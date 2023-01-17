Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton lodge firm offer for Danjuma Lyndon Lloyd | 17/01/2023 16comments | Jump to last Everton have made reportedly made their interest in winger Arnaut Danjuma official by making an official offer to Villarreal. The club held talks with represenatives of the one-time Dutch international in London over the weekend but face competition from Nottingham Forest and his former club, Bournemouth. Everton were thought to be offering a loan deal with an option to but Danjuma in the summer if all goes well but there were some suggestions that the Spanish club wanted to bring in a replacement first. The Blues have been ramping up their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements this month to bolster a forward line that has scored just 15 goals all season while Everton have dropped into the relegation zone on the back of an awful run of 10 defeats in 13 games. Article continues below video content Manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure to improve results but he has the backing of owner Farhad Moshiri for now, while it is hoped that new signings will help in turning the team's fortunes on the pitch. Reader Comments (16) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mal van Schaick 1 Posted 17/01/2023 at 17:53:47 Let’s hope we get him in before Bournemouth. Dermot O'Brien 2 Posted 17/01/2023 at 17:54:57 I thought he was gone to Bournemouth? Hopefully the first of many decent attacking players. Ian Jones 3 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:07:43 I think Bournemouth signed Ouattara so perhaps they don't need both. Tony Everan 4 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:24:07 He's an upgrade on what we've got so get him so he can help bring the points home on Saturday.The world will feel slightly different with a forward that can hurt teams coupled with a win against the Hammers.Can't stop there though, we need a back up/ challenger to Calvert-Lewin. No way we can gamble again on his fitness. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:34:46 Unai Emery has made Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma a priority for his Aston Villa side this month – despite rivals Everton opening talks with the La Liga club to sign the Dutch attacker. I doubt we will get him now, sad but true. 🙄 Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:58:24 Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT last week that the winger is Emery’s top transfer target for Villa this month, and could look to a reunion with the Dutchman before the window closes on 31st January. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:02:12 PaulI read earlier that Geri Deulofeu is Villa's top target. Tony Abrahams 8 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:31:08 Stay away from Cloggies, because we have never had a good one at our club. Peter Carpenter 9 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:32:10 Ray Atteveld still the best? Bill Gall 10 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:37:29 Lampard has the full backing of Farhad Moshiri, only if he does not ask for any money to buy players. So 3 weeks into the transfer window and no positive signs of any movement of players in or out. I wouldn't let these clowns organize my kid's birthday party. Iain Johnston 11 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:46:47 When will the penny drop? When will we all realise that there will be no signings this month?If we bring anyone in it'll be loans and sicknote players over 30 such as Welbeck & Antonio. Bill Gall 12 Posted 17/01/2023 at 20:09:45 See Sir Jim Ratcliffe one of Britain's richest men has put in an offer for Man Utd. I wonder if he has talked to anyone else as he said some Premier League clubs are asking too much. I doubt if he talked to Everton – even if Bill Kenwright offered free West End tickets. Tony Abrahams 13 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:41:58 Atteveld, and Heitenga are the only two Dutch nationals who have applied themselves properly whilst employed by Everton. Brian Denton 14 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:46:12 I think you can, nay must, add Andy Van de Shandy to that list Tony. Tom Bowers 15 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:53:00 It's quite obvious Everton have no more money and the crap they still have are using up most of the wages bill.Loan deals for over-the-hill has-beens are all we are reported to be able to secure. A band-aid answer to stopping the blood-letting.It doesn't work for Everton and never has.The club appears to be scraping the barrel.Struggling West Ham and Moyes look certain to hammer another nail in our coffin this weekend.Very hard to be optimistic after what we have been painfully experiencing this season especially the last two months. Denis Richardson 16 Posted 17/01/2023 at 22:15:21 Don't seem to have a pot to piss in by all accounts.Still cannot believe we didn't bite Chelsea's hand off when they offered £60m(!) for Gordon barely 5 months ago. Just what were they thinking?