Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton eyeing Arnautovic move Lyndon Lloyd | 25/01/2023 22comments | Jump to last Marko Arnautovic is the latest forward player to be linked with Everton, with The Telegraph suggesting that the club are considering a move for the Bologna man. Formerly of Stoke City, Evertonians chiefly associate Arnautovic's name with the trauma of a 4-3 home defeat to the Potters in December 2015 in which he scored the winner with an injury-time penalty. It was the kind of defensive meltdown that led to Roberto Martinez losing the Blues' managerial job later that season. Since leaving Stoke, Arnautovic had a spell at West Ham before leaving for China and then returned to Europe with Bologna where he has been scoring at a rate of almost a goal every two games. Article continues below video content Despite turning 34 this coming April, Arnautovic, who was on Manchester United's radar last summer, would be looking for a two-year deal according to The Telegraph. Sam Wallace reports that the Blues were again eyeing Watford's Joao Pedro but he is currently injured. Either deal would probably be predicated on the club selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle before the transfer deadline. Reader Comments (22) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Marshall 1 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:28:58 Joao Pedro is going to be upset at that typo! Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:32:39 Wouldn't it be a better idea to get a manager first? Soren Moyer 3 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:33:25 NEXT! Mal van Schaick 4 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:35:42 Too old. Not good enough. Another guess, and stab in the dark. Kieran Kinsella 5 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:40:30 He said this six years ago when he was youngish:“Ronald Koeman tried to persuade me to move to Everton. Romelu Lukaku also phoned me to ask if I would join them, and I found that a great honour,” Arnautovic told SportMagazin in Austria.“But nonetheless I rang Mark Hughes and told him: ‘Get the paperwork ready – I'll extend my stay with Stoke."Why would he want him now that he's about 50? Michael Lynch 6 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:44:00 A 2-year deal? Someone is having a laugh. Bill Gienapp 7 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:44:09 He was sort of the poor man's Mirallas back in the day. I'm not sure what he is now. Bill Fairfield 8 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:52:03 While we’re at it, why don’t we sign Frank? He’s doing nothing. Peter Carpenter 9 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:54:32 What, again? Ed Prytherch 10 Posted 25/01/2023 at 19:59:12 Just what we don't need. Injury-prone and questionable attitude. Pat Kelly 11 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:01:18 The days of anyone decent wanting to join us are gone. Tony McNulty 12 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:04:21 Is Yakubu available? Iakovos Iasonidis 13 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:08:03 I wanted him 10 years ago... like Yarmolenko. Jesus wept. Iakovos Iasonidis 14 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:09:37 Bill Fairfield #8 — brilliant post! A good laugh is what I needed! John Graham 15 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:12:12 Probably just a load of manure to fill an empty news slot but, if it is true, it just proves Thelwell is not up to the job and needs to pack his bags and move on. Gary Johnson 16 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:14:36 Why not just apologise to Rondon… who was at least 1 second faster than this bloke over 10 yards. Jason Hewly 17 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:16:04 Kanu is available, and he's only 32. Fran Mitchell 18 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:29:06 Why not pursue Viktor Gyökeres, he seems what we need in terms of attributes and, as we now have to realistically plan for should the worst happen, would also be an asset in the Championship.We don't need people who are going to come in, command big wages, and have nothing to offer in 6 months.Same issue with the Ziyech links.Seems all very short-sighted, which, unfortunately, is no surprise. Tony Everan 19 Posted 25/01/2023 at 20:52:41 Dysfunctional horse before cart nonsense. Who the on earth is targeting this player?. Will the new manager want him ? Will he be useful to his system ? In fact it must be fake news put out by his agent. Fran, Gyorkeres a better call, but surely we are not going to be signing players until we know for certain who the manager will be. Fran Mitchell 20 Posted 25/01/2023 at 21:08:23 Tony, well, we have 6 days. Last time we left it to getting a new manager resulted in van de beek and Dele Ali.Of course, our club is so dysfunctional that I don't expect anything to be done properly, but surely the DoF would be identifying the players (or would have already), possibly whilst talking to the managerial candidate, and getting the deals done.But I very much guess our line of transfer business is dictated by which agents call us and who they offer to us, rather than us identifying players and contacting their agent/club.Do we have have a scouting department? Honest question. Robert Tressell 21 Posted 25/01/2023 at 21:52:21 The new manager is not going to get backed in the market. He is going to be given whatever we can get for next to nothing. These won't be his choices. These will be entirely agent driven offerings. It has nothing to do with scouts, it is about what is available to a club with no money. Our scouts, Thelwell etc all know who the players are who can make a difference. These range from fairly established players to what are often called hidden gems. But these players cost actual money, up front. No money is being released for players. The money dried up about 18 months ago.These players also have offers from clubs with managers, with prospects etc. As we've seen with Danjuma, players worth having won't want to join. Kieran Kinsella 22 Posted 25/01/2023 at 22:03:09 RobertI suppose you could argue that with no money, we won't find much better than Garner or Townsend who theoretically should be fit soon? If that is the case. I'd sooner so us go short-term with a Hail Mary on Sam or Dyche who might keep somehow with what we have. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. 