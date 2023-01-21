The Rumour Mill

Everton hierarchy to meet over Lampard's future

Frank Lampard's future as Everton manager is to be discussed by Everton's Board of Directors in the wake of the team's latest defeat.

According to Twitter-based source El Bobble, the club's owner Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the hierarchy "are to meet" to consider whether or not to retain Lampard as head coach following today's 2-0 defeat to West Ham. He doesn't specify when that will be, although the rumour is that it is taking place tonight.

The loss, Everton's seventh in eight games in all competitions, keeps the Blues in the bottom three and further dims the prospect of the club remaining in the Premier League this season.

Lampard was hired almost a year ago following the sacking of Rafael Benitez after a similarly poor run of form put Everton in danger of being relegated last season.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss managed to keep the club in the top flight with a game to spare but it needed some inspirational performances from Richarlison and Jordan Pickford, unprecented backing from the supporters and an almost improbable comeback from 2-0 against Crystal Palace to confirm survival last May.

So far this season, Lampard has overseen the worst sequence of results over the first 20 matches in a League season in Everton's history with just three wins.

