted 18/01/2023 at 17:58:28 Could be over 5,000 now, Dean Williams 4 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:11:35 I'd like to see how this plays out, but I'm afraid it's gonna fall on deaf ears. A clueless board and owner. Bob Carlton 5 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:23:38 EFCSA Petition now has its own thread.4,500 and counting!!!!! Jerome Shields 6 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:30:47 I have signed the petition. Mike Doyle 7 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:35:55 Criticism from is a fairly conservative and articulate group like the ESA should add to the negative media coverage of the Board. Given the build-up of anti-Board sentiment in recent days, I do wonder if at least one member may decide to throw the towel in? Colin Glassar 8 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:40:27 Done Joe McMahon 9 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:44:31 Signatures racing on. Wouldn't it be great to get over 30k. That surely would send a message. Will Mabon 10 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:49:20 Shit's getting real... things moving apace. Quite impressive, the rate that people are signing this petition.I'm starting to wonder how the scenario of an emergency board might play out, likely or not.Dean – wherever it goes, the size of this petition will make waves for sure. Peter Neilson 11 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:51:41 Signed and forwarded to other match-going mates. Brent Stephens 12 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:55:33 Now at 5,000. Approx one per second signing. Tony Abrahams 13 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:00:37 Imagine putting people like Rob Halligan, John Rafferty, or countless other Evertonians who plan their life around Everton Football Club onto a temporary board? "I speak to the chairman on a regular basis," says Lampard, but he's a bit like myself at the minute, absolutely fuckin clueless. So that is not a bad suggestion at all, Will. Eddie Dunn 14 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:02:56 Done. Eric Haworth 15 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:03:06 Dean #1, They may like to give the impression it's fallen on deaf ears, but no way will they be allowed to ignore it. Because this shows no sign of abating and it's getting to the sort of number (now approaching 5k & only started this afternoon) were it's going to be picked up by the media, particularly with it being sponsored by EFCSA (the oldest association of its kind in football) and likely to get well into 5 figures before it's finished.A case of turning the tables and utilising their preferred method of using the media to do their dirty work. Slightly ironic really, “He who lives by the sword, shall die by the sword”. Julian Exshaw 16 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:04:48 Petition signed. Good luck and thanks to those organising it and to Andy for the link. Tony Everan 17 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:05:36 I've just signed, 5,204 now. Steve Cotton 18 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:09:19 Signed... like soft lad will even respond. Andy Duff 19 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:09:32 Averages out about 860 per hour since it was set up.Hopefully this gets more than the average home attendance otherwise the club will laugh it off and those who still back the board will say it's still a minority who are causing trouble etc etc. Stuart Bellamy 20 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:11:35 Signed Dale Self 21 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:23:40 I don't want to get all soggy with so much to be done but a word of genuine thanks from this Okie retard that would be lost without my club identity. While I cannot be proud of the team's actions, the fans have given me pride in this episode. The ‘27' organizers, the past contributors who framed the failures and all those who didn't settle for the brown plate special deserve much much respect. It's still shit, no doubt about it, but I do feel better thanks to what has to be one of the finest football communities. Keep it fucking going. UTFT!!!!! Kunal Desai 22 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:26:06 Signed. Change at our club is long long overdue. Brian Hennessy 23 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:33:44 Signed.I don't expect our narcissistic Chairman to resign voluntarily but, if Graham Sharp has any balls, he would resign now. The longer he stays there, the more it diminishes what he achieved as a player. Chris White 24 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:40:54 Done Christine Foster 25 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:53:42 Done David Vaughan 26 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:59:54 Signed. *Think there's an alrming typo in the article aboe. 'in expressing their satisfaction'???????? Jerome Shields 28 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:03:58 Over 6,000 signatures. Dennis Stevens 29 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:04:06 Signed. What a sorry state of affairs. This Board seem to consider their own position to be the over-riding issue. No concern, it seems to me, for the Club and its supporters, or even the owner who's ploughed so much money into the Club. Although, Moshiri is also culpable for failing to appoint an effective Board to run the Club for him. Brent Stephens 30 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:04:15 6,000 Paul Tran 31 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:08:27 Done! Winston Williamson 32 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:09:15 Signed and donated… bastards! Nick Page 33 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:09:39 Brilliant! Pete Bridson 34 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:10:49 Done & shared. Kevin Molloy 35 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:14:47 There's a danger with everyone agreeing it gives the impression we're getting somewhere. I'm sure all the Sunderland fans were united as they headed off a cliff 10 years ago. This is bad shit, cos left with just Farhad, as it looks like we are going to be, who would give 50p for any competent decisions being made? Bill, for all his faults, wasn't an absolute basket case like Farhad. David Vaughan 36 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:17:21 Rob #21, LOL! The 'V' on my keyboard is evidently like our owner... never appears when you need it! Nick Page 37 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:22:57 Kevin @29. Bollocks to Sunderland. There are plenty of options and people who could form a functioning board for EFC. The world hasn't stopped turning just cos Blue Bill's mask slipped. You make it sound just like what he wants you to think – we depend on him. We don't, for fuck's sake! We don't need Evertonians on an Everton board. It's a professional (hint) organisation where the board, regardless of affiliation has a fiduciary duty to do the best for the football club… unless the owner says otherwise. It's lazy thinking and we've been guilty of it as a football club for years. Kevin Molloy 38 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:26:20 well we'll see won't we Nick. Derek Thomas 39 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:28:38 I'm not a happy camper. The football side is bad enough but, despite the club's shithouse tactics, we're not the ones to blame here. Nick Page 40 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:29:27 Indeed, Kevin. Have some faith! Kevin Molloy 41 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:31:46 In Farhad? Bill Gall 42 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:34:30 Is this petition just for shareholders, where there are over 6,100 shares owned by others than Moshiri and Kenwright, or can anyone sign? Nick Page 43 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:35:05 In a future without Kenwright. Peter Neilson 44 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:38:45 Bill, it’s for any concerned supporter to sign. It says this on the petition, “the wider fan base”. Tony Abrahams 45 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:39:31 It looks like we are just waiting for the last 100 shareholders to sign I think, Bill. Barry Hesketh 46 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:39:37 Bill @36,I believe that anybody can sign the petition, you don't need to be a member of anything connected to the club. Alan Johnson 47 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:44:01 I've signed and I'm not a shareholder. Paul Hewitt 48 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:50:37 Signed. Now get out of our club. Danny Baily 49 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:57:03 None of this will help with our current situation. Darren Hind 50 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:59:49 Maybe Danny, but not signing definitely wont help Barry Hesketh 51 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:00:39 Danny @43Well, it certainly won't make things any worse will it? I can't see how fans displaying their lack of faith in the board will hinder the board's ability to function? They are already dysfunctional with or without the fans views. Neil Tyrrell 52 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:14:55 Signed, almost 7000 Simon Harrison 53 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:16:21 To answer any queries above, no, you don't have to be a shareholder to sign.I signed and 'chipped in' before going to work this afternoon.Here is a link to a legal firm, describing the petitioned for process;Removal of DirectorsHere is a link to the pertinent section of the Companies Act (2006)Section 168For Section 169 (also needed to be read) just scroll down to the bottom, and click next provision.Unfortunately, UNLESS Moshiri agrees to the proposed resolution, this is not going to fly, sadly. As, any proposed resolution requires 5%+ of shareholders for any proposal to be successfully requested.Seeing as Mr. Moshiri owns 94.1%, and Mr. Kenwright owns 1.3%, that only leaves 4.6% outside of their control, I.e. not enough to successfully propose a resolution.For the legal 'spiel' see here;General MeetingsLastly, here is the official EFC share list on the EFC website.Division of sharesHOWEVER, please, Please, PLEASE sign the petition, as it is our only way of showing Mr. Moshiri the extent of the support to replace the board!#AllTogetherNowNSNOW Simon Harrison 54 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:19:28 6991 as of 21:19Keep going lads and ladies! David Currie 55 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:19:40 Signed now at close to 7,000 Nick Page 56 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:24:31 If we get to 100,000 can we present it to Parliament? ;-) Simon Harrison 57 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:24:50 Darran [44] Absolutely, being apathetic now is just recklessly endangering OUR club, as much as the incompetents 'allegedly' running the show!This is the most peaceful, and probably most powerful way (without resorting to a total boycott) of demonstrating OUR displease of the Board and the clubs hierarchy.If in don't, please sign, and click the 'anonymity option', before submitting, and you do not have to donate. it is entirely optional. Simon Harrison 58 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:26:47 *If in doubt, please sign Doh!! Lynn Maher 59 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:27:48 Signed. Over 7000 now. Keep the faith. Jeff Armstrong 60 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:39:59 Signed, over a 1000 added in 90 minutes, keep it going blues, our best 90 minutes of the season. Does 10.000 signatures get it raised in parliament? Bill's worst nightmare. Moshiri probably doesn't even care.