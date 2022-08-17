Season › 2022-23 › News
Everton express interest in Brereton Diaz
Everton are the latest club to be linked with a move for Ben Brereton Diaz as the club's search for forward options continues ahead of the transfer deadline.
Brereton Diaz scored 22 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season and is said to be keen to try his hand in the Premier League.
Nice reportedly had a £10m offer for the 23-year-old rejected by Rovers yesterday and with the Toffees' acute need to add goals to their side, it was, perhaps, only a matter of time before their hat was thrown into the ring.
The Stoke-born striker originally joined Manchester United's youth set-up when he was small before moving to, first, his hometown club's academy and then Nottingham Forest.
He made his senior debut for Forest in 2017 and played 53 League games for them before moving to Blackburn for whom he has scored 33 times in 130 games in all competitions, while he has four in 15 for Chile, the country he represents at international level.
I'm going to have my Steve Ferns Silva moment and say, if he came, he wouldn't just be back up to Calvert-Lewin, I suspect he would eventually put Calvert-Lewin to the bench.
The strikers we seem to be getting linked with are not exactly prolific or are unknown. If we are looking at our strikers to score the vast majority of our goals, we need to be signing someone who will score at least 20 goals a season. This will never happen because we a) can't afford one and b) a 20-goal-a-season striker wouldn't come to Everton.
For me, we still need at least two attacking players, a ''Brereton Diaz'' who may get us 10 goals a season, and either an inside forward or an attacking midfielder who will get another 10 goals.
I'm not against this signing at all, but it still won't be enough firepower on its own in my opinion.
I actually think this is Calvert-Lewin's last season at Everton, I reckon he knows it and I reckon the club know it too.
If he hadn't been injured the past 12 months, then we'd have probably been looking at taking a good offer this summer for him.
Brereton Diaz is the type of striker we should be going after, not ones that are on a downward trajectory in their career.
If we keep rescuing players like this and McNeil from the Championship whilst selling proven Premier League class (Richarlison and Gordon), we will inevitably end up there ourselves.
I realise beggars can't be choosers and that we have to roll the dice, but every time I watch this guy, I can't help thinking of Jermaine Beckford.
Very few clubs apart from the Premier League elite have strikers that score 20 goals a season now.
Unlike the 1990s, when it was a common theme to see most top half clubs have a striker bag 25 goals, these days clubs have five or six players that score about 10 goals each.
Our trouble started when we failed to replace midfielders and wingers that could chip in with about 7/10 goals.
Still never replaced the likes of Cahill, Osman, Naismith or dare I say Sigurdsson.
You won't get more than about 10 between the entirity of our current midfield.
Jim @5, I agree mate, not sure what the issue is but if he can get a good season behind him hopefully all boxes can be ticked by him getting his alleged wish to leave and us some good coin. I fear however the boy's body is breaking down and we have lost the chance to cash in when at peak value. Always the risk.
As Rob, Sam and Tommy et al frequently point out, there are lots of options abroad for better value.
If we had any interest in this player, why are we doing the business now (if we are – it may well be just more paper talk) and not in June? Either he's just come onto our radar, which seems unlikely, or he's 27th choice in a long and winding list of targets we ain't managed to get over the line.
I really hope we sign him, if he's as good as a couple of people on here say he is, because he is the right profile. But, whatever happens, this – with the comedy that is the Dele situation, and the disruptive uncertainty of the Gordon situation – does not exactly indicate competence at the highest level of our club.
Last season, Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals in 40 appearances. A few seasons back, Maupay scored 25 in 43 appearances for Brentford (though Brereton Diaz had a fair few less minutes).
Both would probably cost around the £15M mark and I reckon both would probably get us between 10-12 goals which is probably okay considering both tend to play from a little out wide.
I'm not sure either would be the 'central striker' and I expect us to bring in two players in the next few weeks. Possibly a ball carrier (Maupay, Adams or Brereton Diaz) and then a more focal point (Broja, Ajorque, Guirassy.
It’s a gamble making the step up, some struggle whilst others thrive with the better service they get. Brereton Diaz has done quite well for Columbia when called upon so I think this is good experience and I am tentatively confident he will fall into the category of players that will handle the premier league.
Blackburn sensibly activated the one year extension option on the his contract. But with that ending in June 2023 they will be looking for a sale I think. At the 10-15m level I’d say Ben Brereton Diaz Is a good opportunity to get some goals and options into our drought hit forward line. Not as a silver bullet signing but a solid improvement one . I think we need at least one more too , probably two more if Dele and Gordon are leaving.
Frank, Kevin, go and get him this afternoon, start him on Saturday.
This Saturday brings back memories of better times for both clubs, but Forest have turned full cycle in under 12 months, from bottom of the Championship, to gaining promotion.
They showed enough v West Ham to cause Everton problems.
There are reports of him being available for circa £10M.
This is a very good price for a player with decent international pedigree and a year of good performances in a very average Championship team.
He's started this season fit and on form.
At least I got the continent right!
I think Pukki would have been a decent backup striker too; he is 32, however, so I doubt we'll go in for him and unlikely Norwich would sell cheap.
I would like to see us with some alternative up front rather than the fabled traditional target man.
I'd love us to see us with a little pocket dynamo now and then, a Tomasz Radzinski type signing for example.
Get the transfer business done and let's get on with the season.
Seville offered £15M for him but the Venky's want £20M so Nice will also be shown the door.
If the very underwhelming Borja is being touted for £30M deals for Brereton and Bristol's Semenyo for a combined £30 - £35M make far more sense to me.
And if we don't score any goals we won't win any games?
And if we don't win any games we will be relegated.
Pray the day this Super League happens…
We are treated like that, because that's what we have become. A laughing stock.
Ha, yes, of course, I don't think he comes across as very Chilean with that accent. I recall reading a story online about it, just found it:
Ben Brereton Diaz's life was changed forever after revealing he had a Chilean mother in Blackburn's programme... now 'Gringo' is a South American idol dreaming of the World Cup, but faces a nail-biting wait as he watches his country play Ecuador
Get it done, Thelwell, for fuck's sake... we need him for our next match.
I think I saw somewhere that they triggered a one-year extension in June.
But you do wonder why we didn't move for him a lot earlier if we really wanted him.
Yes you are correct, Blackburn triggered a 1-year extension in the close season.
I wonder if they extended that contract at the same time or is this season his last at Blackburn which could reduce Blackburn’s asking price?
Get the deal done pronto so he can start against Forest where he seems to have started his trade.
39 Posted 17/08/2022 at 14:47:45
Everton have crapped out with so many gambles over the last few seasons with players coming in who have been out of favor with the clubs they were at and then flopping here.
Everton need a lift especially with players getting crocked almost every game. Some of these may be in their last season with the Blues.
We are rapidly turning into Brighton of a few seasons ago. Play good football but can't score goals.
We need 50 goals a season. 5 may come from the defenders, I would normally expect at least 10 from midfield but currently zero, that leaves 35 for up front. Anyone want to send for Tom Cruise?
Very rarely do we score enough goals, it's always the 40's or early 50's.
Last season, we scored 43 I believe, and very nearly got relegated.
We aren't really the kind of team either that keeps many clean sheets, maybe 10/12 tops so that puts an added pressure on the need for more potency.
I hope I eat my words but why the hell we wasted £20M on McNeill instead of putting everything we had into getting a top goalscorer makes you wonder what goes through their heads..
What striker who's actually worth anything is going to want to come in as an understudy at a low-rent, small-time club like ours?
If only we'd had access to a striker who could score regularly in the Championship - like 3 in the first 2 games and maybe more this evening!
Absolutely criminal of the club to let our young reserves go out on loan with absolutely no cover in place for DCL - there's no way I'm counting Rondon who is the least athletic Everton player since Big Nev's final days.
Its so frustrating when you think that Sigurdsson cost 45million and again he cost more than Liverpool paid for Sadio Mane. What a way to fun a professional football club!
He has the profile of young hungry lad, looking to further his career without a heavy pice tag this would good.
As I've said previously we don't need back up for dcl, we need competition for him.
At the moment dcl knows no matter what form he's in, he's in the team, that's not good for motivation for him and defo not for the team.
When's the last time we could play 2 up front if needed ?
Good business for me this.
It might have been the case, that Cornet wasn’t interested in coming to us. And judging by the last two seasons, he probably thought West Ham was a better proposition
The barcodes seem to be taking their time to splash the cash. Maybe they have seen how not to go about it with us.
The way the money was wasted is sickening.
30 odd mil for onana. 20 year old Belgium International shows hopefully we are turning a corner.
McNeil, Patterson, myko, onana these players bought for fraction of what brands & Walsh were bringing for massive fees, they are younger with potential sell on value.
Before Richarlisons sale, I don't think we got a decent fee for any players we sold in last 4 years, Apart form digne. That's why we in such bad financial shape, not what we were buying but getting nothing when selling.
It's like running a shop buying the sweets for 10p and selling for 5p.
Not rocket science
Thought we’d have got a striker this week. Something is slowing it down. Smells to me that our number one deal is a complicated one, which makes me think it could well be Broja (Chelsea waiting for Aubemeyang potentially).
I do like Broja. Overpriced perhaps but could grow into a genuine top class 9, of which there aren’t many around.
If we get Gueye, Brereton-Diaz and Broja in over the next 2 weeks along with another talent if Gordon leaves (maybe Hudson-Odoi on loan) then we should have some decent options.
“He’s 25 already, he had one go already in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica, and it was an absolute disaster. People spoke very badly of him, if he was chocolate he would eat himself, he swanned around like he was Pretty Boy Floyd."
Sign him!
Please get cracking on Brereton Diaz who seems a very reasonable choice at about the EFC price limit. We aren't asking for too much are we? And by the way we just don't need a striker to fill in for DCL, we need a striker who is going to score goals and provide competition for him as well. As DCL has proved, unexpected injuries happen all the time and unless some sort of miracle happens we don't have any strikers because they are all out on loan until the end of the season when it will be too late for us. I have ignored Rondon for obvious reasons.
So Billy boy, I know you read TW so get your finger out of your arse and get this kid in before it’s too late. Your dithering cost us Kyle Walker, Dele Ali (MK Dons) James Maddison, Riquelme Moutinho and Manuel Fernandes amongst others.
Docuoure got injured
Mina's expected return date was extended
Kenwright has tried to turn the fans on AG by leaking he won't sign
Kenwright has agreed to let us get Joseph Yobo'ed again in Turkey
Great week from the best run club.
Far better option than some of the non-entity players we've been linked with like Guirassy, Batshuayi etc.
I've been watching Brereton Diaz over the past year and he looks like a player I think that could make the step up quite comfortably.