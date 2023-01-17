The Rumour Mill

Everton lodge firm offer for Danjuma

Everton have made reportedly made their interest in winger Arnaut Danjuma official by making an official offer to Villarreal.

The club held talks with represenatives of the one-time Dutch international in London over the weekend but face competition from Nottingham Forest and his former club, Bournemouth.

Everton were thought to be offering a loan deal with an option to but Danjuma in the summer if all goes well but there were some suggestions that the Spanish club wanted to bring in a replacement first.

The Blues have been ramping up their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements this month to bolster a forward line that has scored just 15 goals all season while Everton have dropped into the relegation zone on the back of an awful run of 10 defeats in 13 games.

Manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure to improve results but he has the backing of owner Farhad Moshiri for now, while it is hoped that new signings will help in turning the team's fortunes on the pitch.

