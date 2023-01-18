Onyango recalled from loan at Burton

Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has become the latest player to be recalled early from a season-long loan, returning to Finch Farm from Burton Albion.

The 19-year-old has played 24 times for the League One club with one assist having played his way to the fringes of the first team at Goodison Park and making his full debut two years ago.

It is unclear why Onyango's loan has been terminated early but he follows in the footsteps of Nathan Broadhead, who was recently sold to Ipswich Town, and Ellis Simms who has been involved in the senior setup for the past two games.

