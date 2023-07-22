Season › 2023-24 › News Everton win pre-season Friendly at Wigan Athletic Michael Kenrick 22/07/2023 117comments | Jump to last Wigan Athletic 0 - 1 Everton In their second pre-season friendly, Everton visit the DW Stadium for a run-out against Wigan Athletic this afternoon; kick-off is at 2 pm BST. This match is expected to feature players available from the first-team squad, with the Under-21s mostly involved in another pre-season fixture that kicks off simultaneously at Prenton Park against Tranmere Rovers. Official Everton Members can stream the action from Wigan live via the Everton Website after they log in. Coverage is available for non-members on a pay-per-view basis for £8.99. Sean Dyche has delegated the manager role to his assistant Ian Woan with pretty much a full-strength XI side selected from the senior players available, with a surprise selection of Academy players on the 6-man subs bench, including two goalkeepers (one the veteran Lonergan). Article continues below video content There was some lively football being played from the start, with Wigan pulling no punches as they tried to force the issue with some meaty tackles and decent shots on or adjacent to Pickford's goal. But perhaps the best early chance fell to McNeil who created a good shot that the Wigan goalie parried away. Ashley Young was next to have a pop. Neal Maupay was given a wonderful chance with a dropping ball inside the 6-yard area but he could only loft it 10 yards up in the air and well over the goal. It was goalless at the break. Some good passing set up Maupay again but he could only strike it low first-time straight at the keeper. At the other end, a superb strike by Humphries was batted away very well by Pickford. A superb take on the right wing by Patterson saw him scurry forward and set up Doucoure with a fantastic chance but the Mali man drilled it against the bar. McNeil went on a charge but his shot was parried for a corner. Idrissa Gana Gueye had is usual ridiculous shot at goal, missing by miles. Ashley Young finally broke the deadlock when he smashed the ball home at the second attempt. Jenson Metcalfe replaced Young. Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Iwobi, Gana, Doucouré, Young (72' Metcalfe), McNeil, Maupay. Subs: Lonergan, Leban, Dixon, Bates, Beaumont-Clark. Reader Comments (117) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan Johnson 1 Posted 22/07/2023 at 09:45:23 Can anyone please give me guidance as to why this site plays havoc with my phone? COYB Mark Ryan 2 Posted 22/07/2023 at 10:54:26 It's a great pity that we cannot integrate a new striker into the pre-season to allow him to gel with the rest of the team. Kenwright's still here… No striker. This is my last post until the season opener because I know I am a stuck record and boring. Disillusioned is the word, amongst other expletives. I'm aware of that. Rob Halligan 3 Posted 22/07/2023 at 11:17:09 Off topic, but I guess this Is the best place to put this, but does anyone know of anywhere in the Liverpool area that makes proper football banners? Danny O’Neill 4 Posted 22/07/2023 at 11:42:51 Mark. Get frustrated but never get disillusioned. We've got a season to look forward to. Shaun Laycock 5 Posted 22/07/2023 at 11:58:13 Let's judge the situation when the window closes. Lots of time between now and then. Let's get behind the team. Dennis Stevens 6 Posted 22/07/2023 at 12:15:23 It'll be interesting to see which players appear in which match today. Peter Mills 7 Posted 22/07/2023 at 12:51:42 Rob #3, I can't vouch for them but it might be worth trying ukbannerman on Longmoor Lane, just by Fazakerley Station. They've had a shop there for many years.Whatever you do, don't search “football banners Liverpool” – it'll send your blood pressure through the roof. Dave Ganley 8 Posted 22/07/2023 at 12:54:24 Rob #3, There's a place on Smithdown Road in Wavertree called Fitwell, it's predominately a tee-shirt and workwear shop but advertises doing football banners in the shop window. Don't know what they're like but worth giving them a shout. Paul Hewitt 10 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:10:56 Rob, a bed sheet and tin of paint is just as good. Steve Shave 11 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:19:00 Hope Maupay doesn't get injured so we can't sell him. I am usually one to get behind our more maligned players, I like an underdog. However, he does not fit in the Dycheball system and never will; move along. Saw on another thread someone mentioned Barkley being heavily linked on a free. Who would take him on sensible wages and a 2-year contract? He would improve our bench so I would be interested in a punt there. Something to prove? Frank McGregor 12 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:25:14 Where is Dominic Calvert Lewin if he he is still not fit a reduction in salary should be put in place.If he is not fit by 1st September," fitness to work" should be put in place meaning given the opportunity to seek an alternative career. Luke Welch 13 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:28:21 Let's see what happens today but I would seriously worry if this team sheet tried to stay in prem. Gary Brown 14 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:34:28 Adding to the laundry list of worries for me is this manager and his selections. What the hell is that team? Is it 5 at the back against league one? Is our new spring chicken LB cover being used as a RW? Are we really playing one dwarf striker once again?? Might well be one of the most negative and dull pre-season line ups I’ve ever seen. Just utterly pointless. Maybe a mistake to have two pre-season friendlies on the same day with this squad……but then he’s ok’d that, most likely as he thinks fitness is all that matters. We’ll find out quickly in premier league that fitness is not a sub for technique and chemistry.As a final moan any chance of some news from club on DCL / Dele recover, and where the Lord Lucans of Cannon, Gomes, Gbamin are? Shane Corcoran 15 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:42:07 Am I reading it right that Dyche is in the stand watching the game at Tranmere? Philip Bunting 16 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:42:34 A squad missing Garner, Braithwaite, Onana, Coleman, and DCL. All first team regulars. Hopefully all will filter in shortly plus the dude from Villareall who's name I can't spell Jay Harris 17 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:44:11 Can anyone advise how to log into the wigan game as an international member. All I can see is the Tranmere game John Chambers 18 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:44:55 Frank #12, from what I have read on this and other sites DCL is not injured but his fitness is a couple of weeks behind the main squad. Peter Thistle 19 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:53:01 When is DCL not behind the main squad in fitness ? frickin Maupay still, sigh, can he just f**k off. John Hall 20 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:57:29 Maupay will score a hat-trick today and then sign a new 10-year contract on 200k a week! ;) Kevin Naylor 21 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:58:09 Depressed already and its only a friendly, only 5 subs including 2 goalies FFS. Peter Thistle 22 Posted 22/07/2023 at 13:58:53 no he won't :P he'll be rubbish and we'll moan about it. David Bromwell 23 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:02:22 Daily Mail showing line up with Tarkowski as captain. Have I missed something, is he now captain ? If so looks like a smart move to me, a real leader and one who plays every week. Positive move by the Manager, now let's see what happens on the pitch. Peter Thistle 24 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:02:37 Is this stream ever going to start ? https://www.viprow.nu/wigan-athletic-vs-everton-online-stream-1Anyone got a working link ? Shane Corcoran 25 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:05:07 I’ve got it working on my IPTV but it’s in slow motion. At least in think it is. John Raftery 26 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:09:18 Very interesting to note Dyche is at Tranmere. That should send a clear message to the under 21 hopefuls. Jeff Armstrong 27 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:09:46 Official site the usual bag of shite, same every single pre season, fucking amateurs! Peter Thistle 28 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:09:57 link is working now, no commentary sadly, it's a bit quiet... Derek Powell 29 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:11:29 http://cdn.buffsports.stream/webplayer2.php?t=ifr&c=2178117&lang=en&eid=144597640&lid=2178117&ci=5&si=1&ask=10000 John Raftery 30 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:12:18 Link is working perfectly for me. Gary (14) At this stage fitness is all that matters. Gary Brown 31 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:17:39 John @ 30 - Bollocks. Fitness can be achieved on the training pitches and gym. Matches need to be about chemistry and technique just as much as fitness. Peter Thistle 32 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:17:59 Can someone do a shoutcast and provide commentary for us, need it to drown out the noisy scally neighbours Ray Robinson 33 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:18:30 Can’t long onto the Official Site to watch. 503 Service Temporarily Unavailable. Bill Griffiths 34 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:19:46 Pretty pathetic so far. Jeff Armstrong 35 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:20:31 Ray same as mine, it’s EVERY time, the club value the game at £8.99 they should reimburse season ticket holders that amount each time they fail.Watching on dodgy firestick now, pretty even, Young doing ok at Left mid Iakovos Iasonidis 36 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:21:38 thank you for the link, it plays for me Ray Robinson 37 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:22:12 Jeff, same the other day against Stade Nyonnais. Paul Evans 38 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:23:38 So we missing ColemanBranthwaiteGarnerOnanaDeliDCLMykolenkoGreyGomesDanjuma??Wish the club could update us on this lot, apart from the 3 returning from international duty, but it’s radio silence as always…. Karl Parsons 39 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:24:02 fucking joke, nothing is changing with this Club I can't log in. EVERY Fucking season this happens, FUCK OFF Moshiri and Bullshit Bill Bill Gall 40 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:24:12 has anyone tried to renew their international membership, I keep trying asks for a promotional code that o don't have and then want let me type my card #in, was still an official international member before the game started and then it went off, must be a nasty virus spreading through the club from the top down that discourages membership Soren Moyer 41 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:24:33 If anyone interested, fine coverage but in Portuguese:https://jm.freestreams-live1.tv/elevensports1portugal/ Peter Thistle 42 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:25:15 Dunno why you pay for the pre-season, EFC are known to be too stupid to have a working link for people to login to Brian Williams 43 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:26:29 Well it appears to be working fine for some, me included, but don't let that stop you decrying the club over, and over, and over................................. Peter Thistle 44 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:27:01 BTW there's no commentary on the portugese link Jeff Armstrong 45 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:29:45 The lack of live action as promised on the official site is typical of a business run by complete amateurs, who was surprised when they couldn't log in to this friendly ?Nobody, its the same every pre-season.Oh, so those who can't get the game should just keep their gobs shut then? Peter Thistle 46 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:31:18 Watch the streams pasted in this thread, less hassle man. Andrew Brookfield 47 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:34:42 Godfrey is not a leftback, Young looks bright though. McNeil on the right not to convincing. Stu Gore 48 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:35:03 Coleman - injuredBranthwaite -holidayGarner - holidayOnana - injured Deli - injuredDCL - injuredMykolenko - injuredGrey - holiday Gomes - hairdressers Danjuma - not our player (currently)Ashley Young seems to be having a good game so far. Dale Self 49 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:40:21 Actually being shown in the States fox deportes. UTFT! Kevin Naylor 50 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:40:23 Typical Maupay 6 yards out 10 yards over the bar. Steve Shave 51 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:40:27 McNeil always looks better on left which is why we must buy a right winger, almost as important as a back up striker. Young is a class act even at 37. Steve Shave 52 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:40:27 McNeil always looks better on left which is why we must buy a right winger, almost as important as a back up striker. Young is a class act even at 37. Soren Moyer 53 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:40:40 Peter, 44,Lost the audio but here the youtube link with sound:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1yl2bcvF2g Shane Corcoran 54 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:41:13 For all of you that can’t get access every pre season, I assume you look for and receive a refund? Dale Self 55 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:45:21 The movement following a pass and the regular runs to disrupt decfense lines looks ok. George Cumiskey 56 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:47:30 First half very poor, same old same old, only Young doing okay. Gary Brown 57 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:49:26 “Everton 0” is going to continue to be one of the most dominant headlines of the year ahead. Neil Gribbin 58 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:50:44 I’m on the app on my phone and it’s working fine…..I’ve written to the club, telling them how woeful their IT infrastructure appears to be. Doubt I’ll get a meaningful response. Kevin Naylor 59 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:50:55 Whats worrying is that could be the starting line up against Fulham. Dale Self 60 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:52:01 Small stuff but I am seeing some expectations of specific moves and possesion that plays to the movement Also an awareness pf where the safe pass out of pressure may be. The system is getting there at the basic level. Dale Self 61 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:53:03 Stuff. Although I did get a small stiffie noticing the play Soren Moyer 62 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:53:47 Zero shots for us! is it a good sign lol? John Hall 63 Posted 22/07/2023 at 14:53:57 Maupay and Godfrey just found their levels.Keane's distribution absolutely crap looking for Maupay with crosses into the box. Midfield has a huge hole when Wigan break out from defence.Absence of a proper striker clearly evident. Peter Thistle 64 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:00:47 Absence of new signings is clearly evident. Bill Griffiths 65 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:05:50 John (#63), Keane played the 2 best passes of the first half. Michael Kenrick 66 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:06:41 Doesn't Ashley Young qualify as a new signing? Peter Thistle 67 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:09:28 He qualifies as an OLD signing. Wigan look much sharper than us, which is a worry Dale Self 68 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:10:12 Collective movement definitely improved. Dale Self 69 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:11:15 Peter, I'm taking the other side of that observation Peter Thistle 70 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:13:19 Ok they've improved in the last 5 minutes, some decent buildup play but obviously lacking a goalscorer in the middle of the box Jeff Armstrong 71 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:13:29 Maupey missing a sitter there. Luke Welch 72 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:13:34 It's a friendly we all know that! However, we saw this team last year and their shit. Christy Ring 73 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:14:57 Dyche is at the Tranmere game, and Tom Cannon is at Preston’s friendly with Aberdeen. We’re hardly selling him as well? Would offer a lot more than Maupay today. Stuart Sharp 74 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:16:48 For the first time ever, my preseason stream actually works. So I've been lucky enough to see Maupay miss two chances. Young is our best player... just trying to work out whether that's a good thing or not. Peter Thistle 75 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:17:11 How did he not score that ?! Jon Harding 76 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:17:33 Stu Gore: "Gomes - hairdessers". Funniest comment on here for a long time. Nice one! Jeff Armstrong 77 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:18:19 Doucoure doing his best Maupay impression 🥴 Gary Fenton 78 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:18:47 Am sure the commentators are watching a different game to me.Still no changes to the way we play to last season and we all know what happened Ian Edwards 79 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:19:13 I presume Maupay up front on his own with little or no service. Nothing changes. Gary Fenton 80 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:21:19 doesn't matter where Maupay plays he is shit Dale Self 81 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:21:19 That’s ‘assume’ if you aren’t actually watching.Are you talking about that shot off the bar Jeff? Stu Gore 82 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:22:46 That move for Duke to hit the bar was lovely. shame he couldn’t keep that down Stu Gore 83 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:23:13 Get in 1-0 Soren Moyer 84 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:23:53 Young is da man. Showing Maupay how to score! Dale Self 85 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:24:19 Ooh. What was that? Just like the live forum eh! Michael Kenrick 86 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:24:27 New signing just scored. Well taken with his left after his first shot with the right foot was blocked. Jeff Armstrong 87 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:24:39 Yes Dale, it was easier to score, Young showing both of them how to finish there. Bill Griffiths 88 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:25:03 Gary (#78), it's just a carbon copy of last season's games.I emailed the commentators saying they're watching a different game to everyone else. Dale Self 89 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:25:13 Isn’t anyone going to say ‘oh dear’? Stu Gore 90 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:27:34 I always like the FFS Jeff Armstrong 91 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:27:43 Oh dear Soren Moyer 92 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:27:52 Come on you Salmons. Tony Everan 93 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:28:10 No messing about from Young there finishing that off, a net buster. Driving run out from Iwobi, excellent cross on the run into the danger zone from McNeill set it up. Dale Self 94 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:29:01 Duly noted. Check out the pressure now that we are a goal up. I'm liking the look of who we send and who stays on a man. Liam Heffernan 95 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:29:53 I don’t like criticising our players but Maupay is an awful player, nearly got in the way again, of Young’s goal. Stu Gore 96 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:31:01 Well done Young. Great 70 mins that Dale Self 97 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:33:18 Iwobi and McNeil are working on some intermediate level Bainaar dynamics. Will Mabon 98 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:34:43 Missing Davies. Peter Thistle 99 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:38:17 bollocks, I missed the goal Jay Harris 100 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:38:19 38 year old full back shows Maupay how it’s done. Continue to be disappointed with Godfrey. Dale Self 101 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:41:04 Park the fucking bus! We have to get 3 points here!Oh sorry, I had a flashback. Peter Thistle 102 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:44:12 If we win at all this season it's gonna be 1-0 Shane Corcoran 103 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:45:43 Cannon has injured his hamstring Will Mabon 105 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:48:15 Peter, this may be the win. Peter Thistle 106 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:50:29 They're congralutating each other like they just won 3 points away to City, calm down lads Will Mabon 107 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:51:57 Someone will have to help me with what we learned there. Stu Gore 108 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:52:43 Comfortable 1-0 away. Same every time please. If we can win all our home games comfortably 3-0 then I will be reasonably happy. Jay Harris 109 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:52:54 Thought it was a decent run out overall.Some good saves from Picks.MF a bit lightweight without Onana and Garner and nobody up front is still a worry. Dale Self 110 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:53:14 We will leave that to someone who is sympathetic to your struggle. George Cumiskey 111 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:53:31 Not impressed I'm afraid Young head and shoulders our best player says it all really. Will Mabon 112 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:54:04 It's a big ask, Stu... Will Mabon 113 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:55:05 George, he was. Iwobi reasonable, Pickford tidy. Peter Thistle 114 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:55:08 it's pretty much where we left off from last season. Without new signings it will be groundhog day, hopefully we sign a coupla decent players Dale Self 115 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:55:57 Really looking forward to the live forum this season. If I knew my emoticons I would put a smiling winky face on here Peter Thistle 116 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:57:17 It was horrible on here last season, especially near the end. The pessimism was palpable, I felt sick until we were safe Frank Crewe 117 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:57:57 Good work out. Still desperate for a striker though. Having Maupay up front is like playing with 10 men. Ashley Young looked a cut above. Gavin Johnson 119 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:58:41 While you can't read too much into pre-season games, that game this afternoon was a horrible game to watch.We desperately need attacking players and I am fuming with Ian Woan for not bringing on Tom Cannnon in the 2nd half. Why keep playing Maupay when he clearly has no future at Everton football club?? He was awful again. One shot in the 1st half was more like a clearance. As a player he is the lowest sub level of shit and really do think he is the worst signing we've made... Ever! Mike Gaynes 120 Posted 22/07/2023 at 15:59:19 The relentless negativity on TW is in midseason form. Clearly there's been a lot of intense training going on. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb