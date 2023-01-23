The Rumour Mill

Doucouré banned from training by Lampard

23/01/2023



Abdoulaye Doucouré has been training on his own and was omitted from the squad that travelled to West Ham this past weekend after falling out with Frank Lampard according to a report.

Dominic King in the Daily Mail claims that the Mali international was barred from training with the rest of the first team following a dressing-room row after the home defeat to Southampton nine days ago.

In The Times, meanwhile, Paul Joyce reports that it was Doucouré standing up for team-mate Idrissa Gueye that got him into trouble with Lampard but his refusal to let the matter drop continued the impasse at Finch Farm last week, prompting Lampard to freeze him out.

The former Watford midfielder, who arrived on a £20m transfer when Carlo Ancelotti was manager at Goodison Park, is out of contract at the end of the season and had been linked with a move away this month.

It had been expected that he would get an opportunity to fight his way back into the side against Saints when Alex Iwobi was stretchered off against Manchester United on 7th January but the Nigerian's injury was far less serious than thought and he played the full 90 minutes of the next game.

It is not clear yet whether Doucouré will be reintergrated into the squad now that Lampard has left the club.

Original Source: Daily Mail

