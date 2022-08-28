The Rumour Mill

Everton could bring Pereira back to the Premier League

Everton are said to be eyeing a move for former West Bromwich Albion player Matheus Pereira as the club continues to pursue targets ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Halil for the past year after leaving the Hawthorns having fallen out with then manager, Valérien Ismaël.

According to Sportsmail, Pereira is keen on returning to the Premier League and Leicester City have also been credited with serious interest in signing him.

Pereira was one of West Brom's most effective players during their most recent season in the top flight two years ago and scored 12 goals in 34 appearances from attacking midfield and out wide, weighing in with six assists.

In all he played 77 times for the Midlands club and scored 20 times after joining them from Sporting, initially on loan.



