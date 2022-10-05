Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill US-run SPAC exploring Everton takeover Lyndon Lloyd | 05/10/2022 8comments | Jump to last According to Bloomberg news, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) headed up by the nephew of billionaire George Soros is interested in buying Farhad Moshiri out of his stakeholding in Everton FC.The report claims that LAMF Global Ventures, registered in the Cayman Islands, run by Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and who were reported to have bid made a $3bn for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, are in exploratory talks with the club. According to the report, based on information from sources who wished to remain anonymous, “there's no certainty [the deliberations will] result in a transaction” and that LAMF (which stands for Los Angeles Media Fund) are also pursuing interest in another European football club.Former Everton director Keith Harris is named as one of the SPAC's advisors. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:14:58 The Echo goes on to explain that: SPACs are blank cheque companies that raise funds from investors via IPOs, with the investors having little knowledge of exactly what will be acquired aside from the industry where the SPAC will be seeking to acquire, or usually merge, with an existing private company, taking it public on the stock exchange.There is a ticking clock from the IPO, however, with SPACs generally having a period of between 18 and 24 months to find a merger partner after raising money, having to return funds, held in trust accounts, to investors if they are unsuccessful. The LAMF SPAC still has time on its side. The LAMF SPAC was set up with the intention to focus on opportunities in media, entertainment and sports, as well as within e-commerce and technology.Sounds like a purely speculative venture which can only have one purpose – to make money for its investors. A partial stake up to say 45% (ie, non-controlling) might be acceptable if Farhad needs the cash to complete the stadium, but a full-control buyout would sound highly dubious and questionable. Unless they want to buy my share too for say £7,500??? — which would value the club at a nice round One Billion Pounds! Brian Harrison 2 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:21:49 Anyone still believe what Moshiri said a few months back "Everton is not for sale". Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:24:50 Brian,If he's really looking for additional investors to provide cash now that his sugar-daddy has had the rug pulled away, then it seems he might have been telling the truth? Danny O’Neill 4 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:35:10 I don't think any business is never for sale if the right offer comes along Brian. Everything has its price and with the new stadium about to deliver, Everton is an inviting investment interests.I've watched the footage of the announcement of the new stadium. As much as I've advocated a new stadium for decades and its going to be iconic, great for the club, great for the city and great for the northern docks, it upsets me profoundly that we will leave Goodison. I'm emotional now thinking about it so goodness knows what I'll be like when the day comes.Right, soppy Danny aside and back on point, it is no surprise to me that the hawks are circling. The opportunity is there to be realised. On and off the pitch. I'd expect more of it to come. Dale Self 5 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:43:00 It really won't matter if 'M' runs it like a whorehouse rotation if Frank and Thelwell keep the football on track. 'M' should feel quite obligated to them both for saving his assssssssss. Brent Stephens 6 Posted 05/10/2022 at 17:48:37 If I read things correctly, a serious bid would indicate that the interested party sees us as potentially a sound investment, notwithstanding stadium build costs. Should that reassure us that the stadium build will be seen through to completion, if anybody doubts otherwise? Pat Kelly 7 Posted 05/10/2022 at 18:07:08 LAMF ? I thought it was LMFAO Dale Self 8 Posted 05/10/2022 at 18:19:24 Just got off the OUIJA board and here's what it means:ASSCLAMP F U Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb