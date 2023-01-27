The Rumour Mill

£20m bid for Sheffield United striker rejected

| 27/01/2023



Everton have had a €23m bid for Senegal international striker Iliman Ndiaye turned down by Sheffield United according to L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the Blues in the past week and if this report is correct, it seems the Blues have followed up their interest with Anthony Gordon's imminent sale to Newcastle strengthening the club's ability to sign players this month.

Ndiaye has 17 goals in 65 appearances for the Blades, 10 of them this season but his agent recently indicated that the French-born forward was keen to stay in Sheffield to help their push for promotion to the Premier League even if there is a general acknowledgement that he will probably move on this summer.



