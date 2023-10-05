Gomes nearing return from injury

André Gomes is close to be available to Sean Dyche as he completes his recovery from a niggling calf problem that has kept him sidelined so far this season.

The Portuguese midfielder hasn't played a competitive game for Everton since the penultimate game of 2021-22 when he was withdrawn at half-time in favour of Dele Alli in what proved to be a decisive win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

He was an unused substitute in the Premier League fixture at Leeds in August 2022 before joining Lille on a season-long loan.

With Gomes unable to secure a move back to the Ligue 1 club during the last transfer window, he has been back at Finch Farm trying get back to full fitness and, according to Sean Dyche, he is on the verge of being available and is a little closer to a return to action than skipper Seamus Coleman.

"Seamus is still making progress, but a bit away yet," Dyche said in his press conference today. "André has been in and out with niggly calf injuries, so he's touch and go whether he makes the squad. They're the main two. Hopefully, they will be back but not at the moment."

