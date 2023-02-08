Everton U21s beat Dinamo Zagreb at Walton Hall Park

08/02/2023



Everton U21s beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 tonight in the Premier League International Cup at Walton Hall Park with goals from Okoronkwo and Kouyate.

Everton had impressive wins over Braga, Hertha Berlin and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season to sit atop Group B and carried on their excellent form with this performance tonight in the final group game.

The opening goal came 7 minutes after the half-time interval. Liam Higgins played a delicious cross into the Zagreb penalty area and Okoronkwo was never likely to spurn the chance.

On 72 minutes, Head Coach Paul Tait brought on Katia Kouyate to replace Francis Okoronkwo and within 30 seconds the substitute found the net. He picked the ball up on the right flank and skipped inside before planting an excellent finish.

Everton U21s: Leban, Higgins (81'Maher), Hunt, John [Y:87'], Campbell, I Samuels-Smith, Heath, Bates, Okoronkwo (70' Kouyate [Y:81']), Price, Apter (74' Mallon).

Subs not Used: Barrett

