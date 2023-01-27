Tyler Onyango joins Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green Rovers

Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has become the first player to be taken on by Duncan Ferguson in his new role as manager of Forest Green Rovers.

Onyango has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season after returning to Finch Farm from Burton Albion in League One earlier this month.

The 19-year-old had played 24 times while on what was to be a season-long loan that was cut short. He had been on fringes of the first team at Goodison Park but without making much progress since his full debut 2 years ago.

