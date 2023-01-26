Reports: Bielsa flies in for Everton talks

Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly jetted in to England to hold talks with Everton, with the Board hoping to make an appointment by the end of the week from a shortlist that appears to have been pared down to the Argentinian and Sean Dyche.

Bielsa, who was sacked by Leeds almost a year ago after four years in charge at Elland Road is reported by The Telegraph and the Daily Mail to be in London today meeting with the Blues' hierarchy, although the suggestions are that the 67-year-old will need to convinced that the conditions are right for him at Goodison Park.

Dyche, meanwhile, is also said to have held talks with the club. He has been out of work since being dismissed himself by Burnley last spring and is thought to be keen to get back into management. Caretaker boss, Mike Jackson was unable to keep the Clarets in the Premier League while Bielsa's replacement, Jess Marsch, steered Leeds to safety on the final day of last season.

Bielsa, who was very close to getting the Mexico national team job before their selection committee went with another candidate at the last minute, was thought to have cooled on the idea of taking over at Everton but if these reports are correct, he might be prepared to be convinced it is the right fit after all.

Neither he nor his entourage would come cheap, however, with various reports, including by The Independent and Sky Sports suggesting that he is demanding between £10m and £12m a year from Everton.

The Argentinian manager had reportedly been set to become the next Mexico manager as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but a newly formed committee of club team owners voted against appointing him.

