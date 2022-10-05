The Rumour Mill

US-run SPAC exploring Everton takeover

| 05/10/2022



According to Bloomberg news, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) headed up by the nephew of billionaire George Soros is interested in buying Farhad Moshiri out of his stakeholding in Everton FC.

The report claims that LAMF Global Ventures, registered in the Cayman Islands, run by Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and who were reported to have bid made a $3bn for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, are in exploratory talks with the club.

According to the report, based on information from sources who wished to remain anonymous, “there's no certainty [the deliberations will] result in a transaction” and that LAMF (which stands for Los Angeles Media Fund) are also pursuing interest in another European football club.

Former Everton director Keith Harris is named as one of the SPAC's advisors.

