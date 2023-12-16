Season › 2023-24 › News Dyche hopeful on Doucouré's fitness Lyndon Lloyd 16/12/2023 12comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche will be sweating on the availability of Abdoulaye Doucouré for Tuesday's Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Fulham after the Frenchman was forced off at the halfway stage of today's win at Burnley. Doucouré has been in a rich vein of form and a vital part of the team's forward line, scoring in three of Everton's last six games but he was replaced by Lewis Dobbin at the start of the second half at Turf Moor. Dyche indicated afterwards that Doucouré has "a tight hamstring" but that he and the club's medical staff were "hopeful that it's nothing too serious". The same goes for Vitalii Mykolenko who failed a late fitness test on an unspecified soft-tissue complaint of his own and he, too, will be in a race to be fit to face the Cottagers at Goodison Park and then the trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend. Article continues below video content "Abdoulaye had a tight hamstring, so he's another one we're just going to have to wait and see," the manager told evertontv. "Myko will be touch and go for Tuesday. I think Doucs will probably be touch and go [as well]." Everton were forced to bring Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in from the cold to replace Mykolenko and the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite in a three-man back line but both defenders acquitted themselves superbly, with Keane grabbing the second goal in the 2-0 win. Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Si Pulford 1 Posted 16/12/2023 at 22:43:41 From the beginning of the season, we've had absences: Calvert-Lewin and Coleman. Last few games we've had absences: Vs Newcastle – no Onana or Garner (I think)Vs Burnley – no Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Coleman or Young. Dyche finds a way. Whoever comes in does a job. We're stretched a bit thinner than we would like but Dyche has got players believing in the system and in themselves. UTFT UTFT Jerome Shields 2 Posted 17/12/2023 at 09:07:06 Doucoure would be missed, but Everton appear to have the cover and are able to maintain a consistent standard of play.In the three at the back formation Everton were exposed to the ball over the top allowing crosses into the box, but they, though slightly exposed for pace in cutting the crosses out did deal well with them in the box.It was also noticeable that the defensive line did push up when appropriate, rather than staying deep and was mostly disciplined in maintaining the defensive line.All this suited Harrison and Garner better, and Doucoure's box to box runs were not required to such a extent.Still think more could be done to keep the opposition pushing up, particularly in the first period of the second half, though that has improved.Though Calvert Lewin display was ok, but he still does not get in front of his marker or attack the near post which lessens him as a threat. Running between two defenders too much, which makes him look difficult to pick out for a cross. If you were a player looking to cross.Sorry to rabbit on about this latter point , but this was drummed into me by my father when I was a school boy.He played at a high level and I always considered this basic essentials when playing. It did work.I once played with a Arsenal youth side and was told what I was doing was right. Danny O’Neill 3 Posted 17/12/2023 at 09:17:31 I thought Calvert-Lewin was very unlucky not to score Jerome. Aside from a great save that lead to the corner we scored from immediately after, he gets one. He's never going to be prolific, but he creates situations for the team.Rabbit on mate. We all have views, it's what makes the discussion informative, interesting and educational.Agree with you on the defensive line. I commented before the match that I thought we'd go three at the back with wing backs, but that we would revert to five at the back when losing possession. James Marshall 4 Posted 17/12/2023 at 09:36:25 DCL has been playing well, and he brings a lot to the team despite not scoring lately so his inclusion is worthy.I do agree with Jerome's point about not attacking the front post though. He almost always runs centrally which makes it harder. Yesterday I was screaming at him to make a run front post from the cross he nearly scored from that led to Onana's goal from the corner.He needs to mix up his runs a bit more as we have great delivery from either side. Brian Williams 5 Posted 17/12/2023 at 12:03:47 Well one player who won't be on the pitch on Tuesday is Raul Jiminez. Great news for us! Jerome Shields 6 Posted 17/12/2023 at 13:09:49 I do agree with you both Calvert Lewin is worth his place and had a great shot saved . But his lack of awareness on those areas mentioned do make it difficult for players to play him in. Defending teams can use this in their defensive tactics, gaining confidence to push up.Calvert Lewin does have technical ability, but you need tactical know how on positioning and how to put a defender positioning into question.He does make a contribution and can get great goals, but it very dependent on pin point crossing and great anticipating accurate passing from those that feed him, which is not always easy in the Premier League. He has always worked hard.I just watched Dyche's post match interview and he did say he has to continually go on about his system even though the team sometimes don't get it . He even finds himself attacked for not changing, but he will stay true to what has worked for him over years.I just think Calvert Lewin is a typical 25 years old who are never easy to talk to.Beto is still off the Premier League standard of Calvert Lewin, but he seems to innately know the basics, and looks to have had better coaches in his youth.Part of Calvert Lewin's problem is that he was pushed at Everton, there was noone else, in teams that were rarely fit for purpose, with ever changing emphasis. Danny Baily 7 Posted 17/12/2023 at 15:38:58 Take the opportunity and give him a deserved break. Harrison seems to have bucket loads of energy and Danjuma could come in out wide.I'd also go with Beto from the start for this one. Simon Harrison 8 Posted 17/12/2023 at 18:04:59 Would anyone be 'happy' with both Calvert-Lewin and Beto up top. Calvert-Lewin as the primary focus and Beto making runs off him?Or would that leave us too light for defensive duties in the midfield?Mind you I guess it all comes down to who is actually fit to play on Tuesday. Ian Bennett 9 Posted 17/12/2023 at 22:08:19 Doucoure will be a huge miss if ruled out vs Fulham. His willingness to run beyond Calvert-Lewin or pick up knock-down sis huge.He looks clumsy, isn't quick – but he's a handful and gets goals in a side that isn't blessed with a lot of regular goal scorers.It will be interesting who plays that role if he is out – McNeil, Harrison, Danjuma, Garner, Dobbin, Keane 😂? Frank Wolfe 10 Posted 17/12/2023 at 22:26:46 Interesting to see what Dyche decides for the Fulham game. I think if there is any doubt about Mykolenko and Doucouré, then they should be rested. He's got Brantwaithe and Gana available but do we use them? Keane and Godfrey were both really good v Burnley. I'd argue to keep the same team that started v Burnley except swap Gana for Doucouré and give Onana licence to get forward more. Mike Gaynes 11 Posted 18/12/2023 at 01:05:17 Ian #9, yep, or Beto, or Onana! Dyche really does have lots of options for that spot. I am gonna take one wild guess that Keane's display will keep him in the lineup for this game, with Branthwaite at left-back over Godfrey. John Hall 12 Posted 18/12/2023 at 12:01:30 I thought Branthwaite got a knock in the last game he played. Is he fit enough to play tomorrow? Let's hope so! If not, then we could play the Burnley system again, it can work against Fulham too, I feel.