Everton eyeing Arnautovic move

| 25/01/2023



Marko Arnautovic is the latest forward player to be linked with Everton, with The Telegraph suggesting that the club are considering a move for the Bologna man.

Formerly of Stoke City, Evertonians chiefly associate Arnautovic's name with the trauma of a 4-3 home defeat to the Potters in December 2015 in which he scored the winner with an injury-time penalty.

It was the kind of defensive meltdown that led to Roberto Martinez losing the Blues' managerial job later that season.

Since leaving Stoke, Arnautovic had a spell at West Ham before leaving for China and then returned to Europe with Bologna where he has been scoring at a rate of almost a goal every two games.

Despite turning 34 this coming April, Arnautovic, who was on Manchester United's radar last summer, would be looking for a two-year deal according to The Telegraph.

Sam Wallace reports that the Blues were again eyeing Watford's Joao Pedro but he is currently injured. Either deal would probably be predicated on the club selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle before the transfer deadline.

