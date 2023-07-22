Everton win pre-season Friendly at Wigan Athletic

22/07/2023



Wigan Athletic 0 - 1 Everton

In their second pre-season friendly, Everton visit the DW Stadium for a run-out against Wigan Athletic this afternoon; kick-off is at 2 pm BST.

This match is expected to feature players available from the first-team squad, with the Under-21s mostly involved in another pre-season fixture that kicks off simultaneously at Prenton Park against Tranmere Rovers.

Sean Dyche has delegated the manager role to his assistant Ian Woan with pretty much a full-strength XI side selected from the senior players available, with a surprise selection of Academy players on the 6-man subs bench, including two goalkeepers (one the veteran Lonergan).

There was some lively football being played from the start, with Wigan pulling no punches as they tried to force the issue with some meaty tackles and decent shots on or adjacent to Pickford's goal. But perhaps the best early chance fell to McNeil who created a good shot that the Wigan goalie parried away. Ashley Young was next to have a pop.

Neal Maupay was given a wonderful chance with a dropping ball inside the 6-yard area but he could only loft it 10 yards up in the air and well over the goal. It was goalless at the break.

Some good passing set up Maupay again but he could only strike it low first-time straight at the keeper. At the other end, a superb strike by Humphries was batted away very well by Pickford.

A superb take on the right wing by Patterson saw him scurry forward and set up Doucoure with a fantastic chance but the Mali man drilled it against the bar. McNeil went on a charge but his shot was parried for a corner.

Idrissa Gana Gueye had is usual ridiculous shot at goal, missing by miles. Ashley Young finally broke the deadlock when he smashed the ball home at the second attempt. Jenson Metcalfe replaced Young.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Iwobi, Gana, Doucouré, Young (72' Metcalfe), McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Lonergan, Leban, Dixon, Bates, Beaumont-Clark.

