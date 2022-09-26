The Rumour Mill

Reports suggest Man Utd are eying up Jordan Pickford

| 26/09/2022



The weekend has seen a host of reports expanding on the words of 'transfer guru' Fabrizio Romano to the effect that Manchester United will be looking to replace David De Gea with Jordan Pickford.

De Gea is now 31 and in the last year of his £350k-a-week contract and has been on the end of some critique for his early season performances, feeding suggestions that his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end. And in terms of a replacement, who better than England's Number 1 with Everton having something of a history when it comes to providing their best players with a convenient escape route down the East Lancs Road.

Whether it comes to that may depend on the coming weeks as Everton have reportedly been negotiating a new contract with Jordan Pickford since June. That should extend his current commitment to the club well beyond June 2024, thus substantially increasing the asking price for any transfer fee should the club eventually be persuaded to let him go.

One report even suggests that Everton have a readymade replacement in the form of Billy Crellin, who has only played one competitive match in an Everton shirt this season, a 3-3 draw in the Papa John's Trophy for the U21s, with Everton losing 10-9 on penalties. Last season, he played in just 3 games for the U23s, conceding 10 goals overall, so he may be a little way yet from the finished article.

