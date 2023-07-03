Season › 2022-23 › News Lewis Gibson leaves Everton for Plymouth Lyndon Lloyd 03/07/2023 6comments | Jump to last Lewis Gibson has signed a permanent deal with Plymouth Argyle having left Everton this summer when his contract ran out. The 22-year-old has had loan spells at Fleetwood Town, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers in recent years as he tried to get his senior career off the ground. Originally signed for £900,000 from Newcastle United's youth setup as a 17-year-old, Gibson was a highly-rated central-defensive prospect tipped for big things, which was reflected in the structure of the deal that took him to Finch Farm. The transfer could ultimately have topped £6m had he made his way through to the first team at Everton and established himself there but intermittent injuries hampered his prospects of making the breakthrough. Article continues below video content The club had offered him fresh terms over the past couple of years to see if he might fulfil that rich early promise but he was finally released this summer. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Bennett 1 Posted 03/07/2023 at 20:32:23 Lewis Gibson gone to Plymouth on a permanent deal. League One level.Hopefully a sell, but was out of contract – but I think you still get compensation for below U23s? Alan J Thompson 2 Posted 04/07/2023 at 05:38:09 Compensation for a young player you bought from another club for nearly a million? If that is so then we should be well clear of any P&S limits given how many we've had like this over the years. James Flynn 3 Posted 04/07/2023 at 05:59:20 His contract was out a couple days ago.Just an injury-riddled career. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 04/07/2023 at 07:40:59 Everton had the option to extend his contract for another year so maybe they will have got some money back? Brian Hennessy 5 Posted 04/07/2023 at 13:16:32 "…signed for £900,000 from Newcastle United's youth setup as a 17-year-old." No wonder we are in such a mess financially. John Raftery 6 Posted 04/07/2023 at 14:26:55 Brian (5), It didn't work out but £900k spent on a promising 17-year-old is not the reason we are in deep financial trouble. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb