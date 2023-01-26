Season › 2022-23 › News Reports: Bielsa flies in for Everton talks Lyndon Lloyd 26/01/2023 157comments | Jump to last Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly jetted in to England to hold talks with Everton, with the Board hoping to make an appointment by the end of the week from a shortlist that appears to have been pared down to the Argentinian and Sean Dyche. Bielsa, who was sacked by Leeds almost a year ago after four years in charge at Elland Road is reported by The Telegraph and the Daily Mail to be in London today meeting with the Blues' hierarchy, although the suggestions are that the 67-year-old will need to convinced that the conditions are right for him at Goodison Park. Dyche, meanwhile, is also said to have held talks with the club. He has been out of work since being dismissed himself by Burnley last spring and is thought to be keen to get back into management. Caretaker boss, Mike Jackson was unable to keep the Clarets in the Premier League while Bielsa's replacement, Jess Marsch, steered Leeds to safety on the final day of last season. Bielsa, who was very close to getting the Mexico national team job before their selection committee went with another candidate at the last minute, was thought to have cooled on the idea of taking over at Everton but if these reports are correct, he might be prepared to be convinced it is the right fit after all. Article continues below video content Neither he nor his entourage would come cheap, however, with various reports, including by The Independent and Sky Sports suggesting that he is demanding between £10m and £12m a year from Everton. The Argentinian manager had reportedly been set to become the next Mexico manager as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but a newly formed committee of club team owners voted against appointing him. Reader Comments (157)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

Alan Johnson 1 Posted 26/01/2023 at 09:36:56

I was really excited about the prospect of having Bielsa. It now seems that the plight we're in, he is too much of a risk. Being Everton, there is a possibility that he could walk away. This would leave us done and dusted. For me, Dyche is the reality of where we are. Give him the job.

Rob Halligan 2 Posted 26/01/2023 at 09:47:02

Kevin Thelwell and Barrett-Baxendale are due at Finch Farm today, where it is understood Sean Dyche will be interviewed for the manager's job. I might just pop down there later on and have a word with Vinny O'Connor, who must have pitched a tent up outside Fiinch FarmF, as he's been there for four consecutive days now! Poor fella must be freezing. Anyone got a purple dildo!! 🤭🤭 Peter Carpenter 3 Posted 26/01/2023 at 09:51:18 Enough of this nonsense. Dyche will do. Anthony Murphy 4 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:09:09 I really think Dyche shows a lack of forward planning, imagination and highlights that yet again the DoF has been ignored. There are lots of managers out there that would jump at the chance of managing in the Premier League, but we do what we always do – draw up a shortlist of out-of-work managers with premier league experience (who the owner has heard of) and add a few ‘legends’ to the list. Bielsa and Dyche are polar opposites – why can’t we look for a specific type to suit the DoF and his strategy? It could be done – the likes of Todesco is an example. Why not invite him over too and see if he’s a good fit? Appointing Dyche makes sense – I get it – but the EFC recruitment processes of managers is amateur and for a Premier League club, that’s not good enough. Nick Page 5 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:10:15 Any other club would have sorted this out weeks ago. Identified a manager, sacked the incumbent, bring them straight in to work with the squad and identify some players and a strategy. And Barrett-Baxendale is doing interviews with a couple of days to go. What in the world is her value add? Is she there asking if they understand EitC and they're prepared to do hospital visits at Crimbo? Get the fuck out of here. It's an absolute complete and utter shambles and everyone one of them should have walked. We're finished. Kevin Molloy 6 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:11:30 The fact that Denise Barrett-Baxendale is interviewing candidates tells you everything about why we are a basket case. In fact, why are we even interviewing anyone? It makes it look like we hold the knowledge, and we are running the rule over young aspirants, when it is the polar opposite of that. We have people plucked from the charity sector, with no knowledge or background of football let alone professional football at elite level, adjudicating as to who we should go with. It's a total farce.The thing which infuriates me about it is, it's not random that Barrett-Baxendale got that job. She's a shield. A loyal soldier for Bill, and one who is difficult to attack. "Isn't she wonderful, she's worked for Evertonians in the direst need." "You're just having a go at her cos she's a woman" – it's the Greta Thunberg playbook. Gerry Quinn 7 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:24:57 According to Wiki, Sean Dyche was a Redshite supporter growing up amd lives in Nottingham (he spent 3 to 4 days a week living in Burnley when managing them!!!!! Hopefully we get somebody that will spend more time with our players in training, etc Tony Everan 8 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:31:50 I really like Bielsa but I have to agree with the comments that coming in now won’t work. Bielsa himself is thinking the same and I don’t think he wants to come in and be party to false expectations. He is being up front, this is why he is rumoured saying he is interested in taking the job in the summer. He will need time and a squad overhaul to play the way he wants. If we have to wait Corberan could be a more forward thinking appointment in the summer?Right now with this squad and time ticking away relentlessly in this transfer window I cannot see past Dyche as being the best bet to keep us up. The quality young potentials are likely being sold and they will be replaced by two or three loans or bargain, time served professionals to scrap our way to safety.That looks like the short term survival plan? Sam Hoare 9 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:40:40 It would seem that it is now between Dyche and Bielsa with Alan Myers (usually a reliable source) saying that both have met the hierarchy and have more meetings today.I think both of them are good managers and could eb good choices but what is strange and characteristic of Everton over the last 8 years is that both these coaches have wildly different approaches and philosophies.Brighton lost Graham Potter and straight away bought in De Zerbi, a manager with a similar emphasis on attacking, energetic football and high pressing. Well run clubs have a continuity of identity and style; the players are bought to fulfill the remit and if one manager leaves then another with similar philosophy is bought in with often minimal disruption.We have lurched from Koeman to Allardyce to Silva to Ancelotti to Benitez. All different styles requiring different players to enact their philosophy. No wonder our squad is a mess! Brian Williams 10 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:43:17 Get Dyche in today. Rinse the Geordie maggots for £40M for Gordon and get two players in before Tuesday and let's give it a fucking good go! Andrew Clare 11 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:52:04 Get ready for more mediocrity and relegation. Get ready to sell our best players, get ready for dour football.Our board haven't got a clue. They have so far interviewed two managers who are failures. What for? When we want success. Even if that success only means staying in the Premier League. Christopher Timmins 12 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:53:35 If it is down to the two named individuals I think the current squad is more likely to work better over the next 18 games under Dyche than Bielsa. It would be a hard watch though but we would be in a better place survival wise than we were this time last week under our former manager.BBC reporting that Duncan is going to Forest Green and I for one would like to wish him well. Mark Ryan 13 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:54:03 Get Dyche. That's all that matters. Bielsa has said no or signed on for a state pension so just get a manager in. It's massively important. Geoff Lambert 14 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:56:43 We will leave the new manager till Tuesday then bring in a last minute desperate loan at 10pm. I think this time it could be to late are there really three teams worse than us? Cue DCL injury flare up... Sean Dyche now favourite with all the bookies and odds shortening all the time. Dyche it is then they usually have the inside information. Trevor Peers 15 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:59:16 Anyone who thought Bielsa was the answer is as crazy as Moshiri, he would of had this lot of players going on strike. Dyche at least offers some kind of stability, something we haven't seen and badly need since Moyes left the club. Eddie Dunn 16 Posted 26/01/2023 at 10:59:59 Sam, continuity is fine when a manager has set-up good systems but we wouldn't want more of Lampardball would we?I would be excited at the prospect of Bielsa coming in but, as others have said, the squad would need a full preseason in order to acclimatise to the high energy play. Imagine our defence pushing-up to halfway I shudder at the thought of our cruise liners trying to turn in pursuit of another speedboat.It has to be Dyche, although I think us winning enough games to stay up might be beyond him. However, the odd win and plenty of draws and at least we wouldn't be in freefall. With a few other teams on the slide, a new hard-to-beat Everton might escape.Whoever it is, it better be soon, as that window is going to shut. Brendan McLaughlin 17 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:00:28 Dyche now odds on with most bookies Bielsa drifting. Nick Page 18 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:05:18 Just get Dyche in now and stop messing around Everton. Time is running out Tony Everan 19 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:09:24 I really like Bielsa but I have to agree with the comments that coming in now won’t work. Biesla himself is thinking the same and I don’t think he wants to come in and be party to false expectations. He is being up front, this is why he is rumoured saying he is interested in taking the job in the summer. He will need time and a squad overhaul to play the way he wants. If we have to wait Corberan could be a more forward thinking appointment in the summer?Right now with this squad and time ticking away relentlessly in this transfer window I cannot see past Dyche as being the best bet to keep us up. The quality young potentials are likely being sold and they will be replaced by two or three loans or bargain, time served professionals to scrap our way to safety.That looks like the short term survival plan ? Steve Brown 20 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:11:16 I hope the board simplify this decision.What we need from our next manager is to get us 20 points from our last 19 games assuming 35 league points will keep us up. It appears typically random of Everton to choose such different footballing philosophies for its short-listed candidates. Shouldn’t Thelwell have a template of how we want this squad to play and short-listing candidates based on that?It will be a distinct advantage if the manager knows the club, the players and the premiership. If they are dead set on Bielsa or Dyche, then choose the manager most likely to get us those 20 points - Dyche. He will simplify the gameplan and start with making us hard to beat.He also seems a straight and engaging bloke.But let’s not over-eulogise him or claim he didn’t have Burnley headed for relegation when he was sacked in April 2021. He had a bad season that year and I hope he has learned from it. Andrew Grey 21 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:11:31 Guess it's Dyche then.Needs supporting by everyone, players especially, to get out of this mess. Andrew Grey 22 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:14:33 I've had a hunch for a while that we will beat Arsenal whoever the manager is. No idea why. The doctor has been called. Andy Duff 23 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:14:55 Shows your how ridiculous this club is. Where is the long term plan? Two completely opposite styles of play. This is why we are in this mess. The squad is a mismash of styles from previous managers. If this is on Thelwell then he's obviously got no long term plan if this is Moshiri saying these two only pick one then Thelwell should go on principle. I'll support anyone who comes in but we seriously need to double down on getting the board and owner gone. Yet again they have shown they have no idea what they are doing. It's groundhog day again. The writing had been on the wall for a while with Frank why didn't they plan ahead and have a list of successors lined up to go. Andrew Grey 24 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:18:08 Andy (18),Unfortunately it's not the time for long-term, we need a short time fix to get out of this mess. If there are any other suitable names that could do that job that we could afford and want it, then let's hear them. Colin Glassar 25 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:20:58 I'm pinching myself and biting my tongue in an effort not to scream. Let it be Dyche on a 6-month contract and then have a manager lined up by the final day of the season.It should be made clear to Dyche that he is only interim manager. Please don't offer him multi-year deals like we did with Sam only to have to pay him off.This works for both parties. He saves us from relegation. He adds a massive club to his CV and Barrett-Baxendale gives him a good reference. Everyone happy. Jim Bennings 26 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:21:41 I'm passed worrying who it is, I just want this club to act like a professional football club and also to start getting some wins on that green grass.Whoever it is, welcome to the fuckin circus, lads, hope you've got the best jester suits available. Michael Lynch 27 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:23:48 I'm in the market for a used car, and I'm test driving a Ford Transit and a Ferrari today, because either of them would do the job okay I think.Idiots. Joshua Steadman 28 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:24:36 I thought Bielsa has accepted being Mexico new coach? Wrong again? I would still prefer Dyche. Just think first and foremost he would make us hard to beat. Maybe score more often from set pieces. Will give all the players a chance. Just hoping I guess. Joe Corgan 29 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:25:13 I've never been less interested in who we appoint. Admittedly I was dead against the Rooney, Ferguson, Unsworth options as I feel some experience of managing at the top level should be a prerequisite.But our only goal should be to stay up. Even thinking about the long-term is, in my opinion, a waste of time due to the uncertainty of the club's league position.Whether or not we stay up is a roll of a dice. And we need to roll a six. I honestly don't think the choice of manager will make much of a difference. Bielsa is just as likely as Dyche to keep us up and vice versa. Barry Rathbone 30 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:26:21 Of the two, it would have to be Dyche.As a native of these islands he will know the potential of the club and realise what an honour it would be to manage it regardless of the doldrums of recent decades.The Argentine approach (if news reports are right) appears to have a whiff of the Koeman about it a vibe of we'd be lucky to have him. Not good.I've always liked Dyche since he faced down Klopp and we have needed an abrasive street fighter to shake the club up for decades. But if he comes I hope our vociferous lunatic fringe give him time. Kevin Molloy 31 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:27:22 Myers now saying the club are planning more interviews with both candidates and are 'hopeful of making an appointment by the weekend' – ie, Sunday night. So is the plan to sell the club to the players we desperately need without a manager? I think it is. There is incompetence, and then there is the jaw-dropping idiocy of this lot. Jim Wilson 32 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:30:13 Yes, get Dyche in today.The simple and sensible thing to do.We have the players who can play in a normal 4-4-2/4-5-1 system, and hopefully we can add a forward and a midfield general to help Gueye.Get the basics right and I am sure the players are good enough to get us to mid table.Bielsa would be madness. Peter Carpenter 33 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:32:12 Andrew (5) they are all failures. Every one of our last 5 managers had been sacked somewhere before coming to us. The only one who hadn't was Martinez. We fixed that for him. Paul Hewitt 34 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:32:14 This should have been sorted on Sunday. Get Dyche in quick. We need new players!!!! Barry Hesketh 35 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:32:40 It does appear, not for the first time in recent history, that there is a disconnect between what the owner wants and what the day-to-day board members want. Frank Lampard or Vítor Pereira, Benitez or Moyes/Ferguson and now Dyche or Bielsa. With Moyes being a former appointment of chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri apparently a fan of Espirito Santo, it's looking like it'll come down to a battle of wills between the two without much consideration being paid to who Brands would want, despite the Dutchman being in charge of transfers and setting the strategic direction for the club in his role as Director of Football.(June 2021) Less than two years later and we still have this apparent divide, little wonder we find ourselves in a mess, perhaps, we should appoint two managers, one for Goodison and one for the away games. The new guy will need all the luck in the world, to try and fix the 'back of the house' and the 'front of house' I hope whichever it is, tells the owner and the board to only look at his results on the park, and keeps the lot of them at arm's length, whilst he gets on with the job he is hired to do. Mike Price 36 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:33:07 Criticising the club because the managers have differing approaches would make sense if we were comfortable in mid table. They have to decide which approach in the short term, may keep us up and if we do go down, get us back up next season before the move to the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.Dyche ticks both boxes but if we weren't relegation threatened Bielsa would have been a more exhilarating ride. Ernie Baywood 37 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:34:58 So it's Dyche on the logic that he'll make us harder to score against and not such easy touches.Guess what? Our goals conceded actually stacks up ok compared to everyone except the top 3.We're trying to solve the wrong problem. I'm not even sure they'd know that though. Peter Carpenter 38 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:35:15 "Thank you for coming to this first round of interviews, Mr Dyche. Now, first question, what is your favourite Bill Kenwright production and why?" Andy Duff 39 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:35:27 Andrew my point is this. The whole short term thinking got us in this mess. If they had anything about them they would look to try and recruit for a style of play and start fixing this. We are not in that much of a mess either half the season left to play. There's plenty still left to play for so it's not as desperate as people make it out.To have two polar opposite managerial styles shows you the clowns running this club have learnt nothing and are being reactive not proactive again. A year from now we'll probably be looking again same arguments same reactionary appointment from board. It's groundhog day all over again. Last year it was Lampard or Pierra, rock or hard place, this year these two with probably same results.It's not for me to pick a manager. It's for those supposed experts to decide. If I had to choose out of these two it would be Dyche simply because the players we have currently would fit better with his style of play. Doesn't mean he's the best choice either.No matter who it is I'll back them fully and support them and the team. Ian Bennett 40 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:36:57 Dyche feels like Big Sam Lite… Ray Robinson 41 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:41:06 Dyche. Bielsa hasn't got the players or the time to implement his vision. Barry Hesketh 42 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:42:02 Ernie @ 37,That's a really good point, and I only noticed it yesterday about the number of goals Everton has conceded compared to the rest around us in the division. Some would argue that the goals conceded doesn't fully reflect the number of chances offered to our opponents, and that is probably fair. But it's pretty obvious to me, that It's scoring and creating chances that has been the real issue. Have we got the firepower within the squad, the answer would have to be No. Can we buy it before the 31 January? Unlikely, unless we get really lucky with a loan or cheap buy. Tony Abrahams 43 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:48:50 I wonder if Moshiri is in London, waiting for Moyes?Bielsa allegedly wants faster defenders, because he likes his team to play on the front foot and it's common knowledge that Everton have only been playing on the back foot for years. Peter Carpenter 44 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:49:50 Bielsa – right man, wrong time, sadly. Dyche – the only logical choice left. Just don't fart around, DO IT! The house is on fire and you haven't even called the fire brigade. Anthony Dove 45 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:52:08 Where we are now Dyche must be the sensible choice. Don't give him a long contract initially, but he may well prove to have more strings to his bow than he was able to display at Burnley. I still remember the picture of him coming out in his shirt sleeves to inspect a frozen pitch.Who knows, he might even be able to teach Iwobi how to tackle. Ernie Baywood 46 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:53:12 Barry #42, it's unlikely but it's probably our only chance.Say, for argument's sake, we're halfway through the season. If we go down the 'organised/defensive' route we might concede, what, 5 goals less than the first half of the season? Bear in mind that 23 conceded would be the 5th best record in the league for the first half of the season, so it won't happen anyway!We've scored 15. Second worst in the league. Surely there's more scope for getting that to midtable level (which would be about 10 to 15 goals added) than there is of us becoming a defensive unit amongst the very best in the league.Very numbers focused and a bit Moneyball, I know. But it makes sense right? Anthony Murphy 47 Posted 26/01/2023 at 11:55:46 All logic points to Dyche – so it'll be Bielsa. Barry Hesketh 48 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:00:41 Ernie @46,The number of league goals conceded for Everton stands at 28 from 20 games, so 1.4 per game. In the bottom seven, only West Ham have conceded less. A tightening up in defence always helps, but only if we start creating and taking chances. Marc Hints 49 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:01:03 Good interview this and just what we need:"Why fight the box you're put in?" 🤷♂️Sean Dyche discusses the perception of his playing style.. pic.twitter.com/GJvScIiiGq— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2022 Ernie Baywood 50 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:03:15 Barry, so if that was the task at hand... Would you hire Dyche? I wouldn't. Sam Hoare 51 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:05:45 Ernie, interestingly though our 'expected goals' is around midtable and our 'expected goals against' is right down the bottom. It would seem that we have been the beneficiary of good goalkeeping and poor finishing by opposition; whilst our own players should have scored more from the chances we've had.This tallies somewhat with what i've seen on the pitch where we seem to give up endless opportunities.The main thing is for the team to be better organised (shouldn't be too hard) and I think Dyche could bring that. He's not a glamourous option but I think he may be the best fit with the players we have.A narrow 4-4-2 with hard-working players and direct football, hoping to catch teams on the break or grab a set piece.PickfordColeman Tarkowski Mina MykolenkoTownsend Onana Gueye IwobiCalvert-Lewin Gray It's not great but it's all we have. I wonder who he would target if he came in? Possibly an upgrade at full-back, either side. Probably at right-wingback, though I think Townsend may be quite a Dyche player in the way as he works hard whilst scoring the odd long-ranger. Marc Hints 52 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:05:47 Really, Ernie?I watched a lot of Burnley over the years and they actually played some nice footy, even a game against us they had 40 passes then scored and actually played us off the park. Dale Rose 53 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:07:07 Andrew 22, The guards at the home for incurable optimists are searching for you. Having said that, hopefully you're right. Darren Hind 54 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:07:58 I think Seamus, Gana, Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko will be glued to Sky Sports News for the next few days..One would have them launching Hail Mary ball's to the edge of the opposition box. The other will run them into the fucking ground.Keane, Holgate and Big Yerry will also be on to their agents shitting themselves in case the mad Argie gets it.Part of me wants Bielsa to get the nod as I'm beginning to worry I may never see an Everton team trying to get into the opposition half again, but then I dismiss the notion as a momentary lapse of reason. This has gone beyond personal choices now. We simply have to get behind whoever gets the nod and pray he can get a tune out of this crew. Barry Hesketh 55 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:08:16 Ernie @50,I just don't know to be honest, but given that short interview that Marc @49 has given the link to, it would seem that Dyche has the ability to create a team ethic, based on hard work.Whether he has the nous to create a team that will be able to produce enough goals to win enough points, I'm not so sure. Paul Cherrington 56 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:08:24 I think Dyche is the best option for us and would be the one to go for. He knows some of our players already, proper leader, no-nonsense and more tactically aware than people give him credit for. He's also got experience of working with not much money and getting the best out of average players at the wrong end of the league. I think he would do well for us and gives us the best chance of staying up.It will be fun to see him giving Klopp some stick at the next derby too as they don't seem to get on at all! Fran Mitchell 57 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:09:00 Absolutely sums up Everton.You couldn't have 2 more polar opposites.Scattergun… Colin Glassar 58 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:09:10 Looks like Dyche then. So I'm going to jump the gun before the inevitable happens.Dyche Out!!! Marc Hints 59 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:11:50 Sean Dyche's Burnley against us:WHAT A GOAL | 24-Pass Move v Everton Joe Digney 60 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:13:13 Rob @ 2 Me Mrs has a blue one, will that do? Julian Exshaw 61 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:13:54 With the greatest of respect to those who support his appointment, I still fail to comprehend why Sean Dyche is the Number 1 choice. Is it because there is simply a lack of choice? What evidence is there to support the notion that he can get us out of this mess? Should he, however, pull us out of this, I will be the first to eat humble pie and say so here but, frankly, I don't get it. Robert Tressell 62 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:16:47 Fran # 57. It's a good point and highlights our complete lack of any footballing identity. Darren Hind 63 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:18:42 Thats a false start, Colin. You cheat!The manager has to be confirmed before you can call for his head. James Newcombe 64 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:19:20 I agree Marc, get him in. Maybe we'll be able to defend and score from corners. Colin Glassar 65 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:19:30 New manager out!!! Happy, Darren?😄😄 Darren Hind 66 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:20:38 Bastard... I wish I'd have thought of that. Kunal Desai 67 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:21:30 Dyche it is. He has some ex-Burnley players in the side. McNeil, Tarkowski and Keane. He just needs to add Jay Rodriguez and Mathias Vydra now. Maybe he might also bring Aaron Lennon back. Burnton, Burnton. Tony Hill 68 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:21:38 Barry @30, indeed so. Stuart Sharp 69 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:25:06 Julian, what kind of evidence do you mean?He has a track record of keeping shit teams up.He doesn't suffer fools.His teams are well-organised and generally defend well.He's pragmatic, doing the best with what's available.I'm not saying he'd give me confidence... just a bit of hope. The other names have far less evidence to support them, in my view. Danny O’Neill 70 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:25:44 I'm very sad about this if it is true. It tells us where we are as the options are limited and not many with credibility will touch us.I can't and won't give up on them so whoever they appoint, just get us the points we need.Then sell or fix the club at the right level, Mr Moshiri. Arild Andersen 71 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:26:41 What a mess this is. I hoped for some long-term thinking at last, but it seems no lessons have been learned. Robert Tressell 72 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:31:22 Given our financial position and refusal to innovate, it should have been Dyche instead of Ancelotti. It should not be Bielsa now. The alternative is to appoint Baines or Rooney to oversee inevitable relegation and get in a progressive young manager / coach to work in a completely overhauled model that we develop in the Championship. Dyche gives us the best chance to stay up. Ray Smith 73 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:34:02 Just listened to Tim Vickery talking about Bielsa, and from what he said is that Bielsa is not for the short term, but thinks it unlikely he would take the job without Moshiri agreeing to his demands.So is it Bielsa who will run this squad into the ground and possibly/probably relegation, or Dyche who also won't stand any nonsense, and keep us up!, but where do we go from there?Is Dyche another Eddie Howe who has previously not been given the opportunity he now has at Newcastle. Hopefully we may hear today if it's Dyche or tomorrow if it's Bielsa.However, the window shuts on Monday, so here we go again, more panic buys with little or no time to negotiate player(s) contracts. Fran Mitchell 74 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:34:53 Of the two, if it was after the Bournemouth debacles, then Bielsa. He'd have had 6 weeks to train with the players, and then a full transfer window to work with.But now, with hardly any time to work with the players and where games will come thick and fast, and little to no change in playing squad, then Dyche seems the option who can be pragmatic and get organisation. Andy Crooks 75 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:35:52 Hope it's Dyche. I cannot believe that Barrett-Baxendale has any part in this process nor that she is interviewing. If true it would rank, in my mind, as the single most disturbing thing I have ever heard in over 50 years as a Blue. Derek Knox 76 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:36:04 If it is indeed down to between Bielsa and Dyche, Bielsa doesn't have the time or the players to implement his style. We are facing a possible relegation-fighting scenario and survival is paramount, so it has to be Dyche for me. I don't think he will be as bad as many make him out to be, Carlo had a lot of time and admiration for him when he was with us, so that is a good reference, even though he did walk out on us. He was idolised for the most part by Burnley Fans. Pity about having been a RS Supporter when growing up, but I'm sure his allegiances will change once he is in the hot seat. Let's get this announced and get a contingency plan for the Transfer Window while we still have a few days to go. The Future's Bright, The Future's Ginger! Ray Jacques 77 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:43:46 I mentioned wanting Bielsa before Frank was sacked, but reading the posts on here and rumours about him not liking our style of play etc, I think pragmatically it has to be Dyche.Each day that goes by without an appointment puts us a day closer to relegation as it's one day less for the guy to bring players in and work with the existing, just make a fuckin decision.Can't wait for the presser where it's a photo of Dyche with Denise in a headlock.Ginger Mourinho – as my Burnley mate likes to sing. Geoff Lambert 78 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:53:25 Are we looking for someone to keep us up? Is that it? Groundhog Day every year. Bielsa for me need the whole system shaking up and he is the man to do it. Fast pressing attacking football no more pass around the back Pep wanabees, or sit back and see how long we can hold on. This is going to be a rollercoaster ride till the end of the season. And I would prefer a ride on the big one than a trip on the ghost train. We are going down if we don't start scoring goals goals and more goals. Striker in now hopefully with the Gordon money and let's involve a couple of the young lads, Mills etc, go down fighting at least. Brian Williams 79 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:58:32 Geoff #78,Are we looking for someone to keep us up? is that it?Yes, Geoff that is it. As much as we all find it hard to believe that's the situation we're in.Staying up this season, with where we're at, will be a minor miracle in itself. Alan McGuffog 80 Posted 26/01/2023 at 12:59:42 Colin 58,According to Wiki he grew up in Kettering supporting guess who?So we've a ready-made reason for hounding him out. Hugh Jenkins 81 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:00:00 In 2018 he (Dyche) managed to get Burnley into a European qualification spot – something we haven't achieved in a long time.I often felt with him that it was a case of "Give me the tools and I will do the job."Hopefully, if he is appointed, he will be able to do something positive with our "tools". (Pun intended.) Eric Myles 82 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:01:11 Dyche 'cos we've already got a song for him."He's got red hair but we don't care"And the last ginger manager we had saved us from relegation and got us into Europe. Liam Heffernan 83 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:01:31 Are we Burnley 2.0 now. Dave Lynch 84 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:01:57 It's got to be Dyche.Bielsa will cost to much money and want long term contracts for him and his team.Dyche may accept a short term deal and work with who we already have. Eric Myles 85 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:04:20 Dave #84, surely who we already have are part of the problem? Dan Parker 86 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:07:01 Dyche for the situation. And I hope if he does get us the table we don’t just sack him off later because we don’t like the style. Brian Harrison 87 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:07:11 Whichever is chosen then it needs to happen quickly, only 5 days left of the window and the decision as to whether the new manager keeps or sells Gordon has to be his. Seems Moshiri wants Bielsa and the rest of the board want Dyche. I also think that whoever is appointed a large section of the fans wont want him, but we need to come together as a club and give him our full backing.I would also say that the protest by the different groups has been very successful in as much as the world and his wife know the majority of fans would like both the owner and the board removed. But I think the banners need to be put away and just like the protest group say to Kenwright if you love the club then go, I would say to them if you love the club as you do then call off the protest and let the new manager see that at the end of the day the club is far more important than carrying on with the protest. Frank Sheppard 88 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:08:43 Dyche is my choice of those two. Alec Gaston 89 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:12:43 Bielsa works to annual contract which he reviews each year to make sure the club are happy with him and also to make sure he is happy with the club and they haven’t broken any promises - not saying he is the answer but just giving some perspective Danny Baily 90 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:13:35 Either would be a good appointment. Barry Hesketh 91 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:16:08 Brian @87I tend to agree with you about the protests being suspended until such time as Everton's fate is known, one way or the other. There's going to be no changes, at least voluntarily, in the hierarchy until the summer at the earliest. Now is the time to fully focus on the team out on the pitch and try and help them to maintain Everton's place in the top division. Mark Ryan 92 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:20:30 I have simply copied post 1 by AlanI too was really excited about the prospect of having Bielsa. It now seems that the plight we're in, he is too much of a risk. Being Everton, there is a possibility that he could walk away. This would leave us done and dusted.For me, Dyche is the reality of where we are. Give him the job asap Mark Ryan 93 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:23:18 Bob Mortimer described Dyche as having Island hair and a disc beard but he'll do for me. I now expect Farley on You Tube to have a field day taking the piss but he'll do for me. Grit, determination and will take no shit Joe McMahon 94 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:24:44 Nevermind "What would Everton do" What would Brentford or Brighton do!!!What would Everton do?- use no imagination at all. But apparently according to Bill Everton always get it right. John Raftery 95 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:25:36 Who’s interviewing who? If I was Dyche I would have many searching questions about the financial position, the prospects for strengthening the team in what remains of this transfer window, the recruitment plans for the summer, the role of the Director of Football, the level of support from the board as a whole and what contingency plans exist if the worst happens and we are relegated. If Dyche had been available twelve months ago he would have been my first choice. Then I would have been in a minority. Now most fans are realistic about the type of character we need and the calibre of manager we can attract. I hope everyone at the club, including all the board members take collective responsibility for the appointment and support the manager through the difficult times ahead. I also hope the fans unite behind the club, the new manager and the players and for the moment leave to one side their discontent with the board or individuals on it. Mark Ryan 96 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:30:14 Ray @ 73 you might just be right. Is Everton the club that Dyche has been waiting a career to come along. Might surprise many. Let's put our imminent faith in him and get behind him Bill Fairfield 97 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:31:54 Good luck to Big Dunc,at Forest Green Rovers. James Lauwervine 98 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:31:59 Things just go from bad to worse. What a laughing stock we are. The worst run football club in the world. These are two terrible choices. It's a fucking disgrace what has happened to our once great club. Raymond Fox 99 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:32:56 I don't want Bielsa, I think Dyche is tailor made to energize us.He knows whats required to get the best out of ordinary players.He's very experienced in the Prem. plus he knows how to get out of the Championship, if he cant pull us out of our form nosedive. Sam Mellor 100 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:35:43 God,this is depressing.We've got such an unimaginative board, if Brighton or Brentford lost their manager again, they'd have a list of young, intelligent candidates. We have Dyche.I appreciate the short-term need to stay up but long or even medium-term, this shows no forward thinking (as usual). We'll be sticking to an outdated mode of football with a manager that never plays young players. I think the only one that he did at Burnley is McNeil, although I'm happy to be corrected as I didn't exactly follow them closely.I don't think Bielsa would work well with our mad board but at least he wouldn't take any shit and he plays young players. Raymond Fox 101 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:36:08 James 98, do you mean what we were 40 years ago. Dennis Stevens 102 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:37:27 Fran has it right. Lampard sacked after Bournemouth means Bielsa would have had some time & would probably be a good appointment then. Where we are now Bielsa doesn't seem a good fit & if the Board make promises to get him & then don't fulfill them he will just walk anyway. Dyche seems the only choice, unless there are others still in the running that we don't know about. Christy Ring 103 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:37:34 If it's down to the two, I'd be more confident with Dyche. Looking at the amount of goals Leeds were conceding and the physical exertion on the players, they couldn't sustain his game plan, that's why he was sacked.I see Duncan the new manager of Forest Green Rovers, Tony Grant his no.2, wishing him every success in management. Dave Lynch 104 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:42:08 Given the track record of the board how long do people think Bielsa would last?If as stated he reviews how the board functions and whether he is being supported, id give him a month...tops. Dennis Stevens 105 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:50:21 Indeed, Dave. Bielsa is not the kind of "yes" man that some Board members would probably prefer. John Pickles 106 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:52:17 I would feel more comfortable if the tea-lady picked the next manager. Barry Rathbone 107 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:55:13 I think those suggesting we presently need to look long term inferring a philosophy of effective, fast, stylish play are naive in the extreme. Whoever gets the job HAS to stop us getting regularly tonked or the fans will be right on their back and mad Mosh will pull the trigger.That means defensive football and as everyone knows from Moyes and Allardyce that gives you survival but nothing else not a great plan going forward. It's time for realism not fanciful thinking. Barry Hesketh 108 Posted 26/01/2023 at 13:59:01 Marcelo Bielsa has travelled to London for more talks over the Everton job. Still needs a lot of convincing over the squad but club hope to get final clarity soon over whether or not he will accept offer.[Matt Law Tweet] a few minutes ago.This is going to get awkward, I fear, Dyche might become impatient and pull out of the running, and Bielsa might say not now, I'll come in the summer, meanwhile, poor old Leighton Baines and Tait are left holding the baby. Fran Mitchell 109 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:03:18 actually think Dyche is the best option for short and medium term.we need to re-establish ourselves as a low toid table premier league team over the next 3-4 years.Only then will we be in a stable league and financial position to then attempt more lofty aspirations. Brian Williams 110 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:05:10 I remember watching Dyche being interviewed some seasons ago and he made a statement which has stuck with me since.He said, in reply to the question of what he expected from his players "It's simple really, the minimum requirement is maximum effort."Simple yet profound! Jim Wilson 111 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:06:20 Dyche all dayThe last thing the players need now is yet another complicated system to try and get used to.It's back to basics with DycheBack 4Strong midfieldPlenty of motivationThat is what the team needs. Kevin Molloy 112 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:14:02 all logic would seem to point to Dyche.then ask yourself, 'who is making the decision' and 'who is he going to want to give it to'If Bielsa agrees, I think it's his. Brian Harrison 113 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:16:27 I know sacked managers all sign confidentiality agreements when the leave, but does anybody else think its rather strange that we haven't heard a peep from Lampard. Chris Hockenhull 114 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:17:44 Brian (113). Think you’ve just answered your own question Paul Davies 115 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:19:31 This must be the last roll of the Dyche for this once great club. Martin Mason 116 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:21:06 And so the end draws nearer. Our selection process homes in on the two possibly worst equipped candidates to solve our problems. At least we're consistently and totally incompetent right to the last. Joe Corgan 117 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:22:49 On further reflection, I'm leaning heavily towards Dyche. Bielsa's methods will require time and recruitment, neither of which we're able to give him in any great quantity. He would want to make the players fitter and add a bit of pace. But our situation is dire. I have my doubts he will be able to change anything quickly enough to keep us in the Premier League. And he's volatile. Adding volatility to our current plight won't help.Dyche on the other hand… boring, uninspiring, unattractive football? Or is it pragmatic, effectively and industrial? We can only hope for the later.Despite our board's ineptitude I cannot believe that they wouldn't have similar concerns. So if we do appoint Bielsa, I think it's an admittance on their part that they expect us to be relegated and that Bielsa is the better choice to push for promotion next season. Kieran Kinsella 118 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:24:33 Martin,Mike Walker is still technically alive surely he'd be worse? Barry Jones 119 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:24:42 Ernie Baywood, I concur with you.The point you made is the same as one I made in another thread. The priority is making this team into one that can create chances and score goals. I may be wrong, but I'm not sure Dyche can do that in the games that we have left. In fact, I'm not sure anyone can. Derek Wadeson 120 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:27:41 Looks like a choice of Win 1-0 or lose 2-3.I'll take the 1-0 Colin Malone 121 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:31:19 Denise Barrett-Baxendale. Doing interviews. No disrespect to the lady. But for fuck's sake, come on. Unbelievable. Colin Glassar 122 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:32:31 Simple question. If Dyche is so good, why isn’t there a queue of teams after him? Derek Knox 123 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:33:24 What colour is the smoke coming out of the Finch Farm chimney?Is it Cardinal Dyche, Cardinal Bielsa or Cardinal Sin? Kieran Kinsella 124 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:34:19 Colin,I don't think our criteria is how good someone is, it's more a case of someone not being as bad as someone else. Barry Jones 125 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:34:36 What we might need to consider is which manager can get us straight back up, out of the championship. Seeing that some players want to leave Everton is annoying, as they put us in this position. None of them are blameless for the predicament that we are in. Its like the Titanic now. Stephen Vincent 126 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:35:06 No matter which of these we choose, we will be looking for the next lunatic to look after the asylum in 6 months time. Bielsa won't be able to put up with interference from the board and Dyche will have bored us to death and taken us down. James Lauwervine 127 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:37:44 Raymond #101, yes that's true (well, I'd say 35), but it's the last seven years that have truly fucked us and made the club an object of ridicule. Dale Self 128 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:38:08 Good one, Paul. Dyche will produce a more stable transition to the next. Bielsa would be a gamble as to whether we could be effective in the transfer market for his style. Results at Leeds showed he is rigid in style of play regardless of results. Kieran Kinsella 129 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:38:49 Fabrizio Romana claims Everton have held talks with Solksjaer and that he wants to bring McTominay and Maguire with him. Surely this is a bad taste early April Fool? Dave Lynch 130 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:39:33 Bielsa will want assurance and commitment from the board.He is not about "the money" he comes from an affluent family so money is not a consideration for him.I think I read somewhere that his brother was the Argentine Foreign Minister once. Kieran Kinsella 131 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:41:14 Derek Knox,The smoke is brown. https://www.deseret.com/1999/3/21/19435594/dogs-doing-their-part-to-add-to-mexico-city-air-pollution Anthony Murphy 132 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:41:27 Bill Fairfield 133 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:43:03 Inspired by neither. But it’s where we are as a club. No compo options.Sad really. Ed Prytherch 134 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:45:34 Dyche the clear favourite here so it will probably be Bielsa. Julian Exshaw 135 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:50:48 Colin @123. Good point. Nick Page 136 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:51:53 If Kenwright hadn't let Moshiri through the door so he could spend his money, we would only have sunk quicker. Getting Moshiri's millions only prolonged the life support. The incurable Kenwright cancer has finished us off. Just look at how amateurish the last month, two months has been and all the revelations that many – and some still don't – didn't believe. He is everywhere and in everything. If we are extremely lucky we'll get out this current mess but the club under Kenwright is near death. Soren Moyer 137 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:52:01 Wow! Just Wow! We must be the only club in the whole football league without a plan or direction! So much time wasted since the start of last November, and now this! The frightening thing is, they seem to be sure that they're doing a great job!!!! Howard Don 138 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:54:07 Bielsa mid-season? No chance, never get the players fit enough for his style. Dyche is the only sensible option to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Anthony Murphy 139 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:55:56 Bielsa has to really want this job. He can't start sulking if the board let him down or the players are shite because they will and they are. If he gets the job, he needs to appreciate that we are a traditional giant of the game and his place in history awaits – what we don't need is another Benitez – trying to change everything overnight. He needs to embrace the club – it's in a mess and needs a bit of TLC – I hope he can see that's part of what he's getting involved in. Dave Lynch 140 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:57:01 Neither excite me tbf... but what do I know, I was convinced Howe was going to bomb out at Newcastle.I still reckon we should have gone balls out for Tuchel. Bill Gall 141 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:57:35 Nick #5, Kevin #6 Thelwell will be doing the interview on the football side of things, DBB, as CEO will be there to see what his demands are, and under instructions what the club is willing to pay.S.Dyche Burnley record. Premiership, Games 258, Wins, 72 Draws 68, Losses 118.G/F 249, G/A 364. Hired by Burnley in 2012. Promoted from the Championship in 2013-14 season Relegated from Premiership in 2014-15 season. Promoted back to the Premiership in the 2015-16 season. Finished 16th 2016-17 season. 7th in the 2017-18 season,He kept them up in the following seasons finishing 15th 10th and 17th and when he left Burnley in the 2021-22 season they were in 18th place.To me he seems to be a manager who just survives around the bottom, whether it was lack of funding, and let's face it there will not be much at Everton with the ruling in effect. So I suppose the point is can he keep Everton up with the players we have, playing to his tactics, and that means the same what Thelwell wants down from the first team to youth. Duncan McDine 142 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:57:59 I haven't really tracked every thread lately, but I'm surprised Steven Schumacher's name hasn't come up (maybe I missed it). He's taken Plymouth to the top of L1 and spent many years in our youth setup (not that an Everton connection is required). He hasn't been a manager for long, so maybe that's why he's not being considered. Whoever does get the job, they'll need some luck… Pat Kelly 143 Posted 26/01/2023 at 14:58:31 We haven't got a bucket to piss in. Mark Ryan 144 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:00:19 Give him a chance to prove himself. Burnley, no disrespect to them but without Dyche they would have disappeared years ago. He is their saviour. As for those saying "He's crap" they are perhaps the same people who said Eddie Howe was crap when he was at Bournemouth and just look and listen to him now. He is right up there. Anyway, enough from me. Get Dyche asap. Jay Harris 145 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:00:46 Big Dunc seems to be confirming the decision is made.He turned down Forest Green yesterday but has it accepted it today saying Everton are going in a different direction.I had hoped Thelwell would convince them to go for Nuno or Corboran but it appears he who does not hire or fire managers nt there anyone with a pair of balls to stand up to Kenwright and Moshiri. Alan J Thompson 146 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:01:15 If all is to be believed, then it is one who doesn't want to or one who shouldn't. What a Board, more like adrift! Christy Ring 147 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:01:43 I reckon if Denise is doing the interviews, she’ll give the manager’s job to Biesla’s interpreter. Stephen Davies 148 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:02:55 So the question is: What input does the DOF have in this process?His role is fundamental to the way the club wants to play football and recruit the players to implement that plan and the Manager to coach the players to carry it out. In short, he should have a major say in the decision.However, having said that, in our particular case survival in the Premier League is paramount and if we do survive we may well be back to square one. Iain Johnston 149 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:03:12 Our last successful manager in terms of silverware was Joe Royle who had just been relegated with Oldham. Dave Lynch 150 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:03:52 Give it to Ronnie O'sullivan.A couple of more defeats and we're gonna need snookers. Rob Halligan 151 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:18:28 Colin # 65…………….New Manager Out! And the one after him can fuck off an all….The C**T! Raymond Fox 152 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:19:58 James 128, I wasn't trying to be smart, yeah 35yrs more like it.We are still a big club spectator wise and certs to get bigger if we can get a good side, we would fill the new stadium each game comfortable.The hard part in the present Prem. is first getting a really competitive team together and then retaining the players. Stu Darlington 153 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:29:14 An interesting debate and I can see merit on both sides of the argument.Our immediate short term problem however is Premier League survival and I feel Dyche is probably the most likely candidate to achieve this.Given the current state of the club and total lack of confidence within the squad this will be a difficult task to achieve,but is still a possibility given the small points spread across the teams around us.The more serious problem however is that the relationship between the fans and this owner and Board has been permanently destroyed.It can never be rebuilt.Never good at the best of times the trust of the fans is gone forever.As it doesn’t look like the owners position is going to change in the near future vis a vis the Board,his whole sorry mess will continue to rumble on and on.Until this problem is resolved I don’t see anything down for us in terms of progress on the pitch or in the league whatever the outcome this season Matt Hayhurst 154 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:34:49 Some very interesting and also some very funny comments on here. 