Everton tracking Union Berlin's Becker

| 30/01/2023



Dutch-born striker Sheraldo Becker is the latest name to be linked with Everton as the club seek striking reinforcements ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

The 27-year-old Surniname international is currently plying his trade at Union Berlin where he reportedly has a release clause that the Blues could trigger if they want to land him this month.

Becker has played 77 league games for Union since 2019, scoring 14 goals but currently operates as a second forward with Jordan Pefok.

At his previous club ADO Den Haag he played 88 times in the League and notched 12 times.

According to Sky Sport in Germany, Becker would be open to a move to the Premier League but his current club, who sit in second place in the Bundesliga, don't want to lose him.

Everton have been linked with a number of forwards this month, including Arnaut Danjuma who performed an 11th-hour u-turn and signed for Tottenham last week.

They continune to be linked with Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and have been mentioned as possible suitors for Andre Ayew who is out of contract at Qatar club Al Sadd in the summer.

