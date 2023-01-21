Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton hierarchy to meet over Lampard's future Lyndon Lloyd | 21/01/2023 11comments | Jump to last Frank Lampard's future as Everton manager is to be discussed by Everton's Board of Directors in the wake of the team's latest defeat. According to Twitter-based source El Bobble, the club's owner Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the hierarchy "are to meet" to consider whether or not to retain Lampard as head coach following today's 2-0 defeat to West Ham. He doesn't specify when that will be, although the rumour is that it is taking place tonight. The loss, Everton's seventh in eight games in all competitions, keeps the Blues in the bottom three and further dims the prospect of the club remaining in the Premier League this season. Lampard was hired almost a year ago following the sacking of Rafael Benitez after a similarly poor run of form put Everton in danger of being relegated last season. Article continues below video content The former Derby and Chelsea boss managed to keep the club in the top flight with a game to spare but it needed some inspirational performances from Richarlison and Jordan Pickford, unprecented backing from the supporters and an almost improbable comeback from 2-0 against Crystal Palace to confirm survival last May. So far this season, Lampard has overseen the worst sequence of results over the first 20 matches in a League season in Everton's history with just three wins. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Joshua Steadman 1 Posted 21/01/2023 at 22:35:58 When? Barry Rathbone 2 Posted 21/01/2023 at 22:52:39 Even if no one is lined up we are in "something has to be done" territory inevitably meaning "bye Frank".Shame really but that's footy. They'll be lining up around Stanley Park for the Goodison gig and the big payoff in 12 months. Gaute Lie 3 Posted 21/01/2023 at 22:55:00 Sure Lampard is a Nice guy. He is clueless as a coach, or manager. We are going down faster than a bullet and Lampard is in charge of firing this bullet. He should never have gotten this Job. That fault comes to the board.But Lampard is the worst coach I've ever seen in the PL. Totally clueless. He should resign if he had any decency..New coach to prepare us for the hardship waiting us in the championship NOW!! ENOUGH MISERY!! Robert Tressell 4 Posted 21/01/2023 at 22:56:28 For me, the issue is now whether the position can be salvaged at all. Dyche might be the guy to scrape our way to survival - but there are probably better people to try to reset the club and take us back up if we go down. And what about players? It's been blatantly obvious since Richarlison left that we needed more quality up front / wide. Jay Harris 5 Posted 21/01/2023 at 22:58:43 Too late already.Should have been done when the world cup was on giving time to find a new manager. James Stewart 6 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:10:59 Too little too late John Raftery 7 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:16:01 It’s unlikely but I wonder how supporters would react now if Vitor Pereira was appointed. Joshua Steadman 8 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:16:22 I don't think he will be sacked. David McMullen 9 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:21:46 Who's making the decision then? Moshiri isn't. That leaves the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse. Isn't it great how our board is so revered? Kunal Desai 10 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:23:31 Going to need more than a point per game to survive given that we've taken 15 points from 20 played. Another 7 wins from 18 games looks an almighty task considering majority of our remaining home fixtures are against top 10 opposition.1 win in 14 and they still require a board meeting to discuss. Clueless idiots Jerome Shields 11 Posted 21/01/2023 at 23:23:42 Yes he should be gone, but there are changes needed at the Club and it should not be only him that is going. Really the sequence has been-Inadequate and dysfunctional Board - employment of unsuitable and unqualified people - allowing and pursuing a football structure built on Everton connections and not performance- Unprofessional Interference and a failed transfer policy- not having a clue about contract negotiations-outdated methods in preparation and a archaic rest recovery regime-a failed youth development policy - the employment of poor Managers and coaches.Resulting in a eventual and inevitable race to the bottom, where Everton now find themselves.Actually the meeting of the hierarchy is a meeting of idiots that have contributed to all the above and some of them should have never have been let near a Football Club. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb