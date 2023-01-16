Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton in talks with Felipe Lyndon Lloyd | 16/01/2023 37comments | Jump to last Everton and Wolves are reportedly in negotiations with the representatives of Brazilian defender Felipe. The 33-year-old is out of contract at Atletico Madrid this summer and is free to either sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs for next season or, as seems more likely, secure a cut-price move this month. Wolves were thought to be close to an agreement with Felipe at the end of last week but according to journalist Rudi Galetti, they are still in discussion while Everton are also holding their own talks with him. If there is anything to Everton's interest, it could pave the way for someone like Michael Keane or Mason Holgate to be sold this month while the club is said to be open to nominal offers for Yerry Mina whose contract is also up at the end of the season. Article continues below video content The Colombian hasn't featured in recent matches, with Ben Godrey preferred in a back three while Keane, who has been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, and Holgate haven't been in Premier League action for the Toffees in many weeks. Reader Comments (37) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 07:55:44 Just what a team that can't score goals needs. Unbelievable Stu Darlington 2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 08:41:15 Well said, Paul.Also, he won't come cheap.Maybe on a free but he'll want big wages and a long contract.We could still sell Holgate,Keane or Mina if the intention is to raise money to buy an attacker, we've got plenty of centre backs already. A little late in the window however to be getting involved in protracted negotiations.My despair deepens daily. Joe McMahon 3 Posted 16/01/2023 at 08:59:48 I'm with you here Paul. This is exactly whatva team that doesn't score goals needs. The vision of this club is pitiful. Us Evertonians are gonna bit hit hard. This team is going down, and if I'm being honest doesn't deserve to be in the premier league. The club and team offer zero entertainment, and haven't done for many years. Thanks Bill! Christy Ring 4 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:19:23 Didn't Lampard say in his press conference it's forwards we need. I see where Trossard had a falling out with the manager, wasn't in the Brighton squad on Saturday. He's not signing a new contract and free in the summer. There's a player whose definitely an upgrade, would he even consider Everton, money talks? Eric Myles 5 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:52:14 I could understand if he was a 22 year old, an investment for the future. But a 33 year old defender when we need forwards???Unless the fee is nominal and we sell a.n. other at a high price to fund a striker and just use Felipe as cover. Si Pulford 6 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:53:01 Maybe its part of a wider strategy to provide cover after selling Mina, Keane and Holgate to provide finds for a striker? Would make sense but I'm not holding my breath. Rob Halligan 7 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:55:40 Just reported on SSN, and also the red echo………….Bournemouth swoop firstAnother one bites the dust for Everton as Bournemouth agree a deal with Lorient for winger Dango Ouattara.The fee is believed to be £20 million for the attacker as Everton were reportedly interested in making a move as Frank Lampard is keen on making additions to his attacking ranks.The search goes on Lampard and Everton as the January window is beyond the half way point. Nick Page 8 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:57:05 West Ham bid £25m for Lorient striker Moffi. Meanwhile, EFC Directors still hiding behind the sofa. Kunal Desai 9 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:58:04 Calling it out now, I don't think we will bring anyone in. IF we do it will be some last minute loan option that's on similar levels to Rondon. Pat Kelly 10 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:02:19 Building a team for the Championship John Raftery 11 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:08:52 I hope I am wrong but I suspect our club is pretending to be interested in signings when the reality is we have no money to pay a transfer fee. Hence our efforts to bring players in will be restricted to loans or Dele type signings. James Newcombe 12 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:11:27 Is this a joke? Do they want to be relegated? They don’t seem to be doing much to avert it. Nick Page 13 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:16:04 We won’t sign anyone. We’re halfway through Jan and window closes in two weeks. Given it normally takes a month for us to sign anyone from rumour to bidding up their value and then overpaying to finally getting them in on inflated wages, we’re well out of time. The mistakes were made in the summer, and that was for all to see. So if they had one ounce of actual intelligence regarding these matters, rather then the usual hoping it gets better and fixes itself, they would have spent the last 6m scouring the market to bring in recruits before the 1st Jan. What an absolute shambles of a football club. Stephen Davies 14 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:18:07 Outtara who we were linked with and supposedly in talks with has agreed to join Bournemouth Tony Everan 15 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:18:37 I think you maybe right John, we are asking for loans to buy etc and the selling clubs are saying no. If it’s true we wanted Ouattarra and were financially outmuscled by Bournemouth then this confirms it.Just maybe Moshiri is about to pull his head out of the sand and replace the manger with someone who can motivate and organise the team better and get some points on the board. They are holding fire until the new man is in so the new players bought align to his plan.Wishful thinking. Rob Baker 16 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:21:18 We need to be looking at hungry League 1 or even 2 players ready to step up to the championship next season. Dave Abrahams 17 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:31:01 Rob (16), Everton are looking at a young lad with Morecambe, along with a few other clubs, I think he would be well worth signing and doubt he would cost more than £1M but could be a sound investment for the future. Clive Rogers 18 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:42:57 Players now would sooner go to Bourmouth than us? What a disgrace. Lenny Fisher 20 Posted 16/01/2023 at 11:55:53 Well if the boys in the board ain’t bothered about the club,why would the players,fans,or any other Tom,Dick,or Harry give a toss about the club..After bringing in Beneathus,Fat Sam and the like,I vowed not to give my patronage to the slime ballKen wrong and his stooges. Christy Ring 21 Posted 16/01/2023 at 11:56:11 I believe B’mouth have the money upfront, just like last summer we’re trying to do deals in instalments unbelievable. That’s why we’re only able to bring in average players. Does the owner and our useless board know we need new players to stay up. Jim Bennings 22 Posted 16/01/2023 at 12:14:27 Money talks, sadly Everton no longer have any to spend.We don't strengthen our attacking options this January window then we will go down, and we will already be down before Bournemouth rock up at Goodison on the last day of the season.In Walter Smith's first season, he knew we were heading down if we didn't sign a striker, he brought Kevin Campbell in on loan, paired with Francis Jeffers and well for the rest of 1999 the goals just flowed.It appears that this concept is now rocket science to those at Everton Football Club. Danny O’Neill 23 Posted 16/01/2023 at 12:19:38 Lenny, we'll never stop being bothered about Everton.I was up, sometimes in the middle of the night thinking about them.I've never known any different in reality.I know, I'm a fool who can't help himself. Eric Myles 24 Posted 16/01/2023 at 12:53:26 Nick #13, and when we so get someone in in the last day of the window it's 4 or 5 matches before they're deemed fit enough to sit on the subs bench, and another couple before their feet touch a blade of grass!!!And by then it's all too late. When they could have chased options ready to sign in the dotted line as soon as the window opened. Christy Ring 25 Posted 16/01/2023 at 13:41:26 Another striker linked, Moffi on his way to West Ham, he's scored one less than Mbappe in the French league, and now we're linked with Antonio the 32year old forward. Denis Richardson 26 Posted 16/01/2023 at 13:53:06 Pretty much every other club buying, including mighty Bournemouth(!), except for dear old Everton.Team would struggle to score in a brothel (unless working as v.cheap gigalos).Had almost a year to sign another striker (I don’t count Maupay) given we knew last Jan Richarlison was going and DCL is permanently semi crocked and can’t just rely on him in any case.So obvious what the team needs but we shell out on ever more wingers, midfields and defenders. All of whom can’t score. Truly mind boggling. Squad would however make a great 460 or 550 formation. Doffing cap to the ex legend Moyes for the number of games we played without anyone up top. The nightmare will no less come full circle as Moyes is reappointed Everton manager after the West Ham game. Paul Kossoff 27 Posted 16/01/2023 at 14:46:40 Everton have opened loan talks with Atalanta and Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, 31.Everyone and his mom are beating us in bringing players in, come on Bill,do you want us relegated? Well I think you do actually. James Newcombe 28 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:10:44 So we're in for Zapata an oft-injured 31y/o Colombian forward, while Villa go for a 19y/o Colombian forward in Duran. Both internationals. I wonder which might be the more sustainable strategy? Andrew McLawrence 29 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:19:35 Feels like even the club have given up. Everyone around us strengthening and, not unsurprisingly, given the current clusterfeck of aggravation, disharmony and players being harassed in the street, no one wants to come to plucky little Everton. Embarrassing doesn't even come close. My youngest joked last year about looking forward to welcoming Burton Albion to the new stadium. He might be right. Nathan Ford 30 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:33:39 16 days into January knowing the team can barely score and all the other teams appear to be doing business to strengthen their squad's and we are pussy footing around a 33 year old centre back. I honestly do not know what's going on. The financial aspects of relegation would make you think we should be acting quickly but nothing is happening at all. I just flabbergasted by the whole situation. Sad as it we are acting like we want to go down John Graham 31 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:39:16 Unbelievable totally unbelievable, but now expected as this shows Kenwrights and Everton's total lack of the ability to run a football club.Both Bournemouth and Villa sign young strikers for under £20 million who will still have some value even if they fail and will probably be on average wages, but we go for an old defender and are linked to an old striker who will probably expect 2 or 3 year deals on top wages and then if they fail or struggle with injuries we will either have to pay them off or they will use up places for any new signings.What a load of total amateurs. Rob Jones 32 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:45:54 For fuck's sake, we don't need a defender! I swear to God, the useless prick is actually TRYING to get sacked. Jay Harris 33 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:49:19 It seems fear and a sense of hopelessness have engulfed the club with Moshirir being totally disinterested and spending any spare time hes got finding a buyer.Kenwright will continue his mighty contribution from his London flat, Dbb is hiding somewhere at gome and Sharpy and Ingles are cosying up to some part time security guards who advised them to stay home.Frank is a beaten man and Thelwell's got noone to talk to.If were talking about generating funds how about selling Maupay and McNeill to anyone who will cough up a bit of cash.I am disgusted at the mateurish approach Everton has adopted in this crisis.Grow some balls people we need leadership and a champion right now not a collection of cowards all growing fat off the club. Clive Rogers 34 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:52:30 Jay, it is more likely they will sell Pickford to Spurs. Who would buy Maupay and NcNeil? Chris Donnelly 35 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:05:46 The title Moyes got of dithering Dave, is now definitely void!!! The only way forward is to not turn up to games!!!MOSHIRI/USMANOV will finally understand what it is to lose money!!No fans, no money, sponsors will abandon their contracts. We are going down as it stands, so why should we pay our hard earned money into their deep corrupt negligent pockets.We have been abandoned by the club we all love and care about, the fans don’t matter. What they don’t understand is, players come and go, owners come and go, but the lifeblood of our club is the fans, the community, the honour of the shirt, the history, all this regime is doing is throwing it all down the drain.October we knew we needed goal scorers, January 1st should have been the day we had 2 or 3 players unveiled holding the shirt. Where is the forward planning? Where is the dedication to their jobs? If there is no money, then be straight with us, don’t drag us along with bulls*#t. We have now lost 2 games in the time we could have signed a striker with somekind of knowledge of where the goal is, two games that were reasonably winnable. Maybe it might take a relegation to force the sale of the club. I know Newcastle fans that wanted to be relegated before Ashley left, just so they could force him out. It is getting close to that now for us.What a thing to have on your financial portfolio, the first owner to get the club relegated from the top flight in 72 years. I’m not an accountant, but Mr Moshiri fix those numbers!!! BOYCOTT THE NEXT HOME GAME!!! It’s the only way this corruption is going to stop in our club.I’d also invite the FA and any other government agency to have a look into who really owns Everton FC, cos it sure isn’t Moshiri. John Graham 36 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:22:14 Is it possible for Thelwell or his team of scouts to actually get off their fat backsides and find us a couple of strikers instead of waiting for agents of old injury prone money grabbing players to get in touch. Get rid of the dross, Davis, Keane, Holgate, McNeil, Maupay, Gordon, Mina ( injury prone ) Coleman ( sadly finished) Awobi ( does nothing apart for run around) and get in some young eager players either from our U 21's or poach them from other U 21 teams. Soren Moyer 37 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:45:41 It seems our scouting is limited to watching live footy on TV and / or reading TransferMarkt.com! Tom Bowers 38 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:55:22 What a load of crap. If it is in anyway's true it would be typical of the way Everton are being handled at present. Get in a 33 year old defender instead of some class attacking options.Boo Hoo Blues board !!!!! 