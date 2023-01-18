Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton linked with out-of-favour Dembélé Lyndon Lloyd | 18/01/2023 2comments | Jump to last Everton are reportedly tracking Moussa Dembélé's situation at Olympique Lyonnais and could make a move for the striker this month to head off any competition even though he is out of contract at the French club in the summer. Dembélé, formerly for Fulham and Celtic, has largely been displaced from his regular starting role by Alexander Lacazette and might jump at the chance to leave Groupama Stadium this month and return to the UK rather than wait until the end of the season. Everton are in desperate need of striking reinforcements as they seek to pull themselves off the bottom of the Premier League and avoid a protracted battle against relegation and have been linked with the likes of Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, West Ham's Mickael Antonio and Aston Villa's Danny Ings in recent days. West Ham themselves are now reportedly vying for Zapata who could end up commanding a fee as high as €20m if his club won't allow him to go out on loan which could force the Blues to look elsewhere. Article continues below video content Dembélé was a hit in Scotland, scoring almost a goal every two games for Celtic, form he continued with Lyon in 2018-19 and picked up again in 2020-21 and 2021-22, that latest campaign seeing him hit the net 21 times in 30 appearances. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Martyn Thickitt 1 Posted 18/01/2023 at 05:45:29 I would have took a chance on him when he was at Celtic, not a bad player at least he knows where the net is. Gavin Johnson 2 Posted 18/01/2023 at 05:47:30 A much better option than Zapata for me. Zapata is 31 and only scored 1 in 11 since a massive injury. Reminds me of the Yak after his achilles injury at Everton. Not sure he's the same player.Meanwhile, Dembele is younger and done it in Britain before with Fulham and Celtic. I really hope we can get this one over the line, but we still need Danjuma or Elanga to have a fighting chance of staying up this season. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb