Everton knock back offer for Branthwaite from PSV

| 30/01/2023



PSV Eindhoven have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Jarrad Branthwaite on a permanent basis from Everton but their offer to make the defender's loan move permanent has been rejected.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have refused a bid for an unspecified amount for the defender from their former Director of Football, Marcel Brands.

Branthwaite, who was snapped by Brands for Everton from Carlisle United three years ago, has already reached double figures in league appearances for the Toffees and scored his first goal against Chelsea last season.

He had a loan spell at Blackburn in 2021 and was farmed out to PSV for more experience in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Champions League. Such has been the promise shown by the 20-year-old that Brands wants to sign for his current club, perhaps hoping to take advantage of Everton's need for transfer funds as the deadline looms.

However, Everton are unlikely to be tempted unless they receive an offer they can't refuse which is unlikely given PSV's preference to acquire talent for low fees and then sell on for big money.

Original Source: Daily Mail

