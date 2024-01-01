Season › 2023-24 › News McNeil's girlfriend reveals health battles in poignant New Year post Lyndon Lloyd 01/01/2024 6comments | Jump to last Dwight McNeil's girlfriend, Megan Sharpley, has thanked the Everton winger for his support through her recent health emergency which required open surgery. Posting to Instagram, Megan revealed that she had lost "an organ or two" as a result of the urgent operation she had to undergo in the final week of 2023 but that Dwight was there by her side, even sleeping by her hospital bed in between playing three times for the Blues over the Festive period. The pair have been together since meeting in his Burnley days when she was waitressing at Turf Moor and they were the subject of newspaper reports in the lead-up to Christmas detailing their stellar charity work benefitting local organisations on Merseyside. But last year was a difficult one for Megan who explained in a social media post that, "From start to finish this year has been mentally and physically exhausting. Ending the year this last week, undergoing urgent open surgery and losing an organ or two only seems fitting. "I know people have questions, which I'll share in time, most I don't have the answers to just yet, only that I'm not on the journey to recovery (take 2) and hoping for a result of full health." She went on to thank her boyfriend for his devotion in a follow-up Instagram post: Dwight, you held my hand every time the bad news came, you reminded me how strong I was and how it was all going to be okay," Sharpley wrote. You dressed me, you washed me, you carried me, you fed me, you injected me, you juggled all your commitments whilst supporting me and never complained. You slept by my hospital bed and kept me giggling even when the world felt like it was ending. You are the most amazing human being. Now let's leave the super tough times in 2023 and let's go and take on forever. Another year utterly in love - I am blessed. "We a team, I love you little one," McNeil wrote in reply. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Mills 1 Posted 01/01/2024 at 21:36:42 I suspect all of us, at times, forget that footballers are human beings, with all the joys and heartache that brings. John Raftery 2 Posted 01/01/2024 at 22:08:12 Well said Peter. In the circumstances Dwight is to be congratulated on playing in all three games in a week when he had more important things on his mind. Brent Stephens 3 Posted 01/01/2024 at 22:20:06 Good man, Dwight. Soren Moyer 4 Posted 01/01/2024 at 22:25:06 Oh crap!Best wished to him and his partner. Bill Gall 5 Posted 01/01/2024 at 22:41:27 Hope things turn out well sounds like she has a long road ahead,, and congratulations for the young man for continuing playing. It takes something like this to realize they sometimes have the same problem as other people. Paul Birmingham 6 Posted 01/01/2024 at 23:05:59 Well done Dwight, top Man. I hope his girlfriend gets on the mend and over the line to full health, again soon. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb