🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: 'Practical and Sensible'

30/01/2023



Paul McParlan joins the gang to discuss the arrival of Sean Dyche and how his style will contrast with Farhad Moshiri's apparent first choice Marcelo Bielsa, the departure of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United, and the looming transfer deadline that sees Everton go into the final day without having made a single signing.

