The Rumour Mill

Everton make Joao Pedro inquiry

| 23/08/2022



As talk of Anthony Gordon leaving in a big-money move to Chelsea, Everton are said to have approached Watford regarding Joao Pedro who appeared close to joining Newcastle United.

After having an opening offer rejected, the Magpies have reportedly submitted a fresh bid of £30m plus add-ons for the Brazilian but now the Toffees, with a possible £50m+ injection of cash coming their way of Gordon leaves, could enter the race.

Everton are also said to be looking at Wolves winger Adama Traore who could be available for around £10m.





