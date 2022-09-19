The Rumour Mill

Interest in Allan from the Middle East

19/09/2022



Allan could yet leave Everton in the next couple of weeks amid speculation that he has admirers in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE is one of the countries where the window for incoming transfers is still open and, just like James Rodriguez last year and Bernard before him, the Blues' Brazilian midfielder is a possible target for clubs in the Middle East, specifically from the Pro League.

Frank Lampard might have hinted that that was a possibility for Allan who has fallen well down the pecking order at Goodison Park since the arrivals over the summer of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner.

Allan, signed by Carlo Ancelotti in the summer of 2020, is out of contract next summer and could be let go on a free transfer before the UEA transfer deadline on 4th October.

He was left out of yesterday's matchday squad to face West Ham entirely and Lampard was asked whether that was because he is lining up a move away from Merseyside.

“We’ll see, we’ll see, the manager said. He was out of the squad because you have got those decisions sometimes.

“So we will see over the next week or two.”

