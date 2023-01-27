Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill £20m bid for Sheffield United striker rejected Lyndon Lloyd | 27/01/2023 1comment | Jump to last Everton have had a €23m bid for Senegal international striker Iliman Ndiaye turned down by Sheffield United according to L'Equipe. The 22-year-old has been linked with the Blues in the past week and if this report is correct, it seems the Blues have followed up their interest with Anthony Gordon's imminent sale to Newcastle strengthening the club's ability to sign players this month. Ndiaye has 17 goals in 65 appearances for the Blades, 10 of them this season but his agent recently indicated that the French-born forward was keen to stay in Sheffield to help their push for promotion to the Premier League even if there is a general acknowledgement that he will probably move on this summer. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Shave 1 Posted 27/01/2023 at 17:10:20 I really like the look of this lad, he can play in a variety of forward positions. I for one hope we get this over the line. The a winger, its going to have to be a diamond in the rough from Thelwell for £10-15M if we go for a permanent signing. Sulemana? I'm sure Robert and Sam have some European suggestions. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb