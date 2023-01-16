The Rumour Mill

Everton in talks with Felipe

| 16/01/2023



Everton and Wolves are reportedly in negotiations with the representatives of Brazilian defender Felipe.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Atletico Madrid this summer and is free to either sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs for next season or, as seems more likely, secure a cut-price move this month.

Wolves were thought to be close to an agreement with Felipe at the end of last week but according to journalist Rudi Galetti, they are still in discussion while Everton are also holding their own talks with him.

If there is anything to Everton's interest, it could pave the way for someone like Michael Keane or Mason Holgate to be sold this month while the club is said to be open to nominal offers for Yerry Mina whose contract is also up at the end of the season.

The Colombian hasn't featured in recent matches, with Ben Godrey preferred in a back three while Keane, who has been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, and Holgate haven't been in Premier League action for the Toffees in many weeks.

