Coleman to step up recovery with U21s outing Lyndon Lloyd 02/11/2023 6comments | Jump to last Everton are hoping that Seamus Coleman can turn out for the Under-21s this weekend as he nears readiness to make his return to first-team action. The club captain has been out of action since May when he suffered a knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester that ended up requiring surgery. Since the operation, he has been working patiently to get back to full fitness and he resumed training with the rest of the squad a couple of weeks ago. His next step is to get some competitive minutes to build match fitness and manager Sean Dyche said in his press conference ahead of the visit of Brighton on Saturday that Coleman is ,"going well. He needs some game time, of course, but he's been training well and I think he's pleased to be back on the grass. Article continues below video content Dyche had no definitive news on the other long-term absentees, Dele Alli and André Gomes, except to say that both are continuing their own rehabilitation work at Finch Farm. Dele has "a time to go" and is also "back on the grass" but is also "in a good place", according to the boss who said that Gomes has been frustrated by a niggly calf injury but is also on his way back. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Jones 1 Posted 02/11/2023 at 16:45:37 Getting a full squad without injuries should help us but create selection issues. Would really like Dele Alli to get back into contention to see if he can do a job for us. Mike Gaynes 2 Posted 02/11/2023 at 16:57:05 Ian, so would Dele. I chatted with him very briefly at the Bournemouth match. Mark Murphy 3 Posted 02/11/2023 at 17:03:51 Mike, tell me more tell me more!! Ian Jones 4 Posted 02/11/2023 at 17:08:04 That's interesting Mike. Hope it was a great chat.Imagine there is a lot going on with Dele, both personally and within the club. It would be great if the number of appearances and payment issues could be resolved so that he can at least get back to playing without any unnecessary pressure.If he was back to playing at the start of next year, and was performing at a decent level, no reason why his contract couldn't be extended for at least one year. Better go and get my tin hat !As for Seamus, could see him becoming a player/coach next year. Tony Everan 5 Posted 02/11/2023 at 17:11:40 There's only one thing I'd like more than Seamus coming back and that's Patterson doing well enough to keep him out. Mark Taylor 6 Posted 02/11/2023 at 17:19:08 To be blunt, and despite having some sympathy for especially Dele, I think these two are going the same way as Gbamin, I think their careers, certainly at a high level, are over.