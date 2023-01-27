Season › 2022-23 › News Tyler Onyango joins Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green Rovers Michael Kenrick 27/01/2023 1comment | Jump to last Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has become the first player to be taken on by Duncan Ferguson in his new role as manager of Forest Green Rovers. Onyango has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season after returning to Finch Farm from Burton Albion in League One earlier this month. The 19-year-old had played 24 times while on what was to be a season-long loan that was cut short. He had been on fringes of the first team at Goodison Park but without making much progress since his full debut 2 years ago. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Charles Brewer 1 Posted 27/01/2023 at 14:28:04 I wonder if Dunc's first training session will begin with a raw steak for every player "Ye need tae get the taste of bluid in yer gobs"... Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb