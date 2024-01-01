01/01/2024

Dwight McNeil's girlfriend, Megan Sharpley, has thanked the Everton winger for his support through her recent health emergency which required open surgery.

Posting to Instagram, Megan revealed that she had lost "an organ or two" as a result of the urgent operation she had to undergo in the final week of 2023 but that Dwight was there by her side, even sleeping by her hospital bed in between playing three times for the Blues over the Festive period.

The pair have been together since meeting in his Burnley days when she was waitressing at Turf Moor and they were the subject of newspaper reports in the lead-up to Christmas detailing their stellar charity work benefitting local organisations on Merseyside.

But last year was a difficult one for Megan who explained in a social media post that, "From start to finish this year has been mentally and physically exhausting. Ending the year this last week, undergoing urgent open surgery and losing an organ or two only seems fitting.

"I know people have questions, which I'll share in time, most I don't have the answers to just yet, only that I'm not on the journey to recovery (take 2) and hoping for a result of full health."

She went on to thank her boyfriend for his devotion in a follow-up Instagram post:

Dwight, you held my hand every time the bad news came, you reminded me how strong I was and how it was all going to be okay," Sharpley wrote. You dressed me, you washed me, you carried me, you fed me, you injected me, you juggled all your commitments whilst supporting me and never complained. You slept by my hospital bed and kept me giggling even when the world felt like it was ending. You are the most amazing human being. Now let's leave the super tough times in 2023 and let's go and take on forever. Another year utterly in love - I am blessed.

"We a team, I love you little one," McNeil wrote in reply.

