Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Doucouré banned from training by Lampard Lyndon Lloyd | 23/01/2023 21comments | Jump to last Abdoulaye Doucouré has been training on his own and was omitted from the squad that travelled to West Ham this past weekend after falling out with Frank Lampard according to a report. Dominic King in the Daily Mail claims that the Mali international was barred from training with the rest of the first team following a dressing-room row after the home defeat to Southampton nine days ago. In The Times, meanwhile, Paul Joyce reports that it was Doucouré standing up for team-mate Idrissa Gueye that got him into trouble with Lampard but his refusal to let the matter drop continued the impasse at Finch Farm last week, prompting Lampard to freeze him out. The former Watford midfielder, who arrived on a £20m transfer when Carlo Ancelotti was manager at Goodison Park, is out of contract at the end of the season and had been linked with a move away this month. It had been expected that he would get an opportunity to fight his way back into the side against Saints when Alex Iwobi was stretchered off against Manchester United on 7th January but the Nigerian's injury was far less serious than thought and he played the full 90 minutes of the next game. It is not clear yet whether Doucouré will be reintergrated into the squad now that Lampard has left the club. Original Source: Daily Mail Reader Comments (21) Mick O'Malley 2 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:51:30 Another player who has been a big disappointment, he contributes absolutely sweet FA assist and goal wise, his passing is very hit and miss, and is hardly the swashbuckling ball carrying midfielder we thought we were getting, basically another bang average player who doesn’t do anything particularly well Alan J Thompson 3 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:57:11 This could be a step in the right direction if we can get them altogether in a Southport Chinese restaurant. Darren Hind 4 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:02:33 We don't need another Mongolian lamb to the slaughter like Sheedy Will Mabon 5 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:04:58 Gawd blimey it's all going off. Sean Roe 6 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:10:33 I thought they'd all been banned from training they way they perform on the pitch. Will Mabon 7 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:13:02 Sean :-) Dale Self 8 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:38:03 Join together with the banned! Justin Doone 9 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:57:22 If anyone thought Doucoure was a player, you must have mixed-up him up with another Doucoure.I wonder if he's actually the centre back or keeper?In fact put him upfront and let him scare players in the opposition box rather than his own. Stu Darlington 10 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:58:20 Probably asked him for the address of Harry Redknaps dog so he could complete his tax return! Jim Bennings 11 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:05:29 Banned from training probably because Lampard who was a great player quickly sussed that Doucoure can't control a football. Peter Carpenter 12 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:18:12 Now unbanned? An unlikely rebel. Andrew James 13 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:25:05 I went to a few games as an away fan at Watford when he was there. Yet some of our fans were raving about him and I could not really see why.I could have understood us buying him under Silva who presumably knew him but we bought him during Ancelotti's only summer which was bizarre like Silva had left behind notes to Brands insisting this guy was worth it? Then there were rumours swirling that he wasn't even known by Ancelotti.The times I have seen him, I have always thought there is a really good player in there somewhere but he just makes silly errors. His first touch is poor, he often over-hits the ball, looks clumsy and needs five yards to compose himself into a run with the ball. In theory he should be a really good box-to-box midfielder with a few goals to his name but that just has not come about. He's been so irrelevant for about eighteen months that I even forgot he was in our squad this season. Tony Abrahams 14 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:31:48 I remember him getting injured during the empty seats season, and being very badly missed, but he’s another who hasn’t done very good since this period, and obviously struggles trying to play a technical game. I’m obviously taking the piss, but we have been that slow under Lampard, that it’s hard to pick out any player, that has improved? Some might say Demari Gray, but I think this is just because he’s the only player who tries to run forward with the ball, and Iwobi, has also had a few better games, but neither him or Gray, would get into a team in the top half of the table, on a regular basis imo. Kieran Kinsella 15 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:35:30 It's being reported elsewhere that other players were involved in the row with Frank. Separately it's been reported that Michael Keane has been excluded from the squad since Southampton but no indication if that's because he was also rowing with Frank or if he was just excluded based on form. Oliver Molloy 16 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:43:11 Looking for a move, and who could blame him. Anthony A Hughes 17 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:45:56 Glad to see the back,of him, poor footballer with very little football intelligence Andrew James 19 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:21:32 KieranIf that is true then it is very sad but also raises a few questions. It is sad given the rapport Frank seemed to have with the players when we stayed up last season. But I would love to know who these difficult players are in the dressing room as these rumours come up every so often. If there is some sort of clique in there that has been consistent in the last few years, it would explain a lot. I just couldn't see who it could be unless Seamus is somewhat more rebellious than I ever had him down as?!! Darren Hind 20 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:37:37 A certain Italian manager described Doucoure as being somebody who could "play no 10 or in front of the back four. A certain Italian manager described Doucoure as being somebody who could "play no 10 or in front of the back four. Great in transition, Fantastic box to box"He wasnt taking the piss though. Oh no.I feel so gratefully. Kieran Kinsella 21 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:43:19 DarrenThe same guy allegedly said Dunc was equipped for Real Madrid and gave Holgate a huge pay rise. Clearly an idiot. A Dwyer 22 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:00:13 Just get rid, see if we can get another 4 or more gone with him, too many over paid average players in the squad anyway.