Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton make Joao Pedro inquiry Lyndon Lloyd | 23/08/2022 8comments | Jump to last As talk of Anthony Gordon leaving in a big-money move to Chelsea, Everton are said to have approached Watford regarding Joao Pedro who appeared close to joining Newcastle United.After having an opening offer rejected, the Magpies have reportedly submitted a fresh bid of £30m plus add-ons for the Brazilian but now the Toffees, with a possible £50m+ injection of cash coming their way of Gordon leaves, could enter the race.Everton are also said to be looking at Wolves winger Adama Traore who could be available for around £10m. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Stu Darlington 1 Posted 23/08/2022 at 15:37:15 Another day,more names!Traore is a joke.Whatever happened to our alleged interest in Sarr from Watford? I thought he was a decent shout. Anthony A Hughes 2 Posted 23/08/2022 at 15:46:05 How about having a focused list of players 2 months back, a plan of what was required in what areas to strengthen the squad where it was weakest.Have first, second, third choices players for a position and get your business done early.This scattergun approach hoping to net players that were never real targets is nuts. Money wasted on players that we can't afford to lose.Why don't we hire a Director of Football? Oh wait... Sam Hoare 3 Posted 23/08/2022 at 15:46:48 Would love Pedro. In all honesty I think he's probably as good as Gordon now but younger and half the price. But I'd be very surprised if he picks us over Newcastle.Traore I'm not so keen on. World class at moving with the ball but not much else.Quite like the idea of Hudson-Odoi. Or Terrier from Rennes. Gakpo is great but expensive. Pino is very talented. Diaby or Thuram would be good. Or maybe a risk on someone like Popescu, Burkardt, Wahi, Almada, Plata, De La Vega etc Alan J Thompson 4 Posted 23/08/2022 at 15:56:03 I quite like Pedro from the little I have seen of him but if Watford have already turned down 25Mill from Newcastle as not enough then how in our financial position can we afford him and a decent target man striker? Gavin Johnson 5 Posted 23/08/2022 at 15:56:49 I'd really like us to buy a striker like Broja, Watkins or Toney and move to a 3-5-2 with one of the aforementioned once Dom is fit playing in a front two. Move the wingbacks further forward and get away from wingers who don't score! Fran Mitchell 6 Posted 23/08/2022 at 16:17:42 He's got skill, but end product lacks. Considering Newcastle bid £25 million and were rejected, but Villa agreed a £25 million fee for Sarr, I know who I'd prefer.Also, see Alfredo Morelos has been dropped and contact extension talks suspended.He's got a temperament. But on loan with an option to buy, he could be a decent option. Pete Neilson 7 Posted 23/08/2022 at 16:33:07 It'll also depend on whether any club will accept an upfront payment in Green Shield Stamps with settlement based on the balance of the Christmas savings club. Brian Murray 8 Posted 23/08/2022 at 16:34:48 The new Everton. pedro rondon and dobbin coming to a stadium near you. Got a certain ring to it