Could Danjuma end up at Everton after all?

| 30/06/2023



Everton are weighing up another move to take Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal despite the Dutch forward's stunning volte-face when he was on the verge of joining the Blues in January.

Danjuma was all set to sign a loan deal with Everton in the final week of the winter transfer window and had reportedly even done all the promotional work, including photos holding the kit, ahead of his unveiling at Finch Farm.

However, a delay in the paperwork at Villarreal's end gave the former Bournemouth man enough time to have second thoughts following the dismissal of Frank Lampard before travelling down to London to talk with Tottenham Hotspur and ended up signing for them instead.

His switch to Spurs did not go as planned, though, and he remained a fringe option first under Antonio Conte and then under interim bosses Christian Stellini and Ryan Mason, making just 9 appearances and scoring once.

Article continues below video content

According to Daily Mail Sport, however, there is "no bad blood" between Everton and Danjuma and they could offer the 26-year-old a route back to the Premier League with another loan offer.

Original Source: Daily Mail

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb