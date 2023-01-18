The Rumour Mill

Everton linked with out-of-favour Dembélé

| 18/01/2023



Everton are reportedly tracking Moussa Dembélé's situation at Olympique Lyonnais and could make a move for the striker this month to head off any competition even though he is out of contract at the French club in the summer.

Dembélé, formerly for Fulham and Celtic, has largely been displaced from his regular starting role by Alexander Lacazette and might jump at the chance to leave Groupama Stadium this month and return to the UK rather than wait until the end of the season.

Everton are in desperate need of striking reinforcements as they seek to pull themselves off the bottom of the Premier League and avoid a protracted battle against relegation and have been linked with the likes of Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, West Ham's Mickael Antonio and Aston Villa's Danny Ings in recent days.

West Ham themselves are now reportedly vying for Zapata who could end up commanding a fee as high as €20m if his club won't allow him to go out on loan which could force the Blues to look elsewhere.

Article continues below video content

Dembélé was a hit in Scotland, scoring almost a goal every two games for Celtic, form he continued with Lyon in 2018-19 and picked up again in 2020-21 and 2021-22, that latest campaign seeing him hit the net 21 times in 30 appearances.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb