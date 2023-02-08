Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U21s beat Dinamo Zagreb at Walton Hall Park Michael Kenrick 08/02/2023 5comments | Jump to last Everton U21s beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 tonight in the Premier League International Cup at Walton Hall Park with goals from Okoronkwo and Kouyate. Everton had impressive wins over Braga, Hertha Berlin and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season to sit atop Group B and carried on their excellent form with this performance tonight in the final group game. The opening goal came 7 minutes after the half-time interval. Liam Higgins played a delicious cross into the Zagreb penalty area and Okoronkwo was never likely to spurn the chance. On 72 minutes, Head Coach Paul Tait brought on Katia Kouyate to replace Francis Okoronkwo and within 30 seconds the substitute found the net. He picked the ball up on the right flank and skipped inside before planting an excellent finish. Article continues below video content Everton U21s: Leban, Higgins (81'Maher), Hunt, John [Y:87'], Campbell, I Samuels-Smith, Heath, Bates, Okoronkwo (70' Kouyate [Y:81']), Price, Apter (74' Mallon). Subs not Used: Barrett Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 08/02/2023 at 21:08:00 Everton U21s beat Dynamo Zagreb 2-0 tonight at Walton Hall Avenue with goals from Orononko and Kuayte. Michael Kenrick 2 Posted 08/02/2023 at 21:28:29 Thanks, Dave, dunno how I missed this one. Robert Tressell 3 Posted 08/02/2023 at 21:31:26 I haven't caught any games at this level for a while - but I've always liked Okoronkwo. And was pleased to see Kouyate had developed as a footballer more last time I saw him. Good to see them both on the scoresheet again. Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 08/02/2023 at 21:38:24 Michael (2), I don't think Everton advertised this game very much, might have gone myself as I only live five minutes walk from the ground, according to one fan who went I didn't miss much.By the way, Branthwaite scored two early goals for his Dutch club tonight. Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 08/02/2023 at 22:37:30 Yea, Dave. I had seen it noted somewhere a few weeks ago but I didn't put it on my Calendar. At least the Official Website gave match details and line-ups for this one – unlike the Lancashire Senior Cup game at Barrow last night (U18s).A date for your diary: 28 February – Marine vs Everton U18s; Liverpool Senior Cup Quarter-Final, kick-off 7:45 pm. I'll be looking out for your text updates!And yes, I think we might need a story on Branthwaite, given those goals and the very unwelcome rumoured interest by the circling vultures. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb