Everton express interest in Brereton Diaz

| 17/08/2022



Everton are the latest club to be linked with a move for Ben Brereton Diaz as the club's search for forward options continues ahead of the transfer deadline.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season and is said to be keen to try his hand in the Premier League.

Nice reportedly had a £10m offer for the 23-year-old rejected by Rovers yesterday and with the Toffees' acute need to add goals to their side, it was, perhaps, only a matter of time before their hat was thrown into the ring.

The Stoke-born striker originally joined Manchester United's youth set-up when he was small before moving to, first, his hometown club's academy and then Nottingham Forest.

He made his senior debut for Forest in 2017 and played 53 League games for them before moving to Blackburn for whom he has scored 33 times in 130 games in all competitions, while he has four in 15 for Chile, the country he represents at international level.





