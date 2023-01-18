Season › 2022-23 › News Onyango recalled from loan at Burton Lyndon Lloyd 18/01/2023 17comments | Jump to last Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has become the latest player to be recalled early from a season-long loan, returning to Finch Farm from Burton Albion. The 19-year-old has played 24 times for the League One club with one assist having played his way to the fringes of the first team at Goodison Park and making his full debut two years ago. It is unclear why Onyango's loan has been terminated early but he follows in the footsteps of Nathan Broadhead, who was recently sold to Ipswich Town, and Ellis Simms who has been involved in the senior setup for the past two games. Reader Comments (17) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pat Kelly 1 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:53:34 Next back will be Dele Alli. Is Lampard running out of players who want to play his "system"? Peter Carpenter 2 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:55:24 Kevin Mirallas will be next. James Flynn 3 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:59:25 No sign of injury and he's been in their first-11 rotation for some time now.He was held out of their last game a few days ago.That team's awful and leaks goals, but I wouldn't put that on Tyler particularly.I guess we'll see the Club's intentions soon enough. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:19:18 I watched Burton playing recently, James, and thought they were getting completely mismanaged, in a similar, but totally opposite way to Everton. (I can't help speaking double Dutch sometimes!) I can't even remember if Onyango actually played but Burton were playing the highest line imaginable, and got absolutely murdered by anything, and I mean anything, that got hit over the top. It's virtually impossible to hit anything over the top against Everton, but at least they compensate their opponents, by leaving loads of space between the lines, which definitely helps to keep the pitch big. John Wignall 5 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:23:22 We should bring back Branthwaite. James Flynn 6 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:24:59 Dele's new manager is not playing him. I'd be surprised if we take him back before the end of the season. Guess their manager will discover what Spurs and Everton know. That as long as the checks keep hitting his bank account, Dele will show up for training and happily sit and watch the games from the bench. Shane Corcoran 7 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:34:15 Maybe because Davies is off? Rob Halligan 8 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:36:44 My bet: he's been recalled, similar to that of Broadhead. He's probably getting sold tomorrow. James Flynn 9 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:42:39 Tony - Ha, yes it does seem odd, in both cases.Burton Albion owners don't put in money apparently. It's why Hasselbaink resigned a few months ago. This fellow Dino Maamria was JFH's assistant and is currently their temp manager.Back to Tyler, without injury, he had a lot of no-shows when he first arrived there. But did work his way into regular rotation, including some 90-minute stints.So, he was getting regular minutes, including starts. Did we pull him back to play? He did seem pretty raw to me at Albion. Robert Tressell 10 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:46:25 Hard to know how good Onyango is. He was too good for the U23s certainly. Maybe in part because he's so huge. Burton are obviously a complete shambles and will be relegated to League Two, so not a great place to develop or judge his progress. I know Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Davies etc are not exactly shit hot but hard to see Onyango stepping up just yet. Presumably he'll be back on loan but to somewhere less shambolic. If it was me at that age, I'd be heading abroad for a different experience. Ray Smith 11 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:24:59 Shane @7,Where is Davies going?Rangers have disassociated themselves from a deal!However, I appreciate it's media driven!!! Shane Corcoran 12 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:32:32 Ray, just idle speculation on my part. Tony Abrahams 13 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:33:59 Davies won't go anywhere until the summer.Onyango is miles off Everton but, unless something else is in the pipeline, I don't understand why the club are calling him back. Nick Page 14 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:37:56 Beggars can't be choosers, Tony… Tony Abrahams 15 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:46:01 Much better young players than this kid can't get anywhere near our first-team, Nick, and playing League football has surely got to be a lot more beneficial to a young footballer than playing Under-21s football. Lampard was a very, very good midfielder, so I just wish he could rub off on our current midfielders. Nick Page 16 Posted 18/01/2023 at 20:48:20 Oh I don’t disagree, Tony. I was merely suggesting that they’re looking at all (limited) options. As for Lampard, yes he was but he was flattered by those who played around him at Chelsea. Average for England. Dave Abrahams 17 Posted 18/01/2023 at 21:06:36 Robert (10) “ Onyango was too good for the U23’s “ not sure about that, how many times did he play for them, whenever I saw him either for theU18’s or U23’s he never stood out for me, always in the wrong place at the wrong time.Tony (4), Tony you didn’t remember Onyango playing for Burton when you saw them, you told me about that game and I said Onyango plays for Burton but you didn’t remember, maybe because he got substituted with plenty of time left.I’d like to know how he has performed at Burton, there is a lad on here who does a very detailed report on our loanees perhaps he could let us know how the lad has done there. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. 