Season › 2022-23 › News Dele Alli reveals past struggles in emotional interview with Gary Neville Lyndon Lloyd 13/07/2023 67comments | Jump to last In an emotional and revealing interview with Gary Neville, Dele Alli has opened up about his past and recent struggles, admitting that he recently decided that it was time to take the bold step of seeking professional help to address his mental health. Alli’s dip in his football career, first at Tottenham Hotspur after Mauricio Pochettino left the North London club and then the failure thus far of his subsequent move to Merseyside, left many people wondering what was happening behind the scenes and the 27-year-old sat down with United legend Neville for the latest episode of The Overlap where he laid bare his emptional and mental problems. Neville shared the interview on his social media channels, describing it as, "the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life," where Dele describes how the news of the surgery he needed earlier this to correct a hip problem was the moment where he felt he needed to seek counseling, spending six weeks at a facility in a effort to get this life and career back on track. I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Watch the interview on @wearetheoverlap here https://t.co/60d4IZwQmR pic.twitter.com/0cZowJGW77 Article continues below video content — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 13, 2023 “Now is probably the right time to tell people what’s being going on,” Dele began. “It’s tough to talk about because it’s quite recent and it’s something I’ve kind of hid (sic). I’m scared to talk about it but it’s right thing to do.” He explained that when he came back from Turkey he revealed that he was “in a bad place mentally” contemplating the operation and on the back of what was largely a failed loan spell with Besiktas. With pictures surfacing of him at a party surrounded by alcohol and laughing gas canisters splashed across the tabloids, the former Spurs and England star says that he decided to go to a rehab facility for “mental health, addition and trauma”. “I was in a bad cycle,” he confesses. “I was relying on things that were doing me harm and I was waking up every day, winning the fight, going into training showing that I was happy but inside I was definitely losing the battle and it was time for me to change it. “Because when I got injured and they told me I needed surgery, I could feel the old feelings that I had when the cycle begins and I didn’t want it to happen anymore. “Everton were amazing about it and supported me one hundred percent. I’ll be grateful to them forever, whatever happens in the future… for them to be so open and understanding, I couldn’t have asked for anything more at that time. “I was making the biggest decision of my life; something I was scared to do and I’m happy I’ve done it and, to be honest, I don’t think I could have expected it to go as well as it did.” Dele revealed that the roots of his troubles lie in events when he was much younger that prompted him to do “stupid things that I blamed myself for” like drinking and becoming addicted to sleeping tablets which he was taking during the day on his days off to "numb" the feelings that were dogging him. However, his time in rehab opened his eyes to what he was dealing with and how much of it was out of his control before he learned how to understand and process it all. He spoke of how had always wanted to cope with the trauma of the abuse he suffered at the hands of his blood family alone and found it impossible to let his adopted family in even though they could see he was struggling. Then, though he credits the game with saving his life, Dele admitted that the stresses of being in the glare of the spotlight of top-level football takes a different toll. "Mentally, I don't think anyone will ever understand unless you're in it what it can do to you&8212; you know, rejection, being told you're not good enough, fighting every day, even losing a game can affect you mentally." Though he is recovering from the surgery he underwent in the spring, Dele admitted that he is feeling as though he is in a very good place heading into the new season. “I think this is the first time in a long time where I can say, yeah [I’m okay] and mean it. Mentally, I’m probably in the best place I’ve ever been and I feel good. I’ve got that passion back for football, so I’m doing really well.” Reader Comments (67) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Marc Hints 1 Posted 13/07/2023 at 08:15:24 Great interview with Dele, really worth watching. Bryan Houghton 2 Posted 13/07/2023 at 09:48:22 A big recommendation to anyone who wants to understand wtf has happened to Dele – listen to The Overlap just dropped today on Youtube (with Gary Neville) – 45-minute interview with Dele. Fascinating, and certainly paints a different picture, and a potentially positive future for him, and us.Here's hoping, because the prospect of a re-energised, motivated and sober Dele at Everton is tantalising. Exciting even. But then again, it is the hope that kills us! Alex Gray 3 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:00:38 As an addict who's in recovery, I remember saying to my old man something wasn't right with Dele a few years back.It's a really fascinating interview and it's good that despite the things that've happened to him he took some accountability to help himself. Hopefully the lad is in a better place and is getting the support he needs. I'd love him to become a success but with the money owed to Spurs if we play him it's a huge risk I don't see the club making sadly. Sam Hoare 4 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:17:59 Well done, Dele. Never easy to open up about these things and I hope he gets the support that he will need. Nice to hear that Everton have acted appropriately towards him and Dyche comes out of it well too, a manager with a genuine interest in how his players are doing as people and not just footballers. Barry Hesketh 5 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:25:53 It just shows that the person behind the headlines can be very different to the one portrayed or even destroyed by the media. I wish Dele well, but because of the current financial state of the club, I can't see him having a major impact with Everton on the pitch. I can however, see him returning to Spurs or perhaps his former boss Pochettino will take him to Chelsea?Good luck in life and on the pitch to Dele, it's a very brave person who can be so truthful about their lives, and even if we don't see him at Goodison in an Everton shirt, he deserves so much support from everybody connected to him. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:28:18 Astounding some of the things he's able to talk about after the rehab. Being sent to Africa (and his biological father), 'for discipline' at age 6.Later, his mother and father going to the press criticising his adoptive parents. He comes across very well... extremely courageous to talk about it. Neville does a brilliant job just talking to him as a concerned fellow professional. Very moving. Jack Convery 7 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:45:52 Kenwright should approach his good mate Daniel Levy and ask him to defer the 1st payment until July 2024, for the lad's sake. This will give him the chance to rehabilitate, in surroundings he obviously trusts and enjoys.Come on, Mr Levy – give him a break,Whatever happens, good luck to Dele Alli. Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:46:54 Jose calling him lazy – that's in the Amazon documentary.Jose apologizing... that's not in the documentary. Eric Dier, one of his good friends at Spurs but still hiding from him what was really going on… very tough.Gotta respect his 'scepticism' of the media, and recognition of his response. Something we really take for granted that top footballers have to deal with. "Battle against himself" Brilliant job by Gary Neville – not one of my favourite people. Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 13/07/2023 at 10:54:15 I'd actually offer Dele a new 2-year deal, make the lad feel wanted. Pay Spurs the money.This lad's got more football ability than most in the Premier League. Rice and Grealish both went for £100 million. Dele is better than both. John Raftery 10 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:09:43 That very public admonition from Mourinho might have been beneficial for someone in a robust mental state, although that is highly debatable. For an individual with Dele’s background it must have the last thing he needed.Fly on the wall documentaries generate money but pose obvious risks for participants. Despite our need for new income streams I hope our club steers well clear of them. Paul Ferry 11 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:21:19 Steady on Paul Hewitt (9); I'll file that under spontaneous emotional reaction to a very moving personal narrative.It is a very moving interview and reveals so much about a life that has the highest ups and the lowest downs - and everything in between - and, quite frankly, it would be astonishing if that was not reflected in mood-swings, concentrated depression, and some eratic experiences and decisions.I greatly admire Dele for having the strength to do this for himself and others. Make no mistake, this will give encouragement to thousands. Many on here would have been through or been on the borders of addiction of some sort and can empathise with what Dele has gone through and what he has become.It's good to see the club supporting and working with him. This also makes me think of the mental n health impacts of footballers in the 16-21 year age-range who get rejected and lose their way and dream (and we at Everton know of more than a few who stumble and end up in terrible spirals with addiction etc.). I have a real feeling that something good will come out of this and that, eventually, Dele's legacy might well be here as well as all the good he has done on the pitch. He will earn the respect and understanding of many - on here and everywhere else in the football world - who turned their backs on him and even lambasted and lampooned him.It would be wonderful to see Dele regain control of himself and his career. That would be great for him and us and I wish him all the luck in the world. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:33:23 To follow up that support from the club, they have issued this statement on Twitter:The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required.The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance. The Club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff. Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing.That last part seems very strange... but typical Everton I suppose. Almost sounds like the club were blindsided and knew nothing of this interview, now determined to lock the stable door after the horse has done a runner? Or am I getting paranoid? Chris Hockenhull 13 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:37:45 As someone who spent most of his working life within the world of Mental Health – its causes, its effects – I can relate to much of this. (And as someone who it personally affects even at this moment I too only know how it feels – and I don't have the answers.). The admission and recognising potential causes is the massive hurdle that needs to be addressed and he has finally done that which is the beginning for potential recovery, potential solutions and readdressing ways forward. Support and guidance has to be there but it has to have personal motivation to change and consider all options and advice and that is up to him to look to begin to take control of issues and not the issue control him. He states the club has supported him, that is good to hear as employee support and recognition of the illness is – from my experience – something that is lacking to this day. To those who don't understand this illness, the “get a grip and pull yourself together, lad” mentality doesn't work. It's a very lonely life and how much wealth you have doesn't come into it. Jack (7) what a positive scenario that could / should be. If Kenwright was to do something like that if it's the last thing he does would be admirable. He is at the crossroads now. He's got this far and I wish him well. Gary Neville shined too during this piece and he deserves credit for his handling of the item. If he remains with us, he could be a success, and the adulation he could receive from our supporters could be the greatest medicine he could ever wish for. I wish you well, Dele Alli. Go for it, son!! James Newcombe 14 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:39:31 Dele’s clearly been carrying something around with him for a while. Hopefully getting this stuff off his chest will help. I feel really bad for him. Clive Rogers 15 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:40:17 Feel sorry for what's happened to him and wish him well in the future but regaining the physical and mental aspects of the game after letting them slip is not easy or likely. It must be 3 years now since he showed his top form. Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:41:30 Michael @12,The club probably hadn't realised how much would be revealed in the interview, or hadn't even known that an interview was going to happen at all. That last part of the statement protects the manager and the other members of staff from being asked to comment on Dele's health in the future. Peter Carpenter 17 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:47:44 Incredible interview — worth 43 minutes of anyone's time. Quote from near the end, 'the other side of fear and change, there's usually only positive things.'Inspiring. Christine Foster 18 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:48:48 Michael, you're probably right, it doesn't feel as though it's been done with the full knowledge of the interview or the depth of disclosure. But it's refreshing honesty rather than the bland pr speak we are so used to. Tend to agree we should go back to Spurs and renegotiate, but it's Levy... he will probably ask for Pickford in exchange... Mal van Schaick 19 Posted 13/07/2023 at 11:51:31 It's good that he has talked about his issues. I was one for saying get rid of him, but I didn't know of his issues at that time.Get yourself in a better place mentally, put it behind you, be happy playing football, scoring goals and celebrating them, and prove to yourself and everyone else, that you can be the player that you used to be.Whatever happens. Good luck. Lester Yip 20 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:11:06 Bryan, just watched that clip. Yes, there's hope as he's opened up. It could be a new chapter for him. If he becomes a good player for us, then great! If not, it's also good to see someone back on his feet. Dan Nulty 21 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:12:40 Powerful stuff. I cant help feeling this should have come out before we signed him as part of the due diligence. It was obvious he wasn't in a good place mentally. Poor bloke though. Hopefully he can get fit mentally as well as physically. I'd imagine we can't afford for him to play one more game as I think we were due to pay £10M so it will be interesting to see if he ends up in Saudi Arabia. John Daley 22 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:13:35 The most striking thing for me throughout that interview – over and beyond the big revelations that are obviously going to grab all the headlines – is his continual refusal to lay the blame at anyone other than himself. Let's be clear, there are people who were involved in his early life whose actions were utterly despicable and also immeasurably damaging to the development and well-being of a child. That Dele prefers instead to firmly focus on personal accountability for the difficult place he's found himself in augurs well for the prospect of future healing ahead. As for the club statement appealing for his privacy to be respected at this time, that strikes me as a pre-emptive measure. With the usual press outlets being left out the loop up to this point they are belatedly going to be scrabbling to be all over the more shocking aspects of the story. As Dele expressed himself, it wouldn't be surprising for people directly involved during his early days to start popping up to say “some shit”, or for them to be specifically sought out by the more scummy rags to give ‘their side' of the story. Peter Carpenter 23 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:16:53 The most important thing is his mental well-being and it looks like he's on the right path. One of many interesting points he made was when Neville asked him if he could get back to the player he was. He said, no, he wanted to be better than that. Worth the £10M? Dan Nulty 24 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:17:05 As for those thinking the club was potentially blindsided, I read it entirely differently.He talks in the interview about being forced into it by tabloids contacting his 'team' saying they've found things out and will be reporting on it. It was clear he doesn't trust the media at all so if he was going to do an interview he would rather do it with someone he trusts won't have an agenda given it is his ex-England coach. I think the last paragraph of our statement is us and Dele sticking two fingers up to the wankers who have been desperately dogging up dirt on him over the years and trying to blackmail him into telling his story before he was ready. I read it with his words in mind that the club have been 100% supportive. Dave Abrahams 25 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:17:35 Chris (13), Can you explain what rehabilitation means, is it different to each person suffering from their mental state? Not sure if Dele has asked to go through the rehabilitation course or is it a continuous programme that can take quite a while?Whatever it is, I wish him well and he can overcome these serious issues and enable him to enjoy the rest of his life. Certainly getting his career on track would help him enormously but that should be second to his mental well-being. Joe McMahon 26 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:27:55 I hope he can come back to a safe space in his life, what he went through as a child would scar anyone. Simon Jones 27 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:37:16 He's an Everton player, he's our lad, we need to support him. Whether he plays or not, raise the roof for him, even if he's only named on the bench or sitting with the first team. I know we can sometimes be horrible as a bunch of fans, but this lad needs us to show him some love. Andrew Keatley 28 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:44:58 Extraordinary interview. Strongly recommended to anyone with a curiosity about trauma and mental health issues. Dele Alli and Gary Neville both show incredible insight, and are articulate throughout. Let's hope it marks a threshold for Dele Alli and for other people affected by similar issues – which is an awful lot of people. My hat is off and I am on my feet. Robert Leigh 29 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:46:24 Incredible stuff.Funny really, £10M for Dele 5 years ago would be seen as robbery, and given fees now I really don't think we should worry about it.If he can score 5 goals a season and assist the same that is good value. Robert Tressell 30 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:47:47 Wow, absolutely heart rending stuff. Just awful that any kid should have experienced what he did and inspirational to hear what he's overcome already to get to where he is in life. He comes across very well; articulate, intelligent and humble. I think he's very sincere about wanting to get his career back on track and he clearly appreciates the support he's had from Everton so far. Let's hope so, obviously that would suit us for all sorts of selfish reasons but really you just want the guy to continue his recovery as best he can. Sean Roe 31 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:49:51 It was fairly clear to see it was a mental health issue, not many fall out of love with the game and a player of that quality doesn't suddenly become a bad player.Good luck to him, I hope he gets back to his old self both on and off the pitch, and I hope it's with us. Christine Foster 32 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:54:21 Sometimes in football we jump to conclusions with the headlines, never having a content or a balanced perspective. Mental illness, depression, addiction all play second fiddle to reality. I am proud that the club has stood by him, living up to their alter ego of EitC, but you have to question Spurs and Levy in particular for getting rid in the manner they did, probably knowing full well he was in a bad way. I almost feel the club should buy him and help him to be that better footballer while exposing Spurs for their silence. Can we do it? Of course we could... no matter what happens, I want to see him succeed in a blue shirt. Jon Bentley 33 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:02:32 Simon @27. 100% agree mate. If the fans are able to show him support and appreciation, then I don't doubt it will give him extra motivation and a lift to show it back. Once a Blue. Even if he doesn't come good again from a footballing perspective, from a human one, it's still worth showing him that love. Kim Vivian 34 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:05:44 Michael - not wishing to be a pedant but what happened at aged 6 was a different part of the interview. I think he was 11 went he was sent to Africa (before being sent back after 6 months). Apols if this has already been raised.All-in-all, an outstanding episode of overlap and respect to Gary Neville for the way he conducted it.We may be pleasantly surprised this season and if so Everton should just bite the bullet and cough up any dues. Duncan McDine 35 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:05:45 Wow - didn't expect to be left with a lump in my throat following a Gary Neville interview!! I now have massive respect for Dele for doing this and I'd be amazed if his football doesn't improve since the rehab. It would be all the sweeter if we could enjoy watching a revitalised Dele at Everton. Kevin Molloy 36 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:11:03 Setting aside the personal details which I've not read, that interview just cost us a loan deal. No-one is taking him now. You could see his problems from a mile away, but when we we're on our knees we decided to put in a £40M bid for this chap. It's not a mystery how we got in this mess, we are a disgrace from top to bottom. Duncan McDine 37 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:12:01 Kim, you're also wrong (and I don't mind being pedantic). He was molested at 6 and sent to Africa aged 7 to learn discipline (came back after 6 months). Started smoking and then selling drugs at 8. Tbh, whatever age he was when these things happened, it was a shitty and traumatic childhood by any standards. Kim Vivian 38 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:17:51 Ah Duncan, I'll take your word for it. I must have heard it as 11! Everyone who knows me knows my hearing is busted. :-)I think my memory is as well - someone remind me what injury he has? Ian Jones 39 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:22:45 Kevin, @ 36. Interesting take on the situation.Moving on, I remember seeing him being shown around Finch Farm when he signed. I'd love to know what he was thinking at the time. I also remember Frank Lampard greeting him with a comment something like 'We did it'.I wonder if, with this being revealed by Dele, there was a plan with Levy and BK to get him away from Spurs and the environment he was in, perhaps get some 'respite' with Everton, hence the almost Pay as you play deal. All sides potentially getting something out of it.Anyway, whatever happens with Dele and wherever he is, let's just hope he gets the right support. Sean Turtle 40 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:24:32 #36 - wow, just, wow. Won't put any more than that as most people who dare to criticise comments on here get lambasted. Kevin Molloy 41 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:30:02 We're paying him £7m a year Sean. And we can't play him or we will have to pay up to another £40m. He's obviously got a compelling backstory, but now was not the time to tell it. Barry Rathbone 42 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:38:15 I referenced in another thread that his dead eyes were that of a man unduly affected by chemicals. How he got through medicals at Spurs and here is beyond me. Ian Jones 43 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:38:34 Kevin, I think now is the perfect time for him to tell his story before any dodgy media outlet does it first which I read somewhere was likely to happen. Mike Hayes 44 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:40:47 Kevin Malloy - is there ever a right time - takes guts to come out with things like this - alcoholism - drug addiction - gambling and this is one of the worst atrocities to happen to any child - not having a go just pointing it out 💙 Kevin Molloy 45 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:40:50 Ian yes fair enough if he was going to get rumbled that does change the dynamic. Kevin Molloy 46 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:43:48 Mike yes I should underline I didn't read the article, just got the gist. I don't mean to downplay these terrible things, it's just I don't think you'd choose to do this in this manner for a number of different reasons. Why tell the world about this? and why now? I'm just not seeing the benefit. Will Mabon 47 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:47:16 Nothing surprises me here. He's looked fragile and haunted since his early playing days, and again for several years recently. Perhaps the golden period was the blip, a temporary escape.I'm not enamoured with the open arena angle. It's become normalized to hear such as the public good and spreading awareness lines. I don't see how it helps anyone to have this out there.Maybe he has no-one solid to turn to, no real support in the genuine sense, no one advising him impartially.Hopefully he comes through and doesn't lose himself. Will Mabon 48 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:48:52 Kevin - yep. Duncan McDine 49 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:51:03 Kim - good question!… I’m also unable to recall hearing about his injury (assume it was picked up during a game in Turkey?). Can anyone else please enlighten us? Ian Horan 50 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:16:45 Interesting and very positive that the club supported Dele, and I have nothing but admiration for Dele. Courage and ownership of his addictions. One question. From me of the club, shame they didn’t support Gylfi, instead of hanging him out to dry!!! Bill Gall 51 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:17:09 I think Deli Alli from what little I know of what he and other people who have gone down the same path in life have gone through, has with this interview taken the first steps back to recovery.I think he is very fortunate being at a club, regardless of all the negativity we all write about, that has a structure with knowledgeable people in it that can help his future. There is no guarantee that he can recover his football ability, that would be a bonus, but finally he will be able to talk to people that will help him get over this period in his life and maybe he will even help other unfortunate people who have gone through the same experiences.Good Luck in your future young man. Kim Vivian 52 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:17:43 Kevin - Not an article to read. Suggest you get on You tube, make yourself a cup of tea and listen to the interview.Then come back on here.Catch ya later... Trevor Powell 53 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:18:51 As a sufferer from chronic clinical depression, it made me reach for Ry Cooder's 'Chicken Skin Music' blues song "Always lift him up"Other songs are available. James Hughes 54 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:25:27 Duncan it was on TW Link Steve Brown 55 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:48:08 Didn’t read the article, or watch the video, got the jist and decided to come on and comment anyway.If you are too lazy to watch the video - it is extremely powerful and poignant - then why not give us all a pass on reading your posts on it? Peter Mills 56 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:55:20 This is a riveting interview, top marks to both parties for how they handled it. Well done to Dele for addressing his problems, recognising them is his first major step towards recovery. I suspect he has chosen to speak out so that he is in charge of the narrative, rather than “sensational” revelations being made by our despicable press. As for his footballing future, I would love to see him at his best in an Everton shirt, but that is complex. We have very little money, can we afford to gamble £10m in the hope we can get 24 decent games out of him before being faced with paying another £10m? £400k per game. On the other hand, his value as a player must be very low at present. I think I’d be on the phone to Mr Levy saying “Listen, waive the £10m, we’ll look after him, give him games if he shows he’s ready, and hand him back to you at the end of the season worth far more than he is now”. However it pans out, very best wishes to him. Brian Williams 57 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:56:46 Talk about opening yer gob and digging a hole, then digging some more............And talk about opening yer gob and stating things which are basically incorrect.I have no words. Ray Roche 58 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:21:20 Knowledge is understanding.Now we are aware of the demons that have tormented Dele, and understand what he's been going through, maybe we can, as supporters, actually support him? Get behind the lad and appreciate what it's taken to come out and open up about his life.Kudos to the club and to Dyche for the manner in which they have supported him.Sorry, but expecting or hoping that Levy would show a shred of humanity and reduce the fee or rethink the contract to allow Dele to become the player and person he was before...dream on. That little creep worships money and nothing else. Will Mabon 59 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:22:54 I've just watched the interview.Whilst Dele says he feels sharing the details may help others and himself too. he did indeed, Peter, say the news of his rehab had got out. He wanted the truth to be heard, and that the media in general would not provide that.I must say that's about the most relaxed and human I've ever seen him; no ghostly air and and an ability to converse like never before. He seems ultra positive and relieved of his burdens. Getting himself right is above all else and it looks like he has a great chance.As mentioned above, it's nice that part of what is the quality in Everton that matters to us, is still present amid the turmoil, and the shift in the modern game. Paul Kossoff 60 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:49:41 I wish this lad all the best in his recovery both mental and physical, but have we not got a case that if Levy knew Ali was not fit and had problems then we should have been informed about that? James Flynn 61 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:52:30 Good for him.Get yourself better, young man.Hopefully, all those clubs see and remember your talent, but won't touch you with a barge pole, have a change of heart.So, you can move on and re-start your career.And Neville broaches the subject of mental health with a number of players he interviews. And I find him a fine interviewer in general. Joseph Terrence 62 Posted 13/07/2023 at 15:55:17 Have to agree with Will #47.That said, I wish Alli all the best and hope that he'll find some inner peace Steve Shave 63 Posted 13/07/2023 at 16:00:03 I am pleased he has come out and spoken of his difficulties, that can't have been easy for him. I posted something on here about 6 months ago for those immediately dismissing him and his character and I said at the time that none of us had walked life in his shoes. I had read about his upbringing and knew that this was likely to be trauma that was affecting him.As a psychotherapist who specialises in this type of trauma I can say with some degree of certainty that the past trauma would have likely caught up with him and he was trying to numb it with prescription medication. I hope now he is seeing a specialist who can help him process the past, coming out and telling the world might help but it won't heal the memories. That can be done though with the right support. I'd love to treat him myself, give me a buzz Dele! Let's get behind the lad, as others have said I'd love for Levy to waver the condition in the sale (or even for us to give him say £3m to let it go) so that we can give Dele a full season with our backing. Howard Don 64 Posted 13/07/2023 at 16:08:01 When Delle was at his best at Spurs, I read an article about his awful background and the wonderful family of his mate, who more or less adopted him and gave him stability. His loyalty to them when his real parents tried to diss them was admirable. Always had a real soft spot for him after that, love to see some arrangement with Spurs over deferring payment for a season to give the lad a chance of getting back on track. It’s brave what he’s done and he has undoubted ability. Kieran Kinsella 65 Posted 13/07/2023 at 16:15:09 Barry Hersketh makes a good point back at 5. If as everyone with a heart hopes -- he is able to get his career back on track, can Everton actually afford to play him? We've sold a number of players since January and are seemingly sniffing around for free transfers and loans. It would be unfortunate if he does have a turnaround but finds himself still out in the cold because of the clubs finances rather than his own issues. Tony Everan 66 Posted 13/07/2023 at 16:28:45 Well done to Dele for talking about it, and getting it allout there, it must have been very difficult to do. And well done to Everton for being supportive. Tottenham now need to follow suit and also be supportive. The only meaningful way they can is by waiving the poorly thought out 20 game £10m transfer fee. With our financial situation, Everton won’t pay it. It’s far too much of a financial gamble on a player who is firmly in recovery from a long term trauma. Tottenham need to set him free so he can have the motivation to win and keep a place in the Everton side. If there is no clear pathway to playing again it’s going to have a negative impact on him. He needs stability and clarity of his position.Good luck Dele. Mike Gaynes 67 Posted 13/07/2023 at 16:36:53 He's a courageous young man to do this. He will have need of that courage going forward.And he has certainly had need of it in the very recent past. The relentless criticism he experienced this season at Besiktas must have been searing for Dele. His manager claimed he was "missing" and "didn't deserve to play", the fans reportedly booed him, and the DOF kissed him off by saying, "...the coach started using other players and then Alli stopped struggling. He can't handle adversity." I can't even imagine how those blows must have landed on a young man in this condition. Chris #13, you were the first TW poster I thought of when I saw this, and I'm glad you jumped right in with your perspective. We have a few other mental health professionals here as well... smart people saying wise things, more than compensating for the few who aren't and don't. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb