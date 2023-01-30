U21s defender Joe Anderson is set to move to Sunderland

Everton U21s defender Joe Anderson is set to complete a permanent move to Sunderland on Deadline Day.

Approaching his 22nd birthday next week, Joe Anderson still has 18 months on his Everton contract but had not moved beyond training with the first team for a while under Carlo Ancelotti, and has no senior appearances with the club.

Anderson joined the Academy aged 15 in July 2016 following time spent with Liverpool. He broke through into the Under-18s during the 2017-18 season but ended up switching from midfield to playing as a centre-back the following season and moved up the ranks from there.



Anderson signed a 2-year deal, his first professional contract, in July 2019, after providing a key role in this position for the Under-18s side. He then moved up to the U23s and sat out only four Premier League 2 fixtures in the 2020-21 season while playing the full game in 14 of his 19 appearances.

He further consolidated his position as first-choice defender with the Under-23s in what would become their final season, doing enough to earn a 2-year contract extension in July 2022.

Solid displays at the heart of defence continued with the newly branded U21s this season and, on the strength of them, he went to Australia with the club during the World Cup break, coming on for 15 minutes in the second half of the friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.

He goes to the Championship with Sunderland without having been out on loan during his 7 years with the Everton Academy. The North East club had been missing Ellis Simms who was recalled from his season-long loan with them earlier in January, and it is clear that manager Tony Mowbray sees this as a chance to boost his depleted squad.

