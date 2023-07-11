Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton 'very close' to landing Gnonto from Leeds Lyndon Lloyd | 11/07/2023 1comment | Jump to last Everton are in pole position to sign Wilfried Gnonto according to an "exclusive" from Sport Italia who say that an agreement is in place with Leeds United for a €22m deal for the winger. The Blues have been linked with Gnonto since the end of last season following the Yorkshire club's relegation from the Premier League. The 19-year-old was one of Leeds's standout performers in an otherwise miserable season and it was expected that he would leave Elland Road this summer. Aston Villa have been credited with keen interest in Gnonto who scored 4 goals in 28 games in all competitions last season after capturing national attention with a brilliant strike in an FA Cup tie against Cardiff City. Article continues below video content However, Sport Italia maintain that the Villans have not made their move, leaving the way clear for Everton to swoop for £18.8m. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alex Gray 1 Posted 11/07/2023 at 07:43:46 Italian media isn’t really reliable but I hope this is true. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb