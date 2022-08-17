Skip to Main Content
Season 2022-23 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton express interest in Brereton Diaz

Lyndon Lloyd | 17/08/2022

Everton are the latest club to be linked with a move for Ben Brereton Diaz as the club's search for forward options continues ahead of the transfer deadline.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season and is said to be keen to try his hand in the Premier League. 

Nice reportedly had a £10m offer for the 23-year-old rejected by Rovers yesterday and with the Toffees' acute need to add goals to their side, it was, perhaps, only a matter of time before their hat was thrown into the ring.

The Stoke-born striker originally joined Manchester United's youth set-up when he was small before moving to, first, his hometown club's academy and then Nottingham Forest.

He made his senior debut for Forest in 2017 and played 53 League games for them before moving to Blackburn for whom he has scored 33 times in 130 games in all competitions, while he has four in 15 for Chile, the country he represents at international level.


Reader Comments (63)

Jim Bennings
1 Posted 17/08/2022 at 06:58:21
I'm surprised this one hasn't been mentioned long before now.

Far better option than some of the non-entity players we've been linked with like Guirassy, Batshuayi etc.

I've been watching Brereton Diaz over the past year and he looks like a player I think that could make the step up quite comfortably.

Robert Tressell
2 Posted 17/08/2022 at 07:23:47
Would have made more sense to get this done when his contract expired in June.
Steve Shave
3 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:03:12
Yeah baby, now you are talking. This would be a very astute signing, our best option by far from all the names mentioned (bar perhaps Ramos at Benfica). Good price, international player, pace, goals, hunger to step up.

I'm going to have my Steve Ferns Silva moment and say, if he came, he wouldn't just be back up to Calvert-Lewin, I suspect he would eventually put Calvert-Lewin to the bench.

Sean Roe
4 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:16:18
The problem for me is that this entire squad minus Calvert-Lewin is capable of maybe 10 goals a season between them, with Calvert-Lewin adding 10-15 goals himself.

The strikers we seem to be getting linked with are not exactly prolific or are unknown. If we are looking at our strikers to score the vast majority of our goals, we need to be signing someone who will score at least 20 goals a season. This will never happen because we a) can't afford one and b) a 20-goal-a-season striker wouldn't come to Everton.

For me, we still need at least two attacking players, a ''Brereton Diaz'' who may get us 10 goals a season, and either an inside forward or an attacking midfielder who will get another 10 goals.

I'm not against this signing at all, but it still won't be enough firepower on its own in my opinion.

Jim Bennings
5 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:18:39
Steve

I actually think this is Calvert-Lewin's last season at Everton, I reckon he knows it and I reckon the club know it too.

If he hadn't been injured the past 12 months, then we'd have probably been looking at taking a good offer this summer for him.

Brereton Diaz is the type of striker we should be going after, not ones that are on a downward trajectory in their career.

Dave Cashen
6 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:22:13
Years ago, it was quite common for top clubs to pluck hidden gems from the lower leagues and know there are 1- 2 examples of successful transitions today, but so many fail. Such is the scouting network these days, players of top drawer quality are recognised long before their 23rd birthday.

If we keep rescuing players like this and McNeil from the Championship whilst selling proven Premier League class (Richarlison and Gordon), we will inevitably end up there ourselves.

I realise beggars can't be choosers and that we have to roll the dice, but every time I watch this guy, I can't help thinking of Jermaine Beckford.

Jim Bennings
7 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:26:59
Sean

Very few clubs apart from the Premier League elite have strikers that score 20 goals a season now.

Unlike the 1990s, when it was a common theme to see most top half clubs have a striker bag 25 goals, these days clubs have five or six players that score about 10 goals each.

Our trouble started when we failed to replace midfielders and wingers that could chip in with about 7/10 goals.

Still never replaced the likes of Cahill, Osman, Naismith or dare I say Sigurdsson.

You won't get more than about 10 between the entirity of our current midfield.

Steve Shave
8 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:27:31
Sean @4, I think Brereton Diaz could score more than 10 a season for us actually. He is also good in the air. I have kept a close eye on him for a few years.

Jim @5, I agree mate, not sure what the issue is but if he can get a good season behind him hopefully all boxes can be ticked by him getting his alleged wish to leave and us some good coin. I fear however the boy's body is breaking down and we have lost the chance to cash in when at peak value. Always the risk.

As Rob, Sam and Tommy et al frequently point out, there are lots of options abroad for better value.

Michael Lynch
9 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:45:38
I know nothing about this fella, but Robert's comment @2 pretty much sums up my thinking.

If we had any interest in this player, why are we doing the business now (if we are – it may well be just more paper talk) and not in June? Either he's just come onto our radar, which seems unlikely, or he's 27th choice in a long and winding list of targets we ain't managed to get over the line.

I really hope we sign him, if he's as good as a couple of people on here say he is, because he is the right profile. But, whatever happens, this – with the comedy that is the Dele situation, and the disruptive uncertainty of the Gordon situation – does not exactly indicate competence at the highest level of our club.

Mick Roberts
10 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:49:08
Simply a lot better than the other load of crap we have been looking at.
Sam Hoare
11 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:52:56
I quite like though it's interesting to me that people seem so much keener on him than Maupay.

Last season, Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals in 40 appearances. A few seasons back, Maupay scored 25 in 43 appearances for Brentford (though Brereton Diaz had a fair few less minutes).

Both would probably cost around the £15M mark and I reckon both would probably get us between 10-12 goals which is probably okay considering both tend to play from a little out wide.

I'm not sure either would be the 'central striker' and I expect us to bring in two players in the next few weeks. Possibly a ball carrier (Maupay, Adams or Brereton Diaz) and then a more focal point (Broja, Ajorque, Guirassy.

Alan McGuffog
12 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:59:34
Another day, another suspect. I would be pleased to get this guy but with Rovers starting so well and obviously having ambition to get back to the Premier League, it'll be very costly to bring him here.
Tony Everan
13 Posted 17/08/2022 at 09:10:36
Investment in Brereton Diaz could make sense. He’s 23 and is becoming more prolific as a goalscorer as he is just entering his prime years. This upward curve in form may have a year or two more to run. I think he will be a good addition who will get goals and also a good chance of increasing in value.

It’s a gamble making the step up, some struggle whilst others thrive with the better service they get. Brereton Diaz has done quite well for Columbia when called upon so I think this is good experience and I am tentatively confident he will fall into the category of players that will handle the premier league.

Blackburn sensibly activated the one year extension option on the his contract. But with that ending in June 2023 they will be looking for a sale I think. At the 10-15m level I’d say Ben Brereton Diaz Is a good opportunity to get some goals and options into our drought hit forward line. Not as a silver bullet signing but a solid improvement one . I think we need at least one more too , probably two more if Dele and Gordon are leaving.

Frank, Kevin, go and get him this afternoon, start him on Saturday.

Shane Corcoran
14 Posted 17/08/2022 at 09:18:56
I think we should sign him, now that he’s big.
Eddie Dunn
15 Posted 17/08/2022 at 09:19:09
If we could afford and persuade him, I would try to get Tammy Abraham. Imagine how exciting it would be for our wingers.

16 Posted 17/08/2022 at 09:30:20
And this guy is a substantial upgrade on Ellis Simms??
Paul Birmingham
17 Posted 17/08/2022 at 09:31:48
Everton need to do the business slick as, if they are going for a last-minute bargain and a top prospect, I doubt it will happen.

This Saturday brings back memories of better times for both clubs, but Forest have turned full cycle in under 12 months, from bottom of the Championship, to gaining promotion.

They showed enough v West Ham to cause Everton problems.

Peter Carpenter
19 Posted 17/08/2022 at 10:01:41
I've been away. What strikers did we buy?
Clive Rogers
20 Posted 17/08/2022 at 10:18:12
Peter, 19, the same as the number of goals we have scored, none.
Steve Shave
21 Posted 17/08/2022 at 10:30:48
Tony, he's Chilean mate. Agree that it is likely to be a ballcarrier and a target man like Guirassy.
Tommy Carter
22 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:03:27
Thoughts on a Brereton Diaz?

There are reports of him being available for circa £10M.

This is a very good price for a player with decent international pedigree and a year of good performances in a very average Championship team.

He's started this season fit and on form.

Ray Jacques
23 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:49:28
What's up with the lad at Norwich, Pukki?
Tony Everan
24 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:57:51
Thanks, Steve,

At least I got the continent right!

Jim Bennings
25 Posted 17/08/2022 at 12:12:31
Ray 22

I think Pukki would have been a decent backup striker too; he is 32, however, so I doubt we'll go in for him and unlikely Norwich would sell cheap.

I would like to see us with some alternative up front rather than the fabled traditional target man.

I'd love us to see us with a little pocket dynamo now and then, a Tomasz Radzinski type signing for example.

Mal van Schaick
26 Posted 17/08/2022 at 12:35:25
Looking at a striker, 10 weeks too late.

Get the transfer business done and let's get on with the season.

Iain Johnston
27 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:07:18
I've been banging on about Brereton all summer long. 22 goals last season and has 2 in 2 in this campaign.

Seville offered £15M for him but the Venky's want £20M so Nice will also be shown the door.

If the very underwhelming Borja is being touted for £30M deals for Brereton and Bristol's Semenyo for a combined £30 - £35M make far more sense to me.

Iain Johnston
28 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:14:17
Steve #21 That's very true but he's homegrown, born and raised in Stoke... and you know how fond we are of ex Stoke lads.
Mark Ryan
29 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:19:13
If it comes down to the wire and we don't get Gueye and Gordon is sold before we can use the money for strikers would we expect Frank to walk?
Peter Carpenter
30 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:30:00
But if we don't have any strikers we won't score any goals?

And if we don't score any goals we won't win any games?

And if we don't win any games we will be relegated.

Brian Murray
31 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:30:20
From the Southampton fella to Broja to Diaz and so on. We really are treated like gobshites by the press, by agents, by the Premier League etc.

Pray the day this Super League happens…

Paul Hewitt
32 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:33:23
Brian,

We are treated like that, because that's what we have become. A laughing stock.

Steve Shave
33 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:41:56
Ian @27,

Ha, yes, of course, I don't think he comes across as very Chilean with that accent. I recall reading a story online about it, just found it:

Ben Brereton Diaz's life was changed forever after revealing he had a Chilean mother in Blackburn's programme... now 'Gringo' is a South American idol dreaming of the World Cup, but faces a nail-biting wait as he watches his country play Ecuador

Get it done, Thelwell, for fuck's sake... we need him for our next match.

Dave Abrahams
34 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:56:36
I’m sure I read that Brereton Díaz was a free agent after the end of last season and has only recently signed a new contract, if I’m right surely it was wiser and cheaper to sign him then rather than now.
Michael Lynch
35 Posted 17/08/2022 at 13:59:13
Dave @740,

I think I saw somewhere that they triggered a one-year extension in June.

But you do wonder why we didn't move for him a lot earlier if we really wanted him.

Dave Abrahams
36 Posted 17/08/2022 at 14:12:29
Michael,

Yes you are correct, Blackburn triggered a 1-year extension in the close season.

I wonder if they extended that contract at the same time or is this season his last at Blackburn which could reduce Blackburn’s asking price?

Ashley Roberts
37 Posted 17/08/2022 at 14:14:57
It's a yes from me. As indicated previously so much better than some of the other players touted.

Get the deal done pronto so he can start against Forest where he seems to have started his trade.

Paul Jones
38 Posted 17/08/2022 at 14:42:58
What not to like a forward with a beard like Bob Latchford and when he has a shave he will score 30 goals.
Tom Bowers
39 Posted 17/08/2022 at 14:47:45
Why not. It's a gamble no matter what but sometimes you get lucky.

Everton have crapped out with so many gambles over the last few seasons with players coming in who have been out of favor with the clubs they were at and then flopping here.

Everton need a lift especially with players getting crocked almost every game. Some of these may be in their last season with the Blues.

Jay Harris
40 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:11:25
I haven't seen enough of this lad to form a view but would just like to make the point that, having sold Richarlison, we need two goalscorers – not one.

We are rapidly turning into Brighton of a few seasons ago. Play good football but can't score goals.

We need 50 goals a season. 5 may come from the defenders, I would normally expect at least 10 from midfield but currently zero, that leaves 35 for up front. Anyone want to send for Tom Cruise?

Jim Bennings
41 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:17:16
I tell you what, Jay, I think we actually need more like 60 goals a season.

Very rarely do we score enough goals, it's always the 40's or early 50's.

Last season, we scored 43 I believe, and very nearly got relegated.

We aren't really the kind of team either that keeps many clean sheets, maybe 10/12 tops so that puts an added pressure on the need for more potency.

Mark Ryan
44 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:57:43
Arnautovic
Ed Prytherch
45 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:59:37
I have a friend who is a Rovers supporter and he is surprised that they still have Diaz, He expected him to have been bought by a "bigger club" by now.
Jay Harris
46 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:13:02
Jim, it is frightening when you think we've added McNeill to Iwobi, Gordon and Gray who couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo between them.

I hope I eat my words but why the hell we wasted £20M on McNeill instead of putting everything we had into getting a top goalscorer makes you wonder what goes through their heads..

Rob Jones
47 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:20:37
Pointless talk, if it's true that any purchase will be back to Calvert-Lewin, who's fundamentally unreliable.

What striker who's actually worth anything is going to want to come in as an understudy at a low-rent, small-time club like ours?

Robert Tressell
48 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:31:04
Eddie @ 15. Unfortunately I'd be amazed if we could afford Tammy Abraham and, even if we could, I'd be amazed if he would be remotely interested. He's onto a good thing with Roma.
Dale Self
49 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:45:39
Good call from the other thread Steve. I think that was you and in the fine TW tradition I'm not looking it up. UTFT! Something!!
Jon Harding
50 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:46:18
This is the first name I've read in recent weeks that at least hasn't turned my stomach.
If only we'd had access to a striker who could score regularly in the Championship - like 3 in the first 2 games and maybe more this evening!
Absolutely criminal of the club to let our young reserves go out on loan with absolutely no cover in place for DCL - there's no way I'm counting Rondon who is the least athletic Everton player since Big Nev's final days.
Joe McMahon
51 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:00:34
Anyone who reads my posts wil know I'm a fan of this guy and was Cornet too. I'm surprised he's still at Rovers also. I want this signing to happen.

Its so frustrating when you think that Sigurdsson cost 45million and again he cost more than Liverpool paid for Sadio Mane. What a way to fun a professional football club!

Dale Self
52 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:10:01
Looks like Aouar will be ready in time to face us. Forest did well to get that one for 15m if that was correct. I'll be surprised if he is at Forest for long.
Ed Prytherch
53 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:30:31
Joe 51 - Yes, McNeil over Cornet is a strange one too.
David West
54 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:45:52
This has the look of good business for me. He's on an upward curve unlike some of the people we've been linked with. I have only seen a couple of his clips but he has desire and workrate. Last season his best yet. 15m would be ideal.

He has the profile of young hungry lad, looking to further his career without a heavy pice tag this would good.

As I've said previously we don't need back up for dcl, we need competition for him.
At the moment dcl knows no matter what form he's in, he's in the team, that's not good for motivation for him and defo not for the team.
When's the last time we could play 2 up front if needed ?
Good business for me this.

Neil Thomas
55 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:58:06
Ed#53
It might have been the case, that Cornet wasn’t interested in coming to us. And judging by the last two seasons, he probably thought West Ham was a better proposition
David West
56 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:05:04
Joe 51 agree
The barcodes seem to be taking their time to splash the cash. Maybe they have seen how not to go about it with us.
The way the money was wasted is sickening.
30 odd mil for onana. 20 year old Belgium International shows hopefully we are turning a corner.
McNeil, Patterson, myko, onana these players bought for fraction of what brands & Walsh were bringing for massive fees, they are younger with potential sell on value.

Before Richarlisons sale, I don't think we got a decent fee for any players we sold in last 4 years, Apart form digne. That's why we in such bad financial shape, not what we were buying but getting nothing when selling.

It's like running a shop buying the sweets for 10p and selling for 5p.
Not rocket science


Sam Hoare
57 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:03:29
Some links to Sarr today. A player I used to like but feel he’s stalled somewhat over last season or so. Think I’d prefer Joao Pedro from Watford.

Thought we’d have got a striker this week. Something is slowing it down. Smells to me that our number one deal is a complicated one, which makes me think it could well be Broja (Chelsea waiting for Aubemeyang potentially).

I do like Broja. Overpriced perhaps but could grow into a genuine top class 9, of which there aren’t many around.

If we get Gueye, Brereton-Diaz and Broja in over the next 2 weeks along with another talent if Gordon leaves (maybe Hudson-Odoi on loan) then we should have some decent options.

Michael Lynch
58 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:05:37
There's some nonsense on Twitter linking us to Gabriel Barbosa. I love this quote about him from Tim Vickery:

“He’s 25 already, he had one go already in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica, and it was an absolute disaster. People spoke very badly of him, if he was chocolate he would eat himself, he swanned around like he was Pretty Boy Floyd."

Sign him!

Steve Shave
59 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:06:18
Some joker on twitter saying we've just landed Gabigol on a free, I thought it was serious for a minute. Feeling a little crushed now.
Mark Ryan
60 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:14:44
Sam @ 57, we can't have any more than 2 loans from other English PL clubs. We already have 2 players on loan and so Hudson-Odoi is a non starter
Rob Halligan
61 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:17:50
Mark # 60. Who’s the two? We paid for McNeil, Tarkowski was a free, so only Coady is on a loan. Onana was also bought.
Peter Hodgson
62 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:36:33
URGENT - Mr Lampard and Mr Thelwell.

Please get cracking on Brereton Diaz who seems a very reasonable choice at about the EFC price limit. We aren't asking for too much are we? And by the way we just don't need a striker to fill in for DCL, we need a striker who is going to score goals and provide competition for him as well. As DCL has proved, unexpected injuries happen all the time and unless some sort of miracle happens we don't have any strikers because they are all out on loan until the end of the season when it will be too late for us. I have ignored Rondon for obvious reasons.

Rob Halligan
63 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:37:29
Just remembered, we’ve got Vinagre on loan, but he came from Sporting Lisbon. So that still means we only have one on loan from an English premier league club.
Colin Glassar
64 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:46:00
Until recently I hardly knew anything about this lad but I’ve been scouring the different websites and forums and they all seem to agree that he’s a really good prospect.

So Billy boy, I know you read TW so get your finger out of your arse and get this kid in before it’s too late. Your dithering cost us Kyle Walker, Dele Ali (MK Dons) James Maddison, Riquelme Moutinho and Manuel Fernandes amongst others.

Don Alexander
65 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:48:29
Blackburn allegedly turned down a bid from Nice of £10mill today,
Kieran Kinsella
66 Posted 17/08/2022 at 20:11:19
Well it's almost Thursday and since our patched up squad rolled out last week end we have achieved the following:

Docuoure got injured

Mina's expected return date was extended

Kenwright has tried to turn the fans on AG by leaking he won't sign

Kenwright has agreed to let us get Joseph Yobo'ed again in Turkey

Great week from the best run club.

