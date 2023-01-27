Season › 2022-23 › News Dyche set to be announced as the next Everton manger Michael Kenrick 27/01/2023 126comments | Jump to last With apparent favourite Marcleo Bielsa reportedly turning down the opportunity, Everton are set to announce Sean Dyche as the next manager, according to Sky Sports News. The ex-Burnley man has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, with the Clarets ending his 10-year spell at the club in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation which ultimately came up short. Reader Comments (126) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Anthony A Hughes 1 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:14:43 I'm a little under whelmed if it is Dyche but then he appears on paper to be the safe option and the one thing we need at the moment is stability. Julian Exshaw 2 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:24:15 Give Dyche the job then till June. If he keeps us up, offer him a longer contract. Simple! Joe McMahon 3 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:24:24 But does Sean Dyche "Get Everton"? I think he will, but hopefully won't listen to Kenwright's tales from a bygone age, that's not relevant to anything in the 21st Century.Just read Frank's message, it didn't work out but he's a likeable man with no bitterness. Ian Bennett 4 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:24:40 McNeil captain, Michael Keane vice captain??? Michael Lynch 5 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:37:16 There clearly is no plan, we're just being run manager to manager, year by year until something, somehow clicks for a season or two.That being the case, Dyche is no surprise, but nor would Bielsa have been a surprise. I think Steve Ferns is probably right that we wouldn't meet his demands (although I would guess it's more a case of couldn't than wouldn't) and, as Sam H points out, he invariably has a full pre-season with a club when he takes over.I hope Dyche can keep us up or, failing that, manages to put together a plan that the board can get behind to see us promoted in our first season in the Championship. If we can kick off in the Premier League in the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, I'll be delighted. Steve Brown 6 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:37:27 Apparently, Dyche signed his contract and resignation letter at the same time! Good luck to him, as we desperately need him to succeed in the short-term. All fans should get behind him and I’m sure they will. He will probably be interviewed in TalkSport 5 hours before his appointment is announced on the club’s website. Pete Clarke 7 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:38:23 First and only question to Dyche from one of our great board members: “Can you bring us back up, Sean?” He’s only getting the job because the club is run by a gang of absolute tossers and nobody else wants to know us. Why would they? But hey, Bill is a lovely and well-respected man in football. Can we just fold and start again as St Domingo Vale? Raymond Fox 8 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:39:07 I'm happy with Dyche, the clever managers play to their players strengths. No wisecracks that our players have no strengths please!Trying to play Man City and Arsenal type football without the right players is asking to get beat.Dyche has had to manage with ordinary players who are not the best and proved he is adaptable to what he's got. Also, I think his no-nonsense up-beat personality is one of his strongest points; I don't see any downsides to him myself.He'll have to perform a minor miracle this season to keep us up though, what we are facing now as a club is the biggest crisis for donkey's years. Barry Cowling 9 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:39:53 It looks like it's going to be Dyche and, if so, then common sense has prevailed.Or we just could not afford Bielsa and his team; in that case, I think we have dodged a bullet. Tony Hill 10 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:41:00 Pleased if it’s Dyche. Full support for him should be a given. Tony Everan 11 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:42:12 Julian, exactly that. It's up to Dyche to prove he can take us further, by way of A, results and B, organisation on the pitch. For the last few months no Everton player has remotely looked like they know what they are meant to be doing. Players will respond to clarity of direction, formation simplicity and knowing their roles. Alec Gaston 12 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:44:50 If he is confirmed I am 100% behind him – he is our manager and deserves our support to turn things around. Danny O’Neill 13 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:51:04 God knows what is going to happen, but if the rumours are to be believed, we are turning into Burnley.Fucking Burnley (sorry John Senior).We are Everton for fuck's sake. Sorry again, I'm emotive.Only days ago we were told the DoF would make the decision. Now either there was nothing left on the managerial supermarket shelves or this smacks of board and owner interference yet again and not allowing the DoF to be empowered to do his job.When do we play Arsenal? Brian Hennessy 14 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:56:31 Happy with this. He has a hell of a job on his hands but I think he gives us our best chance of staying in the Premier league. If we do go down, he has the ability to make our stay in the Championship a brief one.It's all about survival as a football club until Moshiri, Billy the liar and our Board are replaced. Sean Roe 15 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:58:06 Dyche out!!!Just read he was a red shite fan! James Marshall 16 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:58:42 Right appointment given the situation we have to face - I'm so glad it isn't Bielsa, and that coming from one of his disciples of how the game should be played. He would have been entirely wrong for us with the situation and the current squad - I actually said out loud, "thank God for that" when I read it was Dyche.I'm not a huge fan of the football he plays, but I am an admirer of the man - he's also a good laugh in interviews and doesn't take any shit from anyone.I still think we'll get relegated anyway, regardless. Jason Hewly 17 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:58:47 That's us relegated.No club of our stature would even consider this guy... except us.FFS. John Graham 18 Posted 27/01/2023 at 10:59:35 Not good enough to keep us up.Poor style of football and struggled with Burnley even when he had a bit of money.Championship here we come. Mark Ryan 19 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:01:00 Good luck Mr Dyche. A solid performer.He will expect 100% effort as a minimum standard. He speaks well. Is a tough cookie and is exactly what we need right here and right now. Bielsa would not have the players he needed. He's not what we need right now. It would be as futile as him going to Forest Green Rovers. A waste of time. Sean, get a striker in before Tuesdays deadline. UTFT's Joe Corgan 20 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:01:00 It’s not a bad appointment at all, given our unattractive position and the availability of managers.Bielsa’s methods would have taken too long to make a difference. Davide Ancelotti is untried at any level. I’m just glad we didn’t go and appoint someone who’s never managed in the Premier League. History seems to indicate that clubs that go out and find foreign managers at the end of January tend to be relegated. Think Felix Magath or Pepe Mel.It does tend to be the old guard that seem teams up. Dyche will have a tremendously difficult job keeping us up but I feel that it’s the right kind of appointment given our current situation. Kevin Prytherch 21 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:02:36 We didn’t turn into Blackburn when Kendall joined did we? Or Preston when Moyes joined, or Oldham when Royle joined, or even Madrid when Ancelotti joined. So why assume we will turn into Burnley now?Also, do we know that Thelwall wanted someone else or is that just speculation? James Byrne 22 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:03:31 Lets hope Dyche can work some magic into this piss poor group of players.I think a lot now depends on how the transfer window pans out; still chance we could see Gordon go (he's bang average at this level anyway) and possibly Onana. I am not confident we will stay up, I think the damage is too far gone at this club. Sam Hoare 23 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:04:20 Bielsa wanted to only works with the U21s until July! Love the guy but he's a lunatic!! Not even Moshiri could have agreed to that.Like I said earlier, Bielsa has never started coaching a first team mid season. Timing was wrong.Re-Dyche, lets see if we can look beyond the stereotype. Many people (including myself) said that Howe would not be the best choice as his team conceded way too many goals and now he's managing the team with the tightest defense in the league. James Marshall 24 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:04:31 Sean Dyche back in October:"What I've learned down the years is: why fight the box you're put in?"4-4-2, pretty direct, defensive football. On the positive side, hard-working, strong team ethic, strong feel, good coach."I don't mind it being that. Whatever job I get, if I get one, I want the fans to know they've got a team that is going to give everything, that they've got a team that is going to work, the team is going to have a heart."That won't change - definitely not. What I do is look at the technical understanding of the team, the tactical understanding of the team, what their background is, where they've been and what has been their influences."You have to piece that together and start moulding that into a team. That's how I personally view how football should work within a team. If you get that right, the rest will work out for itself." Christopher Timmins 25 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:04:56 DannyI feel your pain and frustration, the DOF position at Everton is an absolute joke which of course is consistent with so many other aspects of how the club is being run.Take some hope that with Dyche in charge we have a better chance of surviving than with Lampard, take some hope that with a bigger budget he might acquire better quality players that will allow us to play in a more positive and attractive manner than was the case with his last club.Without hope we have nothing! Geoff Lambert 26 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:05:00 Sean! you have got three days to give Everton a chance of staying in the prem, The most important 3 days in our recent history. Get Gordon sold £35 million?? and get in someone who can score and someone who can create. Not to much to ask is it??? Iain Johnston 27 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:05:04 ...and he knows how to get the best out of Keane & Tarks. Frank Sheppard 28 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:05:54 Based on where we are now, and that we must be the worst run club in England, and that now is not the time to be dewy eyed about our history, this seems the best option and a good appointment to me. Remember Kendall came to us from Preston…… and Moyes came to us from Preston…….. it’s short sited to be dismissive of Burnley. Good Luck Sean. Alan McGuffog 29 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:06:23 Jason...what stature would that be ? We will / may start moving forward when we all accept that we are a middling sort of club, albeit with a fine fan base and history. Kevin Molloy 31 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:09:02 If he keeps us up, fair play he will have done an outstanding job and be fully deserving of a three year contract. It's a big ask, none of the teams down with us look hopeless so we are going to need to be picking up points most weeks just to stay above soton! He deserves this chance, ten years at Burnley, turning them into a top flight club remarkably. Must admit, if I took over at Burnley I don't think I'd be getting and keeping them in the premier league. He's clearly a top coach. The main wish I have now is that the fans just give him a chance and stay off his back. Dale Rose 32 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:12:40 Sam 19. Interesting post. Would the interpretation be that with the lot in the first team being relegated, the under 21 team moved to be the first team in the Championship?. Interesting. Completely off the wall, but bold. Mal van Schaick 33 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:12:54 If it was Bielsa or Dyche, I’d rather have Dyche, but there are no guarantees. He could be just what we need or another flop. I hope it’s the former and I hope he can keep us on the league. Four days to go on the transfer market, and a late sacking and appointment may be too little too late. Good luck, give it your best, get the players on board and let’s beat Arsenal and the red shite to start with. Stan Grace 34 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:16:08 "Dyche set to be announced as the next Everton manger."Christ. Andrew Ellams 35 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:17:41 Interesting to see which players in our current squad can make up a Sean Dyche team. I'm going Pickford-Patterson-Mykolenko-Tarkowski-Mina-Onana-Iwobi-Gray-McNeil-Calvert Lewin-SimmsAll subject to fitness and any transfer moves between now and Tuesday of course. Peter Neilson 36 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:25:25 Tough job to turn this around unless we also bring in a creative midfielder and a striker. Looks unlikely, I wonder if the board expect him to work with what he’s got.Maybe a contract until the end of the season then review it. Although if he has the same negotiation skills as Allardyce he’ll get an 18 month contract. Lee Courtliff 37 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:27:28 So, the man my Burnley fan friends told me was the "best manager in the bloody country" is now in charge of MY club!! Shame I spent years telling them he was a dinosaur who played God-awful football. I can hear their laughs now, from miles away. All we can look forward to is playing 4-4-2 Hoofball and 35% possession with 1 shot on target!!I find this appointment quite embarrassing and I'd have much rather have gone fighting under Bielsa than watch turgid, negative shite. But, he's here now, he is OUR manager and we must support him. Hopefully he'll bring us stability and organisation (along with survival this season, obviously) for 18 months then we can bring in a young, progressive mana...blah, blah, blah!!Fuckin Everton...I hate how much I care but I just can't stop myself. Jeff Armstrong 38 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:28:36 Ashley Barnes on his way ? Yes blues, here’s the striker you’ve all been craving 🤣 Eddie Dunn 39 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:28:45 This could be the start of us getting back to basics on and off the field.A straightforward manager who will hopefully give us something to cheers.Welcome Sean. James Marshall 40 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:29:12 Just seen Anthony Gordon turn up at Finch Farm. Probably making sure he's about to meet the new manager just in case we don't flog him to Newcastle. Jim Wilson 41 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:30:53 Good Luck to Sean Dyche.Make like easy for yourself. Bring in a midfield general to help Gueye and get the team playing as a unit.And bring in a hard working forward.COYB! Malcolm Kitchen 42 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:31:05 Ray 6 and Barry 7, spot on guys! People don't give Sean Dyche enough credit, 2 seasons ago Burnley finished 7th in the Europa League, they beat us, RS & Arsenal away the current PL leaders, In what was an average team. I recall a certain Dwight McNeill scoring a peach of a goal and was putting a tackle in everywhere! Carra on commentary that day said, he was the best player on the pitch! Only 21 at the time!!! So let's welcome Sean to Goodison and get behind him and hope we have 3 new signings before the Arsenal game!!! Stu Darlington 43 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:31:44 Kevin @ 17Please stop introducing common sense into this hysterical debate!The “Dyche Out “ battle lines are already been drawn up.After all we had such a plethora of world class managers all clamouring for the job,why choose him?I just hope he has been given more than a 6 month contract.I can imagine the conversation now.” Thanks for keeping us up Sean but you don’t play football the Everton way so we are not extending your contract “Or “We only hired you to keep us up Sean and you failed so we are not renewing your contract but we thank you for all you’ve done for the club and wish you well in your future career “Just imagine how much notice a bunch of overpaid,underachieving players are going to take of what he is trying to accomplish when they know he’s likely to be out of the door at the end of the season.Anyway I thought a revolving door of constantly changing managers was something we virtually all agreed was a bad thing for the club?Don’t we want a period of stability?Sometimes I just don’t get some of the thinking that goes on on this site! Ernie Baywood 44 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:31:54 I'm sure there's a host of players out there thinking "I wasn't going to go to that basket case of a club, but now they've got Sean Dyche I might have to rethink things".Or survival is entirely dependent on finding goals and we won't find them in the current team.I doubt Thelwell strained his grey matter too much with this appointment. Hopefully he's at least preoccupied with a genius signing. Kunal Desai 45 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:32:03 Last throw of the dyche for Everton Peter Carpenter 46 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:32:54 Haven't most of our best managers been of the straightforward, 'no nonsense' type? Maybe they are the only ones that 'get us'. Simon Harrison 47 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:35:37 This a specific message for Tony Abrahams, re a player that Mr. Dyche ("He might be ginger on the outside, but inside he's blue!")I've just been trawling some real-life, not game based, player databases, and found this guy, Ion Nicolaescu playing in the Israeli League. Doesn't sound much, but he looks very quick, has great upper body strength, plays with both feet, obviously has a footballing brain, and only costs €600K (approx. £500) He has good statistics and is at a good age for resale when he makes it in the EPL.Go get him Sean/Kevin...You tube link here, Highlight reelOfficial promotional video Promo VideoWelcome Sean, by the way, now keep us up please, pretty please... Raymond Fox 48 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:36:13 What Kevin 21 says. Geoff Lambert 49 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:36:22 We don't care hes got red hair seany seany dyche. That song will only be appropriate for the rest of the season, Because come May he will be grey or bald or both. Good luck lad you are going to need it. Peter Hodgson 50 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:37:23 Michael Kenrick has dropped a b....... with the first line of his short piece intodrucing the subject by saying "With apparent favourite Marcleo Bielsa reportedly turning down the opportunity, Everton are set to announce Sean Dean as the next manager, according to Sky Sports News. but never mind 'cos I knew what he meant. Sky Sports News haven't got the name wrong by the way. All is forgiven Michael as we all make mistakes.Unusually, this time, Everton have got it right. Bielsa would have been the wrong choice in the circumstances. The question therefore has to be, Can Dyche Keep Us Up. Well statistically the answer is Yes. Is he going to get our shower of a team playing attractive football at the same time? Unlikely. Our football to the end of the season should pragmatioc stuff based on needs must.This has the best chance of keeping us up so is what we need this time round. Job done. I hope. Liam Wilson 51 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:37:48 Dyche's win ratio not much better than Lampard's. However, it's his draw ratio + a few wins that will keep us up. Can't seem to find those draw ratio stats for him versus Lampard's. Jonathan Tasker 52 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:39:20 Predictable comparisons with when Allardyce came in.However, three big differences.1 Everton were not in relegation zone then.2 This squad is considerably weaker than that one 3 There are no really bad teams this season apart from Everton.Dyche needs to get at least two strikers in before the window shuts and he may save Everton. Lampard would have taken them down for sure Derek Knox 53 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:39:43 At long last, not a Hollywood name, but we didn't need another one of those in the predicament we are in. The process could have been speeded up had DBB not had a ladder in her tights, (wardrobe malfunction) and constantly getting info via her phone on Footballing lingo.Joking apart, I believe this to be the most realistic appointment, Bielsa would have neither had the time, or the players (inherited) or probably the backing of the Board for finances and may have walked. Davide Ancelloti would I believe have been a good choice but again the wrong time, why didn't he step in when Dad went ? Maybe one for the future.When you look at Dyche's record at Burnley, he had little funding but managed to keep them up punching above their weight several times, beating some big named sides too. Their fans idolised him, I remember the Dyche masks too.Now the interesting part starts, we have technically enough games and points to play for to achieve safety, will he be backed in the Transfer market as we definitely need bolstering up front and midfield ? At least he has 3 or 4 days to negotiate, not long, but better than nothing I suppose.Welcome aboard, you have my backing. The Future May Be Bright, The Future's Ginger ! Dave Williams 54 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:42:29 Jason # 17 “ no club of our stature”????? We just escaped last season and are joint bottom half way into this season. We last won a trophy back in 1995!!We have to leave our past in the past- times have changed and our managers job is a poisoned chalice that very few guys fancy. Our stature is at an all time low and we need to rebuild from the bottom. Dyche will give us a solid defence and hopefully get some pace into it. The midfield has been a shambles for a long time and Dyche will make sure whoever he picks knows exactly what their role is and god help them if they don’t perform. What he needs is a striker as we all know and if Gordon goes we will have some decent money for one.If Dyche can stabilise us then let’s see if he has it in him to then build a decent young team with energy and desire. In the meantime the fans need to get behind the team like last season and stop all this defeatist crap- we are not adrift and there’s plenty of games left so less of the “ I’m finished with the club” nonsense and do what we were all born to do and support our team!!! Danny O’Neill 55 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:44:31 Christopher, I tend to get emotional and even by my standards, I feel pretty emotional right now about Everton.Lee; we'll meet up at the match soon. We both can't help ourselves!! Mark Ryan 56 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:45:07 Its not Frank, its not Rooney, its not big Dunc, it'd not Moyes, its not Benitez, its not Bobby Brown Shoes, it's not Bielsa ( pensioner looking for a swansong ) its not AllardyceHappy days UTFT's Colin Glassar 57 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:45:40 Neither hot or cold feelings towards this appointment. I can only wish him the best of luck and, god help us. Christy Ring 58 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:46:17 I believe he's the best choice of the two. Mail saying Biesla turned it down, doesn't make sense that he'd fly all the way here just to say he didn't want it. His demands were probably too much, but I think he'd have been a disaster. Some comments on here that the DOF wanted a different manager, but if he had a personal choice, wouldn't he have at least got an interview, I believe so. Dyche comes across as a strong individual, and brought Burnley as far as he could, and didn't he fall out with the new owners? He deserves a chance with a big club ( not trying to be funny), we'll see what he's made of.Frank left with dignity, said a nice few words about the club and fans, don't think he mentioned the board? Daniel A Johnson 59 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:51:58 Everton are a shit show at the moment so all credit to Dyche if he wants to take it on.The right man in at the right time.Let’s all 100% get behind him. Steve Brown 60 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:52:13 Jonathan, there are 8 really bad teams in the premier league this season.Including us! Craig Walker 61 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:53:36 The right choice. We need to walk before we can run. Peter Carpenter 62 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:54:08 They could have done this on Tuesday. Rennie Smith 63 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:56:17 Can't say I'm doing cartwheels over his appointment but he'll get nothing but full support from me. He's a straight-forward organiser, which is probably what we need, but aside from the obvious difference in experience, I can't see much difference in his philosophy to Bug Dunc. I'm not saying Dunc should have got the gig, but we've had plenty of managers state that hard work is the key and failed.Good luck to him and I hope he gets some time, but I also hope we haven't just rolled in another Benitez or Allardyce. Joe McMahon 64 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:56:34 The moment Frank left it was always going to be Sean Dyche. Out of work (with no offers from any other clubs). Not sure why Thelwell was needed to be honest.Like all previous managers, he needs the workshy players to put in the effort. Aw well, we start again, with 2 very though fixtures coming up. Dennis Stevens 65 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:59:26 They could have done it in November, Peter Stuart Gray 66 Posted 27/01/2023 at 11:59:34 Wish him luck, but he is seriously out of his depth imo.Hope to be proved wrong, but Burley was not the shitshow we are atm. Plus we have a week to do transfer business and Chris Woods is already at Forest, so where does he turn? Barry Hesketh 67 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:00:44 Everton are closing in on appointment of Sean Dyche as the new Everton Manager. Contracts being sorted until June 2025(Source - @FabrizioRomano)Two and half year contract seems about right, never thought that Dyche would be our manager when we departed Goodison and arrived at the new place. Colin Glassar 68 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:01:19 Three year contract. Well, any incoming manager would have us over a barrel. So another massive payoff further down the line. We never learn. Francis van Lierop 69 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:02:50 Not impressed at all.The good thing is that no more time is wasted.He has a week to prepare for Arsenal. Tom Bowers 70 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:03:22 Okay so it's Sean Dyche. Good luck lad !At this time of the season and in Everton's position you have to tale what you can get much like the signing of players.He did well with ragtag bunch at Burnley so why not here.Like last January it's deja view time so fingers crossed. Pat Kelly 71 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:03:27 So it's cash needy after all. What a turnaround ! Hope he lives up to his reputation and can sweat Everton's assets, such as they are. Christopher Timmins 72 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:05:26 I wonder who will be in the directors box at 12.30pm next Saturday? Mark Taylor 73 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:06:09 As I said last night, beggars can't be choosers and Dyche is probably about as good as we can do now. I just hope our board of incompetents have sorted the terms in advance. Because if not, we have very publicly backed ourselves into a corner with a short list of two, one of which had already expressed reservations about taking the role even before the interview. In basic negotiating strategy, we would be in a very weak position in relation to Dyche's demands as of now.Of course our board are not as useless as that. Are they ? Bill Fairfield 74 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:09:28 Well if Sean Dyche is still the manager when we move to Bramley Moore,he must have done something right. Good luck Sean if it’s confirmed.. Kevin Molloy 75 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:12:03 MarkI think the board aren't just incompetent, they act in bad faith. I don't think it was Bielsa who released the info about him having reservations, I think that call came from inside the house. Justin Doone 76 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:18:13 Please no!A 2 horse race of 2 horse's that should never have been in the running.We still end up with the lessor of the two.It would be unbelievable, apart from the fact it follows on from the many 'wrong managers' appointed by a Moshiri led board. Pathetic!It hasn't yet been confirmed so I'm still hopeful it never does. IMO a second rate Sam in experience, track record, motivation and football style.My only hope are his finances are minimal so we can get rid asap without to much of a payout. But given Moshiri's terrible record of getting shafted, I doubt it. Anthony Murphy 77 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:21:27 I get Dyche is a sensible appointment, but we seem incapable of forward planning. Last time we had a shortlist of Pereira, Ferguson and Lampard - this time it’s Dyche, Bielsa and (possibly) Davide Anceloti. I just don’t get why we don’t plan in advance - we are repeating our approach - same with player transfers and waiting til the bitter end each window. Sean Roe 78 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:23:09 According to wikipedia - ''Sean Dyche football manager and former player who was most recently the manager of Everton.''I know we get through managers quickly but this is taking the piss. Colin Glassar 79 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:24:14 Maybe spurs will grab him at the 11th hour? Gerry Quinn 80 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:24:31 Let us get right behind him and ALL of the team now - we know that we are the best supporters, so let us prove it...back him and the boys up, guys, please Kevin Molloy 81 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:24:43 It shows how unprofessional the club is though. this change has been coming for months, and we've managed to drag it out for as long as possible, in the full blaze of publicity and allowed the perception that the new manager was our second choice, and that we are now haggling with him about a short term contract cos we don't really trust him. I remember when Clop arrived, there was that unpleasant rumour and literally half an hour later he was giving his press conference. Here, it feels like we are still operating in the 1950s. Just so fucking shoddy. David Bromwell 82 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:25:19 Well it's finally sorted, and I guess we did not have many options but in the circumstances I believe Dyche was the obvious choice given our current predicament. He has got one hell of a job to do and he will need a good deal of fortune to save us from relegation.I just hope he is lucky and a couple of points from his first games in charge would represent some progress. It will be interesting to see what happens in this transfer window, particularly with Anthony Gordon seemingly set to leave. Clearly we need extra options up front and in midfield and what about a left sided defender anybody ?Will now renew my season ticket next week and hope for a brighter future. Peter Brogan 83 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:25:59 Lucky number seven. Dyche makes sense for us now. He knows four of the players very well. The key now is we need 2or 3 forward players in straight away. Let’s get behind him sound bloke and he takes no nonsense from anyone. Felt Frank was too much of a mate with the players. UTFT Robert Tressell 84 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:26:37 Overwhelmingly logical choice for our current predicament. The negative comments are just borne from unrealistic vanity about what Everton football club now is. None of that is Dyche's fault. I look forward to seeing us become well organised in open play and at set pieces, hard working and direct. All of this sounds very much like Joe Royle by the way. I also think he'll help us recruit players who are a good fit for the club. More than anything, I think we can stay up now. It will be very hard but we have a decent chance. Mark Howard 85 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:26:53 Last throw of the DycheLets hope we have to name a pub after him Good luck to him Peter Carpenter 86 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:26:55 Official Everton website announces Dyche as new manager - about three weeks from now. John Reynolds 87 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:27:39 The pragmatic choice. It should have been done on Tuesday morning. If Dyche can’t get workrate and commitment from the players nobody can. He should get us organised too. That might just be enough to rescue the situation. We can’t look further than May right now. James Newcombe 88 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:28:52 I think some people need to have a long look at the table. Dyche is a big upgrade on Lampard and hopefully will see the end of the pass-and-stand-still possession system. We can't be much worse. Bill Watson 89 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:31:53 I'd take Dyche over Bielsa any day of the week. We need to be realistic and remember the absolute shit we're in. Danny O’Neill 90 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:32:12 Just do it and stop torturing this long suffering very loyal fan base.Make a decision and get on with it.I'm past caring who is in the dugout, I don't even look at it these days. I just want someone who can get the team ready for Arsenal and Anfield.Get on with it.And then get on with making the real change in the summer once we get over the line again.Right now, I just want points and I'm not particularly bothered who helps the team get them regardless of my views and opinions.I think I'll be listening to the Eagles again this evening to calm myself.For the record and I know they are only words, but very nice words from Frank Lampard on social media. Barry Rathbone 91 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:33:49 Be nice if this time round the anti- x brigade (x being the latest manager) park their angst and get behind him. We need all hands to the pump not gleeful "I told you so" merchants crowing after the first bad result. Mark Ryan 92 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:36:25 Onwards and upwards. He'll get us moving and he is exactly what we need. Just hope we can get a striker or 2 in. Then I'd be much more confident of how the season will pan out.No more "DCL is our talisman" bollocks from Frank Brian Williams 93 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:37:15 Well I'll be getting right behind him because if he does well then my club is doing well.If he keeps us up that would be an extremely good start because let's face it, we're absolutely shite at the moment. Colin Malone 94 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:41:11 Danny # 90.I'll be waiting in the weeds. Derek Knox 95 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:41:22 Probably too much to ask, that most on TW agreeing he is the best choice under the circumstances. I think one thing we ALL do agree on, is we have the most dysfunctional Board in any Division. We definitely have the worst Chairman, although, unbelievably some crop up now and again defending the greedy narcissistic (spanner in the works) maggot.Hoping that Dyche will change a few opinions on here, and in a positive way, at least he just about has enough time both in the Transfer Window to strengthen, hope he is given sufficient funds, and enough games left to at the very least keep our 70 year record in the Top Flights, intact. Christopher Timmins 96 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:42:13 Two major battles between now and the end of the season, one to maintain our top flight status and the other to bring about meaningful change at Board level! Jerome Shields 97 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:42:32 Dyche is probably the best available, but he is going to need alot of luck.Good Luck to him. Chris Leyland 98 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:42:38 Barry - the anti brigade won’t be able to help themselves. They will be itching to say “we should have got x or y” and if it goes wrong they can be the know it all who can then refer back to how ‘wise’ they are as they will say they never wanted him in the first place. Me, given where we are, I think it’s a pragmatic and prudent appointment and will be right behind him. Anthony Hawkins 99 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:42:53 My advice to Dyche is get a rolling 6 month rental home as you may not need it much longer than that.I hope he can work miracles and somehow keeps us up. First call of business is find a way for the team to score. Ray Robinson 100 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:43:54 As James #88 says, expect the ball to be pumped forwards at the earliest opportunity. DCL and another big man up front will be busy! Expect another bustling target man to arrive a la Barnes or failing that, Onana to be moved up top. McNeil and Mykelenko to fire in curling crosses, sometimes from the touchline just inside the half way. line. Keane to be reinstated as centre back.It won't be pretty but at least we'll try to play forwards. Joe McMahon 101 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:49:58 I'm hoping Ian Woan joins Mr D. John Graham 102 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:50:28 No no and thrice no.Never ever proved to be a good manager either with Burnley or especially at Blackburn.Can see us even struggling in the championship next year with his poor style and tactics. Mike Price 103 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:54:51 If only he had Wolves and Southampton at home in his first few games.That would probably have been 6 points. Moshiri’s dithering and Lampard's loitering for his payoff has cost us big time. Anthony Hawkins 104 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:56:40 Still has to bring in a striker, even if a winger and/or a midfield general also joins. Gerry Western 105 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:57:02 The old saying 'beggars can't be choosers' springs to mind, I'll leave at that. Jim Wilson 106 Posted 27/01/2023 at 12:58:50 It is the right choice in my opinion.It should have been done during the World Cup break though.That is why this board are useless. Mark Ryan 107 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:00:24 Never proven he is a good manager ? Finished 7th with Burnley in the PL and only spent 10 bob !!If Frank got us to 7th you'd want him knighted!!! Dan Parker 108 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:06:59 The right choice and we should stick with him even if we go down, providing he doesn’t completely lose the dressing room and has a huge winless streak of course.. Steve Ferns 109 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:15:28 I'm not happy that the powers that be have chosen to go down the Dyche route. I think they have made the wrong choice, yet again.I wanted Gallardo, but with him never really being linked, either the club did not want him or he did not want to come. The club do know of Gallardo, as Brands had him top of the list when we appointed Ancelotti. If Gallardo said no, and I had to work through the list of the favourites with the bookies, Marcelino was more attractive than Dyche.I wrote on here about why I did not think it was right to go after Bielsa. I think I was right, but between him and Dyche, there is no question for me. The issues were age, Bielsa is 67 and his energy levels are not what they once were. Not an issue for someone like Ancelotti who stands passively on the sidelines at training. Someone who whispers wise words into the ears of players. Someone who sees tweaks and makes them to win games. Bielsa is not someone stood on the sidelines. He is in the middle of it in training. Like a young coach. Watch the many, many youtube videos and you'll see him ranting and raving at his players to do what he wants. When they do, he is bellowing encouragement. He looks like he is going to give himself a heart attack. A proper Bielsa is like this and the 67 year old has lost a bit of it.Also, I was worried that Bielsa does not have time to prepare. He watches more tape of games than any other manager. He is famous for it. The only one who can rival him is Benitez. The modern coach relies on a team of analysts instead. Bielsa being 67 still prefers to do it all himself. He makes little videos for each player. Things to do, things to work on.Before taking a job he does his due diligence. He has never taken a job mid-season ever. Taking the Everton job was not something I thought he would do, mid season. He wants to watch every minute of every game for at least the last three seasons. Not just watch the game, but study it. Study what each player is doing at each given moment. Meticulous detail of the player and his movements, his attributes, and have an idea of how he can or cannot use the player. Then he wants a long pre-season to work with them. To get them ready for the fitness levels he requires. This all takes time. He cannot do it mid-season. However, Marcelo flew in to London for talks. This is a big step. This is not politely telling the club, no. This is Bielsa having considered it carefully and thinking there is a way it works. Perhaps, at 67, he is thinking he has not got many opportunities left, this could be his last job. Once he flew into London, I knew he wanted to take the job. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise. No one flies in from South America and simply says no.Bielsa is a control freak. No doubt about that. But some misconstrue this. They think this means he wants to control transfer policy. Not at all. Bielsa wants the final say, for sure. No one leaves and no one comes in unless he agrees to it. But Bielsa does not scout players. He does not talk to agents. He does not want to nip over to Blackburn to watch Ben Brereton playing. He wants to work with a Director of Football. He will give a profile of a player. A list of attributes that the player must have. Then the scouts will find a few, the DoF will negotiate the transfers and contracts and Bielsa will give his consent.At Lazio, Bielsa agreed to take the job. Lazio were in a mess. He resigned before a ball was kicked. The President had agreed to sign 5 or 6 players, the players were all agreed by Bielsa, the President and the recruitment tema. They were all attainable. Lazio signed none of them, and so he resigned.At Argentina, Bielsa dropped Argentina's best player. Juan Roman Riquelme. At the height of his powers. He will take on the big star. He will get rid of him if he does not like him. He had the whole country against him. Bielsa is strong enough to take everyone on. The reason he got rid of Riquelme is not that he was super slow. It was that he is the archetypical Argentina number 10. Strolls around, hands on hips. and foot on the ball. Bielsa, as you know, wants high tempo football. He could have used the slow Riuquelme, but only if he kept the ball moving fast. His passing ability would have worked in his system, but Riquelme had too much clout and refused to play Bielsa's way. So Bielsa dropped him. This act, and the many times he did exactly the same thing, shows you that Bielsa can sort out our squad. He can do what none of the managers since Moyes has done, and take on the shirkers. His way or no way. Why did Silva fail? Probably because he lacked the authority and strength of character to impose his will on the players. They threw him under the bus, they made his tactics look flawed. Bielsa would not allow them to do that to him. He would drop any one of them. He would not hesitate to replace a star name with a youth player who will do exactly what they are told.Allardyce used to drill the defence. We had a great well drilled defence as a result. It was not him personally but his legion of coaches. When it came to the attack, Allardyce said he had talented players and they could figure it out for themselves. Our players could not. The modern player is not like an 80s player. They do not want to think for themselves. Academies do not teach them to think for themselves. They are programmed how to think and what to do, and when given freedom they produce the zombie football we all hate.Bielsa sorts this out. He teaches players how to run, where to run, where to expect others to run. He programs into the players what the Americans call "plays". This, in case you have not guessed, is pre-determined movements by the players. This is something other coaches have copied for well over a decade now. There's countless videos on YouTube of Bielsa coaching top coaches of how to do it. Players do not have to think for themselves, they are programmed where to go and what to do.As for the defence, Bielsa is defensively sound. So many make out that he is Kevin Keegan. Score more than the opposition, we will win 5-4. That is not Bielsa's thinking at all. Bielsa does not want this to happen. Bielsa likes to defend high up the pitch. He invented the hounding of the player on the ball that coaches like Guardiola and Klopp adapt so well. Sure he did not actually invent it, and as my father told me when I used to rave about bielsa to him, "we used to do it, we just called it closing down, son". Sure, we did do closing down in the 80s and perhaps before, but not tot he extent that Bielsa does. These days, it is all about beating the press. the Press Bielsa pioneered. But after having people trying to beat his press for so many years, Bielsa knows better than anyone how to stop this, how to adapt to the press being beaten. His Chile team played a 3133 formation. It's usually written as 3313, but make no mistake he had a DM in front of that back 3. This formation had no width. None at all. The middle was congested. Teams could not beat the press through the middle if that's where everyone was. So they go wide, and Bielsa's tactics were always about forcing the opposition wide. Force them to run further and you can get back. Look how many goals his teams other than Leeds conceded and you'll see that it was not Kevin Keegan attacking tactics.I do not believe this rubbish about Bielsa coaching the under 21s. I note the journalists peddling this narrative. All have Knewright connections. He is spinning this round so Dyche does not look bad. The club is trying to deflect away from the reality.What is the reality? Well I do not know, I was not a privy to it. Bielsa would not have come here to simply say no. He boarded the plane with every intention of saying yes. He will have offered a way to fix Everton, not just this season but long term. Bielsa would not want to sign big name stars, he would want players he has worked with, or players he knows we can sign. Young and hungry. With him in charge for a sustained period, spending would be at a minimum. He would keep the squad he had and only make changes to fix injury issues, loss of form, transfers out, or something of that nature.If Bielsa felt there was a way to make it work at everton, and he would not have boarded a plane unless that was indeed the case, then it is disappointing that we have not listened and acquiesced to his demands.As for Dyche. He is not a bad manager. He always protests, as does Allardyce, that he can play better football if given the opportunity. Well here it is. We are only 2 points off safety. We are only 3 points off 14th. Okay, we are going to lose our next two matches. We would expect to be about 4 points off safety and well adrift of that middle section. But then comes Leeds (h), Villa (h), Forest (a), Brentford (h). 4 winnable games. If we win 3 of them, then I would expect us to be back in the middle of that middle section and above the relegation zone.The other thing that occurs to me is this, forget Lampard. Imagine we went from Benitez to Dyche. The football we played under the Spaniard is similar to what we can expect under Dyche. The players are mostly the same type. The playign style is similar. It is not a big jump. It is only a year ago. Squad-wise, the big loss from the Benítez days is Richarlison. But other than him it is Tosun, Kenny, Alli, Branthwaite, Gomes, Rondon, Delph, Gbamin. Only Richarlison is a loss to Dyche, but he will want to replace Tosun / Rondon, as we all do.As for the signings in, since Benitez, Onana, McNeil, Maupay, Garner, Gueye, Tarkowski, Coady, and Vinagre. How many of them are not suited to Dyche. Garner is the first that comes to mind. Vinagre perhaps as well. But the rest will fit his system. He can use them. With Tarkowski and Keane, he inherits two of his old centre-halves. He will also like Coady. Particuarly with playing a deeper line, like he did at Burnley. This will then bring out the best from Mykolenko. Coleman's pace is less of an issue sitting deep. Perhaps Patterson is ill-suited to Dyche, but he did well with Trippier. Maybe he can work on Patterson.The midfield with Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, and Davies vying for a central two, then that surely would be satisfactory to Dyche's requirements. Iwobi will be shunted to a wide midfield berth. Gray does not really fit unless he is a forward. Gordon is gone. McNeil will be given a second chance under a man who understands him. Townsend is on his way back and would suit. We definitely need another wide midfielder.Up front, we know we are desperately short. Calvert-Lewin and Maupay would suit Dyche, if he can get them back on form. Dyche will need another target man, and a more effective second striker than Maupay, unless he can get Gray to play that role.For me, the squad does more easily suit Dyche. We are not as far behind as we all think. The run of losses makes things seem worse than they are. We just need a few players of quality to suit Dyche's tactics.I might be bitterly disappointed that we have Dyche instead of Bielsa, but I believe we can be optimistic of beating the drop, regardless. The task is not as difficult as some have been making out. Matt Hayhurst 110 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:15:33 Under Lampard I got sick of pass-pass-pass-pass - keeping possession in our own half and going nowhere. Giving the opposition time to get back into their own defensive shape.The possession game is ok if you have a Grealish, Foden, Mahrez etc who can get past a defence with skill. We don’t have those players.We also have a traditional number 9 who might actually start scoring again if we give him some crosses rather than deciding to pass back again.It sounds old fashioned but I think our squad is better suited to getting the ball forward fast and getting crosses in.Hopefully that is what Dyche will bring. Dale Self 111 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:16:15 Really fucking looking forward to the live forum. Get behind him or don’t, he wont be the least bit distracted Find stories about how his childhood dog’s red thing would come out of its dick when the red shite were on the telly, Doesnt Matter Not going down. Viva la 442! John Chambers 112 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:17:47 Of the two options he was the only sensible choice for me. If it was Bielsa he only has one way of playing and with our current squad I could see many hammerings. Dyche will at least try and adapt the style (sure it will be very dour) around the squad Garry Martin 113 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:21:20 Given EFC's hierarchy running (or lack of) of OUR club and, our financial circumstances I believe Dyche is the right decision.Hope he starts by putting the 'big heads' within the squad in their place, to many times these wealthy stars are 'wonders in their own right'.We need these players to knuckle down, start playing at 110% and hopefully get some points on the board, afterall, we still have 18 games left to make a difference. Ian Edwards 114 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:25:56 This is probably the best manager given the position we are in. Or Allardicio. Bielsa would have been a car crash. Joe McMahon 115 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:28:49 Does anyone know any mural artists? We need a big mural "Gaffer" like the one in Burnley. Would look grand on the walls/cladding of Goodison Park. Michael Lynch 116 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:28:57 Whatever else happens, I'm glad to see Steve Ferns back on here. I have no idea if he knows what he's talking about, but it sounds plausible and it makes great reading. Andrew James 117 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:29:39 I'd take Dyche based on a few things I have learned about in recent days plus our personnel and how he deployed his resources at Burnley.There was a stat on ToffeeWeb that we've actually been quite mean at the back and, as we have all been saying, the real problem has been in the attack. I would expect Dyche to not only sustain that defensive solidity but get the best out of Calvert-Lewin as the target man. I don't have much faith in many of our players but Dyche could give us a fighting chance to pull clear and then represents calmer waters in coming seasons. Jimmy Hogan 118 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:29:54 Pies, tinned meat, clatter, fried eggs, studs up, elbows, giblets. That's the Sean Dyche way. 😀 Phil Head 119 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:31:22 What a depressing prospect: Sean fuckin Dyche.Just when you think this club couldn't stoop any lower?Give him a 6-year contract and be done with it.But of course, you can't possibly have a pre-emptive opinion on this forum, everybody's got to be given a chance, right?So here's my prediction, for what it's worth. Nobody will want to sign for a Sean Dyche team (understandably), Dwight McNeil will play every game until the end of the season and Everton will be relegated, having finished 20th position! Terry McLavey 120 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:32:17 The only option we have is to employ managers who have failed elsewhere… only in football eh? Kieran Kinsella 121 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:34:26 Ian Edwards, Agreed. Being optimistic like Howe, he kept a small club in the top flight, played a certain way, and finally had a bad season. Howe has shown he can do more and be more flexible so hopefully Dyche will do likewise. Dean Johnson 122 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:36:46 Horrific. Tony Abrahams 123 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:37:17 Joe@3, Dyche, will definitely 100% get Everton, mate. I gave him his introduction to the lunacy and fanaticism of an Evertonian, when he was sixteen, and I’m sure he will still remember some of the mad antics, in our digs, whenever Everton were playing a midweek game.I’m sitting here reminiscing, the little ginger scraggy kid, has just got to the pinnacle of English football (in my Evertonian mind) and I’m absolutely delighted for him. He’s built a career, on being a no-nonsense man, and speaking to him last year, (for only the second time in 33 years) he told me that he tells the players, to wear shin pads in training, because nobody is allowed to take it easy and shit out of any tackles.Let’s not kid ourselves, we might love skill, but above all else us scousers, love this type of football, because it’s probably the first thing that most of us were taught when we were children.Forget the rocket science, I look over the park and see when Liverpool lose a bit of energy, they begin to struggle because they are built on pragmatic energy, and so was “Kendall’s-Everton”. I’m not saying it’s just a scouse thing, but if you understand Scousers, they love players, who work fucking hard, so start as you mean to go on please Dychey 🤞🙏 Rick Tarleton 124 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:38:38 Dyche is preferable to Bielsa. Will he be the one who changes Everton? Some huge names haven't managed it, but we will all have our fingers crossed that this is the man. I hope he has some instant tactics that can make Everton competitive and capable of scoring goals. Not hugely optimistic, I think poor management has been the symptom of the last 30 years of Johnson, Kenwright and Moshiri, rather than the cause of Everton's decline.Good luck to Dyche. COYB. Dennis Stevens 125 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:39:05 Interesting, Tony - & was he a boyhood red, as rumoured? Jer Kiernan 126 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:48:11 Not sure if this was posted elsewhere, Our new Manager discussing his use of 4-4-2 with Burnley, don't they say Football is a simple game,only complicated by fools, DCL will be key to us staying uphttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3YY7PY-IH0 Dale Self 127 Posted 27/01/2023 at 13:50:08 I would strongly suggest that this is not the appointment our future opponents were desiring. 