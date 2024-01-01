Season › 2023-24 › News Dele confirms fresh injury set-back in New Year message Lyndon Lloyd 01/01/2024 26comments | Jump to last Dele Alli faces yet more time on the sidelines after breaking down again in his long recovery from the hip problem he suffered while on loan at Besiktas last spring. The one-time England sensation had his loan spell in Turkey cut short by the injury and he underwent surgery to correct the problem in the hope of returning to fitness by the autumn. In parallel, he revealed that he had made a significant breakthrough with regard to his mental health after receiving treatment and counseling in the United States, offering hope that he might be able to return to his best form providing he could achieve full fitness. Dele was on course to return to full training with the Everton squad in September but suffered a set-back and was again close to completing his rehabilitation this past month, even joining in some sessions with the rest of the senior squad at Finch Farm. Article continues below video content However, rumours of him sustaining further injury emerged before Christmas and his latest message to Instagram backed those up, albeit without any specifics: “As the year comes to an end, I just wanted to say thank you for the incredible support I’ve received over the last 12 months. “This year has a been a little different for me. I’ve learned and experienced a lot, had ups and downs, but throughout it all you’ve always shown me so much love. “Unfortunately the year isn’t ending as I would have hoped. I had been close to returning to full training but frustratingly I’ve had another setback with my injury. "I’ll be out again for a short while but my outlook and mentality is nothing but positive. I’ll be attacking my physiotherapy and giving it everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.“I hope you’ve had the year you wanted, and wishing you all nothing but the best for 2024. Happy New Year, see you guys soon.” Dele's news throws fresh doubt on whether he will play for Everton again. The 27-year-old's contract is up in the summer at which point both he and the club would have to make an important decision on his future. He can play six more games for the Toffees before a £10m payment to Tottenham Hotspur is triggered but if there are any doubts over his ability to return to full and consistent fitness, it may not be a risk Everton are prepared to take unless Spurs agree to restructure the terms of the deal that brought Dele to Goodison Park almost two years ago. Preliminary talks between the two clubs have been held but no agreement has yet been reached, although unsubstantiated press reports last month claimed that Spurs had offered to lower the first tranche to £8m but in return for lowering the threshold at which that first payment would kick in from the previously agreed 20 appearances.

Reader Comments (26)

Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 01/01/2024 at 16:50:10 Ah, crap, that's too bad. Must be so monumentally frustrating for him. I had really hoped to see him in our shirt again. Pat Kelly 2 Posted 01/01/2024 at 17:46:55 I doubt he'll ever play again. Jerome Shields 3 Posted 01/01/2024 at 17:48:54 His availability would have been useful in the coming months, as Dyche tried to juggle his threadbare squad. Colin Glassar 4 Posted 01/01/2024 at 17:48:57 He's now a dud. We have no room for sentimentality so we must find a way to get his wages off our books. Dan Parker 5 Posted 01/01/2024 at 17:58:38 Might prove useful in the last five games of the season. Andy Crooks 6 Posted 01/01/2024 at 18:01:42 Have the medical team been in touch with you, Pat! Or is your post uninformed conjecture based on, well... nothing. John Raftery 7 Posted 01/01/2024 at 18:22:35 Colin (4) How do we do that? Brian Williams 8 Posted 01/01/2024 at 18:29:18 I believe the only way "we" could get his wages off our books is to loan him or sell him during this transfer window.Thing is, clubs don't tend to want to loan or buy injured players. Anthony A Hughes 9 Posted 01/01/2024 at 18:45:49 It's a shame. A fit and firing Dele Alli is a way above any others in terms of talent in our current squad of plodders. Kevin Molloy 10 Posted 01/01/2024 at 19:08:02 I remember the video of Dele Alli arriving at Goodison being greeted by the new manager."We did it!" said Lampard.You certainly did, Frank. Robert Williams 11 Posted 01/01/2024 at 19:21:34 Everton should not Dilly Dally with Dele Alli — get shot!! Peter Hodgson 12 Posted 01/01/2024 at 19:46:05 How long has he been out since returning from Turkey? Is anyone still dumb enough to think we can salvage anything from this expensive mistake? Smell the coffee and count the cost. Thanks Bill. Robert Tressell 13 Posted 01/01/2024 at 19:51:42 One of our strangest ever transfers and it's cost the club an absolute fortune.For those who don't like the idea of 777 Partners, at least they understand the value of money. The would absolutely 100% not have agreed to such daft terms (or indeed any terms) for a such rapidly deteriorating asset. I wish Alli the best as a human being but he leaves Everton a very rich man for having contributed so little. Mark Dunford 14 Posted 01/01/2024 at 20:05:52 Got to feel for someone whose career has followed such a strange trajectory.I wish him well and wait for end of season. Doesn't seem to be any other choice. Barry Rathbone 15 Posted 01/01/2024 at 20:05:56 When I was a young fella, I bought myself an old 4.2 litre Daimler Sovereign. It had a little dent but, other than that, looked the business. I used to roll up and play for the local team on a Sunday like Billy Big Bollocks, what an absolute joy. But the bugger kept breaking down and I had to get rid. A potentially marvellous car that I just couldn't afford — that's Dele Alli I'm afraid. Jim Bennings 16 Posted 01/01/2024 at 20:21:05 Crying shame it really is.It's like having a prized possession in your house that's worth a fortune but you can't sell it on nor gain any benefits from it.I don't think Dele Alli will ever play for Everton Football Club again, I might be wrong but I truly can't see that happening, my doubts whether he'll ever play football at the highest level again also. Christy Ring 17 Posted 01/01/2024 at 20:23:39 A fully fit Alli after overcoming his mental issues would have been great, but his injuries are too constant unfortunately, and the money he's cost us is massive Shaun McGough 18 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:08:30 another free signing at start of next season for luton back to london he goes to line up with other ex blues in there midfield Dave Lynch 19 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:12:50 Well I haven't given up on the lad.He was bound to have a set back in his rehab and it doesn't sound too serious.DCL is a permanent sick note imo, I will forever be grateful to Deli for that performance against Palace, he was class that night.I wish him all the best and would love to see him in an Everton shirt again. Sam Hoare 20 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:32:59 A fit and firing Alli would be the best Doucoure alternative we could possibly hope for. But it was always a long, long shot.If he leaves this summer and then we sign him again on a different contract would we still owe Spurs any money if we played him?! Derek Knox 21 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:39:43 What a pity, but not entirely unexpected !Sam @ 20, very good point, maybe that is what they are working towards. A fit Dele would be a massive boost to our squad even if next season, as a 'free'. He is still young enough to play for a few years if the fitness/contract obstacle can be overcome ! Bill Gall 22 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:46:03 dive dive dive Peter Mills 23 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:49:48 Given the madness that has surrounded our Club for the past 6/7 years, the strangeness of the circumstances of the signing of Dele, who knows what might happen in the last few games of the season? Dan Nulty 24 Posted 01/01/2024 at 22:36:43 Ger him fit, firing the last 5 games hoping to win a contract elsewhere. No payment to Spurs. Paul Birmingham 25 Posted 01/01/2024 at 23:07:48 I hope Deli, recovers and is available for selection, as he would be a good boost to the squad, as an impact sub, at least initially. Steve Griffiths 26 Posted 01/01/2024 at 23:27:52 Dave 19, so you'll forever be grateful to Deli for a 45 min cameo against Palace, but not DCL for an outstanding diving header to win the same game? Wtf