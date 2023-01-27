Dyche set to be announced as the next Everton manger

With apparent favourite Marcleo Bielsa reportedly turning down the opportunity, Everton are set to announce Sean Dyche as the next manager, according to Sky Sports News.

The ex-Burnley man has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, with the Clarets ending his 10-year spell at the club in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation which ultimately came up short.

